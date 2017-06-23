Trending

Longo Borghini wins Italian time trial title

Cecchini and Valsecchi take silver and bronze

Image 1 of 5

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) at the 4.4 km Prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 5

The podium

The podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM)

Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 5

Silvia Valsecchi (BePink)

Silvia Valsecchi (BePink)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 5

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle-High5
2Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
3Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas
4Rosella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
5Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota

Latest on Cyclingnews