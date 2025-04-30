28 gels and over 200g of carbs per hour: Cameron Wurf reveals insane fuelling strategy after setting Ironman world record

By published

Record-breaking bike leg proves the ceiling for carbs per hour has yet to be reached

Cameron Wurf riding in a road time trial event
(Image credit: Luc Claessen / Stringer)

Australian former WorldTour cyclist and professional triathlete Cameron Wurf clocked the fastest Ironman bike split in history at Ironman Texas at the weekend. The event's full name is (deep breath) the Memorial Hermann Ironman Texas North American Championship, and it marks the fourth round of the Ironman Pro Series. 

Within it, the bike leg is 180 kilometres (112 miles) long, and Wurf rattled off the bike leg in 3:53:32, with an average speed of 46.2km/h (28.7mph), taking 61 seconds off the previous record held by Robert Kallin, as reported on by bestriathletes.com

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.