Image 1 of 24 Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) takes his second victory at the Japan Cup (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 24 The early break of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 24 The sun was out in Japan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 24 The riders were strung out over the top of the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 24 The peloton climbs through the Utsonomiya Forest Park (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 24 The sun shone on the riders as they passed through the Utsonomiya Forest Park (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 24 Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 24 Boasson Hagen was well placed on the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 24 Damiano Cunego in his last race for Lampre-Merida (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 24 Edvald Boasson Hagen was aggressive during his last race for Team Sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 24 Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 24 Trek Factory Racing worked for Arredondo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 24 The peloton is a bout to catch a lone attacker (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 24 Haas and a teammate celebrate his victory at the Japan Cup (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 24 Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates winning the 2014 Japan Cup (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 24 Special guest Fabian Cancellara watches the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 24 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) leads the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 24 Haas is congratulated on his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 24 Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) smiles on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 24 The Japan Cup podium: Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky), Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) and Gregor Bole (Vini Fantini-Nippo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 24 Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) begins to celebrate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 24 Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) wins the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 24 A photo finish was needed to decide the winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 24 The riders sprint towards the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Australia's Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) ended the 2014 season on a high by beating Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) and Gregor Bole (Vini Fantini-Nippo) in a close sprint to win the Japan Cup.

A photo finish was needed to confirm Haas as the winner but he was awarded victory with Boasson Hagen forced to accept second place in his last race for Team Sky before his move to MTN-Qhubeka in 2015.

The 151km race covered ten circuits of Utsonomiya Forest Park before a final lap of 14.1km. Four Japanese riders formed the break of the day with Team Sky and Garmin-Sharp doing the chasing to keep them in check. The quartet stayed away until the very last lap and then 10 riders went clear on the final Kogashi climb after an aggressive final 25km of racing between the strongest riders in the peloton.

Tinkoff-Saxo had Rory Sutherland, Michael Valgren, Manuele Boaro and Chris Juul in the move and used their strength in numbers to attack the group. Boaro made several attempts to go clear but was pulled back as the other riders all fought for a chance of victory.

The uphill finish in Utsonomiya always produces a tough sprint and Haas managed to get the better of Boasson Hagen. It was his second win at the Japan Cup after winning in 2011.

Michael Valgren (Tinkoff-Saxo) was fourth, Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) fifth and talented young Italian Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) was sixth ahead of compatriot Davide Formolo (Cannondale). Recent Il Lombardia winner Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) finished 12th at 38 seconds.

The riders celebrated ending the 2014 season at the official after-race party in Onion Square, with Fabian Cancellara flying in as a special guest.

Results