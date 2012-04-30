Trending

Rachel Atherton wins in Monte Tamaro

France goes one-two-three with Thirion, Spagnolo, Pascal in men's race

Mikael Pascal

(Image credit: iXS European Downhill Series)
The weather conditions were not good on Sunday and forced cancellation of the final run.

(Image credit: iXS European Downhill Series)
Rachel Atherton on her way to a win.

(Image credit: iXS European Downhill Series)
Elite women's podium at Monte Tamaro iXS Downhill Cup

(Image credit: iXS European Downhill Series)
Elite men's podium at Monte Tamaro iXS Downhill Cup

(Image credit: iXS European Downhill Series)

The first race of the iXS European Downhill Cup is now history, dominated by bad weather on Sunday. After the final had to be cancelled, the results from the seeding run were used, with Remi Thirion and Rachel Atherton as winners at Monte Tamaro, Switzerland.

After the weather conditions had been perfect for the official training on Friday and the seeding run on Saturday, things changed on Sunday as thick fog and rain made it impossible to secure the course. As a consequence the race had to be cancelled, as any attempts to rescue riders with the help of a helicopter would have been impossible. Therefore the results of the seeding run were declared as final results.

The podium in the elite men class was shared by three French riders. Remi Thirion (Labyrinth Shimano Racing) won the as HC_classified race with a time of 4:43.245. He was three seconds faster than vice world champion Damien Spagnolo (MS Mondraker) and almost seven seconds faster than Mickael Pascal (CK Racing Santa Cruz). Nick Beer (Devinci Global Racing) of Switzerland took fourth place in front of Bernat Guardia (Massi) of Spain and Ben Reid (Dirt Norco Race Team) of Ireland.

Great Britain's Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) took the title in the women's elite class, finishing almost 12 seconds in front of the current world champion Emmeline Ragot (MS Mondraker) of France. The course seemed to suit her well, although she was making a (not so serious) comment that she wouldn't have made the journey if she had known how long and demanding the course would be. Emilie Siegenthaler (Scott 11) of Switzerland finished third after she had already showed off her skills at the GoPro course check on Friday.

Loris Vergier (US Cagnes) dominated the U17 class and finished ahead of Marcus Hansson (Hanssonbil.se) and Loris Revelli (Argentina Bike). The fastest rider in the masters category was Samuel Aklin (Bikegarage DH Team), followed by Christian Greub (Radbar Racing) as second and Heinz Hostettler (BanditBike.ch) as third.

The next stop of the series will be on May 26-27 in Leogang, Austria.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Thirion (Fra)0:04:43.24
2Damien Spagnolo (Fra)0:00:03.27
3Mickael Pascal (Fra)0:00:06.92
4Nick Beer (Swi)0:00:08.72
5Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)0:00:09.23
6Ben Reid (Irl)0:00:09.52
7Robin Wallner (Swe)0:00:10.38
8Benny Strasser (Ger)0:00:13.39
9Romain Paulhan (Fra)0:00:14.06
10Nejc Rutar (Slo)0:00:14.18
11Johann Potgieter (RSA)0:00:14.75
12Ziga Pandur (Slo)0:00:15.31
13Noah Grossman (Ger)0:00:15.78
14Miran Vauh (Slo)0:00:15.82
15Markus Pekoll (Aut)0:00:15.88
16Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa)0:00:16.15
17Marcus Klausmann (Ger)0:00:16.21
18Lutz Weber (Swi)0:00:16.65
19Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)0:00:17.37
20Marco Milivinti (Ita)0:00:17.86
21Thomas Jeandin (Swi)0:00:19.34
22Gianluca Vernassa (Ita)0:00:20.63
23Maxime Chapuis (Swi)0:00:21.13
24Ludovic May (Swi)0:00:22.17
25Faustin Figaret (Fra)0:00:22.71
26Julien Piccolo (Fra)0:00:23.08
27Erik Irmisch (Ger)0:00:23.58
28Ivan Oziol (Fra)0:00:24.11
29Pierre Charles Georges (Fra)0:00:24.17
30Kevin Bessi (Fra)0:00:24.45
31Kristjan Medvescek (Slo)0:00:25.15
32Attila Liszi (Hun)0:00:25.43
33Cyrille Kurtz (Fra)0:00:26.33
34Florent Payet (Fra)0:00:26.43
35Jonas Bernet (Swi)0:00:26.49
36Carlo Caire (Ita)0:00:26.63
37Arthur Parret (Fra)0:00:26.63
38Matthias Stonig (Aut)0:00:27.03
39Niklas Wallner (Swe)0:00:28.31
40Fabian Fader (Ger)0:00:28.47
41Alexandre Claudin (Fra)0:00:28.61
42Fabian Geiser (Ita)0:00:29.27
43Jordan Scott (Irl)0:00:29.42
44Dominik Gspan (Swi)0:00:29.47
45Martin Frei (Swi)0:00:30.42
46Martin Jouet Pastre (Fra)0:00:30.57
47Gareth Brewin (GBr)0:00:30.76
48Randy Van Goubergen (Bel)0:00:31.42
49Samuel Zbinden (Swi)0:00:31.46
50Marcel Beer (Swi)0:00:32.19
51Nils Correvon (Swi)0:00:32.20
52Christian Textor (Ger)0:00:32.22
53Lars Peyer (Swi)0:00:32.37
54Jorge Garcia Vidal (Spa)0:00:32.57
55Bruno Zanchi (Ita)0:00:32.83
56Olivier Nicole (Fra)0:00:33.11
57Leo Combee (Ned)0:00:33.50
58Ondrej Stepanek (Cze)0:00:33.51
59Fabian Bieli (Swi)0:00:33.51
60Andrea Mocellin (Ita)0:00:33.54
61Francesco Colombo (Ita)0:00:33.58
62Antoine Bagnoud (Swi)0:00:33.59
63Gregory Brunache (Fra)0:00:33.84
64Julien Alazard (Fra)0:00:33.85
65Mathew Stuttard (GBr)0:00:34.03
66Rene Schmidt (Ger)0:00:34.40
67Nicolau Alemany Suau (Spa)0:00:34.43
68Patrik Deuss (Swi)0:00:34.64
69Roman Wilhelmer (Aut)0:00:34.80
70Pascal Tinner (Swi)0:00:35.20
71Alexandre Lohner (Fra)0:00:35.48
72Felix Wunderlich (Ger)0:00:35.54
73Jure Zabjek (Slo)0:00:35.79
74Ronan Taylor (GBr)0:00:35.87
75Arthur Racaud (Fra)0:00:36.18
76Robin Van Goubergen (Bel)0:00:36.19
77Nicolas Walser (Swi)0:00:36.37
78Nicola Marcionelli (Swi)0:00:36.95
79Tommy Herrmann (Ger)0:00:37.03
80Tim Kaelin (Swi)0:00:37.63
81Basil Weber (Swi)0:00:38.37
82Jérôme Crocombette (Fra)0:00:39.04
83Loic Alazard (Fra)0:00:39.19
84Daniel Algarra Navarro (Spa)0:00:39.27
85Noel Niederberger (Swi)0:00:39.52
86Benjamin Claudin (Fra)0:00:39.94
87Martin Thibaut (Fra)0:00:41.62
88Marius Paccolat (Swi)0:00:41.89
89Rick Balbierer (Ger)0:00:41.93
90Jakob Thunell (Swe)0:00:42.32
91Jonathan Nufer (Swi)0:00:42.62
92Guillaume Chancrin (Fra)0:00:42.73
93Christian Schlothauer (Ger)0:00:43.79
94Ian Schaad (Swi)0:00:44.61
95Kurtis Knowles (GBr)0:00:45.17
96Fabio Jungen (Swi)0:00:46.00
97Siegfried Zellner (Ger)0:00:46.10
98Christian Müller (Ger)0:00:46.99
99Flavien Cros (Fra)0:00:47.06
100Andreas Sieber (Ger)0:00:47.18

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Atherton (GBr)0:05:29.81
2Emmeline Ragot (Fra)0:00:11.85
3Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi)0:00:12.87
4Zarja Cernilogar (Slo)0:00:27.71
5Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)0:00:39.71
6Carina Cappellari (Swi)0:00:40.41
7Miriam Ruchti (Swi)0:00:47.40
8Martina Bruehlmann (Swi)0:00:55.14
9Caroline Sax (Fra)0:01:09.27
10Diana Marggraff (Ecu)0:01:32.14
11Noemi Derron (Swi)0:01:34.10
12Nicole Cavigelli (Swi)0:01:50.72
13Sandra Rubesam (Ger)0:01:59.13
14Linda Morgenthaler (Swi)0:02:33.52
15Rianne Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:03:21.14
16Lisa Kreuzer (Aut)0:03:22.74

 

