Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) bounced back from a disastrous start on Sunday afternoon to grab the double at the fifth Superprestige round in Gieten, Netherlands. On Saturday the Belgian also won the World Cup round in Koksijde. Albert becomes the new leader of the Superprestige cyclo-cross series as former leader Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) pulled out when riding in last position after a crash and mechanical.

“Due to circumstances, I’m in the lead. It’s partly due to the bad luck from Nys – sorry for him – but it’s good for me. The next round in Diegem suits me well too,” Albert told Vier. “Right after the start I didn’t believe in my chances. I rode against someone’s foot in the first corner [...] and hit the deck. After picking up my bike I saw nobody.”

Albert was able to ride from wheel to wheel since the pack was stretched out in one long line. The double winner explained that his team-mates supported him on the road until he made up a lot of ground together with Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games). “It gave me a lot of courage.”

Five laps into the twelve-lap race, Albert had the large front group in sight. Nys was setting the pace but one lap later, on a fast left hand corner, the world champion’s front wheel slid away. Nys seemed to be able to continue – he skipped the pit – but half a lap later, his derailleur wrecked his rear wheel. “I managed to recover from the crash but apparently my derailleur was harmed. That’s cycling. I’ve had many years without bad luck in the Superprestige. One year a broken derailleur ruined my chances and it seems to happen once again,” Nys said.

The world champion was forced to run a long time to reach the next pit. Nys faced an uphill task to ride back into the top-15 to get Superprestige points. During the eighth lap a group with Albert, Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) and Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) distanced the rest of the field when Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) seemed to park in an uphill running sand section.

A little later Albert put the pedal to the floor, quickly creating a decisive gap. While Albert kept going flat out on the long road sections Vantornout bowed his head. “There are no excuses. I wasn’t fit enough today and got worse every lap. Too bad because I was in a great positon,” Vantornout said.

Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) and Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) took over the command of the chase on the tenth lap. Meanwhile, Nys abandoned the race while riding in seventeenth position. “There’s too many guys ahead of me. The points are out of reach. This course is not technical enough to make the difference. Too bad because I felt good and was in control of the race,” Nys stated.

In front, Meeusen did all he could to close the gap on the two leaders, with Walsleben on his wheel, but he failed to close the final metres in the last lap. It seemed like local favourite Van der Haar was headed for a sprint victory but things turned out differently on the uphill sand section shortly before the finish line.

“Niels ran like a mad man. It was nearly impossible to keep up with my short legs but I tried to follow his steps. After hopping back on the bike I clicked out of my pedal after the fourth stroke while my chain dropped to the small ring. It was already hard to stay on his wheel so it was impossible to ride back to him,” Van der Haar said. Albert didn’t look back and crossed the line while releasing a scream of joy. “I wasn’t focused on the double. I’ve achieved it twice in 2008. My form is good and I’m happy for that,” Albert said.

The next round of the Supreprestige cyclo-cross series is held in Diegem on December 29.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 1:01:35 2 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:00:15 3 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 4 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 5 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 0:00:30 6 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:00:36 7 Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 8 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 9 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 10 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 11 Dieter Vnthourenhout (Bel) 0:00:40 12 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:00:42 13 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:00:51 14 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:01:06 15 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:01:12 16 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 17 Micki Van Empel (Ned) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 0:02:19 18 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:02:40 19 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 0:02:53 20 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 0:03:11 21 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:03:17 22 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor 0:03:24 23 Vinnie Braet (Bel) 0:03:28 24 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:03:38 25 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team 0:03:57 -1lap Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans-Apex -2laps Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team -2laps Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty Cycling Team -2laps Bart Barkhuis (Bel) -3laps Markus Schulte-Lunzum (Bel) -3laps Kenneth Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Haderslev -4laps Emil Hekele (Bel) -5laps Fredrik Edin (Bel) -5laps Angus Edmond (NZl) -6laps Niels Luisman (Bel) -6laps Rik van IJzendoorn (Bel) -6laps Tim Rieckmann (Bel) -7laps Vladi Riha (Bel) -7laps James Spragg (GBr) Team Bergamont Bicycles by BMC Group -8lap Sebastian Sattler (Bel) DNF Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team DNF Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team DNF Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team DNF Corné van Kesseml (Bel) DNF Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team DNF Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Rings