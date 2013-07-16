Trending

Small wins stage 2 of Thüringen Rundfahrt

Johansson remains in the race lead

Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) celebrates her sprint victory in stage 2 of the Thüringen Rundfahrt

(Image credit: International Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen)
Chloe McConville (Australia) and Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Wiggle Honda) on the attack

(Image credit: International Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen)

Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) prevailed in the field sprint finale deciding stage 2 of the Internationale Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen. Marta Tagliaferro (MCipollini Giordana) finished in second behind the American while overall leader Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) rounded out the top three for the 122km stage.

With time bonuses factored in, Johansson extended her advantage slightly on general classification. Annemiek Van Vleuten (Rabobank-Liv/Giant) remains in second overall, but lost four seconds to Johansson and now trails by 10 seconds. Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans), too, retained her general classification position of third overall, but after starting the day nine seconds back now faces a 16-second deficit to Johansson.

While the peloton started the stage at a relatively easy tempo, after five kilometres the pace rapidly increased in advance of the first intermediate sprint situated just 11km into the stage. Van Vleuten, second on general classification starting the day, won the sprint to the line and claimed the three-second time bonus. Race leader Emma Johansson placed second, earning a two-second time bonus, and as a result Van Vleuten gained a second overall.

After the day's first categorised climb Chloe McConville (Australia) and Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Wiggle Honda) went out on the attack and built up a lead of 3:35 on the peloton. The duo remained off the front for more than 40km, but were eventually swept up soon after beginning the finishing circuit inside of 10 kilometres to the finish line. The escapees were not caught prior to the second intermediate sprint, however, and with Johansson taking third place and the one-second time bonus she now negated the three-second bonus taken by Van Vleuten earlier in the stage.

Six kilometers from the finish a crash split the peloton, with 16 riders comprising the front group. The field came back together prior to the finish, however, with Small taking the sprint victory in Hermsdorf. Johansson's third place finish gave her a an additional four-second bonus which provided an additional bit of breathing room on general classification.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon3:18:50
2Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
6Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
7Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
8Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
9Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
10Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
11Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
12Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
13Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
14Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
15Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
16Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
17Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
18Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
19Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
20Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia
21Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
22Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
23Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
24Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
25Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
26Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia
27Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
28Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
29Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
30Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
31Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda
32Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
33Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
34Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
35Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
36Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia
37Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
38Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
39Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
40Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
41Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
42Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
43Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
44Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
45Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
46Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
47Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
48Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
49Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
50Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
51Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
52Silvia Valseccia (Ita) BePink
53Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
54Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
55Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon0:00:55
56Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
57Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
58Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
59Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:01:20
60Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana
61Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
62Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
63Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:01:53
64Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink0:02:04
65Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team
66Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
67Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink
68Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia0:05:41
69Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
70Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
71Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
72Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
73Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
74Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
75Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS
76Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
77Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
78Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
79Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
80Sara Frece (Slo) Slovenia
81Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
82Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:07:34

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant3pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS2
3Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia3pts
2Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda2
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS1

Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon10pts
2Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana6
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS4

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team3pts
2Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana2
3Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda3pts
2Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia2
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team12pts
2Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany5
3Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink4
4Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda4
5Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda3
6Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana2
7Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia2
8Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1
9Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana3:18:50
2Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
3Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
4Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
5Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
6Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
7Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
8Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
9Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
10Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
11Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia
12Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
13Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
14Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
15Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
16Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
17Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
18Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
19Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:00:55
20Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:01:20
21Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
22Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink0:02:04
23Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
24Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:05:41
25Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
26Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
27Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
28Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
29Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
30Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
31Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:07:34
32Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mcipollini Giordana9:56:30
2Nationalteam Deutschland
3Specialized
4Orica AIS
5Wiggle Honda
6Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
7Nationalteam Australien
8Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
9Nationalteam Slowenien
10Rabo Women Cycling Team
11Maxx Solar Stevens
12Cyclelive Plus Zannata
13BePink
14Bigla Cycling Team0:02:04
15Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:02:15

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS5:01:56
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:00:10
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:16
4Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink0:00:24
5Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
6Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
7Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
8Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
9Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:00:26
10Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany0:00:28
11Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:00:29
12Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
13Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
14Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
15Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
16Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
17Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
18Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
19Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana0:00:32
20Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
21Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia
22Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia
23Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
24Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
25Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
26Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
27Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
28Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
29Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
30Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
31Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
32Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:00:36
33Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
34Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
35Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia
36Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
37Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
38Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
39Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:00:39
40Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
41Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:40
42Silvia Valseccia (Ita) BePink
43Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
44Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon0:01:17
45Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:01:24
46Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:35
47Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:01:41
48Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:01:43
49Amy Cure (Aus) Australia0:01:49
50Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany0:01:53
51Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana0:01:56
52Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
53Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink0:02:50
54Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:03:05
55Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:03:11
56Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
57Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:03:14
58Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:05:04
59Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK0:06:05
60Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:06:15
61Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:06:53
62Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
63Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda
64Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia0:07:35
65Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:07:37
66Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:08:52
67Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink0:08:57
68Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team
69Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
70Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia0:12:31
71Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:12:34
72Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:14:09
73Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:14:17
74Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
75Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:14:27
76Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS0:16:06
77Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:19:56
78Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:19:58
79Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
80Sara Frece (Slo) Slovenia
81Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:20:02
82Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:20:04
83Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:21:51

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS22pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant12
3Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon10
4Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team6
5Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana6
6Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia3
7Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda2
8Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany1
9Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana1
10Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team12pts
2Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany5
3Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink4
4Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda4
5Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda3
6Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana2
7Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia2
8Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1
9Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana3:18:50
2Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
3Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
4Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
5Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
6Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
7Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
8Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
9Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
10Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
11Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia
12Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
13Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
14Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
15Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
16Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
17Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
18Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
19Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:00:55
20Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:01:20
21Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
22Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink0:02:04
23Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
24Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:05:41
25Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
26Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
27Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
28Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
29Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
30Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
31Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:07:34
32Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team

Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda1
2Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica AIS15:07:11
2Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:00:02
3Specialized0:00:03
4Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
5Rabo Women Cycling Team
6Mcipollini Giordana0:00:05
7Wiggle Honda0:00:06
8Nationalteam Australien0:00:07
9Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:00:11
10Nationalteam Slowenien0:00:14
11BePink0:00:17
12Nationalteam Deutschland0:01:28
13Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:03:51
14Bigla Cycling Team0:11:17
15Maxx Solar Stevens0:15:05

