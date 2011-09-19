Klausmann speeds to downhill victory in Chatel
Siegenthaler blazes to women's win
Just as last year, Châtel, France was the venue for the iXS European Downhill Cup finale. A total of 301 riders from 20 countries took this last opportunity to gain points for the overall ranking, with Markus Pekoll and Miriam Ruchti the winners.
The last European series racing weekend kicked off on Friday with fantastic weather for the free training session. The "Bike Petrol" course had been only slightly changed from the previous year, however had everything anyone could wish for in such a top notch race.
On Saturday morning, the first rains began to fall, resulting in significant changes in the conditions for riders. By the time the seeding run came around, it was dry again, however this didn't change the fact that the course was still wet. Marcus Klausmann (Ghost ATG) coped with the conditions best, underlining his ambition to achieve third place in the series rankings - still a realistic option - with a best time of 2:48.
On Sunday the weather forecasts turned out to be right and it rained again - continuously. There was even snow as the race began. In some places, the riders could have used a rubber boat instead of a downhill bike. Many competitors however confirmed that it was still possible to achieve a fast time, so it turned out to be just a race under extreme wet and cold conditions.
In the overall rankings, it was already clear before the race that Markus Pekoll (MS Evil) in the elite men's category had an excellent starting position to win the series if he achieved two safe runs. He should actually have been competing against Josh Button (SC-Intense) for the title. Button, however, was forced to call a premature end to his season because of an injury sustained at the world championships, thus finishing second in the overall rankings.
In the elite women's category it was already clear following the penultimate race that Miriam Ruchti (SC-Nukeproof) would be taking the title for the fourth time in succession.
Florent Payet (SC-Intense) grabbed the hot seat in the elite men's class with the initial best time. The end of the day saw the winner from the Pila, Italy round finishing fourth. Pekoll was first to beat Payet's time and was visibly pleased, since his third place meant that he had gained overall victory. The previous year's overall winner, Nick Beer (Scott 11), took second place at Châtel, once again demonstrating his talent. Marcus Klausmann (Ghost ATG Pro Team) was the last to ride the course and already had a five-second lead at the interim time check. He was able to maintain this lead until crossing the finishing line; a clear winner with a time of 2:49. This meant that he was able to achieve his goal of third place in the EDC overall rankings, the same as last year.
Emilie Siegenthaler (Scott 11) took victory in the elite women's class with a time 3:26, ahead of Miriam Ruchti. Junior Sandra Reynier (C&K Racing) took third place, meaning that she finished just behind Ruchti, Siegenthaler and Harriet Rücknagel (OnTheEdge) in the overall rankings.
A time of 3:35 made Tahnée Seagrave (Fox/Intense) the winner in the U17 category, ahead of Lisa Kreuzer (RC Kreuzer). It would also have been good enough to get her third place in the elite category, which she will be starting in from next year. Kreuzer was, however, able to secure first place in the overall rankings.
The fastest U17 male rider was again Gianluca Vernassa (Argentina Bike), also the winner of the overall rankings. He was followed by Marcel Etheve and Jan Berkenkopf (Young Guns Racing).
In the masters, Heinz Hostettler (BanditBike.ch) managed to beat the rest of the pack, winning ahead of Javier Santiago (Moser Sport) and Marcel Waldmann (Fatwork). The overall victory, however, went to Wilfred van de Haterd (Specialized) with Waldmann finishing in second place ahead of Santiago.
The placings in the overall rankings were not only rewarded with total prize money of - 6000, but also with very watches for Ruchti and Pekoll from timing partner TAG Heuer.
The fourth season of the Series is now history, but it will be continuing next year, again under the iXS banner. Dates will be announced at the end of the year.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcus Klausmann (Ger)
|0:02:49.676
|2
|Nick Beer (Swi)
|0:00:04.464
|3
|Markus Pekoll (Aut)
|0:00:07.702
|4
|Florent Payet (Fra)
|0:00:07.880
|5
|Marco Milivinti (Ita)
|0:00:08.109
|6
|Adam Vagner (Cze)
|0:00:08.577
|7
|Marcel Beer (Swi)
|0:00:09.466
|8
|Dominik Gspan (Swi)
|0:00:09.520
|9
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|0:00:10.321
|10
|Josua Hein (Ger)
|0:00:12.072
|11
|Mathieu Gallean (Fra)
|0:00:13.589
|12
|Seanan O'riordan (Irl)
|0:00:14.834
|13
|Ludovic May (Swi)
|0:00:15.188
|14
|Petr Tresnak (Cze)
|0:00:16.249
|15
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)
|0:00:16.848
|16
|Yannick Colomb (Fra)
|0:00:16.919
|17
|Ziga Pandur (Slo)
|0:00:16.960
|18
|Ian Schaad (Swi)
|0:00:17.743
|19
|Alexandre Lohner (Fra)
|0:00:17.873
|20
|Benjamin Verrier (Fra)
|0:00:18.192
|21
|Lars Peyer (Swi)
|0:00:18.910
|22
|David Trummer (Aut)
|0:00:19.030
|23
|Samuel Zbinden (Swi)
|0:00:19.630
|24
|Kevin Bessi (Fra)
|0:00:20.038
|25
|Alexandre Claudin (Fra)
|0:00:20.041
|26
|Samuel Baumann (Swi)
|0:00:20.055
|27
|Lutz Weber (Swi)
|0:00:20.956
|28
|Simon Brum (Fra)
|0:00:21.224
|29
|Fabian Heim (Ger)
|0:00:21.476
|30
|Gael Pecoul (Fra)
|0:00:21.849
|31
|Freddy Hunziker (Swi)
|0:00:22.271
|32
|Johann Potgieter (RSA)
|0:00:22.699
|33
|Colin Favre (Swi)
|0:00:22.811
|34
|Carlo Caire (Ita)
|0:00:22.980
|35
|Gregory Brunache (Fra)
|0:00:23.311
|36
|Daniel Critchlow (GBr)
|0:00:23.791
|37
|Basil Weber (Swi)
|0:00:23.977
|38
|Kristof Lenssens (Bel)
|0:00:24.600
|39
|Markus Planitzer (Aut)
|0:00:24.732
|40
|Rene Schmidt (Ger)
|0:00:25.211
|41
|Lee Huskinson (GBr)
|0:00:25.669
|42
|Janick Lieberherr (Swi)
|0:00:25.906
|43
|Cyril Briquez (Fra)
|0:00:26.063
|44
|Jérémie Sevrain (Fra)
|0:00:26.129
|45
|Nicolas Walser (Swi)
|0:00:26.886
|46
|Alex Florian (GBr)
|0:00:27.136
|47
|Damien Desbrosses (Fra)
|0:00:28.310
|48
|Oliver Morris (GBr)
|0:00:29.214
|49
|Andreas Schafer (Swi)
|0:00:29.264
|50
|Quentin Chanudet (Fra)
|0:00:30.274
|51
|Pascal Tinner (Swi)
|0:00:30.424
|52
|Jonathan Jones (GBr)
|0:00:32.545
|53
|Fabian Pfister (Swi)
|0:00:33.862
|54
|Mehdi Contaux (Fra)
|0:00:34.483
|55
|Janik Weber (Ger)
|0:00:34.715
|56
|Goel Wirz
|0:00:35.020
|57
|Maxime Chapuis (Swi)
|0:00:35.963
|58
|Benoit Lasson Sancesari (Fra)
|0:00:36.718
|59
|Christian Vogt (Ger)
|0:00:36.812
|60
|Alec Montanier (Swi)
|0:00:37.215
|61
|Brandon Love (GBr)
|0:00:37.532
|62
|Fabian Fader (Ger)
|0:00:38.487
|63
|Loic Burri
|0:00:40.145
|64
|Jarno Veerhoek (Ned)
|0:00:41.701
|65
|Johannes Mueller (Ger)
|0:00:43.004
|66
|Tim Kaelin (Swi)
|0:00:43.931
|67
|Jordi Junyent Traserra (Spa)
|0:00:44.717
|68
|Daniel Vogt (Ger)
|0:00:46.436
|69
|Fabian Kuttel (Swi)
|0:00:46.864
|70
|Vincent Koller (Fra)
|0:00:47.836
|71
|Felix Herdzina (Ger)
|0:00:48.466
|72
|Nicolas Mathieu (Bel)
|0:00:48.975
|73
|Florian Müller (Swi)
|0:00:48.976
|74
|Patrik Deuss (Swi)
|0:00:49.218
|75
|Ken Zimmermann (Swi)
|0:00:49.865
|76
|Julian Lemme (Ger)
|0:00:50.551
|77
|Kevin Anton (Fra)
|0:00:50.894
|78
|Jonathan Anaya Carmona (Spa)
|0:00:51.208
|79
|Kevin Frisch (Aut)
|0:00:51.362
|80
|Zan Jurca (Slo)
|0:00:51.660
|81
|Lukas Pfiffner (Swi)
|0:00:52.128
|82
|Stefan Garlicki (RSA)
|0:00:54.830
|83
|George Simons (GBr)
|0:00:54.881
|84
|Max Reeb (Fra)
|0:00:56.161
|85
|Beda Berchtold (Swi)
|0:00:57.549
|86
|Xavier Lescure (Fra)
|0:01:01.099
|87
|Florian Kulike (Ger)
|0:01:04.833
|88
|Willi Lutzeler (Ger)
|0:01:10.101
|89
|Henrik Karppinen (Fin)
|0:01:14.303
|90
|Lars Veenstra (Ned)
|0:01:16.469
|91
|Gregory Gstalter (Fra)
|0:01:18.421
|92
|Thomas Couette (Fra)
|0:01:20.754
|93
|Anthony Avrillon (Fra)
|0:01:23.740
|94
|Marcel Elsasser (Ger)
|0:01:24.812
|95
|Thomas Kolb (Ger)
|0:01:27.644
|96
|Edmunds Grostins (Lat)
|0:01:32.635
|97
|Elias Vonier (Aut)
|0:01:36.100
|98
|Philipp Bünnemann (Ger)
|0:02:16.721
|99
|Dave Goris (Bel)
|0:02:19.323
|100
|Johannes Sutter (Ger)
|0:02:22.008
|101
|Jonathon Ross (NZl)
|0:02:57.164
|102
|Cyrille Kurtz (Fra)
|0:03:45.640
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi)
|0:03:26.492
|2
|Miriam Ruchti (Swi)
|0:00:06.425
|3
|Sandra Reynier (Fra)
|0:00:13.217
|4
|Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)
|0:00:35.778
|5
|Sandra Rubesam (Ger)
|0:00:39.722
|6
|Laura Lohner (Fra)
|0:01:08.017
|7
|Caro Gehrig (Swi)
|0:01:17.204
|8
|Anita Gehrig (Swi)
|0:01:22.039
|9
|Špela Horvat (Slo)
|0:01:54.013
