Trending

Wyman wins at Superprestige Gieten

Cant and Stultiens second and third

Image 1 of 18

Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) wins in Gieten

Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) wins in Gieten
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 18

Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing)

Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 18

Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP)

Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 18

Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing)

Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 18

Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing)

Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 18

Sabrina Stultiens follows Sanne Cant

Sabrina Stultiens follows Sanne Cant
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 18

Sabrina Stultiens follows Sanne Cant

Sabrina Stultiens follows Sanne Cant
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 18

Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) triumphs in Gieten

Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) triumphs in Gieten
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 18

Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) wins in Gieten

Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) wins in Gieten
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 18

Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP)

Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 18

Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP)

Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 18

Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP)

Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 18

Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP)

Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 18

Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) on the podium

Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) on the podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 18

Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing)

Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 18

Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) on the podium

Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) on the podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 18

Sabrina Stultiens (Rabobank Liv/Giant)

Sabrina Stultiens (Rabobank Liv/Giant)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 18

Elite women's podium in Gieten

Elite women's podium in Gieten
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) won the elite women's race at the Superprestige round in Gieten on Sunday. She finished 26 seconds ahead of Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) and 31 seconds ahead Sabrina Stultiens (Rabobank/LivGiant). 

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:41:06
2Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP0:00:26
3Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:00:31
4Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:01:24
5Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:41
6Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:17
7Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:32
8Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:07
9Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny0:03:23
10Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube0:03:35
11Monique van de Ree (Ned)0:03:50
12Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec
13Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam0:03:54
14Bianca van den Hoek (Ned)0:03:57
15Karen Brouwer (Ned)0:04:10
16Lisa Heckmann (Ger) VC-Racingteam0:04:24
17Lizzy Witlox (Ned)0:04:36
18Veerle Goossens (Ned)0:04:49
19Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp0:04:54
20Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)0:05:04
21Ilona Meter (Ned) Giant0:05:35

Latest on Cyclingnews