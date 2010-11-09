Trending

Retiring Dutchmen take top two steps

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank ProTeam
2Steven De Jongh (Ned) Team Sky
3Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - Farnese Vini
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Milram
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
6Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank ProTeam
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
9Guy Smet (Bel)
10Danny Vrolijk (Ned) Team Rojo - Specialized

