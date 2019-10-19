Edward Theuns wins Japan Cup Criterium

Image 1 of 20 Edward Theuns wins the Japan Cup Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 20 Riders go head to head at the Japan Cup Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 20 The peloton race through the Japan Cup Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 20 Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 20 Michael Woods (EF Education First) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 20 Bauke Mollem (Trek Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 20 Lombardia winner Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo) goes on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 20 The peloton line out at the Japan Cup Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 20 Riders go on the attack at the Japan Cup Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 20 Trek Segafredo hit the front at the Japan Cup Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 20 Cam Meyer (Mitchelton Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 20 Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) leads the field at the Japan Cup Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 20 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 20 Edward Theuns wins the Japan Cup Criterium ahead of Sonny Colbrelli (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 20 Nathan Haas (Katusha Alpecin) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 20 Taylor Phinney (EF Education First) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 20 The sprint for the Japan Cup Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 20 The sprint for the line at the Japan Cup Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 20 Edward Theuns wins the Japan Cup Criterium 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 20 Edward Theuns takes the Japan Cup Criterium at the line (Image credit: Getty Images)

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) came out on top in a close sprint to win the Japan Cup Criterium on Saturday. The Belgian sprinter won ahead of Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida), with Brenton Jones (Team Delko) in third. The Japan Cup Criterium takes place a day ahead of the Japan Cup Cycle Road Race.



"It was a really nice criterium with a great atmosphere. There were a lot of people. From the beginning we rode really well at the front as a team. There were some attacks but we always had our teammates on the front and closing them down," Theuns said at the finish.

"In the last few laps I was always focused on Colbrelli’s wheel and in the last corner Fumiyuki came with me and he did a really great leadout until the finish. It was a really close sprint and I had to use a good jump but in the end I’m super happy because the team did a great job. It’s a great win for the team in Japan."



The Japan Cup concludes on Sunday with the men's road race.

