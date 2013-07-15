Image 1 of 2 Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) sprints to victory ahead of Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) to win stage 1 at the Internationale Thüringen Rundfahrt (Image credit: International Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen) Image 2 of 2 Riders await the start of the opening stage at the Internationale Thüringen Rundfahrt (Image credit: International Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen)

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) sprinted to victory on the opening stage of the Internationale Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen and claimed the first leader's jersey of the seven-day German race. Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) finished in second behind Johansson on the uphill finale with the top three rounded out by Annemiek Van Vleuten (Rabobank-Liv/Giant), both in the same time as the winner of the 62km stage.

Linda Villumsen (Wiggle Honda) had made a strong solo move inside the final 15km and the New Zealander gained 35 seconds on the field, but the combined efforts of Orica-AIS and Rabobank-Liv/Giant neutralised the escape just 500 meters from the finish.

"It's nice to come back and win right away," said Johansson, the overall winner of the 2011 edition. "The team backed me up so well. I'm happy to pull it off for them and for myself, as well. We worked hard together for this.

"Coming into the final, I was searching for the best wheel. Ellen [Van Dijk] had a teammate on the front and Lizzie [Armitstead] and Annemiek [Van Vleuten] were fighting for the wheel. I tucked in behind those two. It was perfect.

"I matched my speed to Ellen [Van Dijk]. I knew I needed to build up to my sprint on the uphill and unleash when we hit the cobbles. I did that exactly and never looked back."

With time bonuses picked up for the stage win as well as both intermediate sprints Johansson holds a six-second lead on Van Vleuten and a nine-second lead on third-placed Armitstead.

Both intermediate sprints were hotly contested with Johansson finishing in second place to Van Vleuten in the first sprint and edging out Van Vleuten on the second sprint. Having taken her first Thüringen overall title by virtue of bonus seconds on the final day of racing, Johansson knows well the importance of securing time wherever she can.

"This tour has been won on bonus seconds more than once," said Orica-AIS directeur sportif Dave McPartland. "It's a bloody hard race, and the stages are selective, but with no mountaintop finish, it's possible to have five or six riders with a realistic shot of winning the overall towards the end of the tour. This can get separated by the time trial a fair bit, but we don't want to rely on that. Bonus seconds can be the difference between winning and second or third."

"We have a strong team here," Johansson said. "Everyone is very motivated. With the win today, we're even more confident that we can win the overall."

Full Results 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 1:43:28 2 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 4 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 5 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 0:00:02 6 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 7 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 8 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 9 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 10 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 11 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:07 12 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia 13 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany 14 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 15 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 16 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 17 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 18 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 19 Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia 20 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 21 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 22 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana 0:00:10 23 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 24 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 25 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia 26 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 27 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 28 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS 29 Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia 30 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 31 Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team 32 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 33 Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 34 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 35 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:00:14 36 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 37 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens 38 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 39 Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink 40 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana 41 Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 42 Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia 43 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 44 Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia 45 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 46 Silvia Valseccia (Ita) BePink 0:00:18 47 Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 48 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 49 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 50 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 51 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 52 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink 0:00:24 53 Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon 54 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:01:21 55 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 0:01:31 56 Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:01:32 57 Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia 58 Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:01:34 59 Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:02:49 60 Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany 61 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 62 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 63 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 64 Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:06:31 65 Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia 66 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 67 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 68 Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink 69 Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda 70 Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 71 Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team 72 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 73 Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:10:03 74 Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:13:47 75 Anja Rugelj (Slo) Slovenia 76 Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Bigla Cycling Team 0:13:50 77 Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:13:53 78 Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:13:55 79 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 80 Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 81 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 82 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS 83 Sara Frece (Slo) Slovenia 84 Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:13:59 85 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:14:01 HD Siri Minge (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:24:05 HD Daisy Depoorter (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata HD Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens HD Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team HD Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink 0:27:58 DNF Rachel Neylan (Aus) Hitec Products UCK DNF Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda

Points 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 10 pts 2 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 6 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 4

Sprint 1 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 3 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 2 3 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 1

Sprint 2 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 3 pts 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 2 3 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany 1

Mountain 1 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 2 3 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 1 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany 5 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 3 3 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 2

Mountain 3 1 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 3 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 2 3 Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1

Most aggressive rider 1 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 1

Young riders 1 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 1:43:30 2 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 3 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:05 4 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 5 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 6 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 7 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:08 8 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 9 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 10 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 11 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:00:12 12 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens 13 Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink 14 Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia 15 Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia 16 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:00:16 17 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink 0:00:22 18 Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon 19 Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:01:30 20 Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:01:32 21 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 0:02:47 22 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 23 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:06:29 24 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 25 Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 26 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 27 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 0:13:53 28 Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 29 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 30 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS 31 Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:13:57 32 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:13:59

Teams 1 Orica-AIS 5:10:41 2 Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:03 4 Specialized-lululemon 5 Rabobank-Liv/Giant 6 MCipollini Giordana 0:00:05 7 Wiggle Honda 0:00:06 8 Australia 0:00:07 9 Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:00:11 10 Slovenia 0:00:14 11 BePink 0:00:17 12 Germany 0:01:28 13 Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:01:36 14 Bigla Cycling Team 0:09:13 15 Maxx Solar Stevens 0:15:05

General classification after stage 1 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 1:43:13 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:00:06 3 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:09 4 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:15 5 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 0:00:17 6 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 7 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 8 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 9 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 10 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 11 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany 0:00:21 12 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:22 13 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia 14 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 15 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 16 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 17 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 18 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 19 Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia 20 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 21 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 22 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana 0:00:25 23 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 24 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 25 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia 26 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 27 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 28 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS 29 Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia 30 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 31 Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team 32 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 33 Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 34 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 35 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:00:29 36 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 37 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens 38 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 39 Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink 40 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana 41 Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 42 Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia 43 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 44 Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia 45 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 46 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:00:32 47 Silvia Valseccia (Ita) BePink 0:00:33 48 Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 49 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 50 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 51 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 52 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink 0:00:39 53 Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon 54 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:01:36 55 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 0:01:46 56 Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:01:47 57 Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia 58 Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:01:49 59 Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:03:04 60 Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany 61 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 62 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 63 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 64 Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:06:46 65 Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia 66 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 67 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 68 Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink 69 Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda 70 Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 71 Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team 72 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 73 Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:10:18 74 Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:14:02 75 Anja Rugelj (Slo) Slovenia 76 Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Bigla Cycling Team 0:14:05 77 Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:14:08 78 Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:14:10 79 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 80 Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 81 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 82 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS 83 Sara Frece (Slo) Slovenia 84 Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:14:14 85 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:14:16

Points classification 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 15 pts 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 9 3 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 6 4 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany 1 5 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 1

Mountains classification 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany 5 3 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 4 4 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 3 5 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1 6 Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1

Most aggressive rider classification 1 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 1

Young riders classification 1 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 1:43:30 2 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 3 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:05 4 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 5 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 6 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 7 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:08 8 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 9 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 10 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 11 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:00:12 12 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens 13 Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink 14 Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia 15 Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia 16 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:00:15 17 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink 0:00:22 18 Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon 19 Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:01:30 20 Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:01:32 21 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 0:02:47 22 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 23 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:06:29 24 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 25 Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 26 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 27 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 0:13:53 28 Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 29 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 30 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS 31 Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:13:57 32 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:13:59