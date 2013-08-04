Image 1 of 4 Slawomir Lukasik races toward a win (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 2 of 4 The elite women's podium at the Pila Gressen round of the iXS Downhill Cup (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 3 of 4 Emilie Siegenthaler races in Pila, Italy (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 4 of 4 Tahnée Seagrave on the way to victory (Image credit: Thomas Dietze)

Another round of the iXS European Downhill Cup is in the books. At the third venue of this year's European Cup in Pila, Italy, Tahnée Seagrave and Slawomir Lukasik were the rather unexpected winners. And at least on Sunday, the conditions were nearly perfect and provided 350 riders from 22 nations with a lot of fun.

Since 2010, Pila is a classic venue and annual host for the European Downhill Cup. The little ski resort is situated near Aosta and provides a breathtaking view with its 1800 meters above sea level. This year's track was prepared by none other than Corrado Herin who is also a former World Cup winner. And he did a very good job: The 2600 meter course with 500 vertical meters to play with demanded a lot of skill from each and every rider.

The weather on Saturday was dominated by a lot of rain and a thunderstorm that began soon after the start of the elite men's seeding run. Due to these rather unfortunate conditions and a nearly destroyed track, this first timed run in the elite men's category had to be cancelled and postponed until Sunday morning. The elite women's category was dominated by Emilie Siegenthaler (Gstaad Scott), who had shown her talent already in the course check and repeated this with a time of 4:38.269 and a 10-second lead in qualifying.

Sunday's training session had to be reduced to only two hours - after that, the seeding run had to be continued. The weather was on its best behavior again, the track was repaired and less dusty and the riders were provided with nearly perfect conditions again. The winner of the elite men's seeding run came from Switzerland this time: Lutz Weber (iXS Gravity Union), the Swiss rider not only set the best time, but also provided the perfect basis for an exciting race.

In the finals of the masters category Paolo Alleva (Team Scout/Nukeproof) took the win and edged out seeding run fastest Stencel Rostislav (Bikeplac racing) who went second in Pila, but still remains on top of the overall standings. The podium was completed by Manuel dal Pozzo (Scout/Nukeproof).

In the U17 category, it got exciting this time. Due to the varying winners of the single races, the overall standings also keep changing constantly. At the moment, Silas Grandy (Moto Club Faro) is the one to beat in his category after he was Spicak's fastest and also managed to win again this week, followed by Loris Revelli (Argentina Bike) and Brad Swinbank (Steve Peat Syndicate).

The U17 female category Viktoria Gimenez (Roigo racing Les angles) became Seagrave's successor as the only participant of her category. And regarding Seagrave's achievement today, this might be the start of a similarly bright future for the 16-year-old Gimenez.

The 18-year-old Tahnée Seagrave (FMD Racing) herself was one of the first women down the hill after a flat in qualifying. And when she placed herself in the hot seat with a time of 4:40.339, she stayed there: nobody was able to take the lead away from her. After a solid but moderate 13th place in Pila in 2012, not even the odds-on favorite Emilie Siegenthaler could beat her this year. While Siegenthaler went second, Zarja Cernilogar (Blackthorn) ended up in third and extended her lead in the overall standings.

The elite men's category's participants had to face harder conditions this time, as there was not exactly a lot of time to relax between training session, seeding run and the finals. In the meantime, the sun had gotten stronger and the temperature increased. When Matthew Walker (Kingpin Bikes) put himself in the hot seat for two hours (!) he obviously enjoyed a cold beverage under his straw hat. The first one to get close to his time was his compatriot Bryn Dickerson. But Slawomir Lukasik (Fro Pro) did not agree with this New Zealand double and finally dislodged Walker from the hot seat.

There were only five riders left on top of the hill and every single one of them was eager to win. The first one was Wyn Masters (Team Bulls), who could not reach his New Zealand role models. After that, Ziga Pandur (Unior Tools Team) crossed the finish line with a time three seconds slower than Lukasik's. Even Dominik Gspan (EWZ Mountainbiketeam Loop) and Joseph Connell (SC Intense) did not reach the best time.

Last man down the hill was Lutz Weber, but he also failed to edge out Lukasik for victory and ended up in seventh place. Lukasik won this third race of the iXS European Downhill Cup ahead of Walker and Gspan, whereas Ziga Pandur took the lead in the overall standings in the Elite Men category and pushed the absent Robin Wallner (Ream W-Racing) in second, followed by Joseph Connell in third.

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Slawomir Lukasik (Pol) FrowerPower 0:04:06.368 2 Matthew Walker (NZl) Kingpin Bikes, Pivot 0:00:01.428 3 Dominik Gspan (Swi) ewz mountainbiketeam loop 0:00:02.110 4 Bryn Dickerson (NZl) John Foord valuation 0:00:02.217 5 Alan Beggin (Ita) 0:00:02.863 6 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools, Trek, Sram, Schw 0:00:02.909 7 Lutz Weber (Swi) iXS - Spank - Devinci - DT Swi 0:00:03.418 8 Michael Jones (GBr) Team bicycle doctor, WDMBA 0:00:03.600 9 Joseph Connell (GBr) 0:00:03.700 10 Miran Vauh (Slo) GT / Sixsixone / Royal racing 0:00:03.716 11 Andrea Gamenara (Ita) Ancillotti 0:00:04.828 12 Alexandre Lohner (Fra) 0:00:05.191 13 Noel Niederberger (Swi) Scott 0:00:05.382 14 Marco Milivinti (Ita) torpado, surfing shop 0:00:05.694 15 Joel Moore (GBr) mojosuspension 0:00:06.059 16 Lars Peyer (Swi) Suspension Center - Intense 0:00:06.188 17 Alexis Pujol (Fra) Goodman Cycles 0:00:06.249 18 Manuel Gruber (Aut) Glaserei Gruber 0:00:06.295 19 Stefan Garlicki (RSA) Seattle Coffee Co/Hayes/Sun Ri 0:00:06.344 20 Charles Canonne (Fra) ATMO GAP 0:00:06.995 21 Ludovic Oget (Fra) 0:00:07.059 22 Mario Milani (Ita) 0:00:07.287 23 Paulhan Romain (Fra) Zero G Chamonix Santa Cruz Al 0:00:07.522 24 David Trummer (Aut) 0:00:07.672 25 Edward Masters (NZl) Zerode Bikes 0:00:08.746 26 Jacques Bouvet (Ger) Basislager/Ghost/Fox Shox/Kett 0:00:08.838 27 Maxime Chapuis (Swi) Specialized / Alpinestars / Co 0:00:08.957 28 Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls Powered by Mountain 0:00:09.983 29 Mitchell Skene (GBr) 0:00:10.107 30 Ondrej Stepanek (Cze) Funstorm 0:00:10.583 31 Leopold Köllner (Aut) Specialized, Five Ten, bolle 0:00:10.638 32 Benjamin Verrier (Fra) ZERO G Poc Ucpa 0:00:10.848 33 Jonas Bernet (Swi) ewz mountainbiketeam loop 0:00:11.213 34 Billy Caroli (Swi) MagMabike/motomarketing.ch 0:00:11.264 35 Lee Huskinson (GBr) Torico Performance Bikes 0:00:11.430 36 Guy Gibbs (GBr) Ride.io 0:00:11.506 37 Mathieu Gallean (Fra) zerode 0:00:11.558 38 Antti Lampén (Fin) Zerode Bikes 0:00:11.665 39 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal, Maloja, TSG, 0:00:12.069 40 Christian Textor (Ger) Team Bulls powered by Mountain 0:00:12.513 41 Allan Findlay (GBr) Santa Cruz/ Gamut/ Sram/ TroyL 0:00:12.664 42 Jeremias Maio (Arg) zenith bicycles 0:00:13.092 43 Carlo Caire (Ita) Devinci 0:00:13.366 44 Daniel Ludwig (Ger) Cube Fox Racing Vitamizzer Bli 0:00:13.639 45 Andreas Sieber (Ger) Radon / IXS / Schwalbe / Adida 0:00:13.787 46 Josh Lowe (GBr) Blockhead Energy Gum Downhill 0:00:14.212 47 Nils Correvon (Swi) 0:00:14.274 48 Nicolas Cherix (Swi) santacruz 0:00:14.367 49 Basil Weber (Swi) B-Bikes / Bomatec / Sweet Prot 0:00:14.374 50 Samuel Bull (RSA) Morewood/Spank/IXS/Team Jeep S 0:00:14.431 51 Sebastian Jensen (Den) Banshee/Marzocchi/Maxxis/Halo 0:00:14.696 52 Simone Medici (Ita) Pedroni Cycles 0:00:14.764 53 Grégoire Pazdziorko (Bel) Kona - Fox - barracuda 0:00:14.828 54 Wojciech Czermak (Pol) 0:00:14.876 55 Pascal Tinner (Swi) Gstaad Scott Schwalbe DTSwiss 0:00:14.976 56 Mads Weidemann (Den) 1hundred%privateer 0:00:15.003 57 Martin Lebl (Cze) Krabcycles,CANE CREEK,Renthal, 0:00:15.076 58 Pablo Seewald (Arg) Zenith Bycicles-Marzocchi Tenn 0:00:15.320 59 Mario Kranz (Lie) Bike Garage Triesen 0:00:15.387 60 Tim Moniot (Fra) zero-g, specialized 0:00:15.396 61 Fabian Bieli (Swi) Alexrims Sapim Santa Cruz Marz 0:00:15.743 62 Reece Langhorn (GBr) 0:00:16.292 63 Nicolas Walser (Swi) tst ridebook Oxpro AG Alexrims 0:00:16.390 64 Adeiau Van Der Merwe (RSA) Morewood , C-sixx , G-Form , L 0:00:16.499 65 Raphaël Robles (Fra) 0:00:16.710 66 Roman Wilhelmer (Aut) Turner, Sram, Rox, Pancho, Bik 0:00:16.777 67 Tim Kälin (Swi) Gstaad Scott Shimano Fox Syncr 0:00:16.875 68 Jérôme Caroli (Swi) Fox banshee magma 0:00:17.000 69 Mike Schär (Swi) Nicolai Gates SR-Suntour Onza- 0:00:17.200 70 Lawrence Cawte (NZl) Zerode Bikes, Bike Culture 0:00:17.310 71 Colin Favre (Swi) Labyrinth 0:00:17.532 72 Mark Van Lankveld (Ned) South Side Mountainbiking, Fiv 0:00:17.693 73 Daniel Vogt (Ger) vogtsracing.de/SC Urach 0:00:18.037 74 Luca Guglielmucci (Ita) 0:00:18.301 75 Samuel Zbinden (Swi) Fox 0:00:18.316 76 Nicolas Mathieu (Bel) MDE Bikes / DC Team 0:00:18.531 77 Brandon Love (GBr) BikeTart 0:00:18.558 78 Raphael Kammlein-Cutler (NZl) Yeti 0:00:19.165 79 Jan Cepelak (Cze) Krabcycles 0:00:19.177 80 Manuel Marty (Swi) Gstaad Scott Schwalbe DTSwiss 0:00:19.528 81 Fabian Fader (Ger) Solid Bikes/Reverse/ Cosmic Sp 0:00:19.699 82 Jeremie Sevrain (Fra) devinci 0:00:20.075 83 Sebastian Gomez Lassalle (Arg) commencal 0:00:20.264 84 Justyn Norek (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team 0:00:20.399 85 Martin Frei (Swi) GT, Akira, DT Swiss, Brunox, F 0:00:20.547 86 Josua Hein (Ger) BERGAMONT/HeikosRadschuppen.co 0:00:20.632 87 Andrea Mocellin (Ita) LEE COUGAN 0:00:20.857 88 Martin Kägi (Swi) Arosa Bike 0:00:21.176 89 Andrew Kelly (GBr) All Terrain Cycles 0:00:21.267 90 Robin Van Goubergen (Bel) singletrackbikes / gt 0:00:21.289 91 Randy Van Goubergen (Bel) singletrackbikes / gt 0:00:21.708 92 Tom Garcia (Fra) 0:00:22.152 93 Remy Casanova (Fra) wagon dh 0:00:22.488 94 Christoph Schnettler (Ger) 0:00:22.582 95 Jan Pavlas (Cze) 0:00:22.780 96 Gaetan Varniere (Fra) 0:00:22.977 97 Sebastian Moser (Aut) M&M bikeshop Giant One-Industr 0:00:23.462 98 Andre Lezuo (Aut) Emanon 0:00:23.468 99 Geoffrey Buisan (Fra) les angles 0:00:23.630 100 Andreas Schäfer (Swi) iXS / SPANK / DeVinci / DT Swi 0:00:23.731 101 Vid Kovac (Slo) KK Crn trn 0:00:23.937 102 Giovanni Pozzoni (Ita) Ancillotti 0:00:24.198 103 Arthur Esslinger (Fra) Geko Bikes 0:00:24.218 104 Alessandro Basso (Ita) lee cougan, alpinestars 0:00:24.396 105 Julien Rossé (Swi) MAGMAbike Motomarketing 0:00:24.615 106 Marek Petelik (Cze) Cane Creek Vesely Macro AV coo 0:00:24.883 107 Romain Burnier (Swi) 0:00:25.273 108 Joel Andrey (Swi) Suspension Center - Intense 0:00:25.362 109 Maximilian Bender (Ger) Canyon Bicycles , Fox , SRAM , 0:00:25.426 110 Alexis Benoit (Fra) 0:00:25.625 111 Janne Lampen (Fin) 0:00:25.798 112 René Schmidt (Ger) GT - Zimtstern - Adidas Eyewea 0:00:26.221 113 Peter Forster (Swi) gt85 0:00:26.394 114 Timo Pries (Ger) double-distribution.com 0:00:27.089 115 Guillaume Chancrin (Fra) Passion Vélo 0:00:28.510 116 Baptiste Richard (Fra) Vtt loisir 0:00:28.730 117 Juan Cruz Paez Paez (Arg) Zenith Bicimania Marzocchi 0:00:29.027 118 Benjamin Gomez Lassalle (Arg) zenith bikes, leira mountain b 0:00:29.459 119 Michael Pfaff (Ger) 0:00:29.638 120 Myles Weber (Swi) B-Bikes / Bomatec / Sweet Prot 0:00:30.136 121 Nicolas Simon (Bel) 0:00:30.350 122 Erik Zwartek (Ger) Atlantic/Banshee 0:00:30.351 123 Fabian Küttel (Swi) Rocky Mountain/Race Face/Bell/ 0:00:30.435 124 Erwin Aydin (Aut) M&M Bikeshop/Giant/One-Industr 0:00:30.852 125 Simon Brum (Fra) 0:00:30.900 126 Matthieu Theriaux (Fra) Goodman Cycle 0:00:30.957 127 Fabian Buschor (Swi) Jakob Stieger 0:00:31.003 128 Niko Kindle (Lie) Sigi's Veloshop Balzers 0:00:31.104 129 Erich Wieland (Aut) M&M Bikeshop/Giant/ONE Industr 0:00:31.217 130 Anders Sahlén (Swe) ÅreBikes Specialized Evoc Gräd 0:00:31.648 131 Florian Kulike (Ger) Everyday26 / Canfield / Radl- 0:00:33.247 132 Jonathan Foster-Smith (GBr) Propain UK/Sixpack Racing 0:00:33.449 133 Patrik Kuster (Swi) Stöckli bike Geroldswil 0:00:33.787 134 Pietro Caire (Ita) Devinci 0:00:33.809 135 Yonatan Yatom (Isr) Morewood Ixs Contour All-Ride 0:00:33.880 136 Samuel Baumann (Swi) Friedli Bike Style 0:00:34.250 137 Stefan Dopplinger (Aut) more than bike 0:00:34.412 138 Gavin O Connell (Irl) Bike Rack Nukeproof 0:00:34.931 139 Julien Juglair (Ita) Pila 0:00:35.109 140 Eldad Paturi (Isr) Pilo Cnc cycling parts 0:00:35.390 141 Jonathan Coulier (GBr) Propain/Sixpack Racing 0:00:36.329 142 Felix Gotzler (Ger) 0:00:36.439 143 Victor Meyer (Fra) 0:00:36.723 144 Lukas Högel (Ger) 0:00:37.063 145 Philipp Tinkhauser (Ita) 0:00:37.455 146 Tilen Ferk (Slo) 0:00:37.590 147 Beda Berchtold (Swi) Lucky Star Sargans 0:00:37.700 148 Franck Caillet (Fra) 0:00:38.230 149 Mattia Buzzi (Ita) 0:00:38.453 150 Davide Boatto (Ita) 0:00:38.532 151 Philippe Frey (Swi) Power-Bike, Continental, Trek, 0:00:38.704 152 Joël Reusser (Swi) Thömus Hot-Trail Graber Holzba 0:00:38.784 153 Balz Weber (Swi) B-Bikes / Bomatec / Sweet Prot 0:00:39.850 154 Samuel Wicki (Swi) pie-freeride.ch 0:00:40.650 155 Mehdi Lorenz (Swi) Mondraker Swiss 0:00:40.813 156 Matthieu Fauvel (Fra) PORC Industrie R&D 0:00:41.138 157 Marco Schlegel (Swi) 0:00:41.509 158 Stefan Laimer (Ita) 0:00:41.873 159 Dominic Tinner (Swi) Gstaad Scott Shimano Schwalbe 0:00:42.862 160 Armin Alber (Ita) 0:00:43.082 161 Stefano Pregholato (Ita) 0:00:43.762 162 Arie Schindler (Ger) Shocker-Distribution/Schindler 0:00:44.116 163 Roman Kumpers (RSA) Santa Cruz SA 0:00:45.069 164 Radek Matejik (Cze) 0:00:45.671 165 Mario Steiner (Ger) Ufo-Plast, Sponser S, Autohaus 0:00:45.681 166 Lukas Pfiffner (Swi) Schreinerei Rudolf Pfiffner Me 0:00:46.394 167 Mario Reinbacher (Aut) Ratrax Clothing 0:00:46.463 168 Jeppe Bob Bertelsen (Den) Team Bertelsen 0:00:47.004 169 Roger Keller (Swi) 0:00:47.017 170 Yannik Fejfar (Ger) Fahrwerk Fejfar / fejfar.de 0:00:47.187 171 Gabriele Giletta (Ita) Scoutbike, Salice, Sixs, BullB 0:00:48.305 172 Enrico Zamboni (Swi) Dream Bikes 0:00:48.931 173 Tamir Zinger (Isr) Giant Israel 0:00:49.344 174 David Gruber (Aut) 0:00:50.177 175 Markus Bucher (Swi) PIE Freeride 0:00:50.798 176 Dan Godard (USA) Shimano/Fly Racing/Novatec/Moj 0:00:51.571 177 Ken Zimmermann (Swi) aendus-bike-gallery.ch/ Alexri 0:00:51.858 178 Stefano Grasso (Ita) 0:00:53.797 179 André Vögele (Aut) 0:00:55.691 180 Stefan Strohmayer (Aut) The Gap 0:00:58.933 181 Alex Baechler (Swi) Scott Mahu Suspension Center 0:01:02.476 182 Varnière Quentin (Fra) 0:01:04.434 183 Mathias Reisenhofer (Aut) Scott DT Swiss 0:01:07.382 184 Louis Zari (Ger) Medical Lounge www.ml-t2.de // 0:01:08.283 185 Matteo De Bastiani (Ita) 0:01:08.993 186 Silvio Pronzato (Ita) 0:01:09.492 187 Harry Bowman (GBr) 0:01:09.833 188 Sebastian Kanik (Ger) No Sponsors - Plenty of fun :) 0:01:10.704 189 Miguel Zink (Ger) 0:01:11.210 190 Alberto Zamperetti (Ita) 0:01:12.182 191 Rene Wirnsberger (Aut) Bikestore 0:01:14.021 192 Pietro Arnolfo (Ita) 0:01:17.396 193 Jan-Phillip Strehl (Ger) n_n 0:01:18.113 194 Conor Ingham (GBr) Blockhead Energy/ Trek 0:01:27.115 195 Felix Baumgartner (Ger) Riapsport 0:03:00.026 DNS Matthias Stonig (Aut) MS Mondraker DNS Philipp Bünnemann (Ger) Maxxis, Norco, Rockers Bikesho DNS Marco D'oro (Swi) GIANT DNS Karel Šliksbir (Cze) ne DNS Fabio Jungen (Swi) VC Saanenland,Trek,Continental DNS Luca Biwer (Ger) Alutech, Soulrider, Protone, H DNS Joel Gebbie (GBr) DNS Jan Perše (Slo) Energijateam.com DNS Federico Verri (Ita) Ariete - Fox - Yeti DNS Marcel Etheve (Fra) DNF Gustavo Adolfo Cisneros (Arg) Palpitos24-Kuwana-Camaronbrujo DNF Markus Planitzer (Aut) MP-Suspension DNF Grégory Brunache (Fra) devil biker DNF Ewan Doherty (Irl) Oc Tunning DNF Roberto Tognini (Ita) DNF Stephan Schneider (Aut) M&M Bikeshop/Giant/ONE-Industr DNF Marc Wacht (Ger) Fahrvergnügen.ev FastForwardSu DNF Andrew Weeding (GBr) DNF Benjamin Glanzer (Aut) DNF Sean Dillon (Irl)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tahnée Seagrave (GBr) FoxHeadEurope/Intense/Marzocch 0:04:40.339 2 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) SCOTT 0:00:00.256 3 Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) GT / Sixsione / Royal racing / 0:00:03.983 4 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Suspension Center - Intense 0:00:09.686 5 Alanna Columb (NZl) off road adventures queenstown 0:00:10.173 6 Petra Bernhard (Aut) 0:00:10.753 7 Jana Bártová (Cze) 0:00:13.843 8 Alia Marcellini (Ita) fox, biotex 0:00:15.405 9 Martina Brühlmann (Swi) IXS/ Spank/ DT Swiss/ Devinci/ 0:00:19.098 10 Spela Horvat (Slo) Five Ten/Scott/Goldfren/Bluegr 0:00:21.478 11 Noga Korem (Isr) Giant, Mavic, maxxis 0:00:25.464 12 Sophie Tyas (NZl) 0:00:27.010 13 Carina Cappellari (Swi) Suspension Center 0:00:27.598 14 Laura Lohner (Fra) GT 0:00:32.382 15 Géraldine Fink (Swi) Velo Elsener 0:00:34.578 16 Veronique Sandler (NZl) 0:00:36.664 17 Katrin Karkhof (Ger) Last- Maxxis- Veltec- Kore- Bl 0:00:42.177 18 Beverley Barnes (GBr) Muddybumbikes.com Mojo 0:01:00.455 19 Yvonne Birker (Swi) GIANT FOX ADIDASeyewear Schwal 0:01:29.043 DNS Katharina Klos (Ger) ALPINA, HIRZL, Continental, EV

U17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silas Grandy (Ger) Drenaline / Kenda / BBB / Xdre 0:04:20.012 2 Loris Revelli (Ita) Devinci 0:00:00.038 3 Brad Swinbank (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate 0:00:02.586 4 Bryan Pfeiffer (Fra) 0:00:04.963 5 Sylvain Buisan (Fra) Les angles 0:00:08.908 6 Tim Schluessler (Ger) Rasmus GmbH und Mama 0:00:11.691 7 Maxime Fransolet (Bel) my family 0:00:12.291 8 Zohar Shoshany (Isr) go pro 0:00:18.201 9 Ari Montanier (Swi) bike passion/Magnétique emploi 0:00:23.453 10 Arthur Canonne (Fra) ATMO GAP 0:00:23.496 11 Tommaso Francardo (Ita) 0:00:24.738 12 Davide Barattini (Ita) 0:00:24.952 13 Bennett Newkirk (USA) ewz mountainbiketeam loop 0:00:28.786 14 Jonas Geier (Ger) 0:00:52.887 15 Michael Meze (Slo) 0:01:05.417 16 Rok Goric (Slo) 0:01:14.108 17 Stefano Arnolfo (Ita) 0:01:34.287 DNS Dave Neuenschwander (Swi) PowerBike DH-Team DNS Or Gov (Isr) Intense , Maxxis , FOX

U17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Viktoria Gimenez (Fra) Les angles 0:05:21.205