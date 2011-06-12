Pooley triumphs in time trial
Vos maintains overall lead
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:15:34
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:03
|3
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:25
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Lotto Honda Team
|0:00:40
|5
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|6
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:00:42
|7
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:01:05
|8
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:01:11
|9
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|0:01:13
|10
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:01:16
|11
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|0:01:17
|12
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:01:19
|13
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|0:01:21
|14
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|0:01:22
|15
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:01:23
|16
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|17
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:01:28
|18
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|19
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|20
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:32
|21
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|22
|Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:01:33
|23
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|24
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|25
|Patricia Schwager (Sui) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:45
|26
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:01:49
|27
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:01:52
|28
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|29
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|30
|Eneritz Iturriagaechevarria Mazaga (Esp) Lointek
|0:02:00
|31
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:03
|32
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:04
|33
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:02:05
|34
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|35
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|0:02:08
|36
|Oksana Kashchishina (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:02:09
|37
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|38
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:02:10
|39
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|0:02:12
|40
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:02:14
|41
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:02:15
|42
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|43
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:16
|44
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|45
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:02:20
|46
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:02:21
|47
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Australia
|48
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:02:22
|49
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:29
|50
|Ana Garcia Antequera (Esp) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:02:30
|51
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:02:31
|52
|Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
|0:02:32
|53
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:02:33
|54
|Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:02:35
|55
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss
|0:02:37
|56
|Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:02:38
|57
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:02:39
|58
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss
|0:02:40
|59
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:02:43
|60
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:02:44
|61
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|62
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:02:49
|63
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:02:52
|64
|Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Esp) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:02:53
|65
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:02:57
|66
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|0:03:00
|67
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:03:02
|68
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|0:03:03
|69
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:06
|70
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:03:07
|71
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (Rsa) Lotto Honda Team
|0:03:08
|72
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany
|0:03:09
|73
|Ludivine Emile Loze (Fra) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa
|0:03:10
|74
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) Lointek
|0:03:12
|75
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Esp) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:03:15
|76
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:03:18
|77
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|78
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:03:19
|79
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|0:03:22
|80
|Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|0:03:29
|81
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:03:30
|82
|Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Esp) Lointek
|0:03:39
|83
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|84
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:03:40
|85
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
|0:03:42
|86
|Belen Lopez (Esp) Lointek
|0:03:43
|87
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Esp) Lointek
|88
|Cecilie S. Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:03:46
|89
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Esp) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa
|90
|Jessica Uebelhart (Sui) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:03:48
|91
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Esp) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa
|0:03:49
|92
|Leticia Gil Parra (Esp) Lointek
|0:04:08
|93
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|0:04:09
|94
|Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:04:28
|DNF
|Ariadna Tudel Cuberes (And) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|DNF
|Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5:09:28
|2
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:18
|3
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:43
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Lotto Honda Team
|0:00:58
|5
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|6
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:01:00
|7
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:01:23
|8
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:01:29
|9
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|0:01:31
|10
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|0:01:35
|11
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:01:37
|12
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|0:01:39
|13
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|0:01:40
|14
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:01:41
|15
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|16
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:01:46
|17
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:50
|18
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|19
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|20
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:02:07
|21
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:02:10
|22
|Eneritz Iturriagaechevarria Mazaga (Esp) Lointek
|0:02:18
|23
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:21
|24
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:22
|25
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:02:33
|26
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:34
|27
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:02:55
|28
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|29
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:32
|30
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|31
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|0:03:39
|32
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|0:03:42
|33
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:03:48
|34
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:03:49
|35
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:04:00
|36
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:04:01
|37
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss
|0:04:07
|38
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:04:10
|39
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|0:04:30
|40
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:04:34
|41
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (Rsa) Lotto Honda Team
|0:04:35
|42
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:04:59
|43
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:05:06
|44
|Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:05:32
|45
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:05:34
|46
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:05:38
|47
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|0:06:07
|48
|Oksana Kashchishina (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:06:08
|49
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:06:09
|50
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:06:13
|51
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:06:17
|52
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Australia
|0:06:20
|53
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:06:28
|54
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:06:30
|55
|Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
|0:06:31
|56
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Esp) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:06:33
|57
|Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:06:34
|58
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:06:38
|59
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:06:43
|60
|Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Esp) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:06:52
|61
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|0:06:59
|62
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
|0:07:05
|63
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:07:17
|64
|Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|0:07:28
|65
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:07:29
|66
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|0:07:38
|67
|Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:08:45
|68
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:09:14
|69
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) Lointek
|0:09:24
|70
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
|0:09:54
|71
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Esp) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa
|0:09:58
|72
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:11:42
|73
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:12:35
|74
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:13:34
|75
|Ana Garcia Antequera (Esp) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:14:48
|76
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:15:10
|77
|Ludivine Emile Loze (Fra) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa
|0:15:28
|78
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:15:36
|79
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:15:37
|80
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|0:15:40
|81
|Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Esp) Lointek
|0:15:57
|82
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:15:58
|83
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|0:16:08
|84
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss
|0:18:05
|85
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|0:18:22
|86
|Cecilie S. Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:18:43
|87
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:18:57
|88
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany
|0:19:46
|89
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Esp) Lointek
|0:20:20
|90
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Esp) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa
|0:20:26
|91
|Leticia Gil Parra (Esp) Lointek
|0:20:45
|92
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:23:04
|93
|Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:23:44
|94
|Belen Lopez (Esp) Lointek
|0:24:09
