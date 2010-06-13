Trending

Häusler wins Emakumeen Bira overall

Van Vleuten victorious in final stage after successful three-woman break

Image 1 of 7

Combativity priz winner, Silvia Valsecchi (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) broke away early and stayed away until the major climbs.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 7

Race leader, Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) and Claudia Häusler (Cervelo Test Team) were inseperable early in the stage

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 7

The leaders in the tunnel on the penultimate climb

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 7

Stage winner, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) leads Claudia Häusler (Cervelo Test Team) and Andrea Bosman (Netherlands)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 7

Stage winner, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) celebrates as she crosses the line solo

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 7

2010 winner, Claudia Häusler (Cervelo Test Team) arrived alone and celebrated as she crossed the line minutes ahead of GC leader, Arndt, who was minutes behind

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 7

The race podium - Annemiek Van Vleuten, Claudia Häusler and Judith Arndt

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

After finishing second in the Emakumeen Bira last year, Claudia Häusler (Cervelo TestTeam) found herself in the same position - second - heading into the final stage on Sunday. However, this year, Häusler won the overall classification after finishing second in a decisive final stage. Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherland Bloeit) won the last stage and ended up second in the GC, 1:20 behind Häusler and 3:15 up on Judith Arndt (HTC-Columbia). Andrea Bosman (Netherlands National Team) was third on the day.

"We worked very well together though it was still a long way to the finish line. At the end, the gap was pretty big. Annemiek van Vleuten won the stage and I had enough time to win the classification for the race," said Häusler.

"This race was important in my preparation for the Giro d'Italia. But it is also a big race, the biggest stage race in Spain. I have to say thanks to my team, all the riders worked really hard for me in the last days and did a fantastic job."

Van Vleuten, Häusler and Bosman were part of a successful three-woman break, which stayed off until the end. Last year's winner and favorite Arndt lost five minutes on the day and therefore could not defend her title.

"Today's last stage was a very hard stage, the hardest one all week, but a very nice stage for us," said Egon van Kessel, Cervel TestTeam Sports Director. "There were lots of mountains and 40km from the finish line, there was a moment, I know it was fairly early, when Claudia tried to attack and she dropped Judith Arndt on the climb."

"At that moment there were two riders ahead, Bosman and Van Vleuten and they worked very well together with Claudia. There were four riders behind including Marianne Vos (Netherland Bloeit), Emma Johansson (Red Sun), Arndt, and Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto-Ladies Team), but that group didn't work as well together and at the end, the three with Claudia had a big gap of some minutes. Van Vleuten won the race and Claudia came second but won the GC overall. So it was a great victory. We had a good campaign in Spain!"

"We said this morning that we'd go for all or nothing. We wanted to win this race, and so we had to take some risks," said Häusler. "There where two girls in front, van Vleuten and Bosman and I decided to gave it everything on the climb and I had a gap. So, I gave full gas and I was able to join them in front."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3:31:51
2Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam0:00:46
3Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands0:01:39
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:04:56
5Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:05:29
6Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
7Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:05:33
8Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
9Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
10Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
11Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
12Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
13Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands
14Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
15Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
16Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
17Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
18Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:05:51
19Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy0:06:12
20Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:06:15
21Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno0:06:16
22Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Netherlands
23Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam0:06:34
24Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
25Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:06:58
26Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team0:07:06
27Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:07:16
28Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam
29Valentina Carretta (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:07:18
30Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:10:48
31Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara
32Sjouke Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:18:54
33Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
34Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
35Ana Belen Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
36Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
37Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
38Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
39Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
40Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
41Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
42Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
43Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
44Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
45Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
46Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
47Lucinda Brand (Ned) Netherlands0:19:01
48Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
49Alice Marmorini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
50Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
51Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
52Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
53Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
54Leire Olaberria (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
55Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
56Veronia Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
57Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno0:19:05
58Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Italy
59Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
60Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:19:31
61Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
62Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
63Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
64Catherine Williamson (GBr) Great Britain
65Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam0:19:40
66Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women0:20:22
67Leticia Gil (Spa) Lointek0:27:17
68Judith Masdeu (Spa) Lointek0:27:19
69Ester Alves (Por) Lointek0:28:09
70Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany
71Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany
72Joana Eslava (Spa) Tolosa C.F.
73Dorleta Zorrilla (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
74Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
75Isabella Arman (Ita) Italy
76Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
77Carly M Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
78Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
79Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
80Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:28:12
81Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
82Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:29:01
83Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:33:30

Sprint 1 - Orduña, 47km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi5pts
2Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox3
3Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women1

Sprint 2- Menagarai, 66.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi5pts
2Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3
3Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women1

Mountain 1 - Cat. 2, 55.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi6pts
2Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam4
3Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team2
4Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team1

Mountain 2 - Cat. 2, 115.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam6pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit4
3Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands2
4Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit25pts
2Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam20
3Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands16
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit14
5Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara12
6Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara10
7Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu9
8Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team8
9Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox7
10Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara6
11Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women5
12Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno4
13Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands3
14Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2
15Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nederland Bloeit10:46:02
2Netherlands10:49:01
3Cervelo TestTeam10:50:09
4Safi - Pasta Zara10:52:04
5Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi10:55:22
6Lotto Ladies Team11:05:40
7Gauss RDZ Ormu11:05:51
8Team Valdarno11:06:27
9Redsun Cycling Team11:07:06
10HTC Columbia Women11:10:59
11S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox11:19:01
12Australia11:21:09
13Italy11:28:59
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson11:29:55
15Bizkaia-Durango11:41:30
16Lointek11:49:03
17Germany11:50:45

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam11:26:58
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:20
3Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:04:35
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:05:55
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:06:41
6Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:07:12
7Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:07:17
8Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:07:27
9Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:07:54
10Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:13:05
11Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:14:14
12Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands0:14:59
13Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:15:52
14Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
15Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:16:13
16Valentina Carretta (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:16:15
17Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:16:30
18Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam0:17:10
19Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:17:22
20Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:18:33
21Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno0:19:23
22Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara0:20:57
23Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy0:22:15
24Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
25Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Netherlands0:23:27
26Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:24:34
27Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:28:59
28Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam0:29:07
29Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands0:29:50
30Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women0:30:13
31Lucinda Brand (Ned) Netherlands0:35:12
32Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam0:35:45
33Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany0:35:50
34Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:36:06
35Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:36:10
36Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:36:24
37Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:36:28
38Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia0:36:32
39Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:36:43
40Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands0:36:46
41Sjouke Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:37:01
42Catherine Williamson (GBr) Great Britain0:37:06
43Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:37:07
44Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:37:18
45Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam0:37:32
46Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:38:19
47Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia0:38:38
48Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:45:43
49Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:46:18
50Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:48:51
51Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team0:49:04
52Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team0:50:35
53Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia0:50:43
54Leire Olaberria (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi0:50:59
55Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi0:51:03
56Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:51:32
57Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain0:51:37
58Alice Marmorini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:52:01
59Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:56:45
60Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:57:09
61Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:59:19
62Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Italy0:59:39
63Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi1:02:06
64Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno1:02:31
65Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany1:02:47
66Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling1:03:14
67Ana Belen Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango1:03:26
68Veronia Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team1:04:02
69Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany1:05:40
70Leticia Gil (Spa) Lointek1:06:12
71Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek1:06:27
72Judith Masdeu (Spa) Lointek1:10:08
73Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team1:11:17
74Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno1:12:34
75Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
76Dorleta Zorrilla (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango1:12:39
77Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox1:17:07
78Isabella Arman (Ita) Italy1:20:00
79Joana Eslava (Spa) Tolosa C.F.1:21:46
80Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team1:22:40
81Carly M Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox1:24:42
82Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team1:25:52
83Ester Alves (Por) Lointek1:28:16

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu18pts
2Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit12
3Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi10
4Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany8
5Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women3
6Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu3
7Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox3
8Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam1
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team1
10Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox1
11Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam29pts
2Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women16
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit14
4Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands10
5Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit9
6Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi7
7Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi6
8Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno4
9Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam4
10Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara3
11Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team3

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit86pts
2Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam65
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team58
4Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women56
5Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu48
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit44
7Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara37
8Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu25
9Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit23
10Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team20
11Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno19
12Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson19
13Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara18
14Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara18
15Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands16
16Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany11
17Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi10
18Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi9
19Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox8
20Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara7
21Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam6
22Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team4
23Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara4
24Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu4
25Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands3

Promesas classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
2Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
4Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
5Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
6Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
7Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek

Gral Vascas classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
2Leire Olaberria (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
3Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
4Ana Belen Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango

classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nederland Bloeit34:35:36
2Cervelo TestTeam34:53:19
3Safi - Pasta Zara34:56:39
4Netherlands35:16:52
5Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi35:19:45
6Gauss RDZ Ormu35:20:24
7HTC Columbia Women35:22:11
8Redsun Cycling Team35:41:03
9Lotto Ladies Team35:45:15
10Team Valdarno35:58:20
11Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson36:00:08
12S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox36:02:47
13Australia36:14:44
14Italy36:29:04
15Germany36:59:27
16Bizkaia-Durango37:13:46
17Lointek37:26:33

