Martinez and Zakelj win MTB Alpago Trophy
Foreigners take victories in latest round of Italian national series
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Martinez (Fra)
|1:33:11
|2
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|0:01:21
|3
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
|0:01:55
|4
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|0:02:23
|5
|Martin Loo (Est)
|0:03:07
|6
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita)
|0:03:23
|7
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|0:03:59
|8
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)
|0:04:22
|9
|Michele Casagrande (Ita)
|0:04:46
|10
|Anton Sintsov (Rus)
|0:05:02
|11
|Franz Hofer (Ita)
|0:05:22
|12
|Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita)
|0:05:40
|13
|Keegan Swenson (USA)
|0:05:47
|14
|Umberto Corti (Ita)
|0:06:17
|15
|Andrea Righettini (Ita)
|0:07:27
|16
|Andrey Fonseca (CRc)
|0:07:50
|17
|Mirko Farnisi (Ita)
|0:08:06
|18
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)
|0:08:08
|19
|José Juan Escarcega (Mex)
|0:08:19
|20
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|0:08:46
|21
|Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita)
|0:09:05
|22
|Stefano Valdrighi (Ita)
|0:09:10
|23
|Efrem Bonelli (Ita)
|0:09:47
|24
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
|0:10:05
|25
|Denny Lupato (Ita)
|0:11:28
|26
|Andrea Dei Tos (Ita)
|0:11:39
|27
|Luis Camacho (CRc)
|0:11:46
|28
|Matteo Olivotto (Ita)
|0:11:53
|29
|Anton Cooper (NZl)
|0:12:03
|30
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)
|0:12:04
|31
|Nicolò Ferrazzo (Ita)
|0:12:21
|32
|Fabio Ursi (Ita)
|0:12:38
|33
|Marco De Col (Ita)
|0:12:56
|34
|Beltain Schmid (Ita)
|0:13:01
|35
|Martin Pollinger (Ita)
|0:13:37
|36
|German Dorhmann (Arg)
|0:14:30
|37
|Denis Fumarola (Ita)
|0:14:32
|38
|Tommaso Caneva (Ita)
|0:14:49
|39
|Mattia Penna (Ita)
|0:15:02
|40
|Davide Clerici (Ita)
|0:15:17
|41
|Michael Pesse (Ita)
|0:17:26
|42
|Andrea Cina (Ita)
|0:20:00
|43
|Stefano Braidot (Ita)
|44
|Michael Oberrauch (Ita)
|45
|Guiseppe Preden (Ita)
|46
|Davide Finetto (Ita)
|47
|Mattia Setti (Ita)
|48
|Marco Pretolani (Ita)
|49
|Fabio Ongaro (Ita)
|50
|Alessio Camilli (Ita)
|51
|Emanuele Crisi (Ita)
|52
|Mirko Tessaro (Ita)
|53
|Andrey Myshakov (Rus)
|54
|Simone Piccoli (Ita)
|55
|Davide Nardei (Ita)
|56
|Luca Tessaro (Ita)
|57
|Simone Ferrero (Ita)
|58
|Ruslan Boredskiy (Rus)
|59
|Andrea Terenzi (SMr)
|60
|Nicola Luchini (Ita)
|61
|Alessio Forgnoli (Ita)
|62
|Stefano Sardina (Ita)
|63
|Nicola Savi (Ita)
|64
|Pierpaolo Polla (Ita)
|65
|Manuel Bruno (Ita)
|66
|Luigi Manco (Ita)
|67
|Raffaele Rizzo (Ita)
|68
|Mauro Ballarin (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo)
|1:16:00
|2
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|0:03:01
|3
|Jacqueline Alvarez (Arg)
|0:04:53
|4
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|0:06:43
|5
|Daniela Veronesi (Ita)
|0:07:02
|6
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|0:08:24
|7
|Judith Pollinger (Ita)
|0:10:20
|8
|Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)
|0:11:42
|9
|Marta Pastore (Ita)
|0:12:05
|10
|Julia Innerhofer (Ita)
|0:12:53
|11
|Giulia Gaspardino (Ita)
|0:13:53
|12
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|0:14:47
|13
|Lorenza Menapace (Ita)
|0:17:36
|14
|Claudia Andolina (Ita)
|0:17:49
|15
|Arianna Cusini (Ita)
|0:18:45
|16
|Deborah Soligo (Ita)
|0:19:15
|17
|Cindy Casadei (Ita)
|18
|Nicole Tovo (Ita)
|19
|Serena Perocco (Ita)
|20
|Gloria Perocco (Ita)
