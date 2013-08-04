Seagrave and Lukasik succeed in Pila
iXS European Downhill Cup stops in Italy
Another round of the iXS European Downhill Cup is in the books. At the third venue of this year's European Cup in Pila, Italy, Tahnée Seagrave and Slawomir Lukasik were the rather unexpected winners. And at least on Sunday, the conditions were nearly perfect and provided 350 riders from 22 nations with a lot of fun.
Since 2010, Pila is a classic venue and annual host for the European Downhill Cup. The little ski resort is situated near Aosta and provides a breathtaking view with its 1800 meters above sea level. This year's track was prepared by none other than Corrado Herin who is also a former World Cup winner. And he did a very good job: The 2600 meter course with 500 vertical meters to play with demanded a lot of skill from each and every rider.
The weather on Saturday was dominated by a lot of rain and a thunderstorm that began soon after the start of the elite men's seeding run. Due to these rather unfortunate conditions and a nearly destroyed track, this first timed run in the elite men's category had to be cancelled and postponed until Sunday morning. The elite women's category was dominated by Emilie Siegenthaler (Gstaad Scott), who had shown her talent already in the course check and repeated this with a time of 4:38.269 and a 10-second lead in qualifying.
Sunday's training session had to be reduced to only two hours - after that, the seeding run had to be continued. The weather was on its best behavior again, the track was repaired and less dusty and the riders were provided with nearly perfect conditions again. The winner of the elite men's seeding run came from Switzerland this time: Lutz Weber (iXS Gravity Union), the Swiss rider not only set the best time, but also provided the perfect basis for an exciting race.
In the finals of the masters category Paolo Alleva (Team Scout/Nukeproof) took the win and edged out seeding run fastest Stencel Rostislav (Bikeplac racing) who went second in Pila, but still remains on top of the overall standings. The podium was completed by Manuel dal Pozzo (Scout/Nukeproof).
In the U17 category, it got exciting this time. Due to the varying winners of the single races, the overall standings also keep changing constantly. At the moment, Silas Grandy (Moto Club Faro) is the one to beat in his category after he was Spicak's fastest and also managed to win again this week, followed by Loris Revelli (Argentina Bike) and Brad Swinbank (Steve Peat Syndicate).
The U17 female category Viktoria Gimenez (Roigo racing Les angles) became Seagrave's successor as the only participant of her category. And regarding Seagrave's achievement today, this might be the start of a similarly bright future for the 16-year-old Gimenez.
The 18-year-old Tahnée Seagrave (FMD Racing) herself was one of the first women down the hill after a flat in qualifying. And when she placed herself in the hot seat with a time of 4:40.339, she stayed there: nobody was able to take the lead away from her. After a solid but moderate 13th place in Pila in 2012, not even the odds-on favorite Emilie Siegenthaler could beat her this year. While Siegenthaler went second, Zarja Cernilogar (Blackthorn) ended up in third and extended her lead in the overall standings.
The elite men's category's participants had to face harder conditions this time, as there was not exactly a lot of time to relax between training session, seeding run and the finals. In the meantime, the sun had gotten stronger and the temperature increased. When Matthew Walker (Kingpin Bikes) put himself in the hot seat for two hours (!) he obviously enjoyed a cold beverage under his straw hat. The first one to get close to his time was his compatriot Bryn Dickerson. But Slawomir Lukasik (Fro Pro) did not agree with this New Zealand double and finally dislodged Walker from the hot seat.
There were only five riders left on top of the hill and every single one of them was eager to win. The first one was Wyn Masters (Team Bulls), who could not reach his New Zealand role models. After that, Ziga Pandur (Unior Tools Team) crossed the finish line with a time three seconds slower than Lukasik's. Even Dominik Gspan (EWZ Mountainbiketeam Loop) and Joseph Connell (SC Intense) did not reach the best time.
Last man down the hill was Lutz Weber, but he also failed to edge out Lukasik for victory and ended up in seventh place. Lukasik won this third race of the iXS European Downhill Cup ahead of Walker and Gspan, whereas Ziga Pandur took the lead in the overall standings in the Elite Men category and pushed the absent Robin Wallner (Ream W-Racing) in second, followed by Joseph Connell in third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Slawomir Lukasik (Pol) FrowerPower
|0:04:06.368
|2
|Matthew Walker (NZl) Kingpin Bikes, Pivot
|0:00:01.428
|3
|Dominik Gspan (Swi) ewz mountainbiketeam loop
|0:00:02.110
|4
|Bryn Dickerson (NZl) John Foord valuation
|0:00:02.217
|5
|Alan Beggin (Ita)
|0:00:02.863
|6
|Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools, Trek, Sram, Schw
|0:00:02.909
|7
|Lutz Weber (Swi) iXS - Spank - Devinci - DT Swi
|0:00:03.418
|8
|Michael Jones (GBr) Team bicycle doctor, WDMBA
|0:00:03.600
|9
|Joseph Connell (GBr)
|0:00:03.700
|10
|Miran Vauh (Slo) GT / Sixsixone / Royal racing
|0:00:03.716
|11
|Andrea Gamenara (Ita) Ancillotti
|0:00:04.828
|12
|Alexandre Lohner (Fra)
|0:00:05.191
|13
|Noel Niederberger (Swi) Scott
|0:00:05.382
|14
|Marco Milivinti (Ita) torpado, surfing shop
|0:00:05.694
|15
|Joel Moore (GBr) mojosuspension
|0:00:06.059
|16
|Lars Peyer (Swi) Suspension Center - Intense
|0:00:06.188
|17
|Alexis Pujol (Fra) Goodman Cycles
|0:00:06.249
|18
|Manuel Gruber (Aut) Glaserei Gruber
|0:00:06.295
|19
|Stefan Garlicki (RSA) Seattle Coffee Co/Hayes/Sun Ri
|0:00:06.344
|20
|Charles Canonne (Fra) ATMO GAP
|0:00:06.995
|21
|Ludovic Oget (Fra)
|0:00:07.059
|22
|Mario Milani (Ita)
|0:00:07.287
|23
|Paulhan Romain (Fra) Zero G Chamonix Santa Cruz Al
|0:00:07.522
|24
|David Trummer (Aut)
|0:00:07.672
|25
|Edward Masters (NZl) Zerode Bikes
|0:00:08.746
|26
|Jacques Bouvet (Ger) Basislager/Ghost/Fox Shox/Kett
|0:00:08.838
|27
|Maxime Chapuis (Swi) Specialized / Alpinestars / Co
|0:00:08.957
|28
|Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls Powered by Mountain
|0:00:09.983
|29
|Mitchell Skene (GBr)
|0:00:10.107
|30
|Ondrej Stepanek (Cze) Funstorm
|0:00:10.583
|31
|Leopold Köllner (Aut) Specialized, Five Ten, bolle
|0:00:10.638
|32
|Benjamin Verrier (Fra) ZERO G Poc Ucpa
|0:00:10.848
|33
|Jonas Bernet (Swi) ewz mountainbiketeam loop
|0:00:11.213
|34
|Billy Caroli (Swi) MagMabike/motomarketing.ch
|0:00:11.264
|35
|Lee Huskinson (GBr) Torico Performance Bikes
|0:00:11.430
|36
|Guy Gibbs (GBr) Ride.io
|0:00:11.506
|37
|Mathieu Gallean (Fra) zerode
|0:00:11.558
|38
|Antti Lampén (Fin) Zerode Bikes
|0:00:11.665
|39
|Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal, Maloja, TSG,
|0:00:12.069
|40
|Christian Textor (Ger) Team Bulls powered by Mountain
|0:00:12.513
|41
|Allan Findlay (GBr) Santa Cruz/ Gamut/ Sram/ TroyL
|0:00:12.664
|42
|Jeremias Maio (Arg) zenith bicycles
|0:00:13.092
|43
|Carlo Caire (Ita) Devinci
|0:00:13.366
|44
|Daniel Ludwig (Ger) Cube Fox Racing Vitamizzer Bli
|0:00:13.639
|45
|Andreas Sieber (Ger) Radon / IXS / Schwalbe / Adida
|0:00:13.787
|46
|Josh Lowe (GBr) Blockhead Energy Gum Downhill
|0:00:14.212
|47
|Nils Correvon (Swi)
|0:00:14.274
|48
|Nicolas Cherix (Swi) santacruz
|0:00:14.367
|49
|Basil Weber (Swi) B-Bikes / Bomatec / Sweet Prot
|0:00:14.374
|50
|Samuel Bull (RSA) Morewood/Spank/IXS/Team Jeep S
|0:00:14.431
|51
|Sebastian Jensen (Den) Banshee/Marzocchi/Maxxis/Halo
|0:00:14.696
|52
|Simone Medici (Ita) Pedroni Cycles
|0:00:14.764
|53
|Grégoire Pazdziorko (Bel) Kona - Fox - barracuda
|0:00:14.828
|54
|Wojciech Czermak (Pol)
|0:00:14.876
|55
|Pascal Tinner (Swi) Gstaad Scott Schwalbe DTSwiss
|0:00:14.976
|56
|Mads Weidemann (Den) 1hundred%privateer
|0:00:15.003
|57
|Martin Lebl (Cze) Krabcycles,CANE CREEK,Renthal,
|0:00:15.076
|58
|Pablo Seewald (Arg) Zenith Bycicles-Marzocchi Tenn
|0:00:15.320
|59
|Mario Kranz (Lie) Bike Garage Triesen
|0:00:15.387
|60
|Tim Moniot (Fra) zero-g, specialized
|0:00:15.396
|61
|Fabian Bieli (Swi) Alexrims Sapim Santa Cruz Marz
|0:00:15.743
|62
|Reece Langhorn (GBr)
|0:00:16.292
|63
|Nicolas Walser (Swi) tst ridebook Oxpro AG Alexrims
|0:00:16.390
|64
|Adeiau Van Der Merwe (RSA) Morewood , C-sixx , G-Form , L
|0:00:16.499
|65
|Raphaël Robles (Fra)
|0:00:16.710
|66
|Roman Wilhelmer (Aut) Turner, Sram, Rox, Pancho, Bik
|0:00:16.777
|67
|Tim Kälin (Swi) Gstaad Scott Shimano Fox Syncr
|0:00:16.875
|68
|Jérôme Caroli (Swi) Fox banshee magma
|0:00:17.000
|69
|Mike Schär (Swi) Nicolai Gates SR-Suntour Onza-
|0:00:17.200
|70
|Lawrence Cawte (NZl) Zerode Bikes, Bike Culture
|0:00:17.310
|71
|Colin Favre (Swi) Labyrinth
|0:00:17.532
|72
|Mark Van Lankveld (Ned) South Side Mountainbiking, Fiv
|0:00:17.693
|73
|Daniel Vogt (Ger) vogtsracing.de/SC Urach
|0:00:18.037
|74
|Luca Guglielmucci (Ita)
|0:00:18.301
|75
|Samuel Zbinden (Swi) Fox
|0:00:18.316
|76
|Nicolas Mathieu (Bel) MDE Bikes / DC Team
|0:00:18.531
|77
|Brandon Love (GBr) BikeTart
|0:00:18.558
|78
|Raphael Kammlein-Cutler (NZl) Yeti
|0:00:19.165
|79
|Jan Cepelak (Cze) Krabcycles
|0:00:19.177
|80
|Manuel Marty (Swi) Gstaad Scott Schwalbe DTSwiss
|0:00:19.528
|81
|Fabian Fader (Ger) Solid Bikes/Reverse/ Cosmic Sp
|0:00:19.699
|82
|Jeremie Sevrain (Fra) devinci
|0:00:20.075
|83
|Sebastian Gomez Lassalle (Arg) commencal
|0:00:20.264
|84
|Justyn Norek (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team
|0:00:20.399
|85
|Martin Frei (Swi) GT, Akira, DT Swiss, Brunox, F
|0:00:20.547
|86
|Josua Hein (Ger) BERGAMONT/HeikosRadschuppen.co
|0:00:20.632
|87
|Andrea Mocellin (Ita) LEE COUGAN
|0:00:20.857
|88
|Martin Kägi (Swi) Arosa Bike
|0:00:21.176
|89
|Andrew Kelly (GBr) All Terrain Cycles
|0:00:21.267
|90
|Robin Van Goubergen (Bel) singletrackbikes / gt
|0:00:21.289
|91
|Randy Van Goubergen (Bel) singletrackbikes / gt
|0:00:21.708
|92
|Tom Garcia (Fra)
|0:00:22.152
|93
|Remy Casanova (Fra) wagon dh
|0:00:22.488
|94
|Christoph Schnettler (Ger)
|0:00:22.582
|95
|Jan Pavlas (Cze)
|0:00:22.780
|96
|Gaetan Varniere (Fra)
|0:00:22.977
|97
|Sebastian Moser (Aut) M&M bikeshop Giant One-Industr
|0:00:23.462
|98
|Andre Lezuo (Aut) Emanon
|0:00:23.468
|99
|Geoffrey Buisan (Fra) les angles
|0:00:23.630
|100
|Andreas Schäfer (Swi) iXS / SPANK / DeVinci / DT Swi
|0:00:23.731
|101
|Vid Kovac (Slo) KK Crn trn
|0:00:23.937
|102
|Giovanni Pozzoni (Ita) Ancillotti
|0:00:24.198
|103
|Arthur Esslinger (Fra) Geko Bikes
|0:00:24.218
|104
|Alessandro Basso (Ita) lee cougan, alpinestars
|0:00:24.396
|105
|Julien Rossé (Swi) MAGMAbike Motomarketing
|0:00:24.615
|106
|Marek Petelik (Cze) Cane Creek Vesely Macro AV coo
|0:00:24.883
|107
|Romain Burnier (Swi)
|0:00:25.273
|108
|Joel Andrey (Swi) Suspension Center - Intense
|0:00:25.362
|109
|Maximilian Bender (Ger) Canyon Bicycles , Fox , SRAM ,
|0:00:25.426
|110
|Alexis Benoit (Fra)
|0:00:25.625
|111
|Janne Lampen (Fin)
|0:00:25.798
|112
|René Schmidt (Ger) GT - Zimtstern - Adidas Eyewea
|0:00:26.221
|113
|Peter Forster (Swi) gt85
|0:00:26.394
|114
|Timo Pries (Ger) double-distribution.com
|0:00:27.089
|115
|Guillaume Chancrin (Fra) Passion Vélo
|0:00:28.510
|116
|Baptiste Richard (Fra) Vtt loisir
|0:00:28.730
|117
|Juan Cruz Paez Paez (Arg) Zenith Bicimania Marzocchi
|0:00:29.027
|118
|Benjamin Gomez Lassalle (Arg) zenith bikes, leira mountain b
|0:00:29.459
|119
|Michael Pfaff (Ger)
|0:00:29.638
|120
|Myles Weber (Swi) B-Bikes / Bomatec / Sweet Prot
|0:00:30.136
|121
|Nicolas Simon (Bel)
|0:00:30.350
|122
|Erik Zwartek (Ger) Atlantic/Banshee
|0:00:30.351
|123
|Fabian Küttel (Swi) Rocky Mountain/Race Face/Bell/
|0:00:30.435
|124
|Erwin Aydin (Aut) M&M Bikeshop/Giant/One-Industr
|0:00:30.852
|125
|Simon Brum (Fra)
|0:00:30.900
|126
|Matthieu Theriaux (Fra) Goodman Cycle
|0:00:30.957
|127
|Fabian Buschor (Swi) Jakob Stieger
|0:00:31.003
|128
|Niko Kindle (Lie) Sigi's Veloshop Balzers
|0:00:31.104
|129
|Erich Wieland (Aut) M&M Bikeshop/Giant/ONE Industr
|0:00:31.217
|130
|Anders Sahlén (Swe) ÅreBikes Specialized Evoc Gräd
|0:00:31.648
|131
|Florian Kulike (Ger) Everyday26 / Canfield / Radl-
|0:00:33.247
|132
|Jonathan Foster-Smith (GBr) Propain UK/Sixpack Racing
|0:00:33.449
|133
|Patrik Kuster (Swi) Stöckli bike Geroldswil
|0:00:33.787
|134
|Pietro Caire (Ita) Devinci
|0:00:33.809
|135
|Yonatan Yatom (Isr) Morewood Ixs Contour All-Ride
|0:00:33.880
|136
|Samuel Baumann (Swi) Friedli Bike Style
|0:00:34.250
|137
|Stefan Dopplinger (Aut) more than bike
|0:00:34.412
|138
|Gavin O Connell (Irl) Bike Rack Nukeproof
|0:00:34.931
|139
|Julien Juglair (Ita) Pila
|0:00:35.109
|140
|Eldad Paturi (Isr) Pilo Cnc cycling parts
|0:00:35.390
|141
|Jonathan Coulier (GBr) Propain/Sixpack Racing
|0:00:36.329
|142
|Felix Gotzler (Ger)
|0:00:36.439
|143
|Victor Meyer (Fra)
|0:00:36.723
|144
|Lukas Högel (Ger)
|0:00:37.063
|145
|Philipp Tinkhauser (Ita)
|0:00:37.455
|146
|Tilen Ferk (Slo)
|0:00:37.590
|147
|Beda Berchtold (Swi) Lucky Star Sargans
|0:00:37.700
|148
|Franck Caillet (Fra)
|0:00:38.230
|149
|Mattia Buzzi (Ita)
|0:00:38.453
|150
|Davide Boatto (Ita)
|0:00:38.532
|151
|Philippe Frey (Swi) Power-Bike, Continental, Trek,
|0:00:38.704
|152
|Joël Reusser (Swi) Thömus Hot-Trail Graber Holzba
|0:00:38.784
|153
|Balz Weber (Swi) B-Bikes / Bomatec / Sweet Prot
|0:00:39.850
|154
|Samuel Wicki (Swi) pie-freeride.ch
|0:00:40.650
|155
|Mehdi Lorenz (Swi) Mondraker Swiss
|0:00:40.813
|156
|Matthieu Fauvel (Fra) PORC Industrie R&D
|0:00:41.138
|157
|Marco Schlegel (Swi)
|0:00:41.509
|158
|Stefan Laimer (Ita)
|0:00:41.873
|159
|Dominic Tinner (Swi) Gstaad Scott Shimano Schwalbe
|0:00:42.862
|160
|Armin Alber (Ita)
|0:00:43.082
|161
|Stefano Pregholato (Ita)
|0:00:43.762
|162
|Arie Schindler (Ger) Shocker-Distribution/Schindler
|0:00:44.116
|163
|Roman Kumpers (RSA) Santa Cruz SA
|0:00:45.069
|164
|Radek Matejik (Cze)
|0:00:45.671
|165
|Mario Steiner (Ger) Ufo-Plast, Sponser S, Autohaus
|0:00:45.681
|166
|Lukas Pfiffner (Swi) Schreinerei Rudolf Pfiffner Me
|0:00:46.394
|167
|Mario Reinbacher (Aut) Ratrax Clothing
|0:00:46.463
|168
|Jeppe Bob Bertelsen (Den) Team Bertelsen
|0:00:47.004
|169
|Roger Keller (Swi)
|0:00:47.017
|170
|Yannik Fejfar (Ger) Fahrwerk Fejfar / fejfar.de
|0:00:47.187
|171
|Gabriele Giletta (Ita) Scoutbike, Salice, Sixs, BullB
|0:00:48.305
|172
|Enrico Zamboni (Swi) Dream Bikes
|0:00:48.931
|173
|Tamir Zinger (Isr) Giant Israel
|0:00:49.344
|174
|David Gruber (Aut)
|0:00:50.177
|175
|Markus Bucher (Swi) PIE Freeride
|0:00:50.798
|176
|Dan Godard (USA) Shimano/Fly Racing/Novatec/Moj
|0:00:51.571
|177
|Ken Zimmermann (Swi) aendus-bike-gallery.ch/ Alexri
|0:00:51.858
|178
|Stefano Grasso (Ita)
|0:00:53.797
|179
|André Vögele (Aut)
|0:00:55.691
|180
|Stefan Strohmayer (Aut) The Gap
|0:00:58.933
|181
|Alex Baechler (Swi) Scott Mahu Suspension Center
|0:01:02.476
|182
|Varnière Quentin (Fra)
|0:01:04.434
|183
|Mathias Reisenhofer (Aut) Scott DT Swiss
|0:01:07.382
|184
|Louis Zari (Ger) Medical Lounge www.ml-t2.de //
|0:01:08.283
|185
|Matteo De Bastiani (Ita)
|0:01:08.993
|186
|Silvio Pronzato (Ita)
|0:01:09.492
|187
|Harry Bowman (GBr)
|0:01:09.833
|188
|Sebastian Kanik (Ger) No Sponsors - Plenty of fun :)
|0:01:10.704
|189
|Miguel Zink (Ger)
|0:01:11.210
|190
|Alberto Zamperetti (Ita)
|0:01:12.182
|191
|Rene Wirnsberger (Aut) Bikestore
|0:01:14.021
|192
|Pietro Arnolfo (Ita)
|0:01:17.396
|193
|Jan-Phillip Strehl (Ger) n_n
|0:01:18.113
|194
|Conor Ingham (GBr) Blockhead Energy/ Trek
|0:01:27.115
|195
|Felix Baumgartner (Ger) Riapsport
|0:03:00.026
|DNS
|Matthias Stonig (Aut) MS Mondraker
|DNS
|Philipp Bünnemann (Ger) Maxxis, Norco, Rockers Bikesho
|DNS
|Marco D'oro (Swi) GIANT
|DNS
|Karel Šliksbir (Cze) ne
|DNS
|Fabio Jungen (Swi) VC Saanenland,Trek,Continental
|DNS
|Luca Biwer (Ger) Alutech, Soulrider, Protone, H
|DNS
|Joel Gebbie (GBr)
|DNS
|Jan Perše (Slo) Energijateam.com
|DNS
|Federico Verri (Ita) Ariete - Fox - Yeti
|DNS
|Marcel Etheve (Fra)
|DNF
|Gustavo Adolfo Cisneros (Arg) Palpitos24-Kuwana-Camaronbrujo
|DNF
|Markus Planitzer (Aut) MP-Suspension
|DNF
|Grégory Brunache (Fra) devil biker
|DNF
|Ewan Doherty (Irl) Oc Tunning
|DNF
|Roberto Tognini (Ita)
|DNF
|Stephan Schneider (Aut) M&M Bikeshop/Giant/ONE-Industr
|DNF
|Marc Wacht (Ger) Fahrvergnügen.ev FastForwardSu
|DNF
|Andrew Weeding (GBr)
|DNF
|Benjamin Glanzer (Aut)
|DNF
|Sean Dillon (Irl)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tahnée Seagrave (GBr) FoxHeadEurope/Intense/Marzocch
|0:04:40.339
|2
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) SCOTT
|0:00:00.256
|3
|Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) GT / Sixsione / Royal racing /
|0:00:03.983
|4
|Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Suspension Center - Intense
|0:00:09.686
|5
|Alanna Columb (NZl) off road adventures queenstown
|0:00:10.173
|6
|Petra Bernhard (Aut)
|0:00:10.753
|7
|Jana Bártová (Cze)
|0:00:13.843
|8
|Alia Marcellini (Ita) fox, biotex
|0:00:15.405
|9
|Martina Brühlmann (Swi) IXS/ Spank/ DT Swiss/ Devinci/
|0:00:19.098
|10
|Spela Horvat (Slo) Five Ten/Scott/Goldfren/Bluegr
|0:00:21.478
|11
|Noga Korem (Isr) Giant, Mavic, maxxis
|0:00:25.464
|12
|Sophie Tyas (NZl)
|0:00:27.010
|13
|Carina Cappellari (Swi) Suspension Center
|0:00:27.598
|14
|Laura Lohner (Fra) GT
|0:00:32.382
|15
|Géraldine Fink (Swi) Velo Elsener
|0:00:34.578
|16
|Veronique Sandler (NZl)
|0:00:36.664
|17
|Katrin Karkhof (Ger) Last- Maxxis- Veltec- Kore- Bl
|0:00:42.177
|18
|Beverley Barnes (GBr) Muddybumbikes.com Mojo
|0:01:00.455
|19
|Yvonne Birker (Swi) GIANT FOX ADIDASeyewear Schwal
|0:01:29.043
|DNS
|Katharina Klos (Ger) ALPINA, HIRZL, Continental, EV
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silas Grandy (Ger) Drenaline / Kenda / BBB / Xdre
|0:04:20.012
|2
|Loris Revelli (Ita) Devinci
|0:00:00.038
|3
|Brad Swinbank (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate
|0:00:02.586
|4
|Bryan Pfeiffer (Fra)
|0:00:04.963
|5
|Sylvain Buisan (Fra) Les angles
|0:00:08.908
|6
|Tim Schluessler (Ger) Rasmus GmbH und Mama
|0:00:11.691
|7
|Maxime Fransolet (Bel) my family
|0:00:12.291
|8
|Zohar Shoshany (Isr) go pro
|0:00:18.201
|9
|Ari Montanier (Swi) bike passion/Magnétique emploi
|0:00:23.453
|10
|Arthur Canonne (Fra) ATMO GAP
|0:00:23.496
|11
|Tommaso Francardo (Ita)
|0:00:24.738
|12
|Davide Barattini (Ita)
|0:00:24.952
|13
|Bennett Newkirk (USA) ewz mountainbiketeam loop
|0:00:28.786
|14
|Jonas Geier (Ger)
|0:00:52.887
|15
|Michael Meze (Slo)
|0:01:05.417
|16
|Rok Goric (Slo)
|0:01:14.108
|17
|Stefano Arnolfo (Ita)
|0:01:34.287
|DNS
|Dave Neuenschwander (Swi) PowerBike DH-Team
|DNS
|Or Gov (Isr) Intense , Maxxis , FOX
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Viktoria Gimenez (Fra) Les angles
|0:05:21.205
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paolo Alleva (Ita)
|0:04:28.587
|2
|Štencel Rostislav (Cze)
|0:00:04.769
|3
|Manuel Dal Pozzo (Ita) scout/nukeproof switshop
|0:00:06.633
|4
|Markus Bast (Ger) Propain Bikes, Sixpack-Racing,
|0:00:06.876
|5
|Javier Santiago (Arg) Zenith
|0:00:09.311
|6
|Fabrice Tirefort (Swi) Scott CrossRoad Dakine TSG Ste
|0:00:12.488
|7
|Oliver Kunz (Ger) The B-Site
|0:00:12.650
|8
|Nico Hunger (Swi) Ruegger Bike Sport
|0:00:13.029
|9
|Fabian Arzberger (Ger) Adidas Schwalbe Propain-Bikes
|0:00:14.088
|10
|Marcel Waldmann (Swi) IXS/ Spank/ DT Swiss/ Devinci/
|0:00:14.195
|11
|Laurent Castella (Swi) Cyclone Sports / SantaCruz /
|0:00:15.192
|12
|Jason Macbeth (GBr) Muddybumbikes.com
|0:00:16.303
|13
|Heinz Hostettler (Swi) BanditBike.ch
|0:00:17.497
|14
|Maichel Lemmens (Ned) Cube Bikes Holland Juice Lubes
|0:00:17.815
|15
|Claudio Riotti (Ita) 96 Line special Components, Th
|0:00:18.230
|16
|Simone Cappellini (Ita) ghost-troyleedesign-fox-maxxis
|0:00:19.022
|17
|Claudio Tanadini (Swi) 981bikeshop / Ariete / Kenda /
|0:00:20.298
|18
|Tim Wilcox (GBr) Monsterbike
|0:00:22.438
|19
|Marc Mitscherick (Ger) BanditBike.ch
|0:00:23.763
|20
|Sebastian Strehl (Ger)
|0:00:24.162
|21
|Christoph Eichinger (Ger) Royal Bavarian Woodpacker
|0:00:25.440
|22
|Alessio Aristide (Ita) Mde Bikes
|0:00:25.771
|23
|Dirk August (Ger)
|0:00:25.994
|24
|Steven Jones (GBr) Muddybumbikes.com
|0:00:27.193
|25
|Christian Staudenmann (Swi) Suspension Center
|0:00:31.489
|26
|Marco Fantino (Ita)
|0:00:32.500
|27
|Simon Longthorn (Swi) Stützrädli.ch
|0:00:35.780
|28
|Bernhard Hennig (Aut) Bikestore.cc
|0:00:35.896
|29
|Patrick Neukirchen (Ger) Cube/FOX Shox/Five Ten/e*thirt
|0:00:35.990
|30
|Benjamin Werling (Ger)
|0:00:38.215
|31
|Bastiaan Jansink (Ned) Scott continental sram rock sh
|0:00:38.604
|32
|Urs Sturzenegger (Swi) SPORT PLANET Allenwinden
|0:00:39.640
|33
|Marco Schweigert (Ger) Vertical Ride, Acros
|0:00:44.047
|34
|Thomas Weber (Swi) B-Bikes / Bomatec / Sweet Prot
|0:00:46.928
|35
|Stefan Hubacher (Swi) Velo Schrade - Fox - Logo-Prin
|0:00:47.543
|36
|Andreas Knorr (Ger) Team Pirate
|0:00:51.450
|37
|Andreas Grossenbacher (Swi) Suspension Center
|0:00:52.690
|38
|Normen Jaeb-Wenge (Ger) green-guerillas.de, kochkunst-
|0:00:56.597
|39
|Jean Baptiste Jeannin (Fra) rage
|0:01:13.826
|40
|Paolo Alessandro Rettore (Ita)
|0:01:23.717
|41
|Gabriele Incaudo (Ita)
|0:01:36.760
|42
|Urban Von Klebelsberg (Ita)
|0:02:02.206
|43
|Jan Marco Baumeister (Ger) Style Order Cologne
|0:02:38.055
|44
|Fabio Malcontenti (Ita)
|0:07:00.176
|45
|Alfonso Perotti (Ita)
|0:08:09.978
|DNS
|John Moix (Swi) -
|DNS
|Carsten Geck (Ger) Amok Racing/ Triebwerk/ Racepa
|DNS
|Eric Baudeau (Fra)
|DNS
|Georg Danner (Aut)
