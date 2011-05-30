Trending

Gambirasio crowned Italian four cross national champion

Marcellini earns women's title

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Carlo Gambirasio (Ita)
2Luca Fusani (Ita)
3Gabriele Giletta (Ita)
4Daniele Cosseta (Ita)
5Davide Dolfin (Ita)
6Alexander Djordjevic (Ita)
DNSMario Milani (Ita)
DSQDario Zampieri (Ita)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alia Marcellini (Ita)
2Monica Ghione (Ita)

