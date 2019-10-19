Edward Theuns wins Japan Cup Criterium
Trek-Segafredo rider wins close sprint ahead of Colbrelli
Japan Cup Criterium: -
Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) came out on top in a close sprint to win the Japan Cup Criterium on Saturday. The Belgian sprinter won ahead of Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida), with Brenton Jones (Team Delko) in third. The Japan Cup Criterium takes place a day ahead of the Japan Cup Cycle Road Race.
"It was a really nice criterium with a great atmosphere. There were a lot of people. From the beginning we rode really well at the front as a team. There were some attacks but we always had our teammates on the front and closing them down," Theuns said at the finish.
"In the last few laps I was always focused on Colbrelli’s wheel and in the last corner Fumiyuki came with me and he did a really great leadout until the finish. It was a really close sprint and I had to use a good jump but in the end I’m super happy because the team did a great job. It’s a great win for the team in Japan."
The Japan Cup concludes on Sunday with the men's road race.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy