Bauke Mollema wins Japan Cup 2019

Woods and Smith complete podium

Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo) wins the 2019 Japan Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo) wins the 2019 Japan Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Woods, Mollema and Smith on the podium at the 2019 Japan Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo) wins the 2019 Japan Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo) on the top step of the podium after winning the 2019 Japan Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) wins the 2019 Japan Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo) riding in the lead group at the Japan Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo) sits second wheel at the Japan Cup 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The main field at the 2019 Japan Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)
On the startline at the 2019 Japan Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tour of Japan

The Bahrain Merida team at the Japan Cup
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini)
Tour of Japan

Damiano Caruso on the attack at the Japan Cup 2019
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini)
Tour of Japan

Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo) wins the Japan Cup 2019
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini)
Tour of Japan

The Jumbo Visma team at the Japan Cup
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini)
Tour of Japan

The main peloton on the climb at the Japan Cup 2019
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini)
Tour of Japan

Michael Woods and Bauke Mollema go on the attack at the Japan Cup
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini)
Tour of Japan

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo Visma) in action
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini)
Tour of Japan

Fans at the 2019 Japan Cup
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini)
Tour of Japan

Giulio Ciccone (Trek Segafredo)
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini)

Report

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) showed no signs of a post-Il Lombardia hangover with a win in the Japan Cup 2019 on Sunday. The Dutch rider broke away with Michael Woods (EF Education First) on the thirteenth lap of the race before Mollema dispatched with the EF Education first rider in a two-up sprint. Dion Smith (Mitchelton Scott) finished the race in third.

"I’m super happy with the win," Mollema said after ending his 2019 campaign in emphatic style.

"It was a hard race but we had Ciccone in the front group and that was perfect for us. There were about eight guys but he was one of the strongest. It was a hard lap and every lap we had the climb and went fast up it, especially on the last five or six laps."

After Giulio Ciccone's work was done and the early break fell away Jumbo Visma set about controlling the race. Robert Gesink set an electric pace that reduced to peloton to under 20 riders but it was Mollema who, just like in Lombardia, timed his attack to perfection. Only Woods was wise to the move, with the pair establishing a winning lead over the remnants of the peloton

"It was about positioning and fighting and I felt really good all day. I’ve felt good for the last few weeks and months but the legs were really good today. Then with about two laps to go there were still between 15 and 20 guys left so I decided to give it a try. It was quite early and Jumbo Visma were there with four guys, and they were attacking one-by-one. I preferred to try and drop them so I felt full gas up the climb and only Woods could follow."

"From then on we worked really well together until the finishline. First it was about 20 or 30 seconds but by the end it was about one minute. It was clear we were going to fight for the win. Then in the sprint I had good legs and it’s a super nice way to finish the season after Lombardia. This is my last race of the year and it’s always a nice atmosphere in Japan with good fans."

Elsewhere, Taylor Phinney marked the event as his last race before retirement.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 3:41:13
2Michael Woods (Can) Ef Education First 0:00:01
3Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton - Scott 0:00:44
4Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Matrix Powertag
5Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma
6Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane' 0:00:52
7Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:02:09
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
9Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:02:31
10Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Matrix Powertag
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
12Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 0:02:35
13Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain - Merida 0:04:33
14Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
15Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:04:37
16Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:51
17David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
18Niklas Eg (Den) Trek - Segafredo 0:05:02
19Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
20Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain - Merida
21Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 0:05:58
22Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 0:06:06
23Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 0:06:56
24Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
25Itsuki Koide (Jpn) Japan 0:09:43
26Daiki Magosaki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling 0:10:01
27Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation pro Cycling p / b Maxxis
28Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Team Ukyo
29Daiki Yasuhara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
30Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Wallonie Bruxelles
31Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag
32Matic Grošelj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
33Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
34Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
35Masahiro Ishigami (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
36Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:10:07
37Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling 0:10:13
38Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane' 0:10:29
39Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:10:50
40Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 0:11:03
DNFMasayuki Shibata (Jpn) Nasu Blasen
DNFPéter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFLennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
DNFRyohei Komori (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
DNFBenjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
DNFYuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
DNFMarco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
DNFRobert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
DNFBenjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
DNFJames Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
DNFKent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation pro Cycling p / b Maxxis
DNFEdward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
DNFJulien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
DNFBrenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence
DNFYuan Tang Peng (Tpe) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
DNFRei Onodera (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
DNFSuguru Tokuda (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
DNFKeisuke Kimura (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo
DNFDamiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
DNFLuka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain - Merida
DNFDomen Novak (Slo) Bahrain - Merida
DNFThanakhan Chaiyasombat (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
DNFRatchanon Yaowarat (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
DNFSarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
DNFAyumu Watanabe (Jpn) Japan
DNFNathan Brown (USA) Ef Education First
DNFTakaaki Hori (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
DNFSimon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence
DNFLachlan Morton (Aus) Ef Education First
DNFRok Korošec (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
DNFYuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
DNFRyu Suzuki (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
DNFYoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
DNFJames Whelan (Aus) Ef Education First
DNFKohei Yokotsuka (Jpn) Team Ukyo
DNFHijiri Oda (Jpn) Japan
DNFSamuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation pro Cycling p / b Maxxis
DNFTom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFLuc Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie - Bruxelles Development Team
DNFMarino Kobayashi (Jpn) Japan
DNFTom Paquot (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles Development Team
DNFYuki Ishihara (Jpn) Japan
DNFKosuke Takeyama (Jpn) Team Ukyo
DNFShiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
DNFWen Chung Huang (Tpe) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
DNFHayato Nishio (Jpn) Nasu Blasen
DNFMuhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
DNFIuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence
DNFMuhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
DNFGenki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
DNFKohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo
DNFRyo Chikatani (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
DNFRyo Minato (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
DNFAiran Fernandez Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag
DNFBrian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJoonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFMasaki Shimojima (Jpn) Nasu Blasen
DNFTaylor Phinney (USA) Ef Education First
DNFKeito Nishio (Jpn) Nasu Blasen
DNFAkmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
DNFPeerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
DNFTadaaki Nakai (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
DNFRyan Jastrab (USA) Wildlife Generation pro Cycling p / b Maxxis
DNFKota Yokoyama (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
DNFShoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
DNFSaya Kuroeda (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
DNFFilippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
DNFJin Okubo (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
DNFCameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
DNFTatsuki Amagoi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
DNFYasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
DNFKaito Nakamura (Jpn) Nasu Blasen
DNFMasatoshi Shimpo (Jpn) Nasu Blasen
DNFMohamad Saari Amri Abd Rasim (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
DNFBatuhan Ozgur (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling
DNFStephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFQuinten Kirby (USA) Wildlife Generation pro Cycling p / b Maxxis
DNFTimothy Guy (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
DNFYuta Arai (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
DNFSean Bennett (USA) Ef Education First

