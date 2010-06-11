Image 1 of 5 The competition leaders on the podium including stage winner Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) and new race leader Claudia H (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 5 High above sea level where the race began, the bunch climbs on the coast road. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 5 Race leader Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) got herself into the break. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 5 Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) leads Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) and the other breakaways. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 5 Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) wins the second stage ahead of Claudia H (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

HTC-Columbia's Judith Arndt has taken her first win of the 2010 season in stage two Iurreta Emakumeen Bira in Spain on Friday, a victory which has catapulted the German into second place overall. Arndt's victory is the twentieth win for the HTC-Columbia women's team this season.

Arndt, the race's defending champion, broke away with Claudia Haussler (Cervélo TestTeam) on the second last climb of a tough 112 kilometre stage, then outsprinted her rival at the finish.

"This is a really important win for Judith on a lot of levels because she had a really difficult 2009 season with a lot of setbacks and injuries," commented HTC-Columbia team manager Ronny Lauke. "But she got second in a World Cup race in Spain recently, and that was a sign that her form was on the way up again.

"It wasn't an easy win. Today's stage was very difficult, with five classified climbs and narrow, twisting roads, and most of the day it rained, too. But she got away with Haussler on that climb and they stayed away to the finish with over 90 seconds on the chasing group."

Cervelo Test Team sports director Egon van Kessel said first stage winner Marianne Vos made the race tough from the start line. “It was a very hard stage today, right from the beginning, besides the fact that the stage started very late, which is another story altogether,” said van Kessel. “Then there was a leading group of 10 riders including our Claudia Häusler. Then, because we had some crashes, we ended up with only one of our riders in the lead. Despite this, we still had a good race because we had three other riders in the second group, and with them we managed to put a lot of pressure on Vos’ team who now had three in the lead group of 10.





Saturday's stage has two sectors, the first a short but difficult uphill time trial which Lauke says could be decisive for the race. "With Judith clearly in good shape, we can be optimistic about it. But whatever happens, today's win is a great moment for her and for the team."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 3:15:06 2 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:01:47 4 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 5 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 6 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 7 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 8 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:49 9 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:52 10 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:28 11 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:06:47 12 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:09:04 13 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:09:05 14 Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women 15 Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 16 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 17 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 18 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 19 Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 20 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam 21 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 22 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam 23 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands 24 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara 25 Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno 0:12:55 26 Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 27 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:15:13 28 Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy 0:15:47 29 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 30 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 31 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 32 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany 33 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Netherlands 0:15:53 34 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 35 Leire Olaberria (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi 0:16:39 36 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 37 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 38 Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain 39 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi 0:16:41 40 Mireia Epelde (Spa) Lointek 41 Catherine Williamson (GBr) Great Britain 42 Alice Marmorini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 43 Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu 44 Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 45 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 46 Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Italy 47 Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain 48 Gloria Presti (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 49 Sjouke Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 50 Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team 51 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 52 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 53 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 54 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 55 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam 56 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 57 Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 58 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 59 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 60 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 61 Leticia Gil (Spa) Lointek 62 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam 63 Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 64 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Netherlands 65 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 66 Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany 0:19:22 67 Judith Masdeu (Spa) Lointek 68 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 69 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany 0:21:31 70 Anna B. Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany 71 Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 72 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek 0:25:11 73 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 74 Franziska Merten (Ger) Germany 75 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Italy 76 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 77 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:27:59 78 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 79 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team 80 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 81 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 82 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 83 Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno 84 Isabella Arman (Ita) Italy 85 Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 86 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 87 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 88 Viviana Gatto (Ita) Italy 89 Ana Belen Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 90 Joana Eslava (Spa) Tolosa C.F. 91 Carly M Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 92 Dorleta Zorrilla (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 93 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands 94 Veronia Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 95 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:29:18 96 Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 97 Ester Alves (Por) Lointek 0:38:35

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 25 pts 2 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 20 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 16 4 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 14 5 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 12 6 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 10 7 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 9 8 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 8 9 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 7 10 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain 6 11 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 5 12 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 4 13 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 3 14 Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women 2 15 Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3), km. 7.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 3 pts 2 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 2 3 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2), km. 48.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 6 pts 2 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 4 3 Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 2 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3), km. 59.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3 pts 2 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 2 3 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3), km. 70.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 3 pts 2 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 2 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2), km. 93.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 6 pts 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 4 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 2 4 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 3), km. 105.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 3 pts 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 2 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1

Lekoitz Gane, km. 48,80 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 5 pts 2 Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 3 3 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 1

Lekeitio, km. 67,20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 5 pts 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 3 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nederland Bloeit 9:50:46 2 Safi - Pasta Zara 0:12:10 3 Cervelo TestTeam 0:12:42 4 HTC Columbia Women 0:20:18 5 Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:21:11 6 Redsun Cycling Team 0:28:47 7 Great Britain 0:30:20 8 Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:33:13 9 Lotto Ladies Team 0:33:23 10 S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:35:31 11 Netherlands 0:36:11 12 Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 0:36:57 13 Team Valdarno 0:44:31 14 Germany 0:46:20 15 Lointek 0:47:16 16 Italy 0:52:11 17 Australia 0:55:53 18 Bizkaia-Durango 1:07:11

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 5:29:13 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:47 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 5 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 6 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 7 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 8 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:49 9 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:52 10 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:28 11 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:06:47 12 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:09:04 13 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:09:05 14 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam 15 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 16 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara 17 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam 18 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands 19 Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 20 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 21 Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women 22 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 23 Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 24 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 25 Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:12:55 26 Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno 27 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:15:13 28 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:15:47 29 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany 30 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 31 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 32 Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy 33 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:15:53 34 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Netherlands 35 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 0:16:39 36 Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain 37 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 38 Leire Olaberria (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi 39 Alice Marmorini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:16:41 40 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi 41 Catherine Williamson (GBr) Great Britain 42 Mireia Epelde (Spa) Lointek 43 Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 44 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 45 Sjouke Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 46 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 47 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 48 Gloria Presti (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 49 Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu 50 Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 51 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 52 Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain 53 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam 54 Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team 55 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 56 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam 57 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 58 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 59 Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 60 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Netherlands 61 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 62 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 0:19:22 63 Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany 64 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany 0:21:31 65 Anna B. Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany 66 Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 67 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:23:11 68 Leticia Gil (Spa) Lointek 69 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:25:11 70 Franziska Merten (Ger) Germany 71 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 72 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Italy 73 Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Italy 0:25:40 74 Judith Masdeu (Spa) Lointek 0:25:52 75 Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:27:59 76 Dorleta Zorrilla (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 77 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno 78 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 79 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 80 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team 81 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 82 Veronia Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 83 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 84 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 85 Viviana Gatto (Ita) Italy 86 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands 87 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 0:28:19 88 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:29:18 89 Ana Belen Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:29:31 90 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 0:31:14 91 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek 0:31:41 92 Isabella Arman (Ita) Italy 0:32:50 93 Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:34:29 94 Joana Eslava (Spa) Tolosa C.F. 95 Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:35:48 96 Carly M Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:36:58 97 Ester Alves (Por) Lointek 0:45:05

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 39 pts 2 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 34 3 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 28 4 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 28 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 24 6 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 20 7 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam 16 8 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara 14 9 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 13 10 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 13 11 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 12 12 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany 11 13 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 10 14 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 9 15 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 8 16 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain 6 17 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 6 18 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 5 19 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 5 20 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 4 21 Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 4 22 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 4 23 Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women 2 24 Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain 2 25 Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 15 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 10 3 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 10 4 Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 7 5 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 3 6 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 3 7 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 2 8 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 2 9 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1 10 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1 11 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 13 pts 2 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany 8 3 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 6 4 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 3 5 Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 3 6 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 1 7 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 1 8 Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 2 Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy 3 Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain 4 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi 5 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 6 Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain 7 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 8 Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany 9 Anna B. Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany 10 Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Italy 11 Viviana Gatto (Ita) Italy

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Leire Olaberria (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi 2 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi 3 Mireia Epelde (Spa) Lointek 4 Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 5 Dorleta Zorrilla (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 6 Ana Belen Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 7 Joana Eslava (Spa) Tolosa C.F.