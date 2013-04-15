Trending

Federspiel and Lechner win Sunshine race eliminator

Eliminator kicks of weekend of racing in Nalles

Full Results

Elite men eliminator
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
2Martino Fruet (Ita) Carraro Team - Trentino
3Giulio Valfrè (Ita) La Bicicletteria Racing Team
4Denny Lupato (Ita) FRM Factory Racing Team
5Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Canossa Merida
6Eduardo Bonetto (Ita) Wilier
7Michael Oberrauch (Ita) Sunshine Racers ASV Nals
8Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) SRAM Rubena Trek

Elite women eliminator
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Farbe Südtirol
2Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Südtirol
3Julia Innerhofer (Ita) Colnago Farbe Südtirol
4Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Carraro Team - Trentino
5Andrea Waldis (Swi) Colnago Südtirol
6Judith Pollinger (Ita) Sunshine Racers ASV Nals

