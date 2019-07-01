Alice Sharpe wins Irish national title
Cotter and Smyth complete podium
Elite women road race: Derry - Derry
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alice Sharpe (Irl) World Cycling Centre
|2:56:58
|2
|Imogen Cotter (Irl) S Bikes Bodhi Cycling
|3
|Katherine Smyth (Irl) Ballymena Road Club
|0:00:43
|4
|Grace Young (Irl) Strata 3 VeloRevolution
|0:02:49
|5
|Sharon Bird (Irl) Velo Cafe Magasin
|6
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Illi-Bikes Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|7
|Eileen Burns (Irl) Ballymena Road Club
|8
|Lauren Creamer (Irl) Brotherton Cycles
|0:03:13
|9
|Maria Claffey (Irl) UCD Cycling Club
|0:03:21
|10
|Kelly Murphy (Irl) Storey Racing
|0:07:05
|11
|Laura Campbell (Irl) Ballymena Road Club
|12
|Leah Desmond (Irl) Bandon CC
|13
|Michelle McKinney (Irl) Galway Bay CC
|14
|Ellen McDermott (Irl) Team Boompods
