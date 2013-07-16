Image 1 of 2 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) celebrates her sprint victory in stage 2 of the Thüringen Rundfahrt (Image credit: International Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen) Image 2 of 2 Chloe McConville (Australia) and Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Wiggle Honda) on the attack (Image credit: International Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen)

Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) prevailed in the field sprint finale deciding stage 2 of the Internationale Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen. Marta Tagliaferro (MCipollini Giordana) finished in second behind the American while overall leader Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) rounded out the top three for the 122km stage.

With time bonuses factored in, Johansson extended her advantage slightly on general classification. Annemiek Van Vleuten (Rabobank-Liv/Giant) remains in second overall, but lost four seconds to Johansson and now trails by 10 seconds. Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans), too, retained her general classification position of third overall, but after starting the day nine seconds back now faces a 16-second deficit to Johansson.

While the peloton started the stage at a relatively easy tempo, after five kilometres the pace rapidly increased in advance of the first intermediate sprint situated just 11km into the stage. Van Vleuten, second on general classification starting the day, won the sprint to the line and claimed the three-second time bonus. Race leader Emma Johansson placed second, earning a two-second time bonus, and as a result Van Vleuten gained a second overall.

After the day's first categorised climb Chloe McConville (Australia) and Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Wiggle Honda) went out on the attack and built up a lead of 3:35 on the peloton. The duo remained off the front for more than 40km, but were eventually swept up soon after beginning the finishing circuit inside of 10 kilometres to the finish line. The escapees were not caught prior to the second intermediate sprint, however, and with Johansson taking third place and the one-second time bonus she now negated the three-second bonus taken by Van Vleuten earlier in the stage.

Six kilometers from the finish a crash split the peloton, with 16 riders comprising the front group. The field came back together prior to the finish, however, with Small taking the sprint victory in Hermsdorf. Johansson's third place finish gave her a an additional four-second bonus which provided an additional bit of breathing room on general classification.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 3:18:50 2 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 4 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 6 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 7 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 8 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 9 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 10 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 11 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 12 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 13 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 14 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 15 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 16 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany 17 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana 18 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 19 Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany 20 Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia 21 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 22 Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team 23 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 24 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS 25 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia 26 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia 27 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 28 Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia 29 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 30 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 31 Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda 32 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 33 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 34 Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 35 Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 36 Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia 37 Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 38 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 39 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 40 Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia 41 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 42 Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 43 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 44 Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 45 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 46 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 47 Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 48 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 49 Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink 50 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 51 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens 52 Silvia Valseccia (Ita) BePink 53 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 54 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 55 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:55 56 Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon 57 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 58 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 59 Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:01:20 60 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana 61 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 62 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 63 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:53 64 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink 0:02:04 65 Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team 66 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 67 Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink 68 Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia 0:05:41 69 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 70 Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia 71 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 72 Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 73 Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 74 Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 75 Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS 76 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS 77 Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 78 Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 79 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 80 Sara Frece (Slo) Slovenia 81 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 82 Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:07:34

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 3 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 2 3 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia 3 pts 2 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 2 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 1

Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 10 pts 2 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 6 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 4

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 2 3 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 3 pts 2 Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia 2 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 12 pts 2 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany 5 3 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 4 4 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 4 5 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 3 6 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 2 7 Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia 2 8 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1 9 Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 3:18:50 2 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 3 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 4 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 5 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 6 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 7 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 8 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia 9 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 10 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 11 Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia 12 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 13 Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia 14 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 15 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 16 Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink 17 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 18 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens 19 Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:55 20 Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:01:20 21 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 22 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink 0:02:04 23 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 24 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:05:41 25 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 26 Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 27 Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 28 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS 29 Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 30 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 31 Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:07:34 32 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mcipollini Giordana 9:56:30 2 Nationalteam Deutschland 3 Specialized 4 Orica AIS 5 Wiggle Honda 6 Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 7 Nationalteam Australien 8 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 9 Nationalteam Slowenien 10 Rabo Women Cycling Team 11 Maxx Solar Stevens 12 Cyclelive Plus Zannata 13 BePink 14 Bigla Cycling Team 0:02:04 15 Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:02:15

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 5:01:56 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:00:10 3 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:16 4 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 0:00:24 5 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 6 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 7 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 8 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 9 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:26 10 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany 0:00:28 11 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:29 12 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 13 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 14 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia 15 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 16 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 17 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 18 Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia 19 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana 0:00:32 20 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 21 Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia 22 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia 23 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS 24 Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team 25 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 26 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 27 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 28 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 29 Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 30 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 31 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 32 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:00:36 33 Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 34 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 35 Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia 36 Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia 37 Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink 38 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens 39 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:00:39 40 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 41 Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:40 42 Silvia Valseccia (Ita) BePink 43 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 44 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:17 45 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:01:24 46 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:01:35 47 Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:41 48 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:01:43 49 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 0:01:49 50 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 0:01:53 51 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana 0:01:56 52 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 53 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink 0:02:50 54 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:03:05 55 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 0:03:11 56 Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany 57 Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:03:14 58 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:05:04 59 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 0:06:05 60 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:06:15 61 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:06:53 62 Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 63 Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda 64 Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia 0:07:35 65 Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:07:37 66 Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:08:52 67 Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink 0:08:57 68 Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team 69 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 70 Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia 0:12:31 71 Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:12:34 72 Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:14:09 73 Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:14:17 74 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 75 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:14:27 76 Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:16:06 77 Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:19:56 78 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:19:58 79 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS 80 Sara Frece (Slo) Slovenia 81 Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:20:02 82 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:20:04 83 Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:21:51

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 22 pts 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 12 3 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 10 4 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 6 5 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 6 6 Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia 3 7 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 2 8 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany 1 9 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 1 10 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 12 pts 2 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany 5 3 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 4 4 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 4 5 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 3 6 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 2 7 Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia 2 8 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1 9 Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 3:18:50 2 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 3 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 4 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 5 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 6 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 7 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 8 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia 9 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 10 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 11 Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia 12 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 13 Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia 14 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 15 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 16 Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink 17 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 18 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens 19 Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:55 20 Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:01:20 21 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 22 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink 0:02:04 23 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 24 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:05:41 25 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 26 Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 27 Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 28 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS 29 Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 30 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 31 Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:07:34 32 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 1 2 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 1