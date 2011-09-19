Image 1 of 4 Marcus Klasmann descends the fastest (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 2 of 4 Markus Pekoll would ride fast enough to take the overall series (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 3 of 4 Elite women's podium with Emilie Siegenthaler on top (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 4 of 4 Markus Pekoll and Miriam Ruchti win the 2011 iXS European Downhill Cup overall (Image credit: Thomas Dietze)

Just as last year, Châtel, France was the venue for the iXS European Downhill Cup finale. A total of 301 riders from 20 countries took this last opportunity to gain points for the overall ranking, with Markus Pekoll and Miriam Ruchti the winners.

The last European series racing weekend kicked off on Friday with fantastic weather for the free training session. The "Bike Petrol" course had been only slightly changed from the previous year, however had everything anyone could wish for in such a top notch race.

On Saturday morning, the first rains began to fall, resulting in significant changes in the conditions for riders. By the time the seeding run came around, it was dry again, however this didn't change the fact that the course was still wet. Marcus Klausmann (Ghost ATG) coped with the conditions best, underlining his ambition to achieve third place in the series rankings - still a realistic option - with a best time of 2:48.

On Sunday the weather forecasts turned out to be right and it rained again - continuously. There was even snow as the race began. In some places, the riders could have used a rubber boat instead of a downhill bike. Many competitors however confirmed that it was still possible to achieve a fast time, so it turned out to be just a race under extreme wet and cold conditions.

In the overall rankings, it was already clear before the race that Markus Pekoll (MS Evil) in the elite men's category had an excellent starting position to win the series if he achieved two safe runs. He should actually have been competing against Josh Button (SC-Intense) for the title. Button, however, was forced to call a premature end to his season because of an injury sustained at the world championships, thus finishing second in the overall rankings.

In the elite women's category it was already clear following the penultimate race that Miriam Ruchti (SC-Nukeproof) would be taking the title for the fourth time in succession.

Florent Payet (SC-Intense) grabbed the hot seat in the elite men's class with the initial best time. The end of the day saw the winner from the Pila, Italy round finishing fourth. Pekoll was first to beat Payet's time and was visibly pleased, since his third place meant that he had gained overall victory. The previous year's overall winner, Nick Beer (Scott 11), took second place at Châtel, once again demonstrating his talent. Marcus Klausmann (Ghost ATG Pro Team) was the last to ride the course and already had a five-second lead at the interim time check. He was able to maintain this lead until crossing the finishing line; a clear winner with a time of 2:49. This meant that he was able to achieve his goal of third place in the EDC overall rankings, the same as last year.

Emilie Siegenthaler (Scott 11) took victory in the elite women's class with a time 3:26, ahead of Miriam Ruchti. Junior Sandra Reynier (C&K Racing) took third place, meaning that she finished just behind Ruchti, Siegenthaler and Harriet Rücknagel (OnTheEdge) in the overall rankings.

A time of 3:35 made Tahnée Seagrave (Fox/Intense) the winner in the U17 category, ahead of Lisa Kreuzer (RC Kreuzer). It would also have been good enough to get her third place in the elite category, which she will be starting in from next year. Kreuzer was, however, able to secure first place in the overall rankings.

The fastest U17 male rider was again Gianluca Vernassa (Argentina Bike), also the winner of the overall rankings. He was followed by Marcel Etheve and Jan Berkenkopf (Young Guns Racing).

In the masters, Heinz Hostettler (BanditBike.ch) managed to beat the rest of the pack, winning ahead of Javier Santiago (Moser Sport) and Marcel Waldmann (Fatwork). The overall victory, however, went to Wilfred van de Haterd (Specialized) with Waldmann finishing in second place ahead of Santiago.

The placings in the overall rankings were not only rewarded with total prize money of - 6000, but also with very watches for Ruchti and Pekoll from timing partner TAG Heuer.

The fourth season of the Series is now history, but it will be continuing next year, again under the iXS banner. Dates will be announced at the end of the year.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) 0:02:49.676 2 Nick Beer (Swi) 0:00:04.464 3 Markus Pekoll (Aut) 0:00:07.702 4 Florent Payet (Fra) 0:00:07.880 5 Marco Milivinti (Ita) 0:00:08.109 6 Adam Vagner (Cze) 0:00:08.577 7 Marcel Beer (Swi) 0:00:09.466 8 Dominik Gspan (Swi) 0:00:09.520 9 Benny Strasser (Ger) 0:00:10.321 10 Josua Hein (Ger) 0:00:12.072 11 Mathieu Gallean (Fra) 0:00:13.589 12 Seanan O'riordan (Irl) 0:00:14.834 13 Ludovic May (Swi) 0:00:15.188 14 Petr Tresnak (Cze) 0:00:16.249 15 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) 0:00:16.848 16 Yannick Colomb (Fra) 0:00:16.919 17 Ziga Pandur (Slo) 0:00:16.960 18 Ian Schaad (Swi) 0:00:17.743 19 Alexandre Lohner (Fra) 0:00:17.873 20 Benjamin Verrier (Fra) 0:00:18.192 21 Lars Peyer (Swi) 0:00:18.910 22 David Trummer (Aut) 0:00:19.030 23 Samuel Zbinden (Swi) 0:00:19.630 24 Kevin Bessi (Fra) 0:00:20.038 25 Alexandre Claudin (Fra) 0:00:20.041 26 Samuel Baumann (Swi) 0:00:20.055 27 Lutz Weber (Swi) 0:00:20.956 28 Simon Brum (Fra) 0:00:21.224 29 Fabian Heim (Ger) 0:00:21.476 30 Gael Pecoul (Fra) 0:00:21.849 31 Freddy Hunziker (Swi) 0:00:22.271 32 Johann Potgieter (RSA) 0:00:22.699 33 Colin Favre (Swi) 0:00:22.811 34 Carlo Caire (Ita) 0:00:22.980 35 Gregory Brunache (Fra) 0:00:23.311 36 Daniel Critchlow (GBr) 0:00:23.791 37 Basil Weber (Swi) 0:00:23.977 38 Kristof Lenssens (Bel) 0:00:24.600 39 Markus Planitzer (Aut) 0:00:24.732 40 Rene Schmidt (Ger) 0:00:25.211 41 Lee Huskinson (GBr) 0:00:25.669 42 Janick Lieberherr (Swi) 0:00:25.906 43 Cyril Briquez (Fra) 0:00:26.063 44 Jérémie Sevrain (Fra) 0:00:26.129 45 Nicolas Walser (Swi) 0:00:26.886 46 Alex Florian (GBr) 0:00:27.136 47 Damien Desbrosses (Fra) 0:00:28.310 48 Oliver Morris (GBr) 0:00:29.214 49 Andreas Schafer (Swi) 0:00:29.264 50 Quentin Chanudet (Fra) 0:00:30.274 51 Pascal Tinner (Swi) 0:00:30.424 52 Jonathan Jones (GBr) 0:00:32.545 53 Fabian Pfister (Swi) 0:00:33.862 54 Mehdi Contaux (Fra) 0:00:34.483 55 Janik Weber (Ger) 0:00:34.715 56 Goel Wirz 0:00:35.020 57 Maxime Chapuis (Swi) 0:00:35.963 58 Benoit Lasson Sancesari (Fra) 0:00:36.718 59 Christian Vogt (Ger) 0:00:36.812 60 Alec Montanier (Swi) 0:00:37.215 61 Brandon Love (GBr) 0:00:37.532 62 Fabian Fader (Ger) 0:00:38.487 63 Loic Burri 0:00:40.145 64 Jarno Veerhoek (Ned) 0:00:41.701 65 Johannes Mueller (Ger) 0:00:43.004 66 Tim Kaelin (Swi) 0:00:43.931 67 Jordi Junyent Traserra (Spa) 0:00:44.717 68 Daniel Vogt (Ger) 0:00:46.436 69 Fabian Kuttel (Swi) 0:00:46.864 70 Vincent Koller (Fra) 0:00:47.836 71 Felix Herdzina (Ger) 0:00:48.466 72 Nicolas Mathieu (Bel) 0:00:48.975 73 Florian Müller (Swi) 0:00:48.976 74 Patrik Deuss (Swi) 0:00:49.218 75 Ken Zimmermann (Swi) 0:00:49.865 76 Julian Lemme (Ger) 0:00:50.551 77 Kevin Anton (Fra) 0:00:50.894 78 Jonathan Anaya Carmona (Spa) 0:00:51.208 79 Kevin Frisch (Aut) 0:00:51.362 80 Zan Jurca (Slo) 0:00:51.660 81 Lukas Pfiffner (Swi) 0:00:52.128 82 Stefan Garlicki (RSA) 0:00:54.830 83 George Simons (GBr) 0:00:54.881 84 Max Reeb (Fra) 0:00:56.161 85 Beda Berchtold (Swi) 0:00:57.549 86 Xavier Lescure (Fra) 0:01:01.099 87 Florian Kulike (Ger) 0:01:04.833 88 Willi Lutzeler (Ger) 0:01:10.101 89 Henrik Karppinen (Fin) 0:01:14.303 90 Lars Veenstra (Ned) 0:01:16.469 91 Gregory Gstalter (Fra) 0:01:18.421 92 Thomas Couette (Fra) 0:01:20.754 93 Anthony Avrillon (Fra) 0:01:23.740 94 Marcel Elsasser (Ger) 0:01:24.812 95 Thomas Kolb (Ger) 0:01:27.644 96 Edmunds Grostins (Lat) 0:01:32.635 97 Elias Vonier (Aut) 0:01:36.100 98 Philipp Bünnemann (Ger) 0:02:16.721 99 Dave Goris (Bel) 0:02:19.323 100 Johannes Sutter (Ger) 0:02:22.008 101 Jonathon Ross (NZl) 0:02:57.164 102 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) 0:03:45.640