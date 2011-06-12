Trending

Stage 3a results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:15:34
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:03
3Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:00:25
4Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Lotto Honda Team0:00:40
5Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:41
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:00:42
7Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:01:05
8Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:01:11
9Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss0:01:13
10Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:01:16
11Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia0:01:17
12Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango0:01:19
13Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women0:01:21
14Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team0:01:22
15Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:01:23
16Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
17Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo0:01:28
18Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
19Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
20Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:32
21Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
22Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:01:33
23Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:39
24Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:40
25Patricia Schwager (Sui) Nederland Bloeit0:01:45
26Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:01:49
27Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:01:52
28Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
29Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:56
30Eneritz Iturriagaechevarria Mazaga (Esp) Lointek0:02:00
31Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands0:02:03
32Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands0:02:04
33Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:02:05
34Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
35Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss0:02:08
36Oksana Kashchishina (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:02:09
37Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
38Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK0:02:10
39Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss0:02:12
40Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:02:14
41Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:02:15
42Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
43Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands0:02:16
44Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:02:18
45Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:02:20
46Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:02:21
47Joanne Hogan (Aus) Australia
48Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:02:22
49Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:02:29
50Ana Garcia Antequera (Esp) Bizkaia-Durango0:02:30
51Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:02:31
52Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women0:02:32
53Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:02:33
54Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:02:35
55Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss0:02:37
56Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:02:38
57Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:02:39
58Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss0:02:40
59Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:02:43
60Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:02:44
61Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
62Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:02:49
63Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:02:52
64Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Esp) Bizkaia-Durango0:02:53
65Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:02:57
66Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team0:03:00
67Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:03:02
68Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany0:03:03
69Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands0:03:06
70Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:03:07
71Marissa Van Der Merwe (Rsa) Lotto Honda Team0:03:08
72Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany0:03:09
73Ludivine Emile Loze (Fra) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa0:03:10
74Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) Lointek0:03:12
75Anna Sanchis Chafer (Esp) Bizkaia-Durango0:03:15
76Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:03:18
77Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
78Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:03:19
79Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team0:03:22
80Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team0:03:29
81Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:03:30
82Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Esp) Lointek0:03:39
83Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
84Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:03:40
85Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany0:03:42
86Belen Lopez (Esp) Lointek0:03:43
87Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Esp) Lointek
88Cecilie S. Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:03:46
89Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Esp) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa
90Jessica Uebelhart (Sui) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:03:48
91Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Esp) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa0:03:49
92Leticia Gil Parra (Esp) Lointek0:04:08
93Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit0:04:09
94Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:04:28
DNFAriadna Tudel Cuberes (And) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFLieselot Decroix (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
DNFBelinda Goss (Aus) Australia

General classification after stage 3a
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit5:09:28
2Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:00:18
3Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:00:43
4Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Lotto Honda Team0:00:58
5Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:59
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:01:00
7Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:01:23
8Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:01:29
9Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss0:01:31
10Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia0:01:35
11Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango0:01:37
12Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women0:01:39
13Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team0:01:40
14Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:01:41
15Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
16Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo0:01:46
17Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:50
18Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
19Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:58
20Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:02:07
21Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:02:10
22Eneritz Iturriagaechevarria Mazaga (Esp) Lointek0:02:18
23Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands0:02:21
24Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands0:02:22
25Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:02:33
26Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands0:02:34
27Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo0:02:55
28Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
29Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:03:32
30Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
31Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss0:03:39
32Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia0:03:42
33Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:03:48
34Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:03:49
35Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:04:00
36Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:04:01
37Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss0:04:07
38Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:04:10
39Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany0:04:30
40Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:04:34
41Marissa Van Der Merwe (Rsa) Lotto Honda Team0:04:35
42Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:04:59
43Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:05:06
44Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:05:32
45Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:05:34
46Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:05:38
47Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss0:06:07
48Oksana Kashchishina (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:06:08
49Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK0:06:09
50Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:06:13
51Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:06:17
52Joanne Hogan (Aus) Australia0:06:20
53Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:06:28
54Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:06:30
55Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women0:06:31
56Anna Sanchis Chafer (Esp) Bizkaia-Durango0:06:33
57Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:06:34
58Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:06:38
59Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo0:06:43
60Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Esp) Bizkaia-Durango0:06:52
61Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team0:06:59
62Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands0:07:05
63Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:07:17
64Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team0:07:28
65Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:07:29
66Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany0:07:38
67Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:08:45
68Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:09:14
69Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) Lointek0:09:24
70Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany0:09:54
71Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Esp) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa0:09:58
72Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:11:42
73Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:12:35
74Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:13:34
75Ana Garcia Antequera (Esp) Bizkaia-Durango0:14:48
76Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:15:10
77Ludivine Emile Loze (Fra) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa0:15:28
78Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:15:36
79Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:15:37
80Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team0:15:40
81Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Esp) Lointek0:15:57
82Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:15:58
83Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit0:16:08
84Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss0:18:05
85Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit0:18:22
86Cecilie S. Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:18:43
87Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:18:57
88Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany0:19:46
89Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Esp) Lointek0:20:20
90Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Esp) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa0:20:26
91Leticia Gil Parra (Esp) Lointek0:20:45
92Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:23:04
93Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:23:44
94Belen Lopez (Esp) Lointek0:24:09

