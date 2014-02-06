Nathan Haas sprints to victory and into the yellow jersey in Ballarat
Garmin-Sharp with two stage wins and two days in race lead at Herald Sun Tour
An elated Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp) pipped Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) and a fast finishing Jonathan Cantwell (Drapac) to victory on Stage 1 of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour and doing so, is back in yellow at the race he won in 2011. Despite planning to lead out Steele von Hoff for the win, who had claimed the national criterium championships on the same road a month ago, Haas continued his fine run of form with a fast finish on the slight uphill of Sturt St which also saw him claim precious bonus seconds.
"This is the race where it all started for me and to come back to the race and be back in yellow…today is actually a bigger day for me than taking yellow. It's my first win as a professional with Garmin Sharp," Haas said after the race.
"I didn't quite believe that I actually won. I went over the line double checking that there was no one there and the tears came pretty quick after that."
"He (von Hoff) was going to take my wheel through that final section but one of the great things about Steel is that he thinks about the bigger picture in the sprints and obviously he saw the door open for me and dint get on which left a gap for me and I went."
Haas described that the day's Cat 1 was the decisive factor in causing a split in the field and helped him to the win.
"The steep climb, we noticed that GreenEdge were trying to control it and we really felt the wind getting up and I think Avanti had done some recon so I noticed that they were also moving up and we knew that it was going to be smack down.
"It turned into a group of 20 and we rode it for a while but it wasn't meant to be and I think peoples legs were pretty tired after that."
Haas will look to keep the jersey until the conclusion of the race on Sunday and has a strong team to help him do so. "With a prologue were everyone is within a second of each other going down to 80th its an imperative to get that time on the line if you want to stay in the jersey or even if you want to take control for the gc of the race," he said.
How it unfolded
The early pace was set by UnitedHealthcare as the riders headed out of the portside town of Geelong which hosted the 2010 road world championships. A three man group formed which contained Thomas Hamilton (Jayco Australian U23 team), Nathan Elliot (African Wildlife Safaris) and Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale).
The group's lead went out to a touch of three minutes as Garmin were controlling the chase back in the main bunch. Bettoil claimed maximum points at the intermediate sprint point which also gave him the most aggressive prize for the day.
The race kicked into life on the cat 1 climb of the day as the breakaway's lead had been cut down to 1:20 at the base of the climb and it was Hamilton who put the hammer down to crest the ascent first which would land him the KOM jersey.
Bettiol was 10 seconds behind Hamilton and Elliot was 10 seconds off Bettiol when he came over and with no descent, the flat windy roads didn't give Elliot an opportunity to catch the now leading duo.
Garmin and Avanti had decided to make the climb a little bit harder for the bunch and caused an 18 man selection that soon caught the leaders on the road.
The large group contained Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling, Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT, Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp, Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team, John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling, Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp, Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp, Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team, Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team, Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23, Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling, Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge, Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge, William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling, Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge, Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling and Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23.
The group swelled to a size of 50 riders as Garmin and Orica-GreenEdge came to the front to set it up their sprinters. In the final 4km Will Clarke (Drapac) and Pat Lane (Synergy Baku) tried their luck with an escape but it was all brought back together for Haas to take the stage honours, the points jersey and coveted yellow jersey.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3:04:12
|2
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|6
|Pat Shaw (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|7
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team
|10
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|11
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|13
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|14
|Glenn O’Shea (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|15
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|17
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|18
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|19
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|20
|Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|21
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|22
|John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|23
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|24
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|26
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|27
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
|28
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|29
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|30
|Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|31
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|32
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
|33
|Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin Sharp
|34
|James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team
|35
|Mark O’Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|36
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|37
|Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|38
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|39
|Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|0:00:15
|40
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:18
|41
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|42
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:25
|43
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:02:26
|44
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
|45
|Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|46
|Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|47
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|0:06:46
|48
|Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|49
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|50
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team
|51
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|52
|Jeffry Louder (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
|53
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|54
|Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team
|55
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|56
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|57
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team
|58
|Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|59
|James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|60
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|61
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|62
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|63
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|64
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|65
|Matej Mahoric (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:47
|66
|Matty Lloyd (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|67
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|68
|Jason Spencer (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|69
|Bradley White (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
|70
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Team
|71
|Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|72
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|73
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|74
|Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT
|75
|Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|76
|Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team
|77
|Adrian Hegyvary (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
|78
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
|79
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
|80
|Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Team
|81
|Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
|0:14:29
|82
|Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team
|83
|Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team
|84
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|85
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
|86
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|87
|Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team
|88
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
|89
|Luke Davison (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
|90
|Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Team
|91
|Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (Hkg) OCBC Singapore Team
|92
|Christopher Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|93
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team
|94
|Fakhruddin Makuzi (Mas) Terengganu Team
|95
|Jacob Ragan (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:17:54
|DNF
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|4
|3
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|10
|pts
|2
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|3
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|6
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|5
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|24
|pts
|2
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|3
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|6
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|3
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|3:07:19
|2
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|3:07:20
|3
|Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team
|3:07:21
|5
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|6
|James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team
|3:07:23
|7
|Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|3:07:24
|8
|Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|3:07:25
|9
|Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|3:07:26
|10
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|3:07:27
|11
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
|12
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
|3:07:28
|13
|Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|3:07:38
|14
|Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|3:09:52
|15
|Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|3:09:53
|16
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
|3:10:05
|17
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|3:14:05
|18
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|19
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team
|3:14:08
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team
|3:14:12
|21
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|22
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|3:14:14
|23
|Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|3:14:18
|24
|Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT
|3:17:01
|25
|Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|3:17:05
|26
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|3:17:06
|27
|Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|3:17:11
|28
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|3:17:12
|29
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|3:21:53
|30
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team
|31
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
|3:21:54
|32
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|3:21:58
|33
|Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team
|3:22:04
|34
|Fakhruddin Makuzi (Mas) Terengganu Team
|3:22:12
|35
|Jacob Ragan (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|3:25:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin Sharp
|9:21:44
|2
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:10:00
|3
|Orica-Green Edge
|0:11:00
|4
|Avanti Cycling Team
|5
|Jayco Australian U23 National Team
|0:00:18
|6
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|7
|Korda Mentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|0:00:26
|8
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:02:49
|9
|New Zealand National Team
|0:06:59
|10
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:07:07
|11
|Rapha Condor JLT
|0:11:57
|12
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:12:46
|13
|OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling
|0:20:08
|14
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:20:37
|15
|Great Britain National Team
|0:26:37
|16
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:44:28
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3:07:05
|2
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:07
|3
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:09
|4
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:11
|6
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:12
|7
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|8
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|9
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:13
|10
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|11
|Glenn O’Shea (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|0:00:14
|12
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|14
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|15
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:15
|16
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|17
|Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|18
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:00:16
|20
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|21
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|22
|Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin Sharp
|23
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|24
|Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|25
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:18
|26
|James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team
|27
|Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|0:00:19
|28
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|29
|Pat Shaw (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|30
|John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|31
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|32
|Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|33
|Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:21
|34
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|0:00:22
|35
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
|36
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|0:00:23
|37
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
|38
|Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|0:00:33
|39
|Mark O’Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|40
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:37
|41
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|42
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:37
|43
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:02:45
|44
|Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:02:47
|45
|Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:02:48
|46
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
|0:03:00
|47
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:07:00
|48
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|49
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|50
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:07:01
|51
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|0:07:03
|52
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team
|53
|Jeffry Louder (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
|54
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|55
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:04
|56
|James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|0:07:06
|57
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|58
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:07:07
|59
|Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team
|60
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|61
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|62
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:07:09
|63
|Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|64
|Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|0:07:13
|65
|Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:09:55
|66
|Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:09:56
|67
|Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:10:00
|68
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:10:01
|69
|Bradley White (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
|0:10:03
|70
|Jason Spencer (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|71
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:10:05
|72
|Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|0:10:06
|73
|Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Team
|74
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:10:07
|75
|Matej Mahoric (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:08
|76
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
|77
|Adrian Hegyvary (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
|0:10:09
|78
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Team
|0:10:13
|79
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
|0:10:15
|80
|Matty Lloyd (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|0:10:28
|81
|Luke Davison (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
|0:14:47
|82
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:14:48
|83
|Christopher Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|84
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team
|85
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
|0:14:49
|86
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
|0:14:51
|87
|Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
|0:14:53
|88
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|89
|Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team
|0:14:56
|90
|Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team
|0:14:59
|91
|Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Team
|0:15:01
|92
|Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (Hkg) OCBC Singapore Team
|93
|Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team
|0:15:03
|94
|Fakhruddin Makuzi (Mas) Terengganu Team
|0:15:07
|95
|Jacob Ragan (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:18:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|10
|pts
|2
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|3
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|4
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|6
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|6
|Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|4
|7
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|24
|pts
|2
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|3
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|8
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|6
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|6
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|3:07:19
|2
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:00:02
|5
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|6
|James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:00:04
|7
|Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|0:00:05
|8
|Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|0:00:06
|9
|Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:07
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy