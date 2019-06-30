Trending

Sam Bennett wins Irish road race title

Bora rider gets the better of Dunbar and Mullen

Sam Bennett on the Dauphine podium after winning stage 3

Sam Bennett on the Dauphine podium after winning stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora Hansgrohe
2Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos0:00:06
3Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek Segafredo0:00:29
4Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon dhb p/b Bloorh0:00:43
5Darragh O’Mahony (Irl) CC Nugent-sur-Oise
6Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
7Mark Dowling (Irl) Unattached Leinster0:00:52
8Ben Healy (Irl) Wiggins Le Col0:00:57
9David Montgomery (Irl) Unattached Ulster0:02:34
10Matthew Teggart (Irl) Evo Pro Racing0:03:55
11Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Morrissey-MIG-Pactimo0:04:06
12Darnell Moore (Irl) Team Caldwell Cycles0:04:17
13Christoph McGlinchey (Irl) Vitrus Pro Cycling0:04:23
14Mark Heaney (Irl) Asfra RT
15Lindsay Watson (Irl) Powerhouse Sport
16Daire Feeley (Irl) Evo Pro Racing0:04:29
17Jody Wright (Irl) Phoenix CC0:06:32
18Dermot Trulock (Irl) Lucan CRC0:06:51
19Luke Smith (Irl) Bioracer-DHL-FR
20Liam Curley (Irl) S3 VeloRevolution
21Aaron Kearney (Irl) Evo Pro Racing
22Conor Lambert (Irl) Mysenlan Baboco
23James Curry (Irl) Morrissey-MIG-Pactimo
24Dylan Corkery (Irl) Bioracer-DHL-FR0:07:07
25Angus Fyffe (Irl) Caldwell Cycles

Latest on Cyclingnews