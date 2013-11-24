Wyman wins at Superprestige Gieten
Cant and Stultiens second and third
Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) won the elite women's race at the Superprestige round in Gieten on Sunday. She finished 26 seconds ahead of Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) and 31 seconds ahead Sabrina Stultiens (Rabobank/LivGiant).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|0:41:06
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|0:00:26
|3
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:00:31
|4
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|0:01:24
|5
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|6
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|7
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:32
|8
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:03:07
|9
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny
|0:03:23
|10
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube
|0:03:35
|11
|Monique van de Ree (Ned)
|0:03:50
|12
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec
|13
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam
|0:03:54
|14
|Bianca van den Hoek (Ned)
|0:03:57
|15
|Karen Brouwer (Ned)
|0:04:10
|16
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger) VC-Racingteam
|0:04:24
|17
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
|0:04:36
|18
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|0:04:49
|19
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp
|0:04:54
|20
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)
|0:05:04
|21
|Ilona Meter (Ned) Giant
|0:05:35
