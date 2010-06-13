Häusler wins Emakumeen Bira overall
Van Vleuten victorious in final stage after successful three-woman break
After finishing second in the Emakumeen Bira last year, Claudia Häusler (Cervelo TestTeam) found herself in the same position - second - heading into the final stage on Sunday. However, this year, Häusler won the overall classification after finishing second in a decisive final stage. Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherland Bloeit) won the last stage and ended up second in the GC, 1:20 behind Häusler and 3:15 up on Judith Arndt (HTC-Columbia). Andrea Bosman (Netherlands National Team) was third on the day.
"We worked very well together though it was still a long way to the finish line. At the end, the gap was pretty big. Annemiek van Vleuten won the stage and I had enough time to win the classification for the race," said Häusler.
"This race was important in my preparation for the Giro d'Italia. But it is also a big race, the biggest stage race in Spain. I have to say thanks to my team, all the riders worked really hard for me in the last days and did a fantastic job."
Van Vleuten, Häusler and Bosman were part of a successful three-woman break, which stayed off until the end. Last year's winner and favorite Arndt lost five minutes on the day and therefore could not defend her title.
"Today's last stage was a very hard stage, the hardest one all week, but a very nice stage for us," said Egon van Kessel, Cervel TestTeam Sports Director. "There were lots of mountains and 40km from the finish line, there was a moment, I know it was fairly early, when Claudia tried to attack and she dropped Judith Arndt on the climb."
"At that moment there were two riders ahead, Bosman and Van Vleuten and they worked very well together with Claudia. There were four riders behind including Marianne Vos (Netherland Bloeit), Emma Johansson (Red Sun), Arndt, and Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto-Ladies Team), but that group didn't work as well together and at the end, the three with Claudia had a big gap of some minutes. Van Vleuten won the race and Claudia came second but won the GC overall. So it was a great victory. We had a good campaign in Spain!"
"We said this morning that we'd go for all or nothing. We wanted to win this race, and so we had to take some risks," said Häusler. "There where two girls in front, van Vleuten and Bosman and I decided to gave it everything on the climb and I had a gap. So, I gave full gas and I was able to join them in front."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3:31:51
|2
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:00:46
|3
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:39
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:04:56
|5
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:05:29
|6
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|7
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:05:33
|8
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|9
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|10
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|11
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|12
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|13
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands
|14
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|15
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|16
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|17
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|18
|Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:05:51
|19
|Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|0:06:12
|20
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:06:15
|21
|Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno
|0:06:16
|22
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Netherlands
|23
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:06:34
|24
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|25
|Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:06:58
|26
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:07:06
|27
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|0:07:16
|28
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam
|29
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:07:18
|30
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:10:48
|31
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara
|32
|Sjouke Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|0:18:54
|33
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
|34
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
|35
|Ana Belen Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|36
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|37
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|38
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|39
|Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|40
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|41
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|42
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|43
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|44
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|45
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|46
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|47
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Netherlands
|0:19:01
|48
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
|49
|Alice Marmorini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|50
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|51
|Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|52
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
|53
|Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|54
|Leire Olaberria (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
|55
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|56
|Veronia Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|57
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:19:05
|58
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Italy
|59
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|60
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:19:31
|61
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|62
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|63
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|64
|Catherine Williamson (GBr) Great Britain
|65
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:19:40
|66
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|0:20:22
|67
|Leticia Gil (Spa) Lointek
|0:27:17
|68
|Judith Masdeu (Spa) Lointek
|0:27:19
|69
|Ester Alves (Por) Lointek
|0:28:09
|70
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany
|71
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany
|72
|Joana Eslava (Spa) Tolosa C.F.
|73
|Dorleta Zorrilla (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|74
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|75
|Isabella Arman (Ita) Italy
|76
|Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|77
|Carly M Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|78
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|79
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|80
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|0:28:12
|81
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|82
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|0:29:01
|83
|Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:33:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|5
|pts
|2
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|3
|3
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|5
|pts
|2
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|3
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|6
|pts
|2
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam
|4
|3
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|6
|pts
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|4
|3
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|25
|pts
|2
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|20
|3
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|16
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|14
|5
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|12
|6
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|10
|7
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|9
|8
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|7
|10
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|6
|11
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|5
|12
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|4
|13
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|14
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2
|15
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nederland Bloeit
|10:46:02
|2
|Netherlands
|10:49:01
|3
|Cervelo TestTeam
|10:50:09
|4
|Safi - Pasta Zara
|10:52:04
|5
|Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|10:55:22
|6
|Lotto Ladies Team
|11:05:40
|7
|Gauss RDZ Ormu
|11:05:51
|8
|Team Valdarno
|11:06:27
|9
|Redsun Cycling Team
|11:07:06
|10
|HTC Columbia Women
|11:10:59
|11
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|11:19:01
|12
|Australia
|11:21:09
|13
|Italy
|11:28:59
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|11:29:55
|15
|Bizkaia-Durango
|11:41:30
|16
|Lointek
|11:49:03
|17
|Germany
|11:50:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|11:26:58
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:20
|3
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:04:35
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:05:55
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:06:41
|6
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:07:12
|7
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:07:17
|8
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:07:27
|9
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:07:54
|10
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:13:05
|11
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:14:14
|12
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands
|0:14:59
|13
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:15:52
|14
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|15
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:16:13
|16
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:16:15
|17
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|0:16:30
|18
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:17:10
|19
|Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:17:22
|20
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:18:33
|21
|Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno
|0:19:23
|22
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:20:57
|23
|Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|0:22:15
|24
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|25
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Netherlands
|0:23:27
|26
|Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:24:34
|27
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:28:59
|28
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:29:07
|29
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:29:50
|30
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|0:30:13
|31
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Netherlands
|0:35:12
|32
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:35:45
|33
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|0:35:50
|34
|Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:36:06
|35
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:36:10
|36
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:36:24
|37
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:36:28
|38
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|0:36:32
|39
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:36:43
|40
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:36:46
|41
|Sjouke Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|0:37:01
|42
|Catherine Williamson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:37:06
|43
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|0:37:07
|44
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:37:18
|45
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:37:32
|46
|Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:38:19
|47
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|0:38:38
|48
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|0:45:43
|49
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:46:18
|50
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:48:51
|51
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:49:04
|52
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:50:35
|53
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|0:50:43
|54
|Leire Olaberria (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
|0:50:59
|55
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
|0:51:03
|56
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:51:32
|57
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
|0:51:37
|58
|Alice Marmorini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:52:01
|59
|Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:56:45
|60
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:57:09
|61
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:59:19
|62
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Italy
|0:59:39
|63
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|1:02:06
|64
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno
|1:02:31
|65
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany
|1:02:47
|66
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|1:03:14
|67
|Ana Belen Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|1:03:26
|68
|Veronia Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|1:04:02
|69
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany
|1:05:40
|70
|Leticia Gil (Spa) Lointek
|1:06:12
|71
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|1:06:27
|72
|Judith Masdeu (Spa) Lointek
|1:10:08
|73
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|1:11:17
|74
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|1:12:34
|75
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|76
|Dorleta Zorrilla (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|1:12:39
|77
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|1:17:07
|78
|Isabella Arman (Ita) Italy
|1:20:00
|79
|Joana Eslava (Spa) Tolosa C.F.
|1:21:46
|80
|Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|1:22:40
|81
|Carly M Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|1:24:42
|82
|Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|1:25:52
|83
|Ester Alves (Por) Lointek
|1:28:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|18
|pts
|2
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|12
|3
|Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|10
|4
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany
|8
|5
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|6
|Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|3
|7
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|3
|8
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|1
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|1
|10
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|1
|11
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|29
|pts
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|16
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|14
|4
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|5
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|9
|6
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|7
|7
|Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|6
|8
|Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno
|4
|9
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam
|4
|10
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|3
|11
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|86
|pts
|2
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|65
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|58
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|56
|5
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|48
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|44
|7
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|37
|8
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|25
|9
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|23
|10
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|20
|11
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|19
|12
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|19
|13
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|18
|14
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara
|18
|15
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|16
|16
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany
|11
|17
|Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|10
|18
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|9
|19
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|8
|20
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|7
|21
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|6
|22
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|4
|23
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|4
|24
|Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|4
|25
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|2
|Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
|6
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|2
|Leire Olaberria (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
|3
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
|4
|Ana Belen Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nederland Bloeit
|34:35:36
|2
|Cervelo TestTeam
|34:53:19
|3
|Safi - Pasta Zara
|34:56:39
|4
|Netherlands
|35:16:52
|5
|Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|35:19:45
|6
|Gauss RDZ Ormu
|35:20:24
|7
|HTC Columbia Women
|35:22:11
|8
|Redsun Cycling Team
|35:41:03
|9
|Lotto Ladies Team
|35:45:15
|10
|Team Valdarno
|35:58:20
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|36:00:08
|12
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|36:02:47
|13
|Australia
|36:14:44
|14
|Italy
|36:29:04
|15
|Germany
|36:59:27
|16
|Bizkaia-Durango
|37:13:46
|17
|Lointek
|37:26:33
