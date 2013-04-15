Federspiel and Lechner win Sunshine race eliminator
Eliminator kicks of weekend of racing in Nalles
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|2
|Martino Fruet (Ita) Carraro Team - Trentino
|3
|Giulio Valfrè (Ita) La Bicicletteria Racing Team
|4
|Denny Lupato (Ita) FRM Factory Racing Team
|5
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Canossa Merida
|6
|Eduardo Bonetto (Ita) Wilier
|7
|Michael Oberrauch (Ita) Sunshine Racers ASV Nals
|8
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) SRAM Rubena Trek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Farbe Südtirol
|2
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Südtirol
|3
|Julia Innerhofer (Ita) Colnago Farbe Südtirol
|4
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Carraro Team - Trentino
|5
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Colnago Südtirol
|6
|Judith Pollinger (Ita) Sunshine Racers ASV Nals
