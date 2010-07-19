Thomson gives Fly V back-to-back wins
Mccaughey claims women's criterium win
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|2
|Carlos Uran (Colombia National)
|3
|Carlos Ospina (Colombia National)
|4
|Aurelion Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussure)
|5
|Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
|6
|Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
|7
|Rene Birkenfeld (Steven's Racing)
|8
|Logan Loader (Lucemie Espoir Quimper)
|9
|Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussure)
|10
|Harry Kraft (Team Bergstrasse)
|11
|Emile Abraham (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
|12
|Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GearGrinder)
|13
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|14
|Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|15
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V/Australia)
|16
|Phillip Mann (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|17
|Dave Hackworthy (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|18
|Kris Koke (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
|19
|Sebastian Frey (Team Beier Lamdshat)
|20
|Marc Prutton (THIRSTY BEAR)
|21
|Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|22
|Cody Foster (Team Hotel San Jose)
|23
|Guido Palma (Jamis/Sutter Home presented by Colavita)
|24
|Morgan Ryan (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling Team)
|25
|Danny Robertson (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|26
|Erik Tomlinson (Spokes & Christ)
|27
|John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
|28
|Brian Boudreau
|29
|Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling p/b Ascension)
|30
|Stephen Alexander (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
|31
|Paul Sumner (DIVINE ELECTRIC)
|32
|Zack Allison (ECHELON ENERGY)
|33
|Alex Vanias (Priority Health Cycling Team)
|34
|Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|35
|David Block (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|36
|Mauricio Frazer (Start Cycling Team- Argentina)
|37
|Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
|38
|Joshua Carter (Team Hotel San Jose)
|39
|Nicholas Vetter (BIANCHI/ GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|40
|Bastian Faltin (Steven's Racing Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laura Mccaughey (Salamander)
|2
|Nichole Wangsgard (Cedar City Utah & Roosters p/b Edge and Parle)
|3
|Samantha Schneider (TEAM TIBCO / To the Top)
|4
|Jeannie Kuhajek (TEAM MACK RACING ASSOCIATION)
|5
|Jacqueline Kurth (TEAM KENDA)
|6
|Jennifer Purcell (Hotel San Jose)
|7
|Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|8
|Whitney Schultz (VELOFORMA)
|9
|Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
|10
|Joan Meiners (RockyMounts~Izze Racing)
|11
|Maura Kinsella
|12
|Melissa Erickson (NOVA ISCorp)
|13
|Rachel Byus (FCS/ METRO VOLKSWAGEN)
