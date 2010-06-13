Image 1 of 7 Combativity priz winner, Silvia Valsecchi (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) broke away early and stayed away until the major climbs. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 7 Race leader, Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) and Claudia Häusler (Cervelo Test Team) were inseperable early in the stage (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 7 The leaders in the tunnel on the penultimate climb (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 7 Stage winner, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) leads Claudia Häusler (Cervelo Test Team) and Andrea Bosman (Netherlands) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 7 Stage winner, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) celebrates as she crosses the line solo (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 7 2010 winner, Claudia Häusler (Cervelo Test Team) arrived alone and celebrated as she crossed the line minutes ahead of GC leader, Arndt, who was minutes behind (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 7 The race podium - Annemiek Van Vleuten, Claudia Häusler and Judith Arndt (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

After finishing second in the Emakumeen Bira last year, Claudia Häusler (Cervelo TestTeam) found herself in the same position - second - heading into the final stage on Sunday. However, this year, Häusler won the overall classification after finishing second in a decisive final stage. Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherland Bloeit) won the last stage and ended up second in the GC, 1:20 behind Häusler and 3:15 up on Judith Arndt (HTC-Columbia). Andrea Bosman (Netherlands National Team) was third on the day.

"We worked very well together though it was still a long way to the finish line. At the end, the gap was pretty big. Annemiek van Vleuten won the stage and I had enough time to win the classification for the race," said Häusler.

"This race was important in my preparation for the Giro d'Italia. But it is also a big race, the biggest stage race in Spain. I have to say thanks to my team, all the riders worked really hard for me in the last days and did a fantastic job."

Van Vleuten, Häusler and Bosman were part of a successful three-woman break, which stayed off until the end. Last year's winner and favorite Arndt lost five minutes on the day and therefore could not defend her title.

"Today's last stage was a very hard stage, the hardest one all week, but a very nice stage for us," said Egon van Kessel, Cervel TestTeam Sports Director. "There were lots of mountains and 40km from the finish line, there was a moment, I know it was fairly early, when Claudia tried to attack and she dropped Judith Arndt on the climb."

"At that moment there were two riders ahead, Bosman and Van Vleuten and they worked very well together with Claudia. There were four riders behind including Marianne Vos (Netherland Bloeit), Emma Johansson (Red Sun), Arndt, and Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto-Ladies Team), but that group didn't work as well together and at the end, the three with Claudia had a big gap of some minutes. Van Vleuten won the race and Claudia came second but won the GC overall. So it was a great victory. We had a good campaign in Spain!"

"We said this morning that we'd go for all or nothing. We wanted to win this race, and so we had to take some risks," said Häusler. "There where two girls in front, van Vleuten and Bosman and I decided to gave it everything on the climb and I had a gap. So, I gave full gas and I was able to join them in front."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3:31:51 2 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 0:00:46 3 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:39 4 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:04:56 5 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:05:29 6 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 7 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:05:33 8 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 9 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 10 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 11 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 12 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 13 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands 14 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 15 Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 16 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 17 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 18 Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:05:51 19 Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy 0:06:12 20 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:06:15 21 Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno 0:06:16 22 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Netherlands 23 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam 0:06:34 24 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 25 Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:06:58 26 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team 0:07:06 27 Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 0:07:16 28 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam 29 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:07:18 30 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:10:48 31 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara 32 Sjouke Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 0:18:54 33 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi 34 Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain 35 Ana Belen Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 36 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 37 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 38 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 39 Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 40 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 41 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 42 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 43 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek 44 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 45 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 46 Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu 47 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Netherlands 0:19:01 48 Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team 49 Alice Marmorini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 50 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 51 Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 52 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam 53 Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 54 Leire Olaberria (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi 55 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 56 Veronia Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 57 Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:19:05 58 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Italy 59 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 60 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:19:31 61 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 62 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 63 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 64 Catherine Williamson (GBr) Great Britain 65 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 0:19:40 66 Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women 0:20:22 67 Leticia Gil (Spa) Lointek 0:27:17 68 Judith Masdeu (Spa) Lointek 0:27:19 69 Ester Alves (Por) Lointek 0:28:09 70 Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany 71 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany 72 Joana Eslava (Spa) Tolosa C.F. 73 Dorleta Zorrilla (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 74 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno 75 Isabella Arman (Ita) Italy 76 Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 77 Carly M Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 78 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 79 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 80 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 0:28:12 81 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 82 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 0:29:01 83 Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:33:30

Sprint 1 - Orduña, 47km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 5 pts 2 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 3 3 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 1

Sprint 2- Menagarai, 66.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 5 pts 2 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3 3 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 1

Mountain 1 - Cat. 2, 55.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 6 pts 2 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam 4 3 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team 2 4 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 1

Mountain 2 - Cat. 2, 115.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 6 pts 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 4 3 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands 2 4 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 25 pts 2 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 20 3 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands 16 4 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 14 5 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 12 6 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 10 7 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 9 8 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 8 9 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 7 10 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 6 11 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 5 12 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 4 13 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands 3 14 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2 15 Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nederland Bloeit 10:46:02 2 Netherlands 10:49:01 3 Cervelo TestTeam 10:50:09 4 Safi - Pasta Zara 10:52:04 5 Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 10:55:22 6 Lotto Ladies Team 11:05:40 7 Gauss RDZ Ormu 11:05:51 8 Team Valdarno 11:06:27 9 Redsun Cycling Team 11:07:06 10 HTC Columbia Women 11:10:59 11 S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 11:19:01 12 Australia 11:21:09 13 Italy 11:28:59 14 Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 11:29:55 15 Bizkaia-Durango 11:41:30 16 Lointek 11:49:03 17 Germany 11:50:45

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 11:26:58 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:20 3 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:04:35 4 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:05:55 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:06:41 6 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:07:12 7 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:07:17 8 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:07:27 9 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:07:54 10 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:13:05 11 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:14:14 12 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands 0:14:59 13 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:15:52 14 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 15 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:16:13 16 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:16:15 17 Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 0:16:30 18 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam 0:17:10 19 Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:17:22 20 Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:18:33 21 Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno 0:19:23 22 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:20:57 23 Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy 0:22:15 24 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 25 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Netherlands 0:23:27 26 Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:24:34 27 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:28:59 28 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 0:29:07 29 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands 0:29:50 30 Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women 0:30:13 31 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Netherlands 0:35:12 32 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam 0:35:45 33 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 0:35:50 34 Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:36:06 35 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:36:10 36 Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:36:24 37 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:36:28 38 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 0:36:32 39 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 0:36:43 40 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 0:36:46 41 Sjouke Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 0:37:01 42 Catherine Williamson (GBr) Great Britain 0:37:06 43 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 0:37:07 44 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:37:18 45 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam 0:37:32 46 Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:38:19 47 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 0:38:38 48 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 0:45:43 49 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:46:18 50 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:48:51 51 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team 0:49:04 52 Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team 0:50:35 53 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 0:50:43 54 Leire Olaberria (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi 0:50:59 55 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi 0:51:03 56 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:51:32 57 Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain 0:51:37 58 Alice Marmorini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:52:01 59 Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:56:45 60 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:57:09 61 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:59:19 62 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Italy 0:59:39 63 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 1:02:06 64 Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno 1:02:31 65 Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany 1:02:47 66 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 1:03:14 67 Ana Belen Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 1:03:26 68 Veronia Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 1:04:02 69 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany 1:05:40 70 Leticia Gil (Spa) Lointek 1:06:12 71 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek 1:06:27 72 Judith Masdeu (Spa) Lointek 1:10:08 73 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 1:11:17 74 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno 1:12:34 75 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 76 Dorleta Zorrilla (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 1:12:39 77 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 1:17:07 78 Isabella Arman (Ita) Italy 1:20:00 79 Joana Eslava (Spa) Tolosa C.F. 1:21:46 80 Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 1:22:40 81 Carly M Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 1:24:42 82 Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 1:25:52 83 Ester Alves (Por) Lointek 1:28:16

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 18 pts 2 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 12 3 Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 10 4 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany 8 5 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 3 6 Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 3 7 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 3 8 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 1 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 1 10 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 1 11 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 29 pts 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 16 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 14 4 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands 10 5 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 9 6 Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 7 7 Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 6 8 Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno 4 9 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam 4 10 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 3 11 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 3

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 86 pts 2 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 65 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 58 4 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 56 5 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 48 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 44 7 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 37 8 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 25 9 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 23 10 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 20 11 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 19 12 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 19 13 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 18 14 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara 18 15 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands 16 16 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany 11 17 Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 10 18 Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 9 19 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 8 20 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 7 21 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 6 22 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 4 23 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 4 24 Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 4 25 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands 3

Promesas classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 2 Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 4 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 5 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi 6 Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain 7 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek

Gral Vascas classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 2 Leire Olaberria (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi 3 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi 4 Ana Belen Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango