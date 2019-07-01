Trending

Alice Sharpe wins Irish national title

Cotter and Smyth complete podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alice Sharpe (Irl) World Cycling Centre2:56:58
2Imogen Cotter (Irl) S Bikes Bodhi Cycling
3Katherine Smyth (Irl) Ballymena Road Club0:00:43
4Grace Young (Irl) Strata 3 VeloRevolution0:02:49
5Sharon Bird (Irl) Velo Cafe Magasin
6Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Illi-Bikes Cycling Team0:02:53
7Eileen Burns (Irl) Ballymena Road Club
8Lauren Creamer (Irl) Brotherton Cycles0:03:13
9Maria Claffey (Irl) UCD Cycling Club0:03:21
10Kelly Murphy (Irl) Storey Racing0:07:05
11Laura Campbell (Irl) Ballymena Road Club
12Leah Desmond (Irl) Bandon CC
13Michelle McKinney (Irl) Galway Bay CC
14Ellen McDermott (Irl) Team Boompods

Latest on Cyclingnews