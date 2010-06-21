Trending

Akgul wins in Turkey

Kurkcu victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bilal Akgul (Tur)1:39:52
2Halil Korkmaz (Tur)0:03:45
3Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)0:04:20
4Marco Schätzing (Ger)0:06:45
5Hamza Kansiz (Tur)0:08:56
6Yavuz Kilim (Tur)0:14:04
7Kamil Akalp (Tur)0:16:09
8Mahmut Karabiber (Tur)0:17:56
9Bayram Eroglu (Tur)0:18:41
10Mehmet Kurt (Tur)0:30:09
11Muammer Yildiz (Tur)
12Mikail Simsek (Tur)
13Ugur Goksu (Tur)
14Gokhan Uzuntas (Tur)
15Ismail Odabasioglu (Tur)
16Volkan Kultepe (Tur)
17Fatih Buyukbalc (Tur)
18Mustafa Ozyilmaz (Tur)
19Serkan Calici (Tur)
20Demir Berkay Yavrucuk (Tur)
21Yunus Terkin (Tur)
22Ilker Duver (Tur)
23Barikan Gokman (Tur)
24Kasif Garzan (Tur)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esra Kurkcu (Tur)1:17:20
2Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur)0:07:47
3Semra Yetis (Tur)0:10:38
4Pelin Bayram (Tur)0:32:47
5Ayris Isik (Tur)

