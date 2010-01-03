Van den Brand wins in Tervuren
Dutch champion takes solo victory in Belgium
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
|1
|Daphny Van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|0:43:42
|2
|Nikki Harris (GBr) AVB Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:02:01
|4
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling
|0:02:19
|5
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|0:02:29
|6
|Veerle Ingels (Bel) Zannata - Champion System
|0:05:57
|7
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
|0:06:29
|8
|Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team
|0:07:58
|9
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:08:17
|10
|Anne Arnouts (Bel)
|11
|Suzie Godart (Lux)
|12
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Edegem Bicycle Club V.Z.W.
|13
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Zannata - Champion System
|14
|Katrien Aerts (Bel) Benelux Team
|15
|Kim Van Renterghem (Bel) KSC Dender Plug Labiekes
|16
|Laure Werner (Bel)
|17
|Vicki Thomas (Can)
|18
|Maaike Lanssens (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke
|19
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned)
