Seagrave and Lukasik succeed in Pila

iXS European Downhill Cup stops in Italy

Slawomir Lukasik races toward a win

(Image credit: Thomas Dietze)
The elite women's podium at the Pila Gressen round of the iXS Downhill Cup

(Image credit: Thomas Dietze)
Emilie Siegenthaler races in Pila, Italy

(Image credit: Thomas Dietze)
Tahnée Seagrave on the way to victory

(Image credit: Thomas Dietze)

Another round of the iXS European Downhill Cup is in the books. At the third venue of this year's European Cup in Pila, Italy, Tahnée Seagrave and Slawomir Lukasik were the rather unexpected winners. And at least on Sunday, the conditions were nearly perfect and provided 350 riders from 22 nations with a lot of fun.

Since 2010, Pila is a classic venue and annual host for the European Downhill Cup. The little ski resort is situated near Aosta and provides a breathtaking view with its 1800 meters above sea level. This year's track was prepared by none other than Corrado Herin who is also a former World Cup winner. And he did a very good job: The 2600 meter course with 500 vertical meters to play with demanded a lot of skill from each and every rider.

The weather on Saturday was dominated by a lot of rain and a thunderstorm that began soon after the start of the elite men's seeding run. Due to these rather unfortunate conditions and a nearly destroyed track, this first timed run in the elite men's category had to be cancelled and postponed until Sunday morning. The elite women's category was dominated by Emilie Siegenthaler (Gstaad Scott), who had shown her talent already in the course check and repeated this with a time of 4:38.269 and a 10-second lead in qualifying.

Sunday's training session had to be reduced to only two hours - after that, the seeding run had to be continued. The weather was on its best behavior again, the track was repaired and less dusty and the riders were provided with nearly perfect conditions again. The winner of the elite men's seeding run came from Switzerland this time: Lutz Weber (iXS Gravity Union), the Swiss rider not only set the best time, but also provided the perfect basis for an exciting race.

In the finals of the masters category Paolo Alleva (Team Scout/Nukeproof) took the win and edged out seeding run fastest Stencel Rostislav (Bikeplac racing) who went second in Pila, but still remains on top of the overall standings. The podium was completed by Manuel dal Pozzo (Scout/Nukeproof).

In the U17 category, it got exciting this time. Due to the varying winners of the single races, the overall standings also keep changing constantly. At the moment, Silas Grandy (Moto Club Faro) is the one to beat in his category after he was Spicak's fastest and also managed to win again this week, followed by Loris Revelli (Argentina Bike) and Brad Swinbank (Steve Peat Syndicate).

The U17 female category Viktoria Gimenez (Roigo racing Les angles) became Seagrave's successor as the only participant of her category. And regarding Seagrave's achievement today, this might be the start of a similarly bright future for the 16-year-old Gimenez.

The 18-year-old Tahnée Seagrave (FMD Racing) herself was one of the first women down the hill after a flat in qualifying. And when she placed herself in the hot seat with a time of 4:40.339, she stayed there: nobody was able to take the lead away from her. After a solid but moderate 13th place in Pila in 2012, not even the odds-on favorite Emilie Siegenthaler could beat her this year. While Siegenthaler went second, Zarja Cernilogar (Blackthorn) ended up in third and extended her lead in the overall standings.

The elite men's category's participants had to face harder conditions this time, as there was not exactly a lot of time to relax between training session, seeding run and the finals. In the meantime, the sun had gotten stronger and the temperature increased. When Matthew Walker (Kingpin Bikes) put himself in the hot seat for two hours (!) he obviously enjoyed a cold beverage under his straw hat. The first one to get close to his time was his compatriot Bryn Dickerson. But Slawomir Lukasik (Fro Pro) did not agree with this New Zealand double and finally dislodged Walker from the hot seat.

There were only five riders left on top of the hill and every single one of them was eager to win. The first one was Wyn Masters (Team Bulls), who could not reach his New Zealand role models. After that, Ziga Pandur (Unior Tools Team) crossed the finish line with a time three seconds slower than Lukasik's. Even Dominik Gspan (EWZ Mountainbiketeam Loop) and Joseph Connell (SC Intense) did not reach the best time.

Last man down the hill was Lutz Weber, but he also failed to edge out Lukasik for victory and ended up in seventh place. Lukasik won this third race of the iXS European Downhill Cup ahead of Walker and Gspan, whereas Ziga Pandur took the lead in the overall standings in the Elite Men category and pushed the absent Robin Wallner (Ream W-Racing) in second, followed by Joseph Connell in third.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Slawomir Lukasik (Pol) FrowerPower0:04:06.368
2Matthew Walker (NZl) Kingpin Bikes, Pivot0:00:01.428
3Dominik Gspan (Swi) ewz mountainbiketeam loop0:00:02.110
4Bryn Dickerson (NZl) John Foord valuation0:00:02.217
5Alan Beggin (Ita)0:00:02.863
6Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools, Trek, Sram, Schw0:00:02.909
7Lutz Weber (Swi) iXS - Spank - Devinci - DT Swi0:00:03.418
8Michael Jones (GBr) Team bicycle doctor, WDMBA0:00:03.600
9Joseph Connell (GBr)0:00:03.700
10Miran Vauh (Slo) GT / Sixsixone / Royal racing0:00:03.716
11Andrea Gamenara (Ita) Ancillotti0:00:04.828
12Alexandre Lohner (Fra)0:00:05.191
13Noel Niederberger (Swi) Scott0:00:05.382
14Marco Milivinti (Ita) torpado, surfing shop0:00:05.694
15Joel Moore (GBr) mojosuspension0:00:06.059
16Lars Peyer (Swi) Suspension Center - Intense0:00:06.188
17Alexis Pujol (Fra) Goodman Cycles0:00:06.249
18Manuel Gruber (Aut) Glaserei Gruber0:00:06.295
19Stefan Garlicki (RSA) Seattle Coffee Co/Hayes/Sun Ri0:00:06.344
20Charles Canonne (Fra) ATMO GAP0:00:06.995
21Ludovic Oget (Fra)0:00:07.059
22Mario Milani (Ita)0:00:07.287
23Paulhan Romain (Fra) Zero G Chamonix Santa Cruz Al0:00:07.522
24David Trummer (Aut)0:00:07.672
25Edward Masters (NZl) Zerode Bikes0:00:08.746
26Jacques Bouvet (Ger) Basislager/Ghost/Fox Shox/Kett0:00:08.838
27Maxime Chapuis (Swi) Specialized / Alpinestars / Co0:00:08.957
28Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls Powered by Mountain0:00:09.983
29Mitchell Skene (GBr)0:00:10.107
30Ondrej Stepanek (Cze) Funstorm0:00:10.583
31Leopold Köllner (Aut) Specialized, Five Ten, bolle0:00:10.638
32Benjamin Verrier (Fra) ZERO G Poc Ucpa0:00:10.848
33Jonas Bernet (Swi) ewz mountainbiketeam loop0:00:11.213
34Billy Caroli (Swi) MagMabike/motomarketing.ch0:00:11.264
35Lee Huskinson (GBr) Torico Performance Bikes0:00:11.430
36Guy Gibbs (GBr) Ride.io0:00:11.506
37Mathieu Gallean (Fra) zerode0:00:11.558
38Antti Lampén (Fin) Zerode Bikes0:00:11.665
39Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal, Maloja, TSG,0:00:12.069
40Christian Textor (Ger) Team Bulls powered by Mountain0:00:12.513
41Allan Findlay (GBr) Santa Cruz/ Gamut/ Sram/ TroyL0:00:12.664
42Jeremias Maio (Arg) zenith bicycles0:00:13.092
43Carlo Caire (Ita) Devinci0:00:13.366
44Daniel Ludwig (Ger) Cube Fox Racing Vitamizzer Bli0:00:13.639
45Andreas Sieber (Ger) Radon / IXS / Schwalbe / Adida0:00:13.787
46Josh Lowe (GBr) Blockhead Energy Gum Downhill0:00:14.212
47Nils Correvon (Swi)0:00:14.274
48Nicolas Cherix (Swi) santacruz0:00:14.367
49Basil Weber (Swi) B-Bikes / Bomatec / Sweet Prot0:00:14.374
50Samuel Bull (RSA) Morewood/Spank/IXS/Team Jeep S0:00:14.431
51Sebastian Jensen (Den) Banshee/Marzocchi/Maxxis/Halo0:00:14.696
52Simone Medici (Ita) Pedroni Cycles0:00:14.764
53Grégoire Pazdziorko (Bel) Kona - Fox - barracuda0:00:14.828
54Wojciech Czermak (Pol)0:00:14.876
55Pascal Tinner (Swi) Gstaad Scott Schwalbe DTSwiss0:00:14.976
56Mads Weidemann (Den) 1hundred%privateer0:00:15.003
57Martin Lebl (Cze) Krabcycles,CANE CREEK,Renthal,0:00:15.076
58Pablo Seewald (Arg) Zenith Bycicles-Marzocchi Tenn0:00:15.320
59Mario Kranz (Lie) Bike Garage Triesen0:00:15.387
60Tim Moniot (Fra) zero-g, specialized0:00:15.396
61Fabian Bieli (Swi) Alexrims Sapim Santa Cruz Marz0:00:15.743
62Reece Langhorn (GBr)0:00:16.292
63Nicolas Walser (Swi) tst ridebook Oxpro AG Alexrims0:00:16.390
64Adeiau Van Der Merwe (RSA) Morewood , C-sixx , G-Form , L0:00:16.499
65Raphaël Robles (Fra)0:00:16.710
66Roman Wilhelmer (Aut) Turner, Sram, Rox, Pancho, Bik0:00:16.777
67Tim Kälin (Swi) Gstaad Scott Shimano Fox Syncr0:00:16.875
68Jérôme Caroli (Swi) Fox banshee magma0:00:17.000
69Mike Schär (Swi) Nicolai Gates SR-Suntour Onza-0:00:17.200
70Lawrence Cawte (NZl) Zerode Bikes, Bike Culture0:00:17.310
71Colin Favre (Swi) Labyrinth0:00:17.532
72Mark Van Lankveld (Ned) South Side Mountainbiking, Fiv0:00:17.693
73Daniel Vogt (Ger) vogtsracing.de/SC Urach0:00:18.037
74Luca Guglielmucci (Ita)0:00:18.301
75Samuel Zbinden (Swi) Fox0:00:18.316
76Nicolas Mathieu (Bel) MDE Bikes / DC Team0:00:18.531
77Brandon Love (GBr) BikeTart0:00:18.558
78Raphael Kammlein-Cutler (NZl) Yeti0:00:19.165
79Jan Cepelak (Cze) Krabcycles0:00:19.177
80Manuel Marty (Swi) Gstaad Scott Schwalbe DTSwiss0:00:19.528
81Fabian Fader (Ger) Solid Bikes/Reverse/ Cosmic Sp0:00:19.699
82Jeremie Sevrain (Fra) devinci0:00:20.075
83Sebastian Gomez Lassalle (Arg) commencal0:00:20.264
84Justyn Norek (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team0:00:20.399
85Martin Frei (Swi) GT, Akira, DT Swiss, Brunox, F0:00:20.547
86Josua Hein (Ger) BERGAMONT/HeikosRadschuppen.co0:00:20.632
87Andrea Mocellin (Ita) LEE COUGAN0:00:20.857
88Martin Kägi (Swi) Arosa Bike0:00:21.176
89Andrew Kelly (GBr) All Terrain Cycles0:00:21.267
90Robin Van Goubergen (Bel) singletrackbikes / gt0:00:21.289
91Randy Van Goubergen (Bel) singletrackbikes / gt0:00:21.708
92Tom Garcia (Fra)0:00:22.152
93Remy Casanova (Fra) wagon dh0:00:22.488
94Christoph Schnettler (Ger)0:00:22.582
95Jan Pavlas (Cze)0:00:22.780
96Gaetan Varniere (Fra)0:00:22.977
97Sebastian Moser (Aut) M&M bikeshop Giant One-Industr0:00:23.462
98Andre Lezuo (Aut) Emanon0:00:23.468
99Geoffrey Buisan (Fra) les angles0:00:23.630
100Andreas Schäfer (Swi) iXS / SPANK / DeVinci / DT Swi0:00:23.731
101Vid Kovac (Slo) KK Crn trn0:00:23.937
102Giovanni Pozzoni (Ita) Ancillotti0:00:24.198
103Arthur Esslinger (Fra) Geko Bikes0:00:24.218
104Alessandro Basso (Ita) lee cougan, alpinestars0:00:24.396
105Julien Rossé (Swi) MAGMAbike Motomarketing0:00:24.615
106Marek Petelik (Cze) Cane Creek Vesely Macro AV coo0:00:24.883
107Romain Burnier (Swi)0:00:25.273
108Joel Andrey (Swi) Suspension Center - Intense0:00:25.362
109Maximilian Bender (Ger) Canyon Bicycles , Fox , SRAM ,0:00:25.426
110Alexis Benoit (Fra)0:00:25.625
111Janne Lampen (Fin)0:00:25.798
112René Schmidt (Ger) GT - Zimtstern - Adidas Eyewea0:00:26.221
113Peter Forster (Swi) gt850:00:26.394
114Timo Pries (Ger) double-distribution.com0:00:27.089
115Guillaume Chancrin (Fra) Passion Vélo0:00:28.510
116Baptiste Richard (Fra) Vtt loisir0:00:28.730
117Juan Cruz Paez Paez (Arg) Zenith Bicimania Marzocchi0:00:29.027
118Benjamin Gomez Lassalle (Arg) zenith bikes, leira mountain b0:00:29.459
119Michael Pfaff (Ger)0:00:29.638
120Myles Weber (Swi) B-Bikes / Bomatec / Sweet Prot0:00:30.136
121Nicolas Simon (Bel)0:00:30.350
122Erik Zwartek (Ger) Atlantic/Banshee0:00:30.351
123Fabian Küttel (Swi) Rocky Mountain/Race Face/Bell/0:00:30.435
124Erwin Aydin (Aut) M&M Bikeshop/Giant/One-Industr0:00:30.852
125Simon Brum (Fra)0:00:30.900
126Matthieu Theriaux (Fra) Goodman Cycle0:00:30.957
127Fabian Buschor (Swi) Jakob Stieger0:00:31.003
128Niko Kindle (Lie) Sigi's Veloshop Balzers0:00:31.104
129Erich Wieland (Aut) M&M Bikeshop/Giant/ONE Industr0:00:31.217
130Anders Sahlén (Swe) ÅreBikes Specialized Evoc Gräd0:00:31.648
131Florian Kulike (Ger) Everyday26 / Canfield / Radl-0:00:33.247
132Jonathan Foster-Smith (GBr) Propain UK/Sixpack Racing0:00:33.449
133Patrik Kuster (Swi) Stöckli bike Geroldswil0:00:33.787
134Pietro Caire (Ita) Devinci0:00:33.809
135Yonatan Yatom (Isr) Morewood Ixs Contour All-Ride0:00:33.880
136Samuel Baumann (Swi) Friedli Bike Style0:00:34.250
137Stefan Dopplinger (Aut) more than bike0:00:34.412
138Gavin O Connell (Irl) Bike Rack Nukeproof0:00:34.931
139Julien Juglair (Ita) Pila0:00:35.109
140Eldad Paturi (Isr) Pilo Cnc cycling parts0:00:35.390
141Jonathan Coulier (GBr) Propain/Sixpack Racing0:00:36.329
142Felix Gotzler (Ger)0:00:36.439
143Victor Meyer (Fra)0:00:36.723
144Lukas Högel (Ger)0:00:37.063
145Philipp Tinkhauser (Ita)0:00:37.455
146Tilen Ferk (Slo)0:00:37.590
147Beda Berchtold (Swi) Lucky Star Sargans0:00:37.700
148Franck Caillet (Fra)0:00:38.230
149Mattia Buzzi (Ita)0:00:38.453
150Davide Boatto (Ita)0:00:38.532
151Philippe Frey (Swi) Power-Bike, Continental, Trek,0:00:38.704
152Joël Reusser (Swi) Thömus Hot-Trail Graber Holzba0:00:38.784
153Balz Weber (Swi) B-Bikes / Bomatec / Sweet Prot0:00:39.850
154Samuel Wicki (Swi) pie-freeride.ch0:00:40.650
155Mehdi Lorenz (Swi) Mondraker Swiss0:00:40.813
156Matthieu Fauvel (Fra) PORC Industrie R&D0:00:41.138
157Marco Schlegel (Swi)0:00:41.509
158Stefan Laimer (Ita)0:00:41.873
159Dominic Tinner (Swi) Gstaad Scott Shimano Schwalbe0:00:42.862
160Armin Alber (Ita)0:00:43.082
161Stefano Pregholato (Ita)0:00:43.762
162Arie Schindler (Ger) Shocker-Distribution/Schindler0:00:44.116
163Roman Kumpers (RSA) Santa Cruz SA0:00:45.069
164Radek Matejik (Cze)0:00:45.671
165Mario Steiner (Ger) Ufo-Plast, Sponser S, Autohaus0:00:45.681
166Lukas Pfiffner (Swi) Schreinerei Rudolf Pfiffner Me0:00:46.394
167Mario Reinbacher (Aut) Ratrax Clothing0:00:46.463
168Jeppe Bob Bertelsen (Den) Team Bertelsen0:00:47.004
169Roger Keller (Swi)0:00:47.017
170Yannik Fejfar (Ger) Fahrwerk Fejfar / fejfar.de0:00:47.187
171Gabriele Giletta (Ita) Scoutbike, Salice, Sixs, BullB0:00:48.305
172Enrico Zamboni (Swi) Dream Bikes0:00:48.931
173Tamir Zinger (Isr) Giant Israel0:00:49.344
174David Gruber (Aut)0:00:50.177
175Markus Bucher (Swi) PIE Freeride0:00:50.798
176Dan Godard (USA) Shimano/Fly Racing/Novatec/Moj0:00:51.571
177Ken Zimmermann (Swi) aendus-bike-gallery.ch/ Alexri0:00:51.858
178Stefano Grasso (Ita)0:00:53.797
179André Vögele (Aut)0:00:55.691
180Stefan Strohmayer (Aut) The Gap0:00:58.933
181Alex Baechler (Swi) Scott Mahu Suspension Center0:01:02.476
182Varnière Quentin (Fra)0:01:04.434
183Mathias Reisenhofer (Aut) Scott DT Swiss0:01:07.382
184Louis Zari (Ger) Medical Lounge www.ml-t2.de //0:01:08.283
185Matteo De Bastiani (Ita)0:01:08.993
186Silvio Pronzato (Ita)0:01:09.492
187Harry Bowman (GBr)0:01:09.833
188Sebastian Kanik (Ger) No Sponsors - Plenty of fun :)0:01:10.704
189Miguel Zink (Ger)0:01:11.210
190Alberto Zamperetti (Ita)0:01:12.182
191Rene Wirnsberger (Aut) Bikestore0:01:14.021
192Pietro Arnolfo (Ita)0:01:17.396
193Jan-Phillip Strehl (Ger) n_n0:01:18.113
194Conor Ingham (GBr) Blockhead Energy/ Trek0:01:27.115
195Felix Baumgartner (Ger) Riapsport0:03:00.026
DNSMatthias Stonig (Aut) MS Mondraker
DNSPhilipp Bünnemann (Ger) Maxxis, Norco, Rockers Bikesho
DNSMarco D'oro (Swi) GIANT
DNSKarel Šliksbir (Cze) ne
DNSFabio Jungen (Swi) VC Saanenland,Trek,Continental
DNSLuca Biwer (Ger) Alutech, Soulrider, Protone, H
DNSJoel Gebbie (GBr)
DNSJan Perše (Slo) Energijateam.com
DNSFederico Verri (Ita) Ariete - Fox - Yeti
DNSMarcel Etheve (Fra)
DNFGustavo Adolfo Cisneros (Arg) Palpitos24-Kuwana-Camaronbrujo
DNFMarkus Planitzer (Aut) MP-Suspension
DNFGrégory Brunache (Fra) devil biker
DNFEwan Doherty (Irl) Oc Tunning
DNFRoberto Tognini (Ita)
DNFStephan Schneider (Aut) M&M Bikeshop/Giant/ONE-Industr
DNFMarc Wacht (Ger) Fahrvergnügen.ev FastForwardSu
DNFAndrew Weeding (GBr)
DNFBenjamin Glanzer (Aut)
DNFSean Dillon (Irl)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tahnée Seagrave (GBr) FoxHeadEurope/Intense/Marzocch0:04:40.339
2Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) SCOTT0:00:00.256
3Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) GT / Sixsione / Royal racing /0:00:03.983
4Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Suspension Center - Intense0:00:09.686
5Alanna Columb (NZl) off road adventures queenstown0:00:10.173
6Petra Bernhard (Aut)0:00:10.753
7Jana Bártová (Cze)0:00:13.843
8Alia Marcellini (Ita) fox, biotex0:00:15.405
9Martina Brühlmann (Swi) IXS/ Spank/ DT Swiss/ Devinci/0:00:19.098
10Spela Horvat (Slo) Five Ten/Scott/Goldfren/Bluegr0:00:21.478
11Noga Korem (Isr) Giant, Mavic, maxxis0:00:25.464
12Sophie Tyas (NZl)0:00:27.010
13Carina Cappellari (Swi) Suspension Center0:00:27.598
14Laura Lohner (Fra) GT0:00:32.382
15Géraldine Fink (Swi) Velo Elsener0:00:34.578
16Veronique Sandler (NZl)0:00:36.664
17Katrin Karkhof (Ger) Last- Maxxis- Veltec- Kore- Bl0:00:42.177
18Beverley Barnes (GBr) Muddybumbikes.com Mojo0:01:00.455
19Yvonne Birker (Swi) GIANT FOX ADIDASeyewear Schwal0:01:29.043
DNSKatharina Klos (Ger) ALPINA, HIRZL, Continental, EV

U17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silas Grandy (Ger) Drenaline / Kenda / BBB / Xdre0:04:20.012
2Loris Revelli (Ita) Devinci0:00:00.038
3Brad Swinbank (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate0:00:02.586
4Bryan Pfeiffer (Fra)0:00:04.963
5Sylvain Buisan (Fra) Les angles0:00:08.908
6Tim Schluessler (Ger) Rasmus GmbH und Mama0:00:11.691
7Maxime Fransolet (Bel) my family0:00:12.291
8Zohar Shoshany (Isr) go pro0:00:18.201
9Ari Montanier (Swi) bike passion/Magnétique emploi0:00:23.453
10Arthur Canonne (Fra) ATMO GAP0:00:23.496
11Tommaso Francardo (Ita)0:00:24.738
12Davide Barattini (Ita)0:00:24.952
13Bennett Newkirk (USA) ewz mountainbiketeam loop0:00:28.786
14Jonas Geier (Ger)0:00:52.887
15Michael Meze (Slo)0:01:05.417
16Rok Goric (Slo)0:01:14.108
17Stefano Arnolfo (Ita)0:01:34.287
DNSDave Neuenschwander (Swi) PowerBike DH-Team
DNSOr Gov (Isr) Intense , Maxxis , FOX

U17 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Viktoria Gimenez (Fra) Les angles0:05:21.205

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paolo Alleva (Ita)0:04:28.587
2Štencel Rostislav (Cze)0:00:04.769
3Manuel Dal Pozzo (Ita) scout/nukeproof switshop0:00:06.633
4Markus Bast (Ger) Propain Bikes, Sixpack-Racing,0:00:06.876
5Javier Santiago (Arg) Zenith0:00:09.311
6Fabrice Tirefort (Swi) Scott CrossRoad Dakine TSG Ste0:00:12.488
7Oliver Kunz (Ger) The B-Site0:00:12.650
8Nico Hunger (Swi) Ruegger Bike Sport0:00:13.029
9Fabian Arzberger (Ger) Adidas Schwalbe Propain-Bikes0:00:14.088
10Marcel Waldmann (Swi) IXS/ Spank/ DT Swiss/ Devinci/0:00:14.195
11Laurent Castella (Swi) Cyclone Sports / SantaCruz /0:00:15.192
12Jason Macbeth (GBr) Muddybumbikes.com0:00:16.303
13Heinz Hostettler (Swi) BanditBike.ch0:00:17.497
14Maichel Lemmens (Ned) Cube Bikes Holland Juice Lubes0:00:17.815
15Claudio Riotti (Ita) 96 Line special Components, Th0:00:18.230
16Simone Cappellini (Ita) ghost-troyleedesign-fox-maxxis0:00:19.022
17Claudio Tanadini (Swi) 981bikeshop / Ariete / Kenda /0:00:20.298
18Tim Wilcox (GBr) Monsterbike0:00:22.438
19Marc Mitscherick (Ger) BanditBike.ch0:00:23.763
20Sebastian Strehl (Ger)0:00:24.162
21Christoph Eichinger (Ger) Royal Bavarian Woodpacker0:00:25.440
22Alessio Aristide (Ita) Mde Bikes0:00:25.771
23Dirk August (Ger)0:00:25.994
24Steven Jones (GBr) Muddybumbikes.com0:00:27.193
25Christian Staudenmann (Swi) Suspension Center0:00:31.489
26Marco Fantino (Ita)0:00:32.500
27Simon Longthorn (Swi) Stützrädli.ch0:00:35.780
28Bernhard Hennig (Aut) Bikestore.cc0:00:35.896
29Patrick Neukirchen (Ger) Cube/FOX Shox/Five Ten/e*thirt0:00:35.990
30Benjamin Werling (Ger)0:00:38.215
31Bastiaan Jansink (Ned) Scott continental sram rock sh0:00:38.604
32Urs Sturzenegger (Swi) SPORT PLANET Allenwinden0:00:39.640
33Marco Schweigert (Ger) Vertical Ride, Acros0:00:44.047
34Thomas Weber (Swi) B-Bikes / Bomatec / Sweet Prot0:00:46.928
35Stefan Hubacher (Swi) Velo Schrade - Fox - Logo-Prin0:00:47.543
36Andreas Knorr (Ger) Team Pirate0:00:51.450
37Andreas Grossenbacher (Swi) Suspension Center0:00:52.690
38Normen Jaeb-Wenge (Ger) green-guerillas.de, kochkunst-0:00:56.597
39Jean Baptiste Jeannin (Fra) rage0:01:13.826
40Paolo Alessandro Rettore (Ita)0:01:23.717
41Gabriele Incaudo (Ita)0:01:36.760
42Urban Von Klebelsberg (Ita)0:02:02.206
43Jan Marco Baumeister (Ger) Style Order Cologne0:02:38.055
44Fabio Malcontenti (Ita)0:07:00.176
45Alfonso Perotti (Ita)0:08:09.978
DNSJohn Moix (Swi) -
DNSCarsten Geck (Ger) Amok Racing/ Triebwerk/ Racepa
DNSEric Baudeau (Fra)
DNSGeorg Danner (Aut)

