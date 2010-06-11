Arndt powers to stage win
Hausler claims GC lead
HTC-Columbia's Judith Arndt has taken her first win of the 2010 season in stage two Iurreta Emakumeen Bira in Spain on Friday, a victory which has catapulted the German into second place overall. Arndt's victory is the twentieth win for the HTC-Columbia women's team this season.
Arndt, the race's defending champion, broke away with Claudia Haussler (Cervélo TestTeam) on the second last climb of a tough 112 kilometre stage, then outsprinted her rival at the finish.
"This is a really important win for Judith on a lot of levels because she had a really difficult 2009 season with a lot of setbacks and injuries," commented HTC-Columbia team manager Ronny Lauke. "But she got second in a World Cup race in Spain recently, and that was a sign that her form was on the way up again.
"It wasn't an easy win. Today's stage was very difficult, with five classified climbs and narrow, twisting roads, and most of the day it rained, too. But she got away with Haussler on that climb and they stayed away to the finish with over 90 seconds on the chasing group."
Cervelo Test Team sports director Egon van Kessel said first stage winner Marianne Vos made the race tough from the start line. “It was a very hard stage today, right from the beginning, besides the fact that the stage started very late, which is another story altogether,” said van Kessel. “Then there was a leading group of 10 riders including our Claudia Häusler. Then, because we had some crashes, we ended up with only one of our riders in the lead. Despite this, we still had a good race because we had three other riders in the second group, and with them we managed to put a lot of pressure on Vos’ team who now had three in the lead group of 10.
Saturday's stage has two sectors, the first a short but difficult uphill time trial which Lauke says could be decisive for the race. "With Judith clearly in good shape, we can be optimistic about it. But whatever happens, today's win is a great moment for her and for the team."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|3:15:06
|2
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|6
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|7
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|8
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:49
|9
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:52
|10
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:28
|11
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:06:47
|12
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:09:04
|13
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:09:05
|14
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|15
|Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|16
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|17
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|18
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|19
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|20
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam
|21
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|22
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
|23
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands
|24
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara
|25
|Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno
|0:12:55
|26
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|27
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:15:13
|28
|Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|0:15:47
|29
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|30
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|31
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|32
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
|33
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Netherlands
|0:15:53
|34
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|35
|Leire Olaberria (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
|0:16:39
|36
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|37
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|38
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
|39
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
|0:16:41
|40
|Mireia Epelde (Spa) Lointek
|41
|Catherine Williamson (GBr) Great Britain
|42
|Alice Marmorini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|43
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|44
|Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|45
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|46
|Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Italy
|47
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
|48
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|49
|Sjouke Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|50
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
|51
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|52
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|53
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|54
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|55
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
|56
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|57
|Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|58
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|59
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|60
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|61
|Leticia Gil (Spa) Lointek
|62
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam
|63
|Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|64
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Netherlands
|65
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|66
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany
|0:19:22
|67
|Judith Masdeu (Spa) Lointek
|68
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|69
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany
|0:21:31
|70
|Anna B. Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|71
|Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|72
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|0:25:11
|73
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|74
|Franziska Merten (Ger) Germany
|75
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Italy
|76
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|77
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:27:59
|78
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|79
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
|80
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|81
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|82
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|83
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno
|84
|Isabella Arman (Ita) Italy
|85
|Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|86
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|87
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|88
|Viviana Gatto (Ita) Italy
|89
|Ana Belen Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|90
|Joana Eslava (Spa) Tolosa C.F.
|91
|Carly M Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|92
|Dorleta Zorrilla (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|93
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|94
|Veronia Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|95
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:29:18
|96
|Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|97
|Ester Alves (Por) Lointek
|0:38:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|25
|pts
|2
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|20
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|14
|5
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|12
|6
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|10
|7
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|9
|8
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|8
|9
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|7
|10
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
|6
|11
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|5
|12
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|4
|13
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|3
|14
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|2
|15
|Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|3
|pts
|2
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|2
|3
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|6
|pts
|2
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|4
|3
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|2
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|pts
|2
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|2
|3
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|pts
|2
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|2
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|6
|pts
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|4
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|3
|pts
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|2
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|5
|pts
|2
|Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|3
|3
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|pts
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nederland Bloeit
|9:50:46
|2
|Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:12:10
|3
|Cervelo TestTeam
|0:12:42
|4
|HTC Columbia Women
|0:20:18
|5
|Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:21:11
|6
|Redsun Cycling Team
|0:28:47
|7
|Great Britain
|0:30:20
|8
|Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:33:13
|9
|Lotto Ladies Team
|0:33:23
|10
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:35:31
|11
|Netherlands
|0:36:11
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|0:36:57
|13
|Team Valdarno
|0:44:31
|14
|Germany
|0:46:20
|15
|Lointek
|0:47:16
|16
|Italy
|0:52:11
|17
|Australia
|0:55:53
|18
|Bizkaia-Durango
|1:07:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|5:29:13
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:47
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|5
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|6
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|7
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|8
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:49
|9
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:52
|10
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:28
|11
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:06:47
|12
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:09:04
|13
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:09:05
|14
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
|15
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|16
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara
|17
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam
|18
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands
|19
|Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|20
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|21
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|22
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|23
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|24
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|25
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:12:55
|26
|Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno
|27
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:15:13
|28
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:15:47
|29
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
|30
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|31
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|32
|Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|33
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:15:53
|34
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Netherlands
|35
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|0:16:39
|36
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
|37
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|38
|Leire Olaberria (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
|39
|Alice Marmorini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:16:41
|40
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
|41
|Catherine Williamson (GBr) Great Britain
|42
|Mireia Epelde (Spa) Lointek
|43
|Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|44
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|45
|Sjouke Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|46
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|47
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|48
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|49
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|50
|Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|51
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|52
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
|53
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
|54
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
|55
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|56
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam
|57
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|58
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|59
|Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|60
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Netherlands
|61
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|62
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|0:19:22
|63
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany
|64
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany
|0:21:31
|65
|Anna B. Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|66
|Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|67
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:23:11
|68
|Leticia Gil (Spa) Lointek
|69
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:25:11
|70
|Franziska Merten (Ger) Germany
|71
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|72
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Italy
|73
|Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Italy
|0:25:40
|74
|Judith Masdeu (Spa) Lointek
|0:25:52
|75
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:27:59
|76
|Dorleta Zorrilla (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|77
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|78
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|79
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|80
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
|81
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|82
|Veronia Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|83
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|84
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|85
|Viviana Gatto (Ita) Italy
|86
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|87
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|0:28:19
|88
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:29:18
|89
|Ana Belen Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:29:31
|90
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|0:31:14
|91
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|0:31:41
|92
|Isabella Arman (Ita) Italy
|0:32:50
|93
|Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:34:29
|94
|Joana Eslava (Spa) Tolosa C.F.
|95
|Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:35:48
|96
|Carly M Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:36:58
|97
|Ester Alves (Por) Lointek
|0:45:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|39
|pts
|2
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|34
|3
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|28
|4
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|28
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|24
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|20
|7
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
|16
|8
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara
|14
|9
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|13
|10
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|13
|11
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|12
|12
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany
|11
|13
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|10
|14
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|9
|15
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|8
|16
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
|6
|17
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|6
|18
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|5
|19
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|5
|20
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|4
|21
|Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|4
|22
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|4
|23
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|2
|24
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|25
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|15
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|10
|3
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|10
|4
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|7
|5
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|3
|6
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|2
|8
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|2
|9
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|10
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|11
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|13
|pts
|2
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany
|8
|3
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|6
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|5
|Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|3
|6
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|1
|7
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|1
|8
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|2
|Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|3
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
|5
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany
|9
|Anna B. Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|10
|Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Italy
|11
|Viviana Gatto (Ita) Italy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Leire Olaberria (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
|2
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
|3
|Mireia Epelde (Spa) Lointek
|4
|Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|5
|Dorleta Zorrilla (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|6
|Ana Belen Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|7
|Joana Eslava (Spa) Tolosa C.F.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nederland Bloeit
|16:33:07
|2
|Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:12:10
|3
|Cervelo TestTeam
|0:12:42
|4
|HTC Columbia Women
|0:20:18
|5
|Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:21:11
|6
|Redsun Cycling Team
|0:28:47
|7
|Great Britain
|0:30:20
|8
|Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:33:13
|9
|Lotto Ladies Team
|0:33:23
|10
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:35:31
|11
|Netherlands
|0:36:11
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|0:36:57
|13
|Team Valdarno
|0:44:31
|14
|Germany
|0:46:20
|15
|Italy
|0:52:11
|16
|Australia
|0:58:23
|17
|Lointek
|1:00:16
|18
|Bizkaia-Durango
|1:07:11
