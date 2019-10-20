Bauke Mollema wins Japan Cup 2019

Image 1 of 19 Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo) wins the 2019 Japan Cup (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 19 Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo) wins the 2019 Japan Cup (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 19 Woods, Mollema and Smith on the podium at the 2019 Japan Cup (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 19 Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo) wins the 2019 Japan Cup (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 19 Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo) on the top step of the podium after winning the 2019 Japan Cup (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 19 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) wins the 2019 Japan Cup (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 19 Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo) riding in the lead group at the Japan Cup (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 19 Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo) sits second wheel at the Japan Cup 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 19 The main field at the 2019 Japan Cup (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 19 On the startline at the 2019 Japan Cup (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 19 The Bahrain Merida team at the Japan Cup (Image credit: Roberto Bettini) Image 12 of 19 Damiano Caruso on the attack at the Japan Cup 2019 (Image credit: Roberto Bettini) Image 13 of 19 Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo) wins the Japan Cup 2019 (Image credit: Roberto Bettini) Image 14 of 19 The Jumbo Visma team at the Japan Cup (Image credit: Roberto Bettini) Image 15 of 19 The main peloton on the climb at the Japan Cup 2019 (Image credit: Roberto Bettini) Image 16 of 19 Michael Woods and Bauke Mollema go on the attack at the Japan Cup (Image credit: Roberto Bettini) Image 17 of 19 Sepp Kuss (Jumbo Visma) in action (Image credit: Roberto Bettini) Image 18 of 19 Fans at the 2019 Japan Cup (Image credit: Roberto Bettini) Image 19 of 19 Giulio Ciccone (Trek Segafredo) (Image credit: Roberto Bettini)

Report

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) showed no signs of a post-Il Lombardia hangover with a win in the Japan Cup 2019 on Sunday. The Dutch rider broke away with Michael Woods (EF Education First) on the thirteenth lap of the race before Mollema dispatched with the EF Education first rider in a two-up sprint. Dion Smith (Mitchelton Scott) finished the race in third.

"I’m super happy with the win," Mollema said after ending his 2019 campaign in emphatic style.



"It was a hard race but we had Ciccone in the front group and that was perfect for us. There were about eight guys but he was one of the strongest. It was a hard lap and every lap we had the climb and went fast up it, especially on the last five or six laps."

After Giulio Ciccone's work was done and the early break fell away Jumbo Visma set about controlling the race. Robert Gesink set an electric pace that reduced to peloton to under 20 riders but it was Mollema who, just like in Lombardia, timed his attack to perfection. Only Woods was wise to the move, with the pair establishing a winning lead over the remnants of the peloton

"It was about positioning and fighting and I felt really good all day. I’ve felt good for the last few weeks and months but the legs were really good today. Then with about two laps to go there were still between 15 and 20 guys left so I decided to give it a try. It was quite early and Jumbo Visma were there with four guys, and they were attacking one-by-one. I preferred to try and drop them so I felt full gas up the climb and only Woods could follow."



"From then on we worked really well together until the finishline. First it was about 20 or 30 seconds but by the end it was about one minute. It was clear we were going to fight for the win. Then in the sprint I had good legs and it’s a super nice way to finish the season after Lombardia. This is my last race of the year and it’s always a nice atmosphere in Japan with good fans."

Elsewhere, Taylor Phinney marked the event as his last race before retirement.

Results