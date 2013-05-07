Trending

Martinez and Zakelj win MTB Alpago Trophy

Foreigners take victories in latest round of Italian national series

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Martinez (Fra)1:33:11
2Luca Braidot (Ita)0:01:21
3Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)0:01:55
4Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:02:23
5Martin Loo (Est)0:03:07
6Andrea Tiberi (Ita)0:03:23
7Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:03:59
8Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)0:04:22
9Michele Casagrande (Ita)0:04:46
10Anton Sintsov (Rus)0:05:02
11Franz Hofer (Ita)0:05:22
12Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita)0:05:40
13Keegan Swenson (USA)0:05:47
14Umberto Corti (Ita)0:06:17
15Andrea Righettini (Ita)0:07:27
16Andrey Fonseca (CRc)0:07:50
17Mirko Farnisi (Ita)0:08:06
18Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)0:08:08
19José Juan Escarcega (Mex)0:08:19
20Martino Fruet (Ita)0:08:46
21Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita)0:09:05
22Stefano Valdrighi (Ita)0:09:10
23Efrem Bonelli (Ita)0:09:47
24Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)0:10:05
25Denny Lupato (Ita)0:11:28
26Andrea Dei Tos (Ita)0:11:39
27Luis Camacho (CRc)0:11:46
28Matteo Olivotto (Ita)0:11:53
29Anton Cooper (NZl)0:12:03
30Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)0:12:04
31Nicolò Ferrazzo (Ita)0:12:21
32Fabio Ursi (Ita)0:12:38
33Marco De Col (Ita)0:12:56
34Beltain Schmid (Ita)0:13:01
35Martin Pollinger (Ita)0:13:37
36German Dorhmann (Arg)0:14:30
37Denis Fumarola (Ita)0:14:32
38Tommaso Caneva (Ita)0:14:49
39Mattia Penna (Ita)0:15:02
40Davide Clerici (Ita)0:15:17
41Michael Pesse (Ita)0:17:26
42Andrea Cina (Ita)0:20:00
43Stefano Braidot (Ita)
44Michael Oberrauch (Ita)
45Guiseppe Preden (Ita)
46Davide Finetto (Ita)
47Mattia Setti (Ita)
48Marco Pretolani (Ita)
49Fabio Ongaro (Ita)
50Alessio Camilli (Ita)
51Emanuele Crisi (Ita)
52Mirko Tessaro (Ita)
53Andrey Myshakov (Rus)
54Simone Piccoli (Ita)
55Davide Nardei (Ita)
56Luca Tessaro (Ita)
57Simone Ferrero (Ita)
58Ruslan Boredskiy (Rus)
59Andrea Terenzi (SMr)
60Nicola Luchini (Ita)
61Alessio Forgnoli (Ita)
62Stefano Sardina (Ita)
63Nicola Savi (Ita)
64Pierpaolo Polla (Ita)
65Manuel Bruno (Ita)
66Luigi Manco (Ita)
67Raffaele Rizzo (Ita)
68Mauro Ballarin (Ita)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanja Zakelj (Slo)1:16:00
2Eva Lechner (Ita)0:03:01
3Jacqueline Alvarez (Arg)0:04:53
4Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:06:43
5Daniela Veronesi (Ita)0:07:02
6Daniela Campuzano (Mex)0:08:24
7Judith Pollinger (Ita)0:10:20
8Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)0:11:42
9Marta Pastore (Ita)0:12:05
10Julia Innerhofer (Ita)0:12:53
11Giulia Gaspardino (Ita)0:13:53
12Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)0:14:47
13Lorenza Menapace (Ita)0:17:36
14Claudia Andolina (Ita)0:17:49
15Arianna Cusini (Ita)0:18:45
16Deborah Soligo (Ita)0:19:15
17Cindy Casadei (Ita)
18Nicole Tovo (Ita)
19Serena Perocco (Ita)
20Gloria Perocco (Ita)

