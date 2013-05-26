Image 1 of 2 George Tansley (Euride Racing) finished safely in the bunch to ensure his overall victory at the Adelaide Tour (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 2 Amy Cure and Grace Sulzberger (Polygon Australia) at the head of the peloton during the final stage Mike Turtur Kermesse at the Adelaide Tour (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Neil Van der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) has won the Mike Turtur Kemesse, the final stage of the Jarvis Subaru Adelaide Tour, ahead of Scott Law (GPM Data#3) and Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers).

George Tansley (Euride Racing) led home the main bunch two seconds in arrears to confirm his overall victory.

"We are a new team and to come out and win only the third tour we’ve raced in, especially in our home town as well is amazing," Tansley said.

"We did a lot of recon for this course because we knew this was our best opportunity to win a tour this year, but we had a lot of pressure on our shoulders but everyone really lifted to the occasion."

The locally-based Euride squad maintained control of the peloton for the majority of the 22-lap race, ensuring no attack gained too much of an advantage.

Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) was one rider who was able to gain an ever-so-slight upper hand however, needing eight points at the start of the day to claim the lead in the king of the mountains classification from Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team). Spencer took maximum points on three-straight KOMs to move into the virtual lead, with Strachan unable take enough points to counter the raid.

The bunch was all together with two laps to go, with the Huon-Genesys squad at the head of affairs, closely followed by CharterMason Drapac, before Van der Ploeg, Law, Beckinsale and Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) emerged at the front to contest the sprint to the line.

The win marks Van der Ploeg's second in as many tours, having also taken out the final criterium at the last-up Tour of Toowoomba.

"That was the first time all five of the boys in the team did a big turn on the last lap and at the end my run was timed to perfection," explained Van der Ploeg.





Cure takes third for start-to-finish win

Amy Cure (Polygon Australia) wrapped up her overall victory in the Jarvis Subaru Adelaide Tour with third place in the sprint behind Mike Turtur Kemesse winner, Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager).

Wiasak took the win comfortably ahead of Ashlee Ankudinoff (Target-Trek) and Cure with the first two riders featuring in a breakaway group of nine riders that maintained a gap off the front of the peloton until the final 100 metres of the 15-lap race.

"I really really wanted to win, I haven’t won a race that is not a time trial or a pursuit, so it was pretty special," said Wiasak, 28, who added to her time trial victories at the Mersey Valley Tour and Battle on the Border. "I was worried I wouldn’t be able to stay away as I was really hurting, but I gritted my teeth and its amazing to come away with the win, particularly in front of my family."

Cure's win in this third event of the women's National Road Series, breaks the streak of Pensar - SPM which through Katrin Garfoot and Ruth Corset claimed the opening two tours of the 2013 season.

"It is fantastic to be able to ride as a team in an Australian tour and pull off the win," Cure said. "Of course our main focus was to just make sure we held onto that jersey and the whole team contributed equally once again.





Wiasak shot to the front of the race after taking maximum points on the first sprint of the day and was joined by Jenny Fay (Specialized - Securitor), Judith Betts (Bikebug), Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore). With seven laps gone, the quartet earned a gap of 29 seconds with the chase being led by Polygon's Cure and Grace Sulzberger.

With seven laps to go, Ankudinoff attacked and with Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women), Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad), Kendelle Hodges (Jayco-Apollo VIS) and Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug) for company, joined the four out front.

Just before the bell lap, Ankudinoff attacked her fellow escapees but the New South Wales rider couldn't hang on.

Elite women - results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager) 1:29:42 2 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Target-Trek Racing Team) 3 Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia) 4 Kendelle Hodges (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 5 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 6 Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team) 7 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 8 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 9 Rebecca Locke (Liv-Giant) 10 Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia) 11 Chloe McConville (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 12 Jessica Mundy (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 13 Emily Roper (Suzuki-Bontrager) 14 Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad) 15 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 16 Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team) 17 Peta Mullens (Target-Trek Racing Team) 18 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 19 Laura Meadley (Suzuki-Bontrager) 20 Taryn Heather (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 21 Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug) 22 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 23 Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad) 24 Alexandra Manly 25 Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia) 26 Clare Dallat (Bicycle Superstore) 27 Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team) 28 Emily Mcredmond (Target-Trek Racing Team) 29 Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team) 30 Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad) 31 Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug) 32 Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki-Bontrager) 33 Rebecca Werner (Specialized-Securitor) 34 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized-Securitor) 35 Judith Betts (Team Bikebug) 36 Jenny Fay (Specialized-Securitor) 37 Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team) 38 Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) 39 Justyna Lubkowski 40 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized-Securitor) 0:00:15 41 Carly Williams (Liv-Giant) 0:00:37 42 Nicole Whitburn (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:40 43 Heidi Buntrock 44 Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:48 45 Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore) 0:01:22 46 Sarah Riley (Liv-Giant) 0:06:00 47 Carley Mckay 48 Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia) 49 Lauren Perry (Team Polygon Australia) 50 Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Target-Trek Racing Team) 51 Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team) 52 Stacey Riedel (Specialized-Securitor) 53 Georgina Beech 54 Madeline Marshall (Suzuki-Bontrager) 55 Kelsey Robson (Target-Trek Racing Team) 56 Iona Halliday (BOSS Racing Team) 57 Claire Trembath 58 Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad) 59 Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team) 60 Carla Franson DNF Lisa Jacobs (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) DNF Carly Light (Team Bikebug) DNF Lucy Barker (Building Champions Squad) DNF Naomi Williams (Liv-Giant) DNF Hannah Geelan

Intermediate sprints - Lap 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager) 5 pts 2 Jenny Fay (Specialized-Securitor) 3 3 Judith Betts (Team Bikebug) 2 4 Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore) 1

Lap 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager) 5 pts 2 Judith Betts (Team Bikebug) 3 3 Jenny Fay (Specialized-Securitor) 2 4 Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore) 1

Lap 16 (Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager) 5 pts 2 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Target-Trek Racing Team) 3 3 Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia) 2 4 Kendelle Hodges (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 1

Hill climbs - Lap 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenny Fay (Specialized-Securitor) 5 pts 2 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager) 3 3 Judith Betts (Team Bikebug) 2 4 Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore) 1

Lap 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenny Fay (Specialized-Securitor) 5 pts 2 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Target-Trek Racing Team) 3 3 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager) 2 4 Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad) 1

Lap 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Target-Trek Racing Team) 5 pts 2 Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug) 3 3 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager) 2 4 Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad) 1

Stage Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Target-Trek Racing Team)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 4:29:06 2 Pensar SPM Racing 3 Suzuki-Bontrager 4 Team Polygon Australia 5 Holden Women Cycling Team 6 Target-Trek Racing Team 7 Team Bikebug 8 Building Champions Squad 9 Bicycle Superstore 10 Specialized-Securitor 11 BOSS Racing Team 0:06:00 12 Liv-Giant 0:06:37

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia) 4:45:32 2 Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia) 3 Chloe McConville (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:00:35 4 Jessica Mundy (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 5 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:39 6 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 7 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 8 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 0:01:07 9 Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) 10 Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:09 11 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:01:17 12 Peta Mullens (Target-Trek Racing Team) 13 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager) 0:01:29 14 Emily Roper (Suzuki-Bontrager) 15 Laura Meadley (Suzuki-Bontrager) 16 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 0:01:32 17 Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug) 18 Judith Betts (Team Bikebug) 19 Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:01:43 20 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 21 Taryn Heather (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:01:44 22 Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad) 0:02:24 23 Jenny Fay (Specialized-Securitor) 0:02:40 24 Rebecca Locke (Liv-Giant) 0:03:17 25 Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:03:26 26 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized-Securitor) 0:03:34 27 Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore) 0:03:38 28 Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:03:58 29 Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:04:03 30 Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad) 0:04:07 31 Justyna Lubkowski 0:04:31 32 Emily Mcredmond (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:05:34 33 Alexandra Manly 0:06:12 34 Kendelle Hodges (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:06:58 35 Clare Dallat (Bicycle Superstore) 0:07:30 36 Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team) 0:09:02 37 Kelsey Robson (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:09:46 38 Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team) 0:10:22 39 Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki-Bontrager) 0:11:06 40 Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug) 0:12:23 41 Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia) 0:15:46 42 Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad) 0:21:26 43 Carly Williams (Liv-Giant) 0:22:56 44 Nicole Whitburn (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:22:57 45 Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:23:31 46 Carla Franson 0:41:01 47 Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team) 0:42:39 48 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized-Securitor) 0:42:55 49 Heidi Buntrock 0:44:02 50 Madeline Marshall (Suzuki-Bontrager) 0:47:31 51 Iona Halliday (BOSS Racing Team) 0:48:39 52 Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team) 0:48:50 53 Sarah Riley (Liv-Giant) 0:49:17 54 Carley Mckay 0:49:21 55 Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad) 0:49:26 56 Claire Trembath 0:49:59 57 Georgina Beech 0:52:04 58 Lauren Perry (Team Polygon Australia) 0:52:35 59 Stacey Riedel (Specialized-Securitor) 0:56:40

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager) 15 pts 2 Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia) 7 3 Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team) 5 4 Judith Betts (Team Bikebug) 5 5 Jenny Fay (Specialized-Securitor) 5 6 Chloe McConville (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 4 7 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 3 8 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Target-Trek Racing Team) 3 9 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 2 10 Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore) 2 11 Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad) 2 12 Kendelle Hodges (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 1 13 Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenny Fay (Specialized-Securitor) 10 pts 2 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Target-Trek Racing Team) 8 3 Peta Mullens (Target-Trek Racing Team) 8 4 Rebecca Locke (Liv-Giant) 8 5 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager) 7 6 Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug) 3 7 Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia) 2 8 Judith Betts (Team Bikebug) 2 9 Taryn Heather (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 2 10 Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad) 2 11 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 1 12 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 1 13 Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Mundy (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 4:46:07 2 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:04 3 Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:34 4 Emily Roper (Suzuki-Bontrager) 0:00:54 5 Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad) 0:01:49 6 Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad) 0:03:32 7 Emily Mcredmond (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:04:59 8 Alexandra Manly 0:05:37 9 Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team) 0:08:27 10 Kelsey Robson (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:09:11

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Polygon Australia 14:17:45 2 Pensar SPM Racing 0:00:48 3 Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 0:01:45 4 Suzuki-Bontrager 0:03:18 5 Bicycle Superstore 0:03:21 6 Team Bikebug 0:03:27 7 Target-Trek Racing Team 0:03:51 8 Holden Women Cycling Team 0:04:00 9 Building Champions Squad 0:26:48 10 Liv-Giant 0:44:31 11 Specialized-Securitor 0:47:45 12 BOSS Racing Team 1:00:54

NRS Teams Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pensar SPM Racing 59 pts 2 Holden Women Cycling Team 39 3 Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 35 4 Team Polygon Australia 34 5 Suzuki-Bontrager 25 6 Team Bikebug 15 7 Bicycle Superstore 8 8 Specialized-Securitor 8 9 Target-Trek Racing Team 5 10 Building Champions Squad 3 11 Liv-Giant 2 12 BOSS Racing Team 2

NRS Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 33 pts 2 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 29 3 Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia) 25 4 Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia) 19 5 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager) 19 6 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 17 7 Taryn Heather (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 16 8 Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team) 13 9 Chloe McConville (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 11 10 Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team) 9 11 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 8 12 Jessica Mundy (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 7 13 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 6 14 Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) 4 15 Emily Roper (Suzuki-Bontrager) 3

Elite men - results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au 1:46:28 2 Scott Law (GPM-Data#3) 3 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 5 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 0:00:02 6 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au 8 Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 9 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 10 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 12 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 13 Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 14 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 15 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 16 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 17 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 18 Luke Williams (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 19 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 20 Tristan Jones (Team Lightsview) 21 Russell Van Hout (Team Lightsview) 22 Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 23 Brad Hannaford (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 24 Tristan Bauer (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 25 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 26 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 27 Tim Rush 28 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 29 Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 30 Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 31 Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team) 32 Sam Welsford (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 33 Alexander Porter (SASI Cycling) 34 Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 35 Timothy Clayton (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 36 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3) 37 Patrick Sharpe (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 38 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 39 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 40 Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team) 41 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 42 David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 43 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 44 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 45 Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 46 Justin Gassner (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 47 James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team) 48 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au 49 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au 50 Nicholas Wood (SASI Cycling) 51 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 52 Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 53 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 54 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 55 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au 56 Scott Mcphee (Euride Racing) 0:00:17 57 Matthew Holmes (SASI Cycling) 58 Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:00:23 59 Leo Simmonds (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 60 Frank Smith (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 61 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:00:25 62 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:34 63 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:00:39 64 Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3) 65 Callum Scotson (SASI Cycling) 0:00:45 66 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team) 0:00:46 67 Alastair Loutit (GPM-Data#3) 68 Samuel Wood (GPM-Data#3) 69 Joshua Harrison (Euride Racing) 0:00:52 70 Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:58 71 Cameron Spears (Team Lightsview) 0:01:44 72 Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3) 0:02:28 73 Jonathan Stephens (SASI Cycling) 0:06:30 74 Chris Harper (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 75 Jake Magee (GPM-Data#3) 76 Edward White (GPM-Data#3) 77 Ivan Michelin-Beard 78 Jack Hogan (SASI Cycling) 79 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 80 Jay Bourke (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 81 James Swadling 82 Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team) 83 Stephen Kavanagh (Team Lightsview) 84 Nathan Wicker 85 Christopher Green (Target-Trek Racing Team) 86 Shaun O'Callaghan (Team Lightsview) 87 Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team) 88 Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 89 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 90 Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts) 91 Marc Freemantle 92 Andrew Ward 93 Karl Michelin-Beard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 94 Joseph Higginson 95 Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 96 Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team) 97 Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team) DSQ Peter Smith (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) DNF Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) DNF Michael Stallard (Team Lightsview) DNF Alexander Walker DNS Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) DNS Frederick Bonail (Team Lightsview)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 5 pts 2 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au 3 3 Scott Law (GPM-Data#3) 2 4 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 5 pts 2 Scott Law (GPM-Data#3) 3 3 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au 2 4 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au 1

Lap 15 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 5 pts 2 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 3 3 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 2 4 Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team) 1

Lap 22 Sprint (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au 5 pts 2 Scott Law (GPM-Data#3) 3 3 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 4 Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 1

Hill climbs - Lap 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 5 pts 2 Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team) 3 3 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 2 4 Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team) 1

Lap 10 Climb # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 5 pts 2 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 3 3 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 2 4 Joshua Harrison (Euride Racing) 1

Lap 15 Climb # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 5 pts 2 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 3 3 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 2 4 Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team) 1

Lap 18 Climb # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 5 pts 2 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 3 3 Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team) 2 4 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 5:19:28 2 Satalyst-Giant Racing Team 3 search2retain p/b health.com.au 4 Euride Racing 0:00:02 5 Budget Forklifts 6 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 7 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 8 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 9 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 10 Target-Trek Racing Team 11 SASI Cycling 0:00:17 12 GPM-Data#3 0:00:37 13 Team Lightsview 0:01:44 14 Parramatta Race Team 0:07:14

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 5:49:08 2 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 3 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 4 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:11 5 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:16 6 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 7 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 8 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 9 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:41 10 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 12 Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 13 Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:00:48 14 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 15 Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:00:50 16 Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 17 Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 18 Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 19 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:01:37 20 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:01:40 21 Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:01:41 22 Russell Van Hout (Team Lightsview) 0:01:42 23 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au 24 Scott Law (GPM-Data#3) 0:01:46 25 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3) 0:01:48 26 Justin Gassner (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 27 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:01:49 28 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 29 Frank Smith (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:02:09 30 Tristan Bauer (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:02:17 31 Tim Rush 0:02:42 32 Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:03:04 33 Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:03:08 34 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:03:09 35 Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:03:15 36 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:03:16 37 Leo Simmonds (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:03:36 38 Callum Scotson (SASI Cycling) 0:03:43 39 Brad Hannaford (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:03:44 40 Samuel Wood (GPM-Data#3) 0:03:59 41 James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:04:08 42 Tristan Jones (Team Lightsview) 0:04:09 43 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:04:28 44 Cameron Spears (Team Lightsview) 0:04:51 45 Patrick Sharpe (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:05:39 46 David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:05:55 47 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:05:58 48 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:06:21 49 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:06:22 50 Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 51 Joshua Harrison (Euride Racing) 0:06:39 52 Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3) 0:06:41 53 Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:07:02 54 Timothy Clayton (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:07:14 55 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:07:18 56 Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:07:46 57 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:07:48 58 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:07:55 59 Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:08:04 60 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:09:02 61 James Swadling 0:09:10 62 Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team) 0:09:11 63 Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team) 0:09:51 64 Scott Mcphee (Euride Racing) 0:10:09 65 Jonathan Stephens (SASI Cycling) 0:10:19 66 Jack Hogan (SASI Cycling) 67 Ivan Michelin-Beard 0:10:37 68 Jay Bourke (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:11:27 69 Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3) 0:11:39 70 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team) 0:11:42 71 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:13:17 72 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:13:51 73 Shaun O'Callaghan (Team Lightsview) 0:13:52 74 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 0:15:24 75 Nicholas Wood (SASI Cycling) 0:15:33 76 Alastair Loutit (GPM-Data#3) 0:15:41 77 Matthew Holmes (SASI Cycling) 0:15:48 78 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 0:17:21 79 Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team) 0:20:13 80 Chris Harper (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:21:25 81 Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:22:15 82 Andrew Ward 0:22:19 83 Joseph Higginson 84 Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:23:04 85 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:26:05 86 Marc Freemantle 0:30:24 87 Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts) 0:38:08 88 Sam Welsford (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:40:45 89 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:42:06 90 Alexander Porter (SASI Cycling) 0:42:19 91 Stephen Kavanagh (Team Lightsview) 0:48:05 92 Nathan Wicker 0:49:07 93 Karl Michelin-Beard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:53:41 94 Edward White (GPM-Data#3) 1:08:11

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 17 pts 2 Scott Law (GPM-Data#3) 13 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au 10 4 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au 9 5 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 5 6 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 5 7 Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team) 3 8 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 9 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au 2 10 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 2 11 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au 2 12 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 13 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 2 14 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 1 15 Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 1 16 Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team) 1

King of the Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 24 pts 2 Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team) 19 3 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 9 4 Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 7 5 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 5 6 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 4 7 Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 2 8 Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team) 2 9 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 1 10 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 1 11 Joshua Harrison (Euride Racing) 1 12 Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team) 1 13 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 5:49:08 2 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 3 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 4 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:41 5 Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:00:48 6 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 7 Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:00:50 8 Justin Gassner (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:01:48 9 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:03:09 10 Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:03:15

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Euride Racing 17:27:24 2 Budget Forklifts 0:00:43 3 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01 4 Satalyst-Giant Racing Team 0:02:28 5 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:04:59 6 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:05:27 7 Target-Trek Racing Team 0:06:25 8 GPM-Data#3 0:07:26 9 Team Lightsview 0:08:15 10 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:08:18 11 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:09:45 12 SASI Cycling 0:10:57 13 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 0:17:48 14 Parramatta Race Team 0:24:16

NRS Teams Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 82 pts 2 Budget Forklifts 59 3 Euride Racing 33 4 Drapac Cycling 33 5 search2retain p/b health.com.au 33 6 Satalyst-Giant Racing Team 32 7 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 25 8 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 18 9 Pro Team Downunder 12 10 Target-Trek Racing Team 11 11 St George Skoda HP Team 7 12 GPM-Data#3 7 13 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 7 14 Pensar SPM Racing 5 15 Parramatta Race Team 5 16 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 4 17 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 4 18 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 3 19 Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage 2 20 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 2 21 Team Polygon Australia 2 22 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 2 23 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 2 24 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 2