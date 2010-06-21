Akgul wins in Turkey
Kurkcu victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bilal Akgul (Tur)
|1:39:52
|2
|Halil Korkmaz (Tur)
|0:03:45
|3
|Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)
|0:04:20
|4
|Marco Schätzing (Ger)
|0:06:45
|5
|Hamza Kansiz (Tur)
|0:08:56
|6
|Yavuz Kilim (Tur)
|0:14:04
|7
|Kamil Akalp (Tur)
|0:16:09
|8
|Mahmut Karabiber (Tur)
|0:17:56
|9
|Bayram Eroglu (Tur)
|0:18:41
|10
|Mehmet Kurt (Tur)
|0:30:09
|11
|Muammer Yildiz (Tur)
|12
|Mikail Simsek (Tur)
|13
|Ugur Goksu (Tur)
|14
|Gokhan Uzuntas (Tur)
|15
|Ismail Odabasioglu (Tur)
|16
|Volkan Kultepe (Tur)
|17
|Fatih Buyukbalc (Tur)
|18
|Mustafa Ozyilmaz (Tur)
|19
|Serkan Calici (Tur)
|20
|Demir Berkay Yavrucuk (Tur)
|21
|Yunus Terkin (Tur)
|22
|Ilker Duver (Tur)
|23
|Barikan Gokman (Tur)
|24
|Kasif Garzan (Tur)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esra Kurkcu (Tur)
|1:17:20
|2
|Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur)
|0:07:47
|3
|Semra Yetis (Tur)
|0:10:38
|4
|Pelin Bayram (Tur)
|0:32:47
|5
|Ayris Isik (Tur)
