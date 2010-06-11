Trending

Arndt powers to stage win

Hausler claims GC lead

The competition leaders on the podium including stage winner Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) and new race leader Claudia H

The competition leaders on the podium including stage winner Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) and new race leader Claudia H
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
High above sea level where the race began, the bunch climbs on the coast road.

High above sea level where the race began, the bunch climbs on the coast road.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Race leader Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) got herself into the break.

Race leader Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) got herself into the break.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) leads Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) and the other breakaways.

Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) leads Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) and the other breakaways.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) wins the second stage ahead of Claudia H

Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) wins the second stage ahead of Claudia H
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

HTC-Columbia's Judith Arndt has taken her first win of the 2010 season in stage two Iurreta Emakumeen Bira in Spain on Friday, a victory which has catapulted the German into second place overall. Arndt's victory is the twentieth win for the HTC-Columbia women's team this season.

Arndt, the race's defending champion, broke away with Claudia Haussler (Cervélo TestTeam) on the second last climb of a tough 112 kilometre stage, then outsprinted her rival at the finish.

"This is a really important win for Judith on a lot of levels because she had a really difficult 2009 season with a lot of setbacks and injuries," commented HTC-Columbia team manager Ronny Lauke. "But she got second in a World Cup race in Spain recently, and that was a sign that her form was on the way up again.

"It wasn't an easy win. Today's stage was very difficult, with five classified climbs and narrow, twisting roads, and most of the day it rained, too. But she got away with Haussler on that climb and they stayed away to the finish with over 90 seconds on the chasing group."

Cervelo Test Team sports director Egon van Kessel said first stage winner Marianne Vos made the race tough from the start line. “It was a very hard stage today, right from the beginning, besides the fact that the stage started very late, which is another story altogether,” said van Kessel. “Then there was a leading group of 10 riders including our Claudia Häusler. Then, because we had some crashes, we ended up with only one of our riders in the lead. Despite this, we still had a good race because we had three other riders in the second group, and with them we managed to put a lot of pressure on Vos’ team who now had three in the lead group of 10.

Saturday's stage has two sectors, the first a short but difficult uphill time trial which Lauke says could be decisive for the race. "With Judith clearly in good shape, we can be optimistic about it. But whatever happens, today's win is a great moment for her and for the team."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women3:15:06
2Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:01:47
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
5Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
6Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
7Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
8Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:49
9Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:52
10Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain0:02:28
11Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:06:47
12Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:09:04
13Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno0:09:05
14Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
15Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
16Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
17Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
18Valentina Carretta (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
19Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
20Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam
21Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
22Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
23Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands
24Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara
25Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno0:12:55
26Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
27Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:15:13
28Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy0:15:47
29Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
30Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
31Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
32Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
33Lucinda Brand (Ned) Netherlands0:15:53
34Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
35Leire Olaberria (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi0:16:39
36Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
37Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
38Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
39Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi0:16:41
40Mireia Epelde (Spa) Lointek
41Catherine Williamson (GBr) Great Britain
42Alice Marmorini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
43Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
44Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
45Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
46Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Italy
47Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
48Gloria Presti (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
49Sjouke Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
50Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
51Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
52Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
53Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
54Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
55Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
56Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
57Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
58Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
59Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
60Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
61Leticia Gil (Spa) Lointek
62Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam
63Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
64Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Netherlands
65Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
66Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany0:19:22
67Judith Masdeu (Spa) Lointek
68Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
69Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany0:21:31
70Anna B. Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
71Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
72Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek0:25:11
73Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
74Franziska Merten (Ger) Germany
75Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Italy
76Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
77Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno0:27:59
78Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
79Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
80Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
81Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
82Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
83Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno
84Isabella Arman (Ita) Italy
85Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
86Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
87Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
88Viviana Gatto (Ita) Italy
89Ana Belen Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
90Joana Eslava (Spa) Tolosa C.F.
91Carly M Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
92Dorleta Zorrilla (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
93Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
94Veronia Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
95Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:29:18
96Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
97Ester Alves (Por) Lointek0:38:35

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women25pts
2Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam20
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team16
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit14
5Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu12
6Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team10
7Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara9
8Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit8
9Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit7
10Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain6
11Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara5
12Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara4
13Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno3
14Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women2
15Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3), km. 7.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi3pts
2Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara2
3Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2), km. 48.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit6pts
2Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam4
3Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi2
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3), km. 59.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3pts
2Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam2
3Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3), km. 70.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women3pts
2Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara2
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2), km. 93.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam6pts
2Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women4
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team2
4Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 3), km. 105.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam3pts
2Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women2
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1

Lekoitz Gane, km. 48,80
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu5pts
2Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu3
3Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox1

Lekeitio, km. 67,20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit5pts
2Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women3
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nederland Bloeit9:50:46
2Safi - Pasta Zara0:12:10
3Cervelo TestTeam0:12:42
4HTC Columbia Women0:20:18
5Gauss RDZ Ormu0:21:11
6Redsun Cycling Team0:28:47
7Great Britain0:30:20
8Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:33:13
9Lotto Ladies Team0:33:23
10S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:35:31
11Netherlands0:36:11
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:36:57
13Team Valdarno0:44:31
14Germany0:46:20
15Lointek0:47:16
16Italy0:52:11
17Australia0:55:53
18Bizkaia-Durango1:07:11

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam5:29:13
2Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:47
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
5Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
6Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
7Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
8Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:49
9Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:52
10Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain0:02:28
11Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:06:47
12Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:09:04
13Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno0:09:05
14Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
15Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
16Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara
17Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam
18Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands
19Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
20Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
21Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
22Valentina Carretta (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
23Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
24Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
25Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:12:55
26Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno
27Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:15:13
28Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:15:47
29Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
30Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
31Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
32Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy
33Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:15:53
34Lucinda Brand (Ned) Netherlands
35Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:16:39
36Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
37Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
38Leire Olaberria (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
39Alice Marmorini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:16:41
40Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
41Catherine Williamson (GBr) Great Britain
42Mireia Epelde (Spa) Lointek
43Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
44Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
45Sjouke Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
46Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
47Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
48Gloria Presti (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
49Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
50Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
51Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
52Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
53Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
54Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
55Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
56Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam
57Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
58Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
59Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
60Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Netherlands
61Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
62Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:19:22
63Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany
64Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany0:21:31
65Anna B. Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
66Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
67Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:23:11
68Leticia Gil (Spa) Lointek
69Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:25:11
70Franziska Merten (Ger) Germany
71Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
72Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Italy
73Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Italy0:25:40
74Judith Masdeu (Spa) Lointek0:25:52
75Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno0:27:59
76Dorleta Zorrilla (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
77Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
78Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
79Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
80Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
81Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
82Veronia Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
83Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
84Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
85Viviana Gatto (Ita) Italy
86Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
87Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy0:28:19
88Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:29:18
89Ana Belen Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:29:31
90Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia0:31:14
91Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek0:31:41
92Isabella Arman (Ita) Italy0:32:50
93Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:34:29
94Joana Eslava (Spa) Tolosa C.F.
95Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:35:48
96Carly M Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:36:58
97Ester Alves (Por) Lointek0:45:05

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit39pts
2Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu34
3Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women28
4Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam28
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team24
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu20
7Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam16
8Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara14
9Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit13
10Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno13
11Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson12
12Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany11
13Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team10
14Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara9
15Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit8
16Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain6
17Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam6
18Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara5
19Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women5
20Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara4
21Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu4
22Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy4
23Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women2
24Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain2
25Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam15pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit10
3Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women10
4Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi7
5Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara3
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team3
7Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara2
8Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara2
9Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1
10Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1
11Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu13pts
2Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany8
3Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit6
4Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women3
5Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu3
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team1
7Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox1
8Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
2Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy
3Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
4Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
5Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
6Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
8Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany
9Anna B. Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
10Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Italy
11Viviana Gatto (Ita) Italy

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Leire Olaberria (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
2Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
3Mireia Epelde (Spa) Lointek
4Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
5Dorleta Zorrilla (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
6Ana Belen Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
7Joana Eslava (Spa) Tolosa C.F.

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nederland Bloeit16:33:07
2Safi - Pasta Zara0:12:10
3Cervelo TestTeam0:12:42
4HTC Columbia Women0:20:18
5Gauss RDZ Ormu0:21:11
6Redsun Cycling Team0:28:47
7Great Britain0:30:20
8Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:33:13
9Lotto Ladies Team0:33:23
10S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:35:31
11Netherlands0:36:11
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:36:57
13Team Valdarno0:44:31
14Germany0:46:20
15Italy0:52:11
16Australia0:58:23
17Lointek1:00:16
18Bizkaia-Durango1:07:11

 

