Kabush and Pendrel win Iceman Cometh

Canadians double up on season-ending victories

Image 1 of 29

Catharine Pendrel (Luna)

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 2 of 29

Geoff Kabush with his Iceman Trophy

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 3 of 29

Iceman Cometh winners Catherine Pendrel and Geoff Kabush on the podium

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 4 of 29

Men's Iceman podium: Jeremiah Bishop, Geoff Kabush, Todd Wells

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 5 of 29

Geoff Kabush celebrates his Iceman Cometh victory

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 6 of 29

Men's Iceman podium: Jeremiah Bishop, Geoff Kabush, Todd Wells

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 7 of 29

Iceman Cometh winner Catherine Pendrel on the podium

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 8 of 29

Women's Iceman Cometh podium: Mackenzie Woodring, Catharine Pendrel, Chloe Woodruff

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 9 of 29

Cooper Dendel

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 10 of 29

Emily Batty (Trek)

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 11 of 29

Mackenzie Woodring (Einstein Racing)

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 12 of 29

Chloe Woodruff (Cranbrothers)

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 13 of 29

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) on her way to a victory

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 14 of 29

Erin Vicary (G.R.I.T.)

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 15 of 29

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 16 of 29

Mackenzie Woodring (Einstein Racing)

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 17 of 29

Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers)

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 18 of 29

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) leads Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers)

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 19 of 29

Tyler Jenema

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 20 of 29

Jan Roubal

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 21 of 29

Ray Nelson (Tread Head Cycling)

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 22 of 29

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) leads Todd Wells (Specialized)

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 23 of 29

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox)

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 24 of 29

Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) leads Russell Finsterwald (Trek)

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 25 of 29

Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers)

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 26 of 29

Mackenzie Woodring (Einstein Racing)

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 27 of 29

Brian Matter (Gear Grinder)

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 28 of 29

Russell Finsterwald (Trek) and Todd Wells (Specialized)

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Image 29 of 29

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox)

(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) and Catharine Pendrel (Luna) won the North American season-ending Iceman Cometh point-to-point cross country mountain bike race finishing in Traverse City, Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

Kabush was part of an eight-man lead group including US National Champion Stephen Ettinger (BMC), Russell Finsterwald (Trek), Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale), Brian Matter, Todd Wells (Specialized), Cole House (616 Fabrication) and Kerry Werner (BMC).  The Canadian led the charge to the finish to take the win ahead of Wells and Bishop.

In the women's race, Pendrel and Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers) got away and rode much of the race together, but in the final third, Pendrel got away from eventual runner-up Woodruff.  Michigan's own Mackenzie Woodring (Einstein) racing placed third.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott 3Rox1:37:22
2Todd Wells (USA) Specialized0:00:01
3Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale0:00:03
4Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder0:00:06
5Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team0:00:07
6Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Factory Racing
7Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott 3Rox Racing0:00:15
8Cole House (USA) 616 Fabrication0:00:40
9Jorden Wakeley (USA) Einstein Racing0:00:43
10Mike Phillips (USA) Adventure 212/ Specialized0:03:09
11Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada0:03:51
12Travis Woodruff (USA) Momentum Endurance0:03:54
13Cameron Jette (Can) Scott 3Rox
14Isaac Neff (USA)0:03:55
15Corey Stelljes (USA) Racers Against Child
16Ben Renkema (USA) Stans NoTubes0:04:47
17Steve Twining (USA) Soup Can Racing0:05:14
18Christian Tanguy (USA) Team CF0:05:25
19Jordan Diekema (USA) Bissell - ABG
20Nathaniel Williams (USA) Bissell ABG0:05:30
21Tyler Gauthier (USA) Range Mountain Bike0:06:37
22Dan Korienek (USA) Leadout Racing0:06:43
23Matt Acker (USA)0:06:44
24Mike Simonson (USA) 616 Fabrication0:06:46
25Jason Suppan (USA) Soup Can Racing0:06:51
26Richard Mezo (USA) Rbikes.Com0:08:06
27Scott Hoffner (USA) Team Priority Health
28Ray Nelson (USA) Tread Head Cycling0:08:10
29Ben Jenkins (USA)0:08:13
30Dallas Fowler (USA) Kuhl0:08:16
31Ronald Catlin (USA) RBS Cycling0:08:19
32Connor Bell (USA) Rocktown Racing0:08:20
33Jonathan Card (USA)0:08:21
34Ryan Krayer (USA) Adventure 2120:08:23
35Ted Hanes (USA)0:08:26
36Derek Graham (USA) ICC Bissell-ABG0:08:33
37Stephen Dempsey (USA)0:09:02
38Justin Piontek (USA)0:09:03
39John Cowan (USA)0:09:22
40Nathan Guerra (USA) Vision Cycling0:09:38
41Gabriel Ion (USA) Tread Head Cycling0:09:40
42Marcus Bush (USA) Synergy/now Bikes0:09:48
43Senkerik Benjamin (USA) Ripon College0:09:56
44Jan Roubal (Can)
45Greg Kuhn (USA) RBS Cycling0:10:04
46Jason Lowetz (USA) PAA/Remax0:10:10
47Drew Edsall (USA) Kenda-Felt0:10:16
48Michael Hemme (USA) Roscoe Village Bike0:10:27
49Bryan Underwood (USA) Kids Race Sports
50Aaron Beebe (USA)0:10:29
51Gregory Springborn (USA) Little Ade's/little0:10:31
52Jason Rassi (USA) Little Ade's/little0:10:38
53Shawn Davison (USA)
54Christopher Vitton (USA) Speed Merchants0:10:58
55Blaine Benson (USA) Michigan Youth Cycling0:11:20
56Jay Click (USA) Cycletherapy0:11:25
57Matt Silvia (USA) Roscoe Village Bike0:11:39
58David Vandermeer (USA)0:11:42
59Aaron McCready (USA) Racing Greyhounds0:11:49
60Jimmie Colflesh (USA)0:12:14
61Chris Peariso (USA) Adventure 2120:12:33
62Alek Minkis (USA) Midwest Development0:12:34
63Joe Thomas (USA)0:13:49
64Gunner Dygert (USA) Bicycle Outfitters0:13:55
65Jason Buccellato (USA) RBS Cycling
66Dale Carley (USA) Fusion Cycling Team/0:13:58
67Nathan St Onge (USA)0:13:59
68Kelly Sugg (USA) RBS Cycling0:14:11
69Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology0:14:13
70Jeremy Karel (USA)0:14:20
71Ryan Kennedy (USA) Einstein Racing0:14:29
72Daniel Kotwicki (USA) Michiganyouthcycling0:14:38
73Brent Goetz (USA) Revolution Racing0:16:03
74Daniel Sterling (USA) Racing Greyhounds0:16:22
75Michael Wenzel (USA) KS Energy0:16:26
76Mark Parmelee (USA) Cycletherapy/special0:17:03
77Michael Sherven (USA)0:17:36
78Ed Serrat (USA) Cycletherapy- Mi0:17:59
79Tyler Jenema (USA)0:18:10
80Chad Wells (USA)0:18:27
81Scott Cole (USA) Adventure 2120:18:28
82Jason Grobbel (USA)0:18:38
83Casey Hildebrandt (USA) Twin Six0:18:46
84Christopher (cj) Brish (USA) Cycletherapy- Mi0:19:07
85David Bender (USA) Janesville Velo Club0:19:33
86Matthew Light (USA) KCV Cycling Club0:20:32
87Bryan Frazier (USA) Adventure 2120:20:36
88Cody Sovis (USA) Hagerty Racing/hager0:20:54
89Todd Freidinger (USA)0:22:02
90Michael A. Gottfried (USA) Twin Six0:22:14
91Dan McGraw (USA) Freewheeler Bike0:22:50
92Brian McCabe (USA) Twin Six Motor Club0:23:16
93Jon Wlodarczak (USA) Twin Six
94Aryn Pongratz (USA) Twin Six/ Motor Club0:23:17
95Earl Hillaker (USA)0:23:57
96Derek Laan (USA) Cannondale-Neowood0:24:12
97Michael Verhagen (USA) Ks Energy/ Team Wisc.0:26:01
98Jason Mulawa (USA) Wolverine Racing0:26:14
99Scott Wolfson (USA) KLM/coldstone0:26:25
100Mitchell Hoke (USA) Kenda-Felt0:26:59
101Phil Vanderlugt (USA)0:28:11
102Michael Adams (USA) Racing Greyhounds0:30:10
103Mitchell Deyoung (USA)0:32:22
104Wes Sovis (USA) Hagerty Racing0:33:01
105Nikolai Anikin (USA) Conti0:36:40
106Todd Powers (USA) Team Sandbag0:38:29
107Bill Gallagher (USA)0:47:40
108Mark Keating (USA)0:48:21
109John Gabriel (USA) Specialized0:49:07

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna1:53:15
2Chloe Woodruff (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club0:01:37
3Mackenzie Woodring (USA) Einstein Racing0:02:00
4Sara Kylander-Johnson (USA) Kuhl/Skihut/Specialialized0:04:33
5Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing0:04:40
6Amanda Sin (Can) Scott 3Rox Racing0:06:10
7Susan Stephens (Can) Grit MTB/Dominos0:08:08
8Bridgett Widrig (USA) Hagerty Racing0:08:12
9Tricia Fleischer (USA) Kinky Llama Racing0:11:22
10April Morgan (USA) All-City
11Heather Spencer (USA)0:12:34
12Christy Keely (USA) Pepper Palace0:12:55
13Lauri Brockmiller (USA) Hagerty Racing0:14:02
14Cooper Dendel (USA)0:14:58
15Lisa Krayer (USA) Adventure 2120:15:46
16Kathryn Krikke (USA) Freewheeler Bike0:15:48
17Victoria Barclay (USA) Stan's NoTobes0:16:42
18Michelle Peariso (USA) Adventure 2120:21:25
19Erin Vicary (USA) G.R.I.T MTB0:27:57
20Jackie Cohen (USA)0:35:14
21Kiersta Tucker (USA) Wood -N- Wave0:36:06
22Julie Kuliecza (USA) River City Women's0:42:11
23Beth Trollman (USA) Aberdeen Bike0:54:36

