Van den Brand wins in Tervuren

Dutch champion takes solo victory in Belgium

Image 1 of 4

The women's podium: Nikki Harris (AVB Cycling Team), Daphny Van Den Brand (Destil-Zzpr) and Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 4

The Dutch champion with clear track as she works to match her race number with her result

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 4

A clear win for Daphny Van den Brand

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 4

Daphny Van den Brand claims victory

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Full results
1Daphny Van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida0:43:42
2Nikki Harris (GBr) AVB Cycling Team0:01:40
3Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:01
4Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling0:02:19
5Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:02:29
6Veerle Ingels (Bel) Zannata - Champion System0:05:57
7Nancy Bober (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team0:06:29
8Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team0:07:58
9Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:08:17
10Anne Arnouts (Bel)
11Suzie Godart (Lux)
12Katrien Thijs (Bel) Edegem Bicycle Club V.Z.W.
13Christine Vardaros (USA) Zannata - Champion System
14Katrien Aerts (Bel) Benelux Team
15Kim Van Renterghem (Bel) KSC Dender Plug Labiekes
16Laure Werner (Bel)
17Vicki Thomas (Can)
18Maaike Lanssens (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke
19Linda Van Rijen (Ned)

