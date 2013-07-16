Small wins stage 2 of Thüringen Rundfahrt
Johansson remains in the race lead
Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) prevailed in the field sprint finale deciding stage 2 of the Internationale Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen. Marta Tagliaferro (MCipollini Giordana) finished in second behind the American while overall leader Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) rounded out the top three for the 122km stage.
With time bonuses factored in, Johansson extended her advantage slightly on general classification. Annemiek Van Vleuten (Rabobank-Liv/Giant) remains in second overall, but lost four seconds to Johansson and now trails by 10 seconds. Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans), too, retained her general classification position of third overall, but after starting the day nine seconds back now faces a 16-second deficit to Johansson.
While the peloton started the stage at a relatively easy tempo, after five kilometres the pace rapidly increased in advance of the first intermediate sprint situated just 11km into the stage. Van Vleuten, second on general classification starting the day, won the sprint to the line and claimed the three-second time bonus. Race leader Emma Johansson placed second, earning a two-second time bonus, and as a result Van Vleuten gained a second overall.
After the day's first categorised climb Chloe McConville (Australia) and Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Wiggle Honda) went out on the attack and built up a lead of 3:35 on the peloton. The duo remained off the front for more than 40km, but were eventually swept up soon after beginning the finishing circuit inside of 10 kilometres to the finish line. The escapees were not caught prior to the second intermediate sprint, however, and with Johansson taking third place and the one-second time bonus she now negated the three-second bonus taken by Van Vleuten earlier in the stage.
Six kilometers from the finish a crash split the peloton, with 16 riders comprising the front group. The field came back together prior to the finish, however, with Small taking the sprint victory in Hermsdorf. Johansson's third place finish gave her a an additional four-second bonus which provided an additional bit of breathing room on general classification.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|3:18:50
|2
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|6
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
|7
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|8
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|9
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|10
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|11
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|12
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|13
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|14
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|15
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|16
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
|17
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|18
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|19
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
|20
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia
|21
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|22
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|23
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|24
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|25
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
|26
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia
|27
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|28
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
|29
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|30
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|31
|Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|32
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|33
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|34
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|35
|Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|36
|Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia
|37
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|38
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|39
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|40
|Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
|41
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|42
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|43
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|44
|Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|45
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|46
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|47
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|48
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|49
|Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
|50
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|51
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
|52
|Silvia Valseccia (Ita) BePink
|53
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|54
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|55
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:55
|56
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|57
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|58
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|59
|Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|60
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana
|61
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|62
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|63
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|0:01:53
|64
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
|0:02:04
|65
|Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team
|66
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|67
|Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink
|68
|Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia
|0:05:41
|69
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|70
|Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
|71
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|72
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|73
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|74
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|75
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS
|76
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|77
|Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|78
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|79
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|80
|Sara Frece (Slo) Slovenia
|81
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|82
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:07:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|3
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|2
|3
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
|3
|pts
|2
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|2
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|10
|pts
|2
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|6
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|2
|3
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|3
|pts
|2
|Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
|2
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
|5
|3
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
|4
|4
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|4
|5
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|3
|6
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|2
|7
|Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
|2
|8
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|9
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|3:18:50
|2
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
|3
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|4
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|5
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|6
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|7
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|8
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
|9
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|10
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|11
|Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia
|12
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|13
|Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
|14
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|15
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|16
|Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
|17
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|18
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
|19
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:55
|20
|Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|21
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|22
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
|0:02:04
|23
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|24
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|0:05:41
|25
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|26
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|27
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|28
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|29
|Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|30
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|31
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:07:34
|32
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mcipollini Giordana
|9:56:30
|2
|Nationalteam Deutschland
|3
|Specialized
|4
|Orica AIS
|5
|Wiggle Honda
|6
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|7
|Nationalteam Australien
|8
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|9
|Nationalteam Slowenien
|10
|Rabo Women Cycling Team
|11
|Maxx Solar Stevens
|12
|Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|13
|BePink
|14
|Bigla Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|15
|Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|5:01:56
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|0:00:10
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
|0:00:24
|5
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|6
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|7
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|8
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|9
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:26
|10
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
|0:00:28
|11
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|12
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|13
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|14
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
|15
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|16
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|17
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|18
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
|19
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:32
|20
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|21
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia
|22
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia
|23
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|24
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|25
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|26
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|27
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|28
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|29
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|30
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|31
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|32
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:36
|33
|Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|34
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|35
|Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia
|36
|Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
|37
|Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
|38
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
|39
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:39
|40
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|41
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|42
|Silvia Valseccia (Ita) BePink
|43
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|44
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|0:01:17
|45
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|46
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|47
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:01:41
|48
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:01:43
|49
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|0:01:49
|50
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|0:01:53
|51
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana
|0:01:56
|52
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|53
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
|0:02:50
|54
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:03:05
|55
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|56
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
|57
|Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:03:14
|58
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|0:05:04
|59
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|0:06:05
|60
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|0:06:15
|61
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:06:53
|62
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|63
|Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|64
|Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia
|0:07:35
|65
|Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:07:37
|66
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:08:52
|67
|Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink
|0:08:57
|68
|Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team
|69
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|70
|Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
|0:12:31
|71
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:12:34
|72
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:14:09
|73
|Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:14:17
|74
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|75
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:14:27
|76
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:16:06
|77
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:19:56
|78
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|0:19:58
|79
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|80
|Sara Frece (Slo) Slovenia
|81
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:20:02
|82
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:20:04
|83
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:21:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|22
|pts
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|12
|3
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|10
|4
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|6
|6
|Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
|3
|7
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|2
|8
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
|1
|9
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|1
|10
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
|5
|3
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
|4
|4
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|4
|5
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|3
|6
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|2
|7
|Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
|2
|8
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|9
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|3:18:50
|2
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
|3
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|4
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|5
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|6
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|7
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|8
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
|9
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|10
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|11
|Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia
|12
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|13
|Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
|14
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|15
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|16
|Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
|17
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|18
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
|19
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:55
|20
|Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|21
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|22
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
|0:02:04
|23
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|24
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|0:05:41
|25
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|26
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|27
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|28
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|29
|Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|30
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|31
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:07:34
|32
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|1
|2
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica AIS
|15:07:11
|2
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Specialized
|0:00:03
|4
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|Rabo Women Cycling Team
|6
|Mcipollini Giordana
|0:00:05
|7
|Wiggle Honda
|0:00:06
|8
|Nationalteam Australien
|0:00:07
|9
|Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:00:11
|10
|Nationalteam Slowenien
|0:00:14
|11
|BePink
|0:00:17
|12
|Nationalteam Deutschland
|0:01:28
|13
|Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|14
|Bigla Cycling Team
|0:11:17
|15
|Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:15:05
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy