The first race of the iXS European Downhill Cup is now history, dominated by bad weather on Sunday. After the final had to be cancelled, the results from the seeding run were used, with Remi Thirion and Rachel Atherton as winners at Monte Tamaro, Switzerland.

After the weather conditions had been perfect for the official training on Friday and the seeding run on Saturday, things changed on Sunday as thick fog and rain made it impossible to secure the course. As a consequence the race had to be cancelled, as any attempts to rescue riders with the help of a helicopter would have been impossible. Therefore the results of the seeding run were declared as final results.

The podium in the elite men class was shared by three French riders. Remi Thirion (Labyrinth Shimano Racing) won the as HC_classified race with a time of 4:43.245. He was three seconds faster than vice world champion Damien Spagnolo (MS Mondraker) and almost seven seconds faster than Mickael Pascal (CK Racing Santa Cruz). Nick Beer (Devinci Global Racing) of Switzerland took fourth place in front of Bernat Guardia (Massi) of Spain and Ben Reid (Dirt Norco Race Team) of Ireland.

Great Britain's Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) took the title in the women's elite class, finishing almost 12 seconds in front of the current world champion Emmeline Ragot (MS Mondraker) of France. The course seemed to suit her well, although she was making a (not so serious) comment that she wouldn't have made the journey if she had known how long and demanding the course would be. Emilie Siegenthaler (Scott 11) of Switzerland finished third after she had already showed off her skills at the GoPro course check on Friday.

Loris Vergier (US Cagnes) dominated the U17 class and finished ahead of Marcus Hansson (Hanssonbil.se) and Loris Revelli (Argentina Bike). The fastest rider in the masters category was Samuel Aklin (Bikegarage DH Team), followed by Christian Greub (Radbar Racing) as second and Heinz Hostettler (BanditBike.ch) as third.

The next stop of the series will be on May 26-27 in Leogang, Austria.

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Thirion (Fra) 0:04:43.24 2 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) 0:00:03.27 3 Mickael Pascal (Fra) 0:00:06.92 4 Nick Beer (Swi) 0:00:08.72 5 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) 0:00:09.23 6 Ben Reid (Irl) 0:00:09.52 7 Robin Wallner (Swe) 0:00:10.38 8 Benny Strasser (Ger) 0:00:13.39 9 Romain Paulhan (Fra) 0:00:14.06 10 Nejc Rutar (Slo) 0:00:14.18 11 Johann Potgieter (RSA) 0:00:14.75 12 Ziga Pandur (Slo) 0:00:15.31 13 Noah Grossman (Ger) 0:00:15.78 14 Miran Vauh (Slo) 0:00:15.82 15 Markus Pekoll (Aut) 0:00:15.88 16 Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) 0:00:16.15 17 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) 0:00:16.21 18 Lutz Weber (Swi) 0:00:16.65 19 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) 0:00:17.37 20 Marco Milivinti (Ita) 0:00:17.86 21 Thomas Jeandin (Swi) 0:00:19.34 22 Gianluca Vernassa (Ita) 0:00:20.63 23 Maxime Chapuis (Swi) 0:00:21.13 24 Ludovic May (Swi) 0:00:22.17 25 Faustin Figaret (Fra) 0:00:22.71 26 Julien Piccolo (Fra) 0:00:23.08 27 Erik Irmisch (Ger) 0:00:23.58 28 Ivan Oziol (Fra) 0:00:24.11 29 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) 0:00:24.17 30 Kevin Bessi (Fra) 0:00:24.45 31 Kristjan Medvescek (Slo) 0:00:25.15 32 Attila Liszi (Hun) 0:00:25.43 33 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) 0:00:26.33 34 Florent Payet (Fra) 0:00:26.43 35 Jonas Bernet (Swi) 0:00:26.49 36 Carlo Caire (Ita) 0:00:26.63 37 Arthur Parret (Fra) 0:00:26.63 38 Matthias Stonig (Aut) 0:00:27.03 39 Niklas Wallner (Swe) 0:00:28.31 40 Fabian Fader (Ger) 0:00:28.47 41 Alexandre Claudin (Fra) 0:00:28.61 42 Fabian Geiser (Ita) 0:00:29.27 43 Jordan Scott (Irl) 0:00:29.42 44 Dominik Gspan (Swi) 0:00:29.47 45 Martin Frei (Swi) 0:00:30.42 46 Martin Jouet Pastre (Fra) 0:00:30.57 47 Gareth Brewin (GBr) 0:00:30.76 48 Randy Van Goubergen (Bel) 0:00:31.42 49 Samuel Zbinden (Swi) 0:00:31.46 50 Marcel Beer (Swi) 0:00:32.19 51 Nils Correvon (Swi) 0:00:32.20 52 Christian Textor (Ger) 0:00:32.22 53 Lars Peyer (Swi) 0:00:32.37 54 Jorge Garcia Vidal (Spa) 0:00:32.57 55 Bruno Zanchi (Ita) 0:00:32.83 56 Olivier Nicole (Fra) 0:00:33.11 57 Leo Combee (Ned) 0:00:33.50 58 Ondrej Stepanek (Cze) 0:00:33.51 59 Fabian Bieli (Swi) 0:00:33.51 60 Andrea Mocellin (Ita) 0:00:33.54 61 Francesco Colombo (Ita) 0:00:33.58 62 Antoine Bagnoud (Swi) 0:00:33.59 63 Gregory Brunache (Fra) 0:00:33.84 64 Julien Alazard (Fra) 0:00:33.85 65 Mathew Stuttard (GBr) 0:00:34.03 66 Rene Schmidt (Ger) 0:00:34.40 67 Nicolau Alemany Suau (Spa) 0:00:34.43 68 Patrik Deuss (Swi) 0:00:34.64 69 Roman Wilhelmer (Aut) 0:00:34.80 70 Pascal Tinner (Swi) 0:00:35.20 71 Alexandre Lohner (Fra) 0:00:35.48 72 Felix Wunderlich (Ger) 0:00:35.54 73 Jure Zabjek (Slo) 0:00:35.79 74 Ronan Taylor (GBr) 0:00:35.87 75 Arthur Racaud (Fra) 0:00:36.18 76 Robin Van Goubergen (Bel) 0:00:36.19 77 Nicolas Walser (Swi) 0:00:36.37 78 Nicola Marcionelli (Swi) 0:00:36.95 79 Tommy Herrmann (Ger) 0:00:37.03 80 Tim Kaelin (Swi) 0:00:37.63 81 Basil Weber (Swi) 0:00:38.37 82 Jérôme Crocombette (Fra) 0:00:39.04 83 Loic Alazard (Fra) 0:00:39.19 84 Daniel Algarra Navarro (Spa) 0:00:39.27 85 Noel Niederberger (Swi) 0:00:39.52 86 Benjamin Claudin (Fra) 0:00:39.94 87 Martin Thibaut (Fra) 0:00:41.62 88 Marius Paccolat (Swi) 0:00:41.89 89 Rick Balbierer (Ger) 0:00:41.93 90 Jakob Thunell (Swe) 0:00:42.32 91 Jonathan Nufer (Swi) 0:00:42.62 92 Guillaume Chancrin (Fra) 0:00:42.73 93 Christian Schlothauer (Ger) 0:00:43.79 94 Ian Schaad (Swi) 0:00:44.61 95 Kurtis Knowles (GBr) 0:00:45.17 96 Fabio Jungen (Swi) 0:00:46.00 97 Siegfried Zellner (Ger) 0:00:46.10 98 Christian Müller (Ger) 0:00:46.99 99 Flavien Cros (Fra) 0:00:47.06 100 Andreas Sieber (Ger) 0:00:47.18