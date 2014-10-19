Trending

Haas wins the Japan Cup

Boasson Hagen and Bole complete the podium

Image 1 of 24

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) takes his second victory at the Japan Cup

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) takes his second victory at the Japan Cup
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 24

The early break of the day

The early break of the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 24

The sun was out in Japan

The sun was out in Japan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 24

The riders were strung out over the top of the climb

The riders were strung out over the top of the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 24

The peloton climbs through the Utsonomiya Forest Park

The peloton climbs through the Utsonomiya Forest Park
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 24

The sun shone on the riders as they passed through the Utsonomiya Forest Park

The sun shone on the riders as they passed through the Utsonomiya Forest Park
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 24

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) in the peloton

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 24

Boasson Hagen was well placed on the climb

Boasson Hagen was well placed on the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 24

Damiano Cunego in his last race for Lampre-Merida

Damiano Cunego in his last race for Lampre-Merida
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 24

Edvald Boasson Hagen was aggressive during his last race for Team Sky

Edvald Boasson Hagen was aggressive during his last race for Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 24

Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 24

Trek Factory Racing worked for Arredondo

Trek Factory Racing worked for Arredondo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 24

The peloton is a bout to catch a lone attacker

The peloton is a bout to catch a lone attacker
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 24

Haas and a teammate celebrate his victory at the Japan Cup

Haas and a teammate celebrate his victory at the Japan Cup
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 24

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates winning the 2014 Japan Cup

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates winning the 2014 Japan Cup
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 24

Special guest Fabian Cancellara watches the race

Special guest Fabian Cancellara watches the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 24

Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) leads the break

Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) leads the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 24

Haas is congratulated on his victory

Haas is congratulated on his victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 24

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) smiles on the podium

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) smiles on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 24

The Japan Cup podium: Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky), Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) and Gregor Bole (Vini Fantini-Nippo)

The Japan Cup podium: Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky), Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) and Gregor Bole (Vini Fantini-Nippo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 24

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) begins to celebrate

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) begins to celebrate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 24

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) wins the sprint

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) wins the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 24

A photo finish was needed to decide the winner

A photo finish was needed to decide the winner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 24

The riders sprint towards the line

The riders sprint towards the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Australia's Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) ended the 2014 season on a high by beating Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) and Gregor Bole (Vini Fantini-Nippo) in a close sprint to win the Japan Cup.

A photo finish was needed to confirm Haas as the winner but he was awarded victory with Boasson Hagen forced to accept second place in his last race for Team Sky before his move to MTN-Qhubeka in 2015.

The 151km race covered ten circuits of Utsonomiya Forest Park before a final lap of 14.1km. Four Japanese riders formed the break of the day with Team Sky and Garmin-Sharp doing the chasing to keep them in check. The quartet stayed away until the very last lap and then 10 riders went clear on the final Kogashi climb after an aggressive final 25km of racing between the strongest riders in the peloton.

Tinkoff-Saxo had Rory Sutherland, Michael Valgren, Manuele Boaro and Chris Juul in the move and used their strength in numbers to attack the group. Boaro made several attempts to go clear but was pulled back as the other riders all fought for a chance of victory.

The uphill finish in Utsonomiya always produces a tough sprint and Haas managed to get the better of Boasson Hagen. It was his second win at the Japan Cup after winning in 2011.

Michael Valgren (Tinkoff-Saxo) was fourth, Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) fifth and talented young Italian Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) was sixth ahead of compatriot Davide Formolo (Cannondale). Recent Il Lombardia winner Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) finished 12th at 38 seconds.

The riders celebrated ending the 2014 season at the official after-race party in Onion Square, with Fabian Cancellara flying in as a special guest.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp4:06:48
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
3Grega Bole (Slo) Vini Fantini Nippo
4Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
6Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
8Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
9Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:00:05
10Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:18
11Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:25
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:00:38
13Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team0:00:48
14Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
15Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
16Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:56
17Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
18Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Team Ukyo
19Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
20Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
21Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Team Ukyo
22Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
23Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
24Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
25Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
26Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
27Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
28Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:02
29Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
30Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
31Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team0:02:01
32Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Team Ukyo0:03:11
33Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo0:03:55
34Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
35Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
36Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
37Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:04:25
38Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:04:37
39Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:05:05
40Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:05:36
41Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo0:05:46
42Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:48
43Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
44Atsushi Oka (Jpn)
45Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
46Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:51
47Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
48Damien Monier (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
49Ryoma Nonaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
50Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
51Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
52Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
53Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
54Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
55Shun Yamamoto (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:05:59
56David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:36
57Jack Anderson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
58Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
59Naoya Uchino (Jpn)
60Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
61Takayuki Abe (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:06:57
62Takaaki Hori (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:09:45
63Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:09:48
64Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo0:10:40
65Keisuke Kimura (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:11:52
DNFAndrea Vaccher (Ita)
DNFHayato Yoshida (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
DNFIan Boswell (USA) Team Sky
DNFRory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFJunya Sano (Jpn)
DNFGenki Yamamoto (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo
DNFYaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
DNFKevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJeremy Cornu (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFTanzou Tokuda (Jpn)
DNFSuguru Tokuda (Jpn)
DNFCaleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
DNFJerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFJoe Eldridge (USA) Team Novo Nordisk

Latest on Cyclingnews