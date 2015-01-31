Image 1 of 15 Jack Bobridge gives it everything in the final minutes (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 15 Jack Bobridge (BudgetForklifts) during his hour record attempt (Image credit: Zeb Woodpower/Cyclingnews) Image 3 of 15 There was a huge crowd in attendance in the velodrome (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 15 Jack Bobridge came close to the record set by Mathias Brandle (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 15 The officials watch on (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 15 Jack Bobridge ploughs his lonely furrow (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 15 Jack Bobridge sets off for his hour record attempt (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 15 Ready in the gates (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 15 The start awaits (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 15 Jack Bobridge composes himself (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 15 Jack Bobridge (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 15 There was a huge cheer in the velodrome as Jack Bobridge walked out (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 15 Jack Bobridge heads out into the velodrome (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 15 Jack Bobridge gets some last minute well wishes (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 15 The efforts of the hour show on Jack Bobridge's face (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Jack Bobridge missed out on setting a new Hour Record, setting a distance of 51.3 kilometres half a kilometre shy of Matthias Brändle's distance of 51.852 kilometers. Bobridge fell two laps short in the attempt but set a new Australian record, beating Brad McGee's 2000 effort of 50.300km. Such was the exertion of Bobridge's efforts, he was only able to get off his bike with assistance and removing the front wheel.

Related Articles Bobridge coach gutted after missing Hour Record

Bobridge started with a lap time of 24.073 seconds as he then rode 40 consecutive 16 second laps. His times slowed ever so much as he consistently posted 17 second laps which creeped out to 18 seconds in the final minutes of the attempt. As he attempted to finish strongly, Bobridge ultimately paid the price in the final four laps as the exertion of the hour caught up with him, admitting that at the 20 minute mark he had to "reschedule myself and settle myself down at a different schedule."

His 205th and final lap of the hour was covered in 17.815 seconds as the 1,3 00 strong crowd cheered the 25-year-old, hoping to will him on to break the record while the music which played was Bobridge's own playlist but ultimately he fell short leaving Brändle the record holder until at least February 8 when Rohan Dennis makes his attempt.

"I could never imagine… it’s the closest I'll ever be to death without dying I think," Bobridge told reporters. "I'm in that much pain, it's funny. I don’t know what else to do but smile. I can’t even describe how much pain my glutes and quads are in.

"It's by far the hardest I've ever done and the hardest thing I’ll ever do I think," he added. "20 minutes in I think it sunk in what was happening and what was about to happen. 20 minutes, there is nowhere to go. You have to keep going. It was just brutal, it was brutal the whole time. There was nothing nice about anything."

The physical toll of the attempt was evident when media were called down to see Bobridge who was resting his legs on an esky.

"All I can really say is that it’s an underestimated record. I take my hat off to [Matthias] Brändle who holds the record. It’s an unbelievable record to hold. People who do it after me have to understand that. It’s one hard hour. Brutal."

Bobridge explained that with his coach, Tim Decker, the duo had planned for a more conservative start with a strong finish but by the first third, just what the hour record requires was crystal clear.

"Obviously I knew it was an hour, but when you get to that 20-30 minute mark it really starts to sink in what the body is going through," he said. "Yeah it’s when you realise you’re definitely going to hell.

"I never underestimated the effort but I think it’s the hardest record anyone could ever go through. Until you do it, you can’t really describe how hard it is. It's next level…"

Adding that the key to an hour record bid is control and rythym, Bobridge explained that his fast start saw him playing catch up and disrupting his pacing.

"I guess you have to be very careful when you’re on that fine line and riding at that level and you’re body is on edge, if you top it over then your body pays the price for it for the next couple of laps. It’s about finding that rhythm , that fine line of what you’re capable of doing and sometimes when I put too much in, I paid the price for a couple of laps till I got the rhythm back. When you’re in that state it’s really hard to get that rhythm back.

"It’s all about control and rhythm. It just tore me apart."

All but ruling out a future hour record attempt, Bobridge added that the current thought of getting on a bike "makes me sick" but is aiming to be back to full health for the track worlds late next month in France.

"From the feel of my legs, it’s going to take serious time to recover and I hope to hell to that I am good for the worlds," he said.

Results