Payet wins iXS Swiss downhill cup finale
Ruchti tops women's field
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florent Payet (Fra)
|0:03:24
|2
|Marco Milivinti (Ita)
|0:00:00
|3
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)
|0:00:01
|4
|Lars Peyer (Swi)
|0:00:02
|5
|Ludovic May (Swi)
|0:00:03
|6
|Dominik Gspan (Swi)
|0:00:04
|7
|Fabian Bieli (Swi)
|0:00:04
|8
|Nick Beer (Swi)
|0:00:04
|9
|Lutz Weber (Swi)
|0:00:06
|10
|Claudio Caluori (Swi)
|0:00:06
|11
|Quentin Chanudet (Fra)
|0:00:07
|12
|Benjamin Verrier (Fra)
|0:00:07
|13
|Roman Roschi (Swi)
|0:00:08
|14
|Johannes Sutter (Ger)
|0:00:08
|15
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|0:00:09
|16
|Alexis Pujol (Fra)
|0:00:09
|17
|Basil Weber (Swi)
|0:00:09
|18
|Freddy Hunziker (Swi)
|0:00:09
|19
|Guillaume Chancrin (Fra)
|0:00:09
|20
|Samuel Zbinden (Swi)
|0:00:09
|21
|Mathieu Gallean (Fra)
|0:00:10
|22
|Alexandre Lohner (Fra)
|0:00:10
|23
|Nicolas Walser (Swi)
|0:00:10
|24
|Ian Schaad (Swi)
|0:00:11
|25
|Alexandre Claudin (Fra)
|0:00:12
|26
|Janick Lieberherr (Swi)
|0:00:12
|27
|Romain Contreres (Fra)
|0:00:12
|28
|Justyn Norek (Ita)
|0:00:12
|29
|Julien Hericher (Fra)
|0:00:13
|30
|Marco Arnold (Swi)
|0:00:14
|31
|Marius Paccolat (Swi)
|0:00:14
|32
|Andreas Schafer (Swi)
|0:00:14
|33
|Lucas Frigout (Fra)
|0:00:14
|34
|Colin Favre (Swi)
|0:00:14
|35
|Rom Devouassoux (Fra)
|0:00:15
|36
|Maxime Chapuis (Swi)
|37
|Jonas Bernet (Swi)
|0:00:15
|38
|Gregory Brunache (Fra)
|0:00:15
|39
|Jonas Bähler (Swi)
|0:00:16
|40
|Antoine Bagnoud (Swi)
|0:00:16
|41
|Antonin Urner (Swi)
|0:00:16
|42
|Pascal Tinner (Swi)
|0:00:16
|43
|Florian Müller (Swi)
|0:00:17
|44
|Romain Burnier (Swi)
|0:00:17
|45
|Luco Biwer (Ger)
|0:00:18
|46
|Ziki Fontana (Swi)
|0:00:19
|47
|Fabian Pfister (Swi)
|0:00:19
|48
|Simon Brum (Fra)
|0:00:20
|49
|Pascal Scheer (Ger)
|0:00:20
|50
|Tim Moniot (Fra)
|51
|Stefan Hofmeier (Swi)
|0:00:20
|52
|Fabio Gangi (Ita)
|0:00:20
|53
|Moritz Stroer (Ger)
|0:00:21
|54
|Paul Raid (Est)
|0:00:21
|55
|Nils Correvon (Swi)
|0:00:22
|56
|Jonathan Debus (Ger)
|0:00:22
|57
|Ludo Minod (Swi)
|0:00:23
|58
|Tim Kaelin (Swi)
|0:00:24
|59
|Fabian Kuttel (Swi)
|0:00:25
|60
|Nicolas Omlin (Swi)
|0:00:26
|61
|Lukas Pfiffner (Swi)
|0:00:27
|62
|Goel Wirz
|0:00:27
|63
|Maik Pfeifer (Ger)
|0:00:30
|64
|Beda Berchtold (Swi)
|0:00:31
|65
|Edmunds Grostins (Lat)
|0:00:34
|66
|Gian-Luca Zuest (Swi)
|0:00:36
|67
|Niklas Franke (Ger)
|0:00:36
|68
|Arnaud Monnet (Swi)
|0:00:37
|69
|Ken Zimmermann (Swi)
|0:00:42
|70
|Arne Dehn (Ger)
|0:01:15
|71
|Thilo Kemper (Ger)
|0:03:38
|72
|Martin Frei (Swi)
|0:04:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miriam Ruchti (Swi)
|0:03:52
|2
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi)
|0:00:00
|3
|Diana Marggraff (Ecu)
|0:00:07
|4
|Martina Bruehlmann (Swi)
|0:00:12
|5
|Carina Cappellari (Swi)
|0:00:14
|6
|Caro Gehrig (Swi)
|0:00:17
|7
|Laura Lohner (Fra)
|0:00:19
|8
|Anita Gehrig (Swi)
|0:00:29
|9
|Romaine Wenger (Swi)
|0:01:12
