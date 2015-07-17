Brennauer wins opening stage of Thüringen Rundfahrt
German out-sprints Lepistö, Collins
Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|1:44:39
|2
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB
|4
|Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|8
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|9
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|10
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|11
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|12
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|13
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|14
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|15
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team
|16
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|17
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
|18
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|19
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|20
|Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team
|21
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|22
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|23
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|24
|Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
|25
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|26
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|27
|Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB
|28
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands
|29
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB
|30
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|31
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|32
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|33
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|34
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|35
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|36
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|37
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
|38
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
|39
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|40
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|41
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
|43
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|44
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:00:13
|45
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|46
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
|47
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|48
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands
|49
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|50
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB
|51
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
|52
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|53
|Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|54
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|55
|Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
|56
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|57
|Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|58
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|59
|Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|60
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|61
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM
|62
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
|64
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|65
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|66
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team
|68
|Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|69
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|70
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|72
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|73
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|74
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|75
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|76
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|77
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|78
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|79
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|80
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|81
|Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|82
|Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
|83
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|84
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|85
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|86
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|87
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
|88
|Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:00:27
|89
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:00:59
|90
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
|91
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
|92
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:01
|93
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|94
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:07
|95
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:01:28
|96
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|97
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:02:35
|98
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:04:16
|99
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:08:48
|100
|Svetlana Belevantseva (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|5
|pts
|2
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB
|3
|4
|Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|3
|pts
|2
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|3
|pts
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|2
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|3
|pts
|2
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
|3
|pts
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|3
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|1:44:39
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|3
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|4
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|5
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|6
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|7
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:00:13
|8
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|9
|Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|10
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|11
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|12
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|13
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|14
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|15
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|16
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|17
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|18
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|19
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:01:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-AIS
|5:13:57
|2
|Velocio -SRAM
|3
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Nationalteam Niederlande
|5
|TEAM TIBCO -SVB
|6
|BTC City LJUBLJANA
|7
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|8
|Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|9
|HITEC PRODUCTS
|10
|Nationalteam USA
|0:00:13
|11
|Nationalteam Deutschland
|12
|Nationalteam Australien
|13
|TKK PACIFIC NESTLE FITNESS CYCLING TEAM
|14
|PEARL IZUMI -Sports Tours International -Womens Cycling Team
|15
|Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|16
|Team KOGA Ladies - Protective - Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|17
|Team Bizkaia - Durango
|0:00:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|1:44:29
|2
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB
|0:00:06
|4
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|0:00:09
|6
|Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|7
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|8
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|9
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|10
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|11
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|12
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|13
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|14
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|15
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team
|16
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|17
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
|18
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|19
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|20
|Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team
|21
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|22
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|23
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|24
|Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
|25
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|26
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|27
|Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB
|28
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands
|29
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB
|30
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|31
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|32
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|33
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|34
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|35
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|36
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|37
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
|38
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
|39
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|40
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|41
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
|43
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|44
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:00:17
|45
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|46
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|47
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:00:23
|48
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|49
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
|50
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|51
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands
|52
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|53
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB
|54
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
|55
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|56
|Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|57
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|58
|Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
|59
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|60
|Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|61
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|62
|Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|63
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|64
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM
|65
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
|67
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|68
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|69
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team
|71
|Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|72
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|73
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|74
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|75
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|76
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|77
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|78
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|79
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|80
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|81
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|82
|Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|83
|Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
|84
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|85
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|86
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|87
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
|88
|Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:00:37
|89
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:01:09
|90
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
|91
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
|92
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:11
|93
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|94
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:17
|95
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:01:38
|96
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|97
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:02:45
|98
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:04:26
|99
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:08:58
|100
|Svetlana Belevantseva (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|6
|pts
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|5
|3
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB
|3
|5
|Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|2
|7
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|1
|10
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
|4
|pts
|2
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|3
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|4
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
|1:44:39
|2
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|3
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|4
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|5
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
|6
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:13
|7
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|9
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
|10
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|11
|Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|12
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|13
|Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|14
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|15
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|16
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|17
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|18
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|19
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|20
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|21
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
|22
|Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:00:27
|23
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:00:59
|24
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
|25
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:01
|26
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:07
|27
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:02:35
|28
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:04:16
|29
|Svetlana Belevantseva (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:08:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|1:44:29
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|0:00:10
|3
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|4
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|5
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|6
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|7
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|8
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:00:23
|9
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|10
|Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|11
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|12
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|13
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|14
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|15
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|16
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|17
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|18
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|19
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:01:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-AIS
|5:13:57
|2
|Velocio -SRAM
|3
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Nationalteam Niederlande
|5
|TEAM TIBCO -SVB
|6
|BTC City LJUBLJANA
|7
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|8
|Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|9
|HITEC PRODUCTS
|10
|Nationalteam USA
|0:00:13
|11
|Nationalteam Deutschland
|12
|Nationalteam Australien
|13
|TKK PACIFIC NESTLE FITNESS CYCLING TEAM
|14
|PEARL IZUMI -Sports Tours International -Womens Cycling Team
|15
|Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|16
|Team KOGA Ladies - Protective - Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|17
|Team Bizkaia - Durango
|0:00:39
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy