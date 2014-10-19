Haas wins the Japan Cup
Boasson Hagen and Bole complete the podium
Australia's Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) ended the 2014 season on a high by beating Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) and Gregor Bole (Vini Fantini-Nippo) in a close sprint to win the Japan Cup.
A photo finish was needed to confirm Haas as the winner but he was awarded victory with Boasson Hagen forced to accept second place in his last race for Team Sky before his move to MTN-Qhubeka in 2015.
The 151km race covered ten circuits of Utsonomiya Forest Park before a final lap of 14.1km. Four Japanese riders formed the break of the day with Team Sky and Garmin-Sharp doing the chasing to keep them in check. The quartet stayed away until the very last lap and then 10 riders went clear on the final Kogashi climb after an aggressive final 25km of racing between the strongest riders in the peloton.
Tinkoff-Saxo had Rory Sutherland, Michael Valgren, Manuele Boaro and Chris Juul in the move and used their strength in numbers to attack the group. Boaro made several attempts to go clear but was pulled back as the other riders all fought for a chance of victory.
The uphill finish in Utsonomiya always produces a tough sprint and Haas managed to get the better of Boasson Hagen. It was his second win at the Japan Cup after winning in 2011.
Michael Valgren (Tinkoff-Saxo) was fourth, Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) fifth and talented young Italian Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) was sixth ahead of compatriot Davide Formolo (Cannondale). Recent Il Lombardia winner Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) finished 12th at 38 seconds.
The riders celebrated ending the 2014 season at the official after-race party in Onion Square, with Fabian Cancellara flying in as a special guest.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|4:06:48
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|3
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vini Fantini Nippo
|4
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|8
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:05
|10
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:18
|11
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:25
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:38
|13
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|14
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|16
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:56
|17
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|18
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Team Ukyo
|19
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|20
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|21
|Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Team Ukyo
|22
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|23
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|24
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|25
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|26
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|27
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:02
|29
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|31
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|32
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Team Ukyo
|0:03:11
|33
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:03:55
|34
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|35
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|36
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|37
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:04:25
|38
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:04:37
|39
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:05:05
|40
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:36
|41
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:05:46
|42
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:48
|43
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|44
|Atsushi Oka (Jpn)
|45
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|46
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:51
|47
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|48
|Damien Monier (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|49
|Ryoma Nonaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|50
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|51
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|52
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|53
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|54
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|55
|Shun Yamamoto (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:05:59
|56
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:36
|57
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|58
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|59
|Naoya Uchino (Jpn)
|60
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|61
|Takayuki Abe (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:06:57
|62
|Takaaki Hori (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:09:45
|63
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:09:48
|64
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:10:40
|65
|Keisuke Kimura (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:11:52
|DNF
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita)
|DNF
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|DNF
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|DNF
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Junya Sano (Jpn)
|DNF
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo
|DNF
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn)
|DNF
|Suguru Tokuda (Jpn)
|DNF
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
