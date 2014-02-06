Trending

Nathan Haas sprints to victory and into the yellow jersey in Ballarat

Garmin-Sharp with two stage wins and two days in race lead at Herald Sun Tour

Image 1 of 12

Nathan Haas celebrates a long awaited win

Nathan Haas celebrates a long awaited win
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 12

The race started on Geelong's pier

The race started on Geelong's pier
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 12

Will Clarke and Pat Lane make a late attack with 4km to go

Will Clarke and Pat Lane make a late attack with 4km to go
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 12

The peloton make their way to Ballarat

The peloton make their way to Ballarat
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 12

Simon Clarke and the rest of the peloton on the climb.

Simon Clarke and the rest of the peloton on the climb.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 12

Haas takes the lead after stage 1

Haas takes the lead after stage 1
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 12

Nathan Haas in the sprinters jersey

Nathan Haas in the sprinters jersey
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 12

Thomas Dekker (Garmin Sharp) celebrates with Haas

Thomas Dekker (Garmin Sharp) celebrates with Haas
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 12

Jack Bauer was doing plenty on the front after the climb

Jack Bauer was doing plenty on the front after the climb
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 12

Alberto Bettiol climbing some steep gradient

Alberto Bettiol climbing some steep gradient
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 12

The days break make their move

The days break make their move
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 12

Hot and dry was the order of the day

Hot and dry was the order of the day
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

An elated Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp) pipped Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) and a fast finishing Jonathan Cantwell (Drapac) to victory on Stage 1 of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour and doing so, is back in yellow at the race he won in 2011. Despite planning to lead out Steele von Hoff for the win, who had claimed the national criterium championships on the same road a month ago, Haas continued his fine run of form with a fast finish on the slight uphill of Sturt St which also saw him claim precious bonus seconds.

"This is the race where it all started for me and to come back to the race and be back in yellow…today is actually a bigger day for me than taking yellow. It's my first win as a professional with Garmin Sharp," Haas said after the race.

"I didn't quite believe that I actually won. I went over the line double checking that there was no one there and the tears came pretty quick after that."

"He (von Hoff) was going to take my wheel through that final section but one of the great things about Steel is that he thinks about the bigger picture in the sprints and obviously he saw the door open for me and dint get on which left a gap for me and I went."

Haas described that the day's Cat 1 was the decisive factor in causing a split in the field and helped him to the win.

"The steep climb, we noticed that GreenEdge were trying to control it and we really felt the wind getting up and I think Avanti had done some recon so I noticed that they were also moving up and we knew that it was going to be smack down.

"It turned into a group of 20 and we rode it for a while but it wasn't meant to be and I think peoples legs were pretty tired after that."
Haas will look to keep the jersey until the conclusion of the race on Sunday and has a strong team to help him do so. "With a prologue were everyone is within a second of each other going down to 80th its an imperative to get that time on the line if you want to stay in the jersey or even if you want to take control for the gc of the race," he said.

How it unfolded
The early pace was set by UnitedHealthcare as the riders headed out of the portside town of Geelong which hosted the 2010 road world championships. A three man group formed which contained Thomas Hamilton (Jayco Australian U23 team), Nathan Elliot (African Wildlife Safaris) and Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale).

The group's lead went out to a touch of three minutes as Garmin were controlling the chase back in the main bunch. Bettoil claimed maximum points at the intermediate sprint point which also gave him the most aggressive prize for the day.

The race kicked into life on the cat 1 climb of the day as the breakaway's lead had been cut down to 1:20 at the base of the climb and it was Hamilton who put the hammer down to crest the ascent first which would land him the KOM jersey.

Bettiol was 10 seconds behind Hamilton and Elliot was 10 seconds off Bettiol when he came over and with no descent, the flat windy roads didn't give Elliot an opportunity to catch the now leading duo.

Garmin and Avanti had decided to make the climb a little bit harder for the bunch and caused an 18 man selection that soon caught the leaders on the road.

The large group contained Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling, Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT, Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp, Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team, John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling, Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp, Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp, Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team, Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team, Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23, Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling, Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge, Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge, William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling, Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge, Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling and Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23.

The group swelled to a size of 50 riders as Garmin and Orica-GreenEdge came to the front to set it up their sprinters. In the final 4km Will Clarke (Drapac) and Pat Lane (Synergy Baku) tried their luck with an escape but it was all brought back together for Haas to take the stage honours, the points jersey and coveted yellow jersey. 

 

Results

Stage 1 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3:04:12
2Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
3Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
6Pat Shaw (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
7Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
8Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
9Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team
10Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
11Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
12Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
13Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
14Glenn O’Shea (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
15Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
16Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
17Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
18Calvin Watson (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
19Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
20Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
21William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
22John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
23Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
24George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
25Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
26Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
27Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
28Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
29Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
30Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
31Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
32Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
33Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin Sharp
34James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team
35Mark O’Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
36Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
37Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
38Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
39Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:00:15
40Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:18
41Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:20
42Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:25
43Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:02:26
44Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
45Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
46Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
47Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare0:06:46
48Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
49Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
50Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team
51Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
52Jeffry Louder (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
53Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
54Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team
55Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
56Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
57Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team
58Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
59James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
60Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
61Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
62Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
63Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
64Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
65Matej Mahoric (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:47
66Matty Lloyd (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
67Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
68Jason Spencer (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
69Bradley White (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
70Ji Wen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Team
71Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
72Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
73Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
74Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT
75Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team
76Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team
77Adrian Hegyvary (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
78Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
79Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
80Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Team
81Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team0:14:29
82Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team
83Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team
84Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain National Team
85Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
86Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team
87Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team
88Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
89Luke Davison (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
90Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Team
91Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (Hkg) OCBC Singapore Team
92Christopher Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
93Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team
94Fakhruddin Makuzi (Mas) Terengganu Team
95Jacob Ragan (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:17:54
DNFAnuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Team

Sprint point 1 - Anakie
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6pts
2Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U234
3Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris2

Sprint point 2 -Finish line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp10pts
2Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge8
3Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling6
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team2

King of the mountains 1 - Glenmore
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U2324pts
2Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling16
3Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris8

King of the mountains 2 - Mount Edgerton
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp6pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
3Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U233:07:19
2Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling3:07:20
3Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
4Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team3:07:21
5Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
6James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team3:07:23
7Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U233:07:24
8Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia3:07:25
9Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts3:07:26
10Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U233:07:27
11Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
12Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling3:07:28
13Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U233:07:38
14Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts3:09:52
15Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT3:09:53
16Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling3:10:05
17Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team3:14:05
18Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
19Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team3:14:08
20Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team3:14:12
21Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
22Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team3:14:14
23Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris3:14:18
24Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT3:17:01
25Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team3:17:05
26Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team3:17:06
27Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U233:17:11
28Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT3:17:12
29Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team3:21:53
30Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team
31Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling3:21:54
32Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain National Team3:21:58
33Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team3:22:04
34Fakhruddin Makuzi (Mas) Terengganu Team3:22:12
35Jacob Ragan (GBr) Great Britain National Team3:25:23

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin Sharp9:21:44
2Drapac Professional Cycling0:10:00
3Orica-Green Edge0:11:00
4Avanti Cycling Team
5Jayco Australian U23 National Team0:00:18
6Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:22
7Korda Mentha Real Estate - Team Australia0:00:26
8Team Budget Forklifts0:02:49
9New Zealand National Team0:06:59
10African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:07:07
11Rapha Condor JLT0:11:57
12Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:12:46
13OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling0:20:08
14United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:20:37
15Great Britain National Team0:26:37
16Terengganu Cycling Team0:44:28

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling

General classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3:07:05
2Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:00:07
3William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:09
4Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
5Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:11
6Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:12
7Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
8Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
9Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:13
10Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
11Glenn O’Shea (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia0:00:14
12Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
13Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
14Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
15Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:15
16Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
17Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
18Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
19Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team0:00:16
20Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
21Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
22Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin Sharp
23Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:17
24Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
25George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:18
26James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team
27Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:00:19
28Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:20
29Pat Shaw (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
30John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
31Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
32Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
33Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:21
34Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:00:22
35Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
36Calvin Watson (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia0:00:23
37Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
38Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:00:33
39Mark O’Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:00:34
40Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:37
41Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:40
42Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:37
43Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:02:45
44Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:02:47
45Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:02:48
46Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling0:03:00
47Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team0:07:00
48Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
49Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
50Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:07:01
51Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare0:07:03
52Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team
53Jeffry Louder (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
54Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
55Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:04
56James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris0:07:06
57Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
58Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:07:07
59Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team
60Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
61Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
62Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:07:09
63Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
64Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris0:07:13
65Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team0:09:55
66Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT0:09:56
67Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:10:00
68Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:10:01
69Bradley White (NZl) UnitedHealthcare0:10:03
70Jason Spencer (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
71Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:10:05
72Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:10:06
73Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Team
74Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:10:07
75Matej Mahoric (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:08
76Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
77Adrian Hegyvary (NZl) UnitedHealthcare0:10:09
78Ji Wen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Team0:10:13
79Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling0:10:15
80Matty Lloyd (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia0:10:28
81Luke Davison (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling0:14:47
82Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:14:48
83Christopher Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
84Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team
85Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling0:14:49
86Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling0:14:51
87Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team0:14:53
88Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain National Team
89Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team0:14:56
90Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team0:14:59
91Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Team0:15:01
92Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (Hkg) OCBC Singapore Team
93Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team0:15:03
94Fakhruddin Makuzi (Mas) Terengganu Team0:15:07
95Jacob Ragan (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:18:18

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp10pts
2Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge8
3Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
4Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling6
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
6Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U234
7Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team2
8Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris2

King of the mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U2324pts
2Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling16
3Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris8
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp6
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
6Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U233:07:19
2Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:01
3Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
4Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team0:00:02
5Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
6James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team0:00:04
7Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:00:05
8Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia0:00:06
9Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:07

 

