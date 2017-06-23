Trending

Moscon claims Italian time trial crown

Sky rider beats Felline and Quinziato

Image 1 of 8

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 8

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 8

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 8

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 8

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 8

Gianni Moscon (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 8

Gianni Moscon (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 8

The men's podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:44:33
2Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:22
3Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing0:01:36

