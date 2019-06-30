Sam Bennett wins Irish road race title
Bora rider gets the better of Dunbar and Mullen
Elite men road race: Derry - Derry
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora Hansgrohe
|2
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|0:00:06
|3
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek Segafredo
|0:00:29
|4
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon dhb p/b Bloorh
|0:00:43
|5
|Darragh O’Mahony (Irl) CC Nugent-sur-Oise
|6
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Unattached Leinster
|0:00:52
|8
|Ben Healy (Irl) Wiggins Le Col
|0:00:57
|9
|David Montgomery (Irl) Unattached Ulster
|0:02:34
|10
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Evo Pro Racing
|0:03:55
|11
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Morrissey-MIG-Pactimo
|0:04:06
|12
|Darnell Moore (Irl) Team Caldwell Cycles
|0:04:17
|13
|Christoph McGlinchey (Irl) Vitrus Pro Cycling
|0:04:23
|14
|Mark Heaney (Irl) Asfra RT
|15
|Lindsay Watson (Irl) Powerhouse Sport
|16
|Daire Feeley (Irl) Evo Pro Racing
|0:04:29
|17
|Jody Wright (Irl) Phoenix CC
|0:06:32
|18
|Dermot Trulock (Irl) Lucan CRC
|0:06:51
|19
|Luke Smith (Irl) Bioracer-DHL-FR
|20
|Liam Curley (Irl) S3 VeloRevolution
|21
|Aaron Kearney (Irl) Evo Pro Racing
|22
|Conor Lambert (Irl) Mysenlan Baboco
|23
|James Curry (Irl) Morrissey-MIG-Pactimo
|24
|Dylan Corkery (Irl) Bioracer-DHL-FR
|0:07:07
|25
|Angus Fyffe (Irl) Caldwell Cycles
