Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
2Carlos Uran (Colombia National)
3Carlos Ospina (Colombia National)
4Aurelion Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussure)
5Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
6Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
7Rene Birkenfeld (Steven's Racing)
8Logan Loader (Lucemie Espoir Quimper)
9Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussure)
10Harry Kraft (Team Bergstrasse)
11Emile Abraham (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
12Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GearGrinder)
13Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
14Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
15Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V/Australia)
16Phillip Mann (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
17Dave Hackworthy (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
18Kris Koke (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
19Sebastian Frey (Team Beier Lamdshat)
20Marc Prutton (THIRSTY BEAR)
21Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
22Cody Foster (Team Hotel San Jose)
23Guido Palma (Jamis/Sutter Home presented by Colavita)
24Morgan Ryan (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling Team)
25Danny Robertson (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
26Erik Tomlinson (Spokes & Christ)
27John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
28Brian Boudreau
29Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling p/b Ascension)
30Stephen Alexander (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
31Paul Sumner (DIVINE ELECTRIC)
32Zack Allison (ECHELON ENERGY)
33Alex Vanias (Priority Health Cycling Team)
34Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
35David Block (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
36Mauricio Frazer (Start Cycling Team- Argentina)
37Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
38Joshua Carter (Team Hotel San Jose)
39Nicholas Vetter (BIANCHI/ GRAND PERFORMANCE)
40Bastian Faltin (Steven's Racing Team)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Mccaughey (Salamander)
2Nichole Wangsgard (Cedar City Utah & Roosters p/b Edge and Parle)
3Samantha Schneider (TEAM TIBCO / To the Top)
4Jeannie Kuhajek (TEAM MACK RACING ASSOCIATION)
5Jacqueline Kurth (TEAM KENDA)
6Jennifer Purcell (Hotel San Jose)
7Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
8Whitney Schultz (VELOFORMA)
9Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
10Joan Meiners (RockyMounts~Izze Racing)
11Maura Kinsella
12Melissa Erickson (NOVA ISCorp)
13Rachel Byus (FCS/ METRO VOLKSWAGEN)

