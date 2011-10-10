Trending

Payet wins iXS Swiss downhill cup finale

Ruchti tops women's field

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florent Payet (Fra)0:03:24
2Marco Milivinti (Ita)0:00:00
3Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)0:00:01
4Lars Peyer (Swi)0:00:02
5Ludovic May (Swi)0:00:03
6Dominik Gspan (Swi)0:00:04
7Fabian Bieli (Swi)0:00:04
8Nick Beer (Swi)0:00:04
9Lutz Weber (Swi)0:00:06
10Claudio Caluori (Swi)0:00:06
11Quentin Chanudet (Fra)0:00:07
12Benjamin Verrier (Fra)0:00:07
13Roman Roschi (Swi)0:00:08
14Johannes Sutter (Ger)0:00:08
15Benny Strasser (Ger)0:00:09
16Alexis Pujol (Fra)0:00:09
17Basil Weber (Swi)0:00:09
18Freddy Hunziker (Swi)0:00:09
19Guillaume Chancrin (Fra)0:00:09
20Samuel Zbinden (Swi)0:00:09
21Mathieu Gallean (Fra)0:00:10
22Alexandre Lohner (Fra)0:00:10
23Nicolas Walser (Swi)0:00:10
24Ian Schaad (Swi)0:00:11
25Alexandre Claudin (Fra)0:00:12
26Janick Lieberherr (Swi)0:00:12
27Romain Contreres (Fra)0:00:12
28Justyn Norek (Ita)0:00:12
29Julien Hericher (Fra)0:00:13
30Marco Arnold (Swi)0:00:14
31Marius Paccolat (Swi)0:00:14
32Andreas Schafer (Swi)0:00:14
33Lucas Frigout (Fra)0:00:14
34Colin Favre (Swi)0:00:14
35Rom Devouassoux (Fra)0:00:15
36Maxime Chapuis (Swi)
37Jonas Bernet (Swi)0:00:15
38Gregory Brunache (Fra)0:00:15
39Jonas Bähler (Swi)0:00:16
40Antoine Bagnoud (Swi)0:00:16
41Antonin Urner (Swi)0:00:16
42Pascal Tinner (Swi)0:00:16
43Florian Müller (Swi)0:00:17
44Romain Burnier (Swi)0:00:17
45Luco Biwer (Ger)0:00:18
46Ziki Fontana (Swi)0:00:19
47Fabian Pfister (Swi)0:00:19
48Simon Brum (Fra)0:00:20
49Pascal Scheer (Ger)0:00:20
50Tim Moniot (Fra)
51Stefan Hofmeier (Swi)0:00:20
52Fabio Gangi (Ita)0:00:20
53Moritz Stroer (Ger)0:00:21
54Paul Raid (Est)0:00:21
55Nils Correvon (Swi)0:00:22
56Jonathan Debus (Ger)0:00:22
57Ludo Minod (Swi)0:00:23
58Tim Kaelin (Swi)0:00:24
59Fabian Kuttel (Swi)0:00:25
60Nicolas Omlin (Swi)0:00:26
61Lukas Pfiffner (Swi)0:00:27
62Goel Wirz0:00:27
63Maik Pfeifer (Ger)0:00:30
64Beda Berchtold (Swi)0:00:31
65Edmunds Grostins (Lat)0:00:34
66Gian-Luca Zuest (Swi)0:00:36
67Niklas Franke (Ger)0:00:36
68Arnaud Monnet (Swi)0:00:37
69Ken Zimmermann (Swi)0:00:42
70Arne Dehn (Ger)0:01:15
71Thilo Kemper (Ger)0:03:38
72Martin Frei (Swi)0:04:10

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miriam Ruchti (Swi)0:03:52
2Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi)0:00:00
3Diana Marggraff (Ecu)0:00:07
4Martina Bruehlmann (Swi)0:00:12
5Carina Cappellari (Swi)0:00:14
6Caro Gehrig (Swi)0:00:17
7Laura Lohner (Fra)0:00:19
8Anita Gehrig (Swi)0:00:29
9Romaine Wenger (Swi)0:01:12

