Trending

Brennauer wins opening stage of Thüringen Rundfahrt

German out-sprints Lepistö, Collins

Image 1 of 11

Hanka Kupfernagel and Miriam Bjørnsrud

Hanka Kupfernagel and Miriam Bjørnsrud
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 11

Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-Sram) wins the opening stage of Thüringen Rundfahrt

Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-Sram) wins the opening stage of Thüringen Rundfahrt
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 11

Carmen Small (Bigla) and Amy Pieters (Netherlands)

Carmen Small (Bigla) and Amy Pieters (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 11

Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-Sram) wins stage 1 at Thüringen Rundfahrt

Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-Sram) wins stage 1 at Thüringen Rundfahrt
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 11

Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Tibco-SVB)

Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Tibco-SVB)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 11

Svetlana Belevatseva

Svetlana Belevatseva
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 11

Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM)

Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 11

Anna Ramirez Bauxel

Anna Ramirez Bauxel
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 11

The opening stage of the Thüringen Rundfahrt

The opening stage of the Thüringen Rundfahrt
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 11

The peloton racing during stage 1 at Thüringen Rundfahrt

The peloton racing during stage 1 at Thüringen Rundfahrt
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 11

Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-Sram) and Lotta Lepistö (Bigla)

Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-Sram) and Lotta Lepistö (Bigla)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM1:44:39
2Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
3Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB
4Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
5Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
7Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
8Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
9Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA
10Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
11Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
12Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
13Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
14Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
15Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team
16Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
17Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
18Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
19Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
20Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team
21Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
22Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
23Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA
24Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
25Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
26Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
27Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB
28Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands
29Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB
30Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
31Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
32Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
33Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
34Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
35Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
36Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
37Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
38Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
39Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
40Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
41Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
42Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
43Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
44Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:00:13
45Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA
46Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
47Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
48Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands
49Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
50Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB
51Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
52Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
53Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
54Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
55Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
56Nicole Moerig (Aus) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
57Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
58Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
59Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
60Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
61Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM
62Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
63Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
64Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
65Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
66Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
67Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team
68Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
69Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
70Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
71Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
72Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
73Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
74Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
75Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
76Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
77Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
78Elena Utrobina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
79Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
80Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
81Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
82Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
83Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
84Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
85Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
86Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
87Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
88Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:00:27
89Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:00:59
90Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
91Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
92Kelly Markus (Ned) Netherlands0:01:01
93Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
94Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:07
95Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:01:28
96Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
97Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:02:35
98Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:04:16
99Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:08:48
100Svetlana Belevantseva (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM5pts
2Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
3Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB3
4Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
5Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango3pts
2Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team2
3Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango3pts
2Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team2
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango3pts
2Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team2
3Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM3pts
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS2
3Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team1

German riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM1:44:39
2Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
3Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
4Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
5Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
6Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
7Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:00:13
8Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
9Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
10Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
11Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
12Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
13Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
14Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
15Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
16Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
17Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
18Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
19Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:01:01

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-AIS5:13:57
2Velocio -SRAM
3Bigla Pro Cycling Team
4Nationalteam Niederlande
5TEAM TIBCO -SVB
6BTC City LJUBLJANA
7Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
8Lensworld.eu-Zannata
9HITEC PRODUCTS
10Nationalteam USA0:00:13
11Nationalteam Deutschland
12Nationalteam Australien
13TKK PACIFIC NESTLE FITNESS CYCLING TEAM
14PEARL IZUMI -Sports Tours International -Womens Cycling Team
15Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:00:26
16Team KOGA Ladies - Protective - Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
17Team Bizkaia - Durango0:00:39

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM1:44:29
2Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
3Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB0:00:06
4Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team0:00:08
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS0:00:09
6Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
7Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
8Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
9Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
10Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA
11Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
12Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
13Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
14Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
15Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team
16Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
17Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
18Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
19Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
20Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team
21Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
22Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
23Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA
24Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
25Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
26Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
27Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB
28Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands
29Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB
30Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
31Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
32Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
33Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
34Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
35Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
36Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
37Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
38Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
39Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
40Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
41Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
42Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
43Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
44Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:00:17
45Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:00:21
46Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
47Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:00:23
48Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA
49Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
50Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
51Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands
52Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
53Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB
54Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
55Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
56Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
57Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
58Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
59Nicole Moerig (Aus) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
60Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
61Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
62Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
63Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
64Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM
65Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
66Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
67Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
68Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
69Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
70Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team
71Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
72Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
73Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
74Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
75Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
76Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
77Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
78Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
79Elena Utrobina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
80Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
81Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
82Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
83Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
84Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
85Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
86Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
87Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
88Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:00:37
89Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:01:09
90Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
91Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
92Kelly Markus (Ned) Netherlands0:01:11
93Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
94Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:17
95Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:01:38
96Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
97Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:02:45
98Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:04:26
99Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:08:58
100Svetlana Belevantseva (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango6pts
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM5
3Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
4Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB3
5Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
6Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team2
7Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team2
8Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS1
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS1
10Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM4pts
2Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango3
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS2
4Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team2
5Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands1:44:39
2Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
3Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
4Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
5Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
6Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:00:13
7Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands
8Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
9Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
10Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
11Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
12Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
13Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
14Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
15Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
16Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
17Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
18Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
19Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
20Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
21Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
22Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:00:27
23Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team0:00:59
24Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
25Kelly Markus (Ned) Netherlands0:01:01
26Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:07
27Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:02:35
28Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:04:16
29Svetlana Belevantseva (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:08:48

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM1:44:29
2Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:00:10
3Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
4Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
5Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
6Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
7Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:00:21
8Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:00:23
9Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
10Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
11Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
12Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
13Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
14Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
15Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
16Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
17Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
18Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
19Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:01:11

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-AIS5:13:57
2Velocio -SRAM
3Bigla Pro Cycling Team
4Nationalteam Niederlande
5TEAM TIBCO -SVB
6BTC City LJUBLJANA
7Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
8Lensworld.eu-Zannata
9HITEC PRODUCTS
10Nationalteam USA0:00:13
11Nationalteam Deutschland
12Nationalteam Australien
13TKK PACIFIC NESTLE FITNESS CYCLING TEAM
14PEARL IZUMI -Sports Tours International -Womens Cycling Team
15Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:00:26
16Team KOGA Ladies - Protective - Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
17Team Bizkaia - Durango0:00:39

Latest on Cyclingnews