Cure, Tansley wrap up Adelaide victory

Wiasak and Van der Ploeg winners in kermesse

George Tansley (Euride Racing) finished safely in the bunch to ensure his overall victory at the Adelaide Tour

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Amy Cure and Grace Sulzberger (Polygon Australia) at the head of the peloton during the final stage Mike Turtur Kermesse at the Adelaide Tour

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Neil Van der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) has won the Mike Turtur Kemesse, the final stage of the Jarvis Subaru Adelaide Tour, ahead of Scott Law (GPM Data#3) and Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers). 

George Tansley (Euride Racing) led home the main bunch two seconds in arrears to confirm his overall victory.

"We are a new team and to come out and win only the third tour we’ve raced in, especially in our home town as well is amazing," Tansley said.

"We did a lot of recon for this course because we knew this was our best opportunity to win a tour this year, but we had a lot of pressure on our shoulders but everyone really lifted to the occasion."

The locally-based Euride squad maintained control of the peloton for the majority of the 22-lap race, ensuring no attack gained too much of an advantage.

Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) was one rider who was able to gain an ever-so-slight upper hand however, needing eight points at the start of the day to claim the lead in the king of the mountains classification from Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team). Spencer took maximum points on three-straight KOMs to move into the virtual lead, with Strachan unable take enough points to counter the raid.

The bunch was all together with two laps to go, with the Huon-Genesys squad at the head of affairs, closely followed by CharterMason Drapac, before Van der Ploeg, Law, Beckinsale and Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) emerged at the front to contest the sprint to the line.

The win marks Van der Ploeg's second in as many tours, having also taken out the final criterium at the last-up Tour of Toowoomba.

"That was the first time all five of the boys in the team did a big turn on the last lap and at the end my run was timed to perfection," explained Van der Ploeg.

Cure takes third for start-to-finish win

Amy Cure (Polygon Australia) wrapped up her overall victory in the Jarvis Subaru Adelaide Tour with third place in the sprint behind Mike Turtur Kemesse winner, Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager).

Wiasak took the win comfortably ahead of Ashlee Ankudinoff (Target-Trek) and Cure with the first two riders featuring in a breakaway group of nine riders that maintained a gap off the front of the peloton until the final 100 metres of the 15-lap race.

"I really really wanted to win, I haven’t won a race that is not a time trial or a pursuit, so it was pretty special," said Wiasak, 28, who added to her time trial victories at the Mersey Valley Tour and Battle on the Border. "I was worried I wouldn’t be able to stay away as I was really hurting, but I gritted my teeth and its amazing to come away with the win, particularly in front of my family."

Cure's win in this third event of the women's National Road Series, breaks the streak of Pensar - SPM which through Katrin Garfoot and Ruth Corset claimed the opening two tours of the 2013 season.

"It is fantastic to be able to ride as a team in an Australian tour and pull off the win," Cure said. "Of course our main focus was to just make sure we held onto that jersey and the whole team contributed equally once again.

Wiasak shot to the front of the race after taking maximum points on the first sprint of the day and was joined by Jenny Fay (Specialized - Securitor), Judith Betts (Bikebug), Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore). With seven laps gone, the quartet earned a gap of 29 seconds with the chase being led by Polygon's Cure and Grace Sulzberger.

With seven laps to go, Ankudinoff attacked and with Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women), Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad), Kendelle Hodges (Jayco-Apollo VIS) and Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug) for company, joined the four out front.

Just before the bell lap, Ankudinoff attacked her fellow escapees but the New South Wales rider couldn't hang on.

Elite women - results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager)1:29:42
2Ashlee Ankudinoff (Target-Trek Racing Team)
3Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia)
4Kendelle Hodges (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
5Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)
6Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)
7Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
8Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
9Rebecca Locke (Liv-Giant)
10Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)
11Chloe McConville (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
12Jessica Mundy (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
13Emily Roper (Suzuki-Bontrager)
14Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)
15Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
16Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)
17Peta Mullens (Target-Trek Racing Team)
18Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
19Laura Meadley (Suzuki-Bontrager)
20Taryn Heather (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
21Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)
22Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)
23Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)
24Alexandra Manly
25Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia)
26Clare Dallat (Bicycle Superstore)
27Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)
28Emily Mcredmond (Target-Trek Racing Team)
29Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
30Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
31Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
32Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki-Bontrager)
33Rebecca Werner (Specialized-Securitor)
34Cassandra Dodd (Specialized-Securitor)
35Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
36Jenny Fay (Specialized-Securitor)
37Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
38Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
39Justyna Lubkowski
40Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized-Securitor)0:00:15
41Carly Williams (Liv-Giant)0:00:37
42Nicole Whitburn (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:40
43Heidi Buntrock
44Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:48
45Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)0:01:22
46Sarah Riley (Liv-Giant)0:06:00
47Carley Mckay
48Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia)
49Lauren Perry (Team Polygon Australia)
50Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Target-Trek Racing Team)
51Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team)
52Stacey Riedel (Specialized-Securitor)
53Georgina Beech
54Madeline Marshall (Suzuki-Bontrager)
55Kelsey Robson (Target-Trek Racing Team)
56Iona Halliday (BOSS Racing Team)
57Claire Trembath
58Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)
59Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)
60Carla Franson
DNFLisa Jacobs (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
DNFCarly Light (Team Bikebug)
DNFLucy Barker (Building Champions Squad)
DNFNaomi Williams (Liv-Giant)
DNFHannah Geelan

Intermediate sprints - Lap 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager)5pts
2Jenny Fay (Specialized-Securitor)3
3Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)2
4Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)1

Lap 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager)5pts
2Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)3
3Jenny Fay (Specialized-Securitor)2
4Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)1

Lap 16 (Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager)5pts
2Ashlee Ankudinoff (Target-Trek Racing Team)3
3Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia)2
4Kendelle Hodges (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)1

Hill climbs - Lap 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Fay (Specialized-Securitor)5pts
2Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager)3
3Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)2
4Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)1

Lap 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Fay (Specialized-Securitor)5pts
2Ashlee Ankudinoff (Target-Trek Racing Team)3
3Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager)2
4Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)1

Lap 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashlee Ankudinoff (Target-Trek Racing Team)5pts
2Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)3
3Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager)2
4Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)1

Stage Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ashlee Ankudinoff (Target-Trek Racing Team)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team4:29:06
2Pensar SPM Racing
3Suzuki-Bontrager
4Team Polygon Australia
5Holden Women Cycling Team
6Target-Trek Racing Team
7Team Bikebug
8Building Champions Squad
9Bicycle Superstore
10Specialized-Securitor
11BOSS Racing Team0:06:00
12Liv-Giant0:06:37

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia)4:45:32
2Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)
3Chloe McConville (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:00:35
4Jessica Mundy (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
5Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:39
6Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
7Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
8Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)0:01:07
9Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
10Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia)0:01:09
11Ashlee Ankudinoff (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:01:17
12Peta Mullens (Target-Trek Racing Team)
13Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager)0:01:29
14Emily Roper (Suzuki-Bontrager)
15Laura Meadley (Suzuki-Bontrager)
16Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)0:01:32
17Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)
18Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
19Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:01:43
20Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)
21Taryn Heather (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:01:44
22Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)0:02:24
23Jenny Fay (Specialized-Securitor)0:02:40
24Rebecca Locke (Liv-Giant)0:03:17
25Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:03:26
26Cassandra Dodd (Specialized-Securitor)0:03:34
27Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)0:03:38
28Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:03:58
29Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)0:04:03
30Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)0:04:07
31Justyna Lubkowski0:04:31
32Emily Mcredmond (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:05:34
33Alexandra Manly0:06:12
34Kendelle Hodges (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:06:58
35Clare Dallat (Bicycle Superstore)0:07:30
36Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:09:02
37Kelsey Robson (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:09:46
38Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)0:10:22
39Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki-Bontrager)0:11:06
40Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:12:23
41Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia)0:15:46
42Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)0:21:26
43Carly Williams (Liv-Giant)0:22:56
44Nicole Whitburn (Pensar SPM Racing)0:22:57
45Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:23:31
46Carla Franson0:41:01
47Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)0:42:39
48Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized-Securitor)0:42:55
49Heidi Buntrock0:44:02
50Madeline Marshall (Suzuki-Bontrager)0:47:31
51Iona Halliday (BOSS Racing Team)0:48:39
52Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team)0:48:50
53Sarah Riley (Liv-Giant)0:49:17
54Carley Mckay0:49:21
55Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)0:49:26
56Claire Trembath0:49:59
57Georgina Beech0:52:04
58Lauren Perry (Team Polygon Australia)0:52:35
59Stacey Riedel (Specialized-Securitor)0:56:40

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager)15pts
2Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia)7
3Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)5
4Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)5
5Jenny Fay (Specialized-Securitor)5
6Chloe McConville (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)4
7Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)3
8Ashlee Ankudinoff (Target-Trek Racing Team)3
9Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)2
10Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)2
11Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)2
12Kendelle Hodges (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)1
13Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Fay (Specialized-Securitor)10pts
2Ashlee Ankudinoff (Target-Trek Racing Team)8
3Peta Mullens (Target-Trek Racing Team)8
4Rebecca Locke (Liv-Giant)8
5Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager)7
6Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)3
7Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)2
8Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)2
9Taryn Heather (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)2
10Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)2
11Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)1
12Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)1
13Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Mundy (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)4:46:07
2Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:04
3Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia)0:00:34
4Emily Roper (Suzuki-Bontrager)0:00:54
5Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)0:01:49
6Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)0:03:32
7Emily Mcredmond (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:04:59
8Alexandra Manly0:05:37
9Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:08:27
10Kelsey Robson (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:09:11

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Polygon Australia14:17:45
2Pensar SPM Racing0:00:48
3Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:01:45
4Suzuki-Bontrager0:03:18
5Bicycle Superstore0:03:21
6Team Bikebug0:03:27
7Target-Trek Racing Team0:03:51
8Holden Women Cycling Team0:04:00
9Building Champions Squad0:26:48
10Liv-Giant0:44:31
11Specialized-Securitor0:47:45
12BOSS Racing Team1:00:54

NRS Teams Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing59pts
2Holden Women Cycling Team39
3Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team35
4Team Polygon Australia34
5Suzuki-Bontrager25
6Team Bikebug15
7Bicycle Superstore8
8Specialized-Securitor8
9Target-Trek Racing Team5
10Building Champions Squad3
11Liv-Giant2
12BOSS Racing Team2

NRS Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)33pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)29
3Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)25
4Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia)19
5Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager)19
6Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)17
7Taryn Heather (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)16
8Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)13
9Chloe McConville (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)11
10Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)9
11Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)8
12Jessica Mundy (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)7
13Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)6
14Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)4
15Emily Roper (Suzuki-Bontrager)3

Elite men - results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au1:46:28
2Scott Law (GPM-Data#3)
3Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
4Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
5George Tansley (Euride Racing)0:00:02
6Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
7Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au
8Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
9Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
10Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
11Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
12Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
13Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
14Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
15Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
16Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
17Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)
18Luke Williams (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
19Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
20Tristan Jones (Team Lightsview)
21Russell Van Hout (Team Lightsview)
22Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
23Brad Hannaford (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
24Tristan Bauer (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
25Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
26Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)
27Tim Rush
28Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
29Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
30Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
31Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team)
32Sam Welsford (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
33Alexander Porter (SASI Cycling)
34Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
35Timothy Clayton (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
36Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3)
37Patrick Sharpe (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
38Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
39Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
40Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team)
41William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
42David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
43Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
44Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
45Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
46Justin Gassner (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
47James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team)
48Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au
49Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au
50Nicholas Wood (SASI Cycling)
51Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
52Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
53Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
54Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
55Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au
56Scott Mcphee (Euride Racing)0:00:17
57Matthew Holmes (SASI Cycling)
58Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:00:23
59Leo Simmonds (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
60Frank Smith (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
61Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:00:25
62Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:00:34
63Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au0:00:39
64Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3)
65Callum Scotson (SASI Cycling)0:00:45
66Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team)0:00:46
67Alastair Loutit (GPM-Data#3)
68Samuel Wood (GPM-Data#3)
69Joshua Harrison (Euride Racing)0:00:52
70Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:58
71Cameron Spears (Team Lightsview)0:01:44
72Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3)0:02:28
73Jonathan Stephens (SASI Cycling)0:06:30
74Chris Harper (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
75Jake Magee (GPM-Data#3)
76Edward White (GPM-Data#3)
77Ivan Michelin-Beard
78Jack Hogan (SASI Cycling)
79Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
80Jay Bourke (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
81James Swadling
82Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team)
83Stephen Kavanagh (Team Lightsview)
84Nathan Wicker
85Christopher Green (Target-Trek Racing Team)
86Shaun O'Callaghan (Team Lightsview)
87Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team)
88Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
89Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
90Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts)
91Marc Freemantle
92Andrew Ward
93Karl Michelin-Beard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
94Joseph Higginson
95Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
96Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team)
97Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team)
DSQPeter Smith (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
DNFNick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
DNFMichael Stallard (Team Lightsview)
DNFAlexander Walker
DNSShaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
DNSFrederick Bonail (Team Lightsview)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)5pts
2Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au3
3Scott Law (GPM-Data#3)2
4Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)5pts
2Scott Law (GPM-Data#3)3
3Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au2
4Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au1

Lap 15 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)5pts
2Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)3
3Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)2
4Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team)1

Lap 22 Sprint (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au5pts
2Scott Law (GPM-Data#3)3
3Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
4Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)1

Hill climbs - Lap 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)5pts
2Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team)3
3William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)2
4Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team)1

Lap 10 Climb
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)5pts
2Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)3
3William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)2
4Joshua Harrison (Euride Racing)1

Lap 15 Climb
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)5pts
2Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)3
3Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)2
4Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team)1

Lap 18 Climb
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)5pts
2Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)3
3Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team)2
4Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team5:19:28
2Satalyst-Giant Racing Team
3search2retain p/b health.com.au
4Euride Racing0:00:02
5Budget Forklifts
6Sydney Uni Velo Racing
7CharterMason Drapac Development Team
8Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
9Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
10Target-Trek Racing Team
11SASI Cycling0:00:17
12GPM-Data#30:00:37
13Team Lightsview0:01:44
14Parramatta Race Team0:07:14

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Tansley (Euride Racing)5:49:08
2Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
3Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
4Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)0:00:11
5Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)0:00:16
6Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)
7Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
8Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
9Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:41
10Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
11Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
12Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
13Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:00:48
14Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
15Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:00:50
16Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
17Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
18Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
19Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au0:01:37
20Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au0:01:40
21Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:01:41
22Russell Van Hout (Team Lightsview)0:01:42
23Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au
24Scott Law (GPM-Data#3)0:01:46
25Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3)0:01:48
26Justin Gassner (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
27Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:01:49
28Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
29Frank Smith (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:02:09
30Tristan Bauer (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:02:17
31Tim Rush0:02:42
32Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:03:04
33Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:03:08
34Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au0:03:09
35Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:03:15
36Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:03:16
37Leo Simmonds (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:03:36
38Callum Scotson (SASI Cycling)0:03:43
39Brad Hannaford (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:03:44
40Samuel Wood (GPM-Data#3)0:03:59
41James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:04:08
42Tristan Jones (Team Lightsview)0:04:09
43Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au0:04:28
44Cameron Spears (Team Lightsview)0:04:51
45Patrick Sharpe (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:05:39
46David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:05:55
47Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:05:58
48Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:06:21
49Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)0:06:22
50Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
51Joshua Harrison (Euride Racing)0:06:39
52Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3)0:06:41
53Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:07:02
54Timothy Clayton (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:07:14
55Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:07:18
56Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:07:46
57William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:07:48
58Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:07:55
59Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:08:04
60Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:09:02
61James Swadling0:09:10
62Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team)0:09:11
63Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team)0:09:51
64Scott Mcphee (Euride Racing)0:10:09
65Jonathan Stephens (SASI Cycling)0:10:19
66Jack Hogan (SASI Cycling)
67Ivan Michelin-Beard0:10:37
68Jay Bourke (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:11:27
69Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3)0:11:39
70Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team)0:11:42
71Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:13:17
72Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au0:13:51
73Shaun O'Callaghan (Team Lightsview)0:13:52
74Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)0:15:24
75Nicholas Wood (SASI Cycling)0:15:33
76Alastair Loutit (GPM-Data#3)0:15:41
77Matthew Holmes (SASI Cycling)0:15:48
78Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)0:17:21
79Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team)0:20:13
80Chris Harper (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:21:25
81Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:22:15
82Andrew Ward0:22:19
83Joseph Higginson
84Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:23:04
85Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:26:05
86Marc Freemantle0:30:24
87Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts)0:38:08
88Sam Welsford (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:40:45
89Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:42:06
90Alexander Porter (SASI Cycling)0:42:19
91Stephen Kavanagh (Team Lightsview)0:48:05
92Nathan Wicker0:49:07
93Karl Michelin-Beard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:53:41
94Edward White (GPM-Data#3)1:08:11

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)17pts
2Scott Law (GPM-Data#3)13
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au10
4Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au9
5Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)5
6Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)5
7Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team)3
8Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
9Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au2
10Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)2
11Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au2
12Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
13Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)2
14Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)1
15Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)1
16Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team)1

King of the Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)24pts
2Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team)19
3William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)9
4Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)7
5Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)5
6Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)4
7Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)2
8Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team)2
9Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)1
10Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)1
11Joshua Harrison (Euride Racing)1
12Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team)1
13Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Tansley (Euride Racing)5:49:08
2Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
3Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
4Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:41
5Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:00:48
6Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
7Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:00:50
8Justin Gassner (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:01:48
9Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au0:03:09
10Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:03:15

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Euride Racing17:27:24
2Budget Forklifts0:00:43
3Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:02:01
4Satalyst-Giant Racing Team0:02:28
5search2retain p/b health.com.au0:04:59
6CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:05:27
7Target-Trek Racing Team0:06:25
8GPM-Data#30:07:26
9Team Lightsview0:08:15
10Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:08:18
11Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:09:45
12SASI Cycling0:10:57
13Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics0:17:48
14Parramatta Race Team0:24:16

NRS Teams Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team82pts
2Budget Forklifts59
3Euride Racing33
4Drapac Cycling33
5search2retain p/b health.com.au33
6Satalyst-Giant Racing Team32
7CharterMason Drapac Development Team25
8African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team18
9Pro Team Downunder12
10Target-Trek Racing Team11
11St George Skoda HP Team7
12GPM-Data#37
13Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program7
14Pensar SPM Racing5
15Parramatta Race Team5
16Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team4
17Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team4
18Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team3
19Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage2
20Sydney Uni Velo Racing2
21Team Polygon Australia2
22Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics2
23Data#3 Cisco Racing Team2
24Paradice Investment Cycling Team2

NRS Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)35pts
2Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)29
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au22
4Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)19
5Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)18
6Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)18
7Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)18
8Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)16
9George Tansley (Euride Racing)14
10Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)11
11Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing)10
12Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)10
13Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional Cycling)10
14Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)9
15Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)8

 

