Johansson wins Internationale Thüringen Rundfahrt opening stage

Orica-AIS Swede earns leader's jersey

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) sprints to victory ahead of Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) to win stage 1 at the Internationale Thüringen Rundfahrt

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) sprints to victory ahead of Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) to win stage 1 at the Internationale Thüringen Rundfahrt
(Image credit: International Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen)
Riders await the start of the opening stage at the Internationale Thüringen Rundfahrt

Riders await the start of the opening stage at the Internationale Thüringen Rundfahrt
(Image credit: International Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen)

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) sprinted to victory on the opening stage of the Internationale Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen and claimed the first leader's jersey of the seven-day German race. Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) finished in second behind Johansson on the uphill finale with the top three rounded out by Annemiek Van Vleuten (Rabobank-Liv/Giant), both in the same time as the winner of the 62km stage.

Linda Villumsen (Wiggle Honda) had made a strong solo move inside the final 15km and the New Zealander gained 35 seconds on the field, but the combined efforts of Orica-AIS and Rabobank-Liv/Giant neutralised the escape just 500 meters from the finish.

"It's nice to come back and win right away," said Johansson, the overall winner of the 2011 edition. "The team backed me up so well. I'm happy to pull it off for them and for myself, as well. We worked hard together for this.

"Coming into the final, I was searching for the best wheel. Ellen [Van Dijk] had a teammate on the front and Lizzie [Armitstead] and Annemiek [Van Vleuten] were fighting for the wheel. I tucked in behind those two. It was perfect.

"I matched my speed to Ellen [Van Dijk]. I knew I needed to build up to my sprint on the uphill and unleash when we hit the cobbles. I did that exactly and never looked back."

With time bonuses picked up for the stage win as well as both intermediate sprints Johansson holds a six-second lead on Van Vleuten and a nine-second lead on third-placed Armitstead.

Both intermediate sprints were hotly contested with Johansson finishing in second place to Van Vleuten in the first sprint and edging out Van Vleuten on the second sprint. Having taken her first Thüringen overall title by virtue of bonus seconds on the final day of racing, Johansson knows well the importance of securing time wherever she can.

"This tour has been won on bonus seconds more than once," said Orica-AIS directeur sportif Dave McPartland. "It's a bloody hard race, and the stages are selective, but with no mountaintop finish, it's possible to have five or six riders with a realistic shot of winning the overall towards the end of the tour. This can get separated by the time trial a fair bit, but we don't want to rely on that. Bonus seconds can be the difference between winning and second or third."

"We have a strong team here," Johansson said. "Everyone is very motivated. With the win today, we're even more confident that we can win the overall."

Full Results
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS1:43:28
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
4Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
5Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink0:00:02
6Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
7Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
8Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
9Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
10Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
11Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:07
12Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
13Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
14Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
15Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
16Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
17Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
18Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
19Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
20Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
21Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
22Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana0:00:10
23Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
24Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
25Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia
26Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
27Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
28Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
29Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia
30Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
31Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
32Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
33Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
34Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
35Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:00:14
36Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
37Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
38Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
39Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
40Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana
41Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
42Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia
43Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
44Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
45Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
46Silvia Valseccia (Ita) BePink0:00:18
47Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
48Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
49Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
50Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
51Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
52Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink0:00:24
53Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
54Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:01:21
55Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany0:01:31
56Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:01:32
57Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia
58Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:01:34
59Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:02:49
60Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
61Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
62Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
63Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
64Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:06:31
65Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
66Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
67Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
68Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink
69Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda
70Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
71Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team
72Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
73Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS0:10:03
74Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:13:47
75Anja Rugelj (Slo) Slovenia
76Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Bigla Cycling Team0:13:50
77Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:13:53
78Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:13:55
79Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
80Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
81Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
82Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
83Sara Frece (Slo) Slovenia
84Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:13:59
85Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:14:01
HDSiri Minge (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:24:05
HDDaisy Depoorter (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
HDMelanie Wotsch (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
HDVerena Eberhardt (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
HDGeorgia Williams (NZl) BePink0:27:58
DNFRachel Neylan (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
DNFRochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda

Points
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS10pts
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team6
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant4

Sprint 1
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant3pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS2
3Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana1

Sprint 2
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS3pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant2
3Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany1

Mountain 1
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team3pts
2Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink2
3Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Mountain 2
1Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany5pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team3
3Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink2

Mountain 3
1Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda3pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team2
3Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Most aggressive rider
1Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda1

Young riders
1Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink1:43:30
2Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
3Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia0:00:05
4Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
5Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
6Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
7Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:08
8Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
9Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
10Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
11Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:00:12
12Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
13Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
14Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia
15Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
16Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:00:16
17Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink0:00:22
18Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
19Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:01:30
20Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:01:32
21Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:02:47
22Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
23Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:06:29
24Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
25Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
26Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
27Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:13:53
28Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
29Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
30Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
31Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:13:57
32Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:13:59

Teams
1Orica-AIS5:10:41
2Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:00:02
3Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:03
4Specialized-lululemon
5Rabobank-Liv/Giant
6MCipollini Giordana0:00:05
7Wiggle Honda0:00:06
8Australia0:00:07
9Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:00:11
10Slovenia0:00:14
11BePink0:00:17
12Germany0:01:28
13Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:01:36
14Bigla Cycling Team0:09:13
15Maxx Solar Stevens0:15:05

General classification after stage 1
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS1:43:13
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:00:06
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:09
4Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon0:00:15
5Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink0:00:17
6Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
7Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
8Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
9Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
10Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
11Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany0:00:21
12Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:22
13Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
14Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
15Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
16Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
17Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
18Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
19Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
20Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
21Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
22Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana0:00:25
23Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
24Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
25Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia
26Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
27Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
28Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
29Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia
30Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
31Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
32Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
33Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
34Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
35Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:00:29
36Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
37Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
38Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
39Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
40Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana
41Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
42Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia
43Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
44Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
45Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
46Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:00:32
47Silvia Valseccia (Ita) BePink0:00:33
48Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
49Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
50Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
51Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
52Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink0:00:39
53Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
54Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:01:36
55Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany0:01:46
56Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:01:47
57Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia
58Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:01:49
59Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:03:04
60Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
61Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
62Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
63Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
64Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:06:46
65Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
66Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
67Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
68Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink
69Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda
70Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
71Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team
72Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
73Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS0:10:18
74Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:14:02
75Anja Rugelj (Slo) Slovenia
76Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Bigla Cycling Team0:14:05
77Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:14:08
78Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:14:10
79Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
80Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
81Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
82Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
83Sara Frece (Slo) Slovenia
84Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:14:14
85Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:14:16

Points classification
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS15pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant9
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team6
4Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany1
5Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana1

Mountains classification
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team8pts
2Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany5
3Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink4
4Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda3
5Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1
6Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Most aggressive rider classification
1Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda1

Young riders classification
1Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink1:43:30
2Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
3Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia0:00:05
4Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
5Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
6Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
7Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:08
8Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
9Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
10Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
11Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:00:12
12Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
13Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
14Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia
15Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
16Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:00:15
17Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink0:00:22
18Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
19Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:01:30
20Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:01:32
21Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:02:47
22Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
23Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:06:29
24Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
25Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
26Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
27Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:13:53
28Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
29Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
30Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
31Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:13:57
32Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:13:59

Teams classification
1Orica-AIS5:10:41
2Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:00:02
3Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:03
4Specialized-lululemon
5Rabobank-Liv/Giant
6MCipollini Giordana0:00:05
7Wiggle Honda0:00:06
8Australia0:00:07
9Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:00:11
10Slovenia0:00:14
11BePink0:00:17
12Germany0:01:28
13Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:01:36
14Bigla Cycling Team0:09:13
15Maxx Solar Stevens0:15:05

