Johansson wins Internationale Thüringen Rundfahrt opening stage
Orica-AIS Swede earns leader's jersey
Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) sprinted to victory on the opening stage of the Internationale Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen and claimed the first leader's jersey of the seven-day German race. Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) finished in second behind Johansson on the uphill finale with the top three rounded out by Annemiek Van Vleuten (Rabobank-Liv/Giant), both in the same time as the winner of the 62km stage.
Linda Villumsen (Wiggle Honda) had made a strong solo move inside the final 15km and the New Zealander gained 35 seconds on the field, but the combined efforts of Orica-AIS and Rabobank-Liv/Giant neutralised the escape just 500 meters from the finish.
"It's nice to come back and win right away," said Johansson, the overall winner of the 2011 edition. "The team backed me up so well. I'm happy to pull it off for them and for myself, as well. We worked hard together for this.
"Coming into the final, I was searching for the best wheel. Ellen [Van Dijk] had a teammate on the front and Lizzie [Armitstead] and Annemiek [Van Vleuten] were fighting for the wheel. I tucked in behind those two. It was perfect.
"I matched my speed to Ellen [Van Dijk]. I knew I needed to build up to my sprint on the uphill and unleash when we hit the cobbles. I did that exactly and never looked back."
With time bonuses picked up for the stage win as well as both intermediate sprints Johansson holds a six-second lead on Van Vleuten and a nine-second lead on third-placed Armitstead.
Both intermediate sprints were hotly contested with Johansson finishing in second place to Van Vleuten in the first sprint and edging out Van Vleuten on the second sprint. Having taken her first Thüringen overall title by virtue of bonus seconds on the final day of racing, Johansson knows well the importance of securing time wherever she can.
"This tour has been won on bonus seconds more than once," said Orica-AIS directeur sportif Dave McPartland. "It's a bloody hard race, and the stages are selective, but with no mountaintop finish, it's possible to have five or six riders with a realistic shot of winning the overall towards the end of the tour. This can get separated by the time trial a fair bit, but we don't want to rely on that. Bonus seconds can be the difference between winning and second or third."
"We have a strong team here," Johansson said. "Everyone is very motivated. With the win today, we're even more confident that we can win the overall."
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|1:43:28
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|4
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|5
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
|0:00:02
|6
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|7
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|8
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|9
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|10
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|11
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:07
|12
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
|13
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
|14
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|15
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|16
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|17
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|18
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|19
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
|20
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|21
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|22
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:10
|23
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|24
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|25
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia
|26
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|27
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|28
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|29
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia
|30
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|31
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|32
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|33
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|34
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|35
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|0:00:14
|36
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|37
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
|38
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|39
|Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
|40
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana
|41
|Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|42
|Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia
|43
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|44
|Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
|45
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|46
|Silvia Valseccia (Ita) BePink
|0:00:18
|47
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|48
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|49
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|50
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|51
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|52
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
|0:00:24
|53
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|54
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:01:21
|55
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|0:01:31
|56
|Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|57
|Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia
|58
|Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|59
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|60
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
|61
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|62
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|63
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|64
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:06:31
|65
|Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
|66
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|67
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|68
|Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink
|69
|Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|70
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|71
|Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team
|72
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|73
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:10:03
|74
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:13:47
|75
|Anja Rugelj (Slo) Slovenia
|76
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:13:50
|77
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:13:53
|78
|Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:13:55
|79
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|80
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|81
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|82
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|83
|Sara Frece (Slo) Slovenia
|84
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:13:59
|85
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:14:01
|HD
|Siri Minge (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:24:05
|HD
|Daisy Depoorter (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|HD
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|HD
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|HD
|Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
|0:27:58
|DNF
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|DNF
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|10
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|4
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|3
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|2
|3
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|1
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|3
|pts
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|2
|3
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
|1
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
|2
|3
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
|5
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
|2
|1
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|3
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|1
|1
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
|1:43:30
|2
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|3
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:05
|4
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|5
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|6
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|7
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|8
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|9
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|10
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|11
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:12
|12
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
|13
|Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
|14
|Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia
|15
|Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
|16
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:16
|17
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
|0:00:22
|18
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|19
|Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|20
|Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|21
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|22
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|23
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:06:29
|24
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|25
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|26
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|27
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|0:13:53
|28
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|29
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|30
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|31
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:13:57
|32
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:13:59
|1
|Orica-AIS
|5:10:41
|2
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Specialized-lululemon
|5
|Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|6
|MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:05
|7
|Wiggle Honda
|0:00:06
|8
|Australia
|0:00:07
|9
|Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:00:11
|10
|Slovenia
|0:00:14
|11
|BePink
|0:00:17
|12
|Germany
|0:01:28
|13
|Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|14
|Bigla Cycling Team
|0:09:13
|15
|Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:15:05
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|1:43:13
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|0:00:06
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:15
|5
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
|0:00:17
|6
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|7
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|8
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|9
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|10
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|11
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
|0:00:21
|12
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:22
|13
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
|14
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|15
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|16
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|17
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|18
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|19
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
|20
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|21
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|22
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:25
|23
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|24
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|25
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia
|26
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|27
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|28
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|29
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia
|30
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|31
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|32
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|33
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|34
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|35
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|0:00:29
|36
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|37
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
|38
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|39
|Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
|40
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana
|41
|Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|42
|Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia
|43
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|44
|Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
|45
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|46
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:32
|47
|Silvia Valseccia (Ita) BePink
|0:00:33
|48
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|49
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|50
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|51
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|52
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
|0:00:39
|53
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|54
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:01:36
|55
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|0:01:46
|56
|Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|57
|Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia
|58
|Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|59
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|60
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
|61
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|62
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|63
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|64
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:06:46
|65
|Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
|66
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|67
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|68
|Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink
|69
|Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|70
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|71
|Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team
|72
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|73
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:10:18
|74
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:14:02
|75
|Anja Rugelj (Slo) Slovenia
|76
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:14:05
|77
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:14:08
|78
|Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:14:10
|79
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|80
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|81
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|82
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|83
|Sara Frece (Slo) Slovenia
|84
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:14:14
|85
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:14:16
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|15
|pts
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|9
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
|1
|5
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|1
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
|5
|3
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
|4
|4
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|3
|5
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|6
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|1
|1
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
|1:43:30
|2
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|3
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:05
|4
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|5
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|6
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|7
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|8
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|9
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|10
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|11
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:12
|12
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
|13
|Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
|14
|Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia
|15
|Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
|16
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:15
|17
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
|0:00:22
|18
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|19
|Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|20
|Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|21
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|22
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|23
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:06:29
|24
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|25
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|26
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|27
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|0:13:53
|28
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|29
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|30
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|31
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:13:57
|32
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:13:59
|1
|Orica-AIS
|5:10:41
|2
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Specialized-lululemon
|5
|Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|6
|MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:05
|7
|Wiggle Honda
|0:00:06
|8
|Australia
|0:00:07
|9
|Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:00:11
|10
|Slovenia
|0:00:14
|11
|BePink
|0:00:17
|12
|Germany
|0:01:28
|13
|Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|14
|Bigla Cycling Team
|0:09:13
|15
|Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:15:05
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy