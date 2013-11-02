Image 1 of 29 Catharine Pendrel (Luna) (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 2 of 29 Geoff Kabush with his Iceman Trophy (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 3 of 29 Iceman Cometh winners Catherine Pendrel and Geoff Kabush on the podium (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 4 of 29 Men's Iceman podium: Jeremiah Bishop, Geoff Kabush, Todd Wells (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 5 of 29 Geoff Kabush celebrates his Iceman Cometh victory (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 6 of 29 Men's Iceman podium: Jeremiah Bishop, Geoff Kabush, Todd Wells (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 7 of 29 Iceman Cometh winner Catherine Pendrel on the podium (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 8 of 29 Women's Iceman Cometh podium: Mackenzie Woodring, Catharine Pendrel, Chloe Woodruff (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 9 of 29 Cooper Dendel (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 10 of 29 Emily Batty (Trek) (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 11 of 29 Mackenzie Woodring (Einstein Racing) (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 12 of 29 Chloe Woodruff (Cranbrothers) (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 13 of 29 Catharine Pendrel (Luna) on her way to a victory (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 14 of 29 Erin Vicary (G.R.I.T.) (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 15 of 29 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 16 of 29 Mackenzie Woodring (Einstein Racing) (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 17 of 29 Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers) (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 18 of 29 Catharine Pendrel (Luna) leads Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers) (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 19 of 29 Tyler Jenema (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 20 of 29 Jan Roubal (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 21 of 29 Ray Nelson (Tread Head Cycling) (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 22 of 29 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) leads Todd Wells (Specialized) (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 23 of 29 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 24 of 29 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) leads Russell Finsterwald (Trek) (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 25 of 29 Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers) (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 26 of 29 Mackenzie Woodring (Einstein Racing) (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 27 of 29 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 28 of 29 Russell Finsterwald (Trek) and Todd Wells (Specialized) (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 29 of 29 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) and Catharine Pendrel (Luna) won the North American season-ending Iceman Cometh point-to-point cross country mountain bike race finishing in Traverse City, Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

Kabush was part of an eight-man lead group including US National Champion Stephen Ettinger (BMC), Russell Finsterwald (Trek), Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale), Brian Matter, Todd Wells (Specialized), Cole House (616 Fabrication) and Kerry Werner (BMC). The Canadian led the charge to the finish to take the win ahead of Wells and Bishop.

In the women's race, Pendrel and Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers) got away and rode much of the race together, but in the final third, Pendrel got away from eventual runner-up Woodruff. Michigan's own Mackenzie Woodring (Einstein) racing placed third.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott 3Rox 1:37:22 2 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized 0:00:01 3 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale 0:00:03 4 Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder 0:00:06 5 Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team 0:00:07 6 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Factory Racing 7 Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott 3Rox Racing 0:00:15 8 Cole House (USA) 616 Fabrication 0:00:40 9 Jorden Wakeley (USA) Einstein Racing 0:00:43 10 Mike Phillips (USA) Adventure 212/ Specialized 0:03:09 11 Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada 0:03:51 12 Travis Woodruff (USA) Momentum Endurance 0:03:54 13 Cameron Jette (Can) Scott 3Rox 14 Isaac Neff (USA) 0:03:55 15 Corey Stelljes (USA) Racers Against Child 16 Ben Renkema (USA) Stans NoTubes 0:04:47 17 Steve Twining (USA) Soup Can Racing 0:05:14 18 Christian Tanguy (USA) Team CF 0:05:25 19 Jordan Diekema (USA) Bissell - ABG 20 Nathaniel Williams (USA) Bissell ABG 0:05:30 21 Tyler Gauthier (USA) Range Mountain Bike 0:06:37 22 Dan Korienek (USA) Leadout Racing 0:06:43 23 Matt Acker (USA) 0:06:44 24 Mike Simonson (USA) 616 Fabrication 0:06:46 25 Jason Suppan (USA) Soup Can Racing 0:06:51 26 Richard Mezo (USA) Rbikes.Com 0:08:06 27 Scott Hoffner (USA) Team Priority Health 28 Ray Nelson (USA) Tread Head Cycling 0:08:10 29 Ben Jenkins (USA) 0:08:13 30 Dallas Fowler (USA) Kuhl 0:08:16 31 Ronald Catlin (USA) RBS Cycling 0:08:19 32 Connor Bell (USA) Rocktown Racing 0:08:20 33 Jonathan Card (USA) 0:08:21 34 Ryan Krayer (USA) Adventure 212 0:08:23 35 Ted Hanes (USA) 0:08:26 36 Derek Graham (USA) ICC Bissell-ABG 0:08:33 37 Stephen Dempsey (USA) 0:09:02 38 Justin Piontek (USA) 0:09:03 39 John Cowan (USA) 0:09:22 40 Nathan Guerra (USA) Vision Cycling 0:09:38 41 Gabriel Ion (USA) Tread Head Cycling 0:09:40 42 Marcus Bush (USA) Synergy/now Bikes 0:09:48 43 Senkerik Benjamin (USA) Ripon College 0:09:56 44 Jan Roubal (Can) 45 Greg Kuhn (USA) RBS Cycling 0:10:04 46 Jason Lowetz (USA) PAA/Remax 0:10:10 47 Drew Edsall (USA) Kenda-Felt 0:10:16 48 Michael Hemme (USA) Roscoe Village Bike 0:10:27 49 Bryan Underwood (USA) Kids Race Sports 50 Aaron Beebe (USA) 0:10:29 51 Gregory Springborn (USA) Little Ade's/little 0:10:31 52 Jason Rassi (USA) Little Ade's/little 0:10:38 53 Shawn Davison (USA) 54 Christopher Vitton (USA) Speed Merchants 0:10:58 55 Blaine Benson (USA) Michigan Youth Cycling 0:11:20 56 Jay Click (USA) Cycletherapy 0:11:25 57 Matt Silvia (USA) Roscoe Village Bike 0:11:39 58 David Vandermeer (USA) 0:11:42 59 Aaron McCready (USA) Racing Greyhounds 0:11:49 60 Jimmie Colflesh (USA) 0:12:14 61 Chris Peariso (USA) Adventure 212 0:12:33 62 Alek Minkis (USA) Midwest Development 0:12:34 63 Joe Thomas (USA) 0:13:49 64 Gunner Dygert (USA) Bicycle Outfitters 0:13:55 65 Jason Buccellato (USA) RBS Cycling 66 Dale Carley (USA) Fusion Cycling Team/ 0:13:58 67 Nathan St Onge (USA) 0:13:59 68 Kelly Sugg (USA) RBS Cycling 0:14:11 69 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology 0:14:13 70 Jeremy Karel (USA) 0:14:20 71 Ryan Kennedy (USA) Einstein Racing 0:14:29 72 Daniel Kotwicki (USA) Michiganyouthcycling 0:14:38 73 Brent Goetz (USA) Revolution Racing 0:16:03 74 Daniel Sterling (USA) Racing Greyhounds 0:16:22 75 Michael Wenzel (USA) KS Energy 0:16:26 76 Mark Parmelee (USA) Cycletherapy/special 0:17:03 77 Michael Sherven (USA) 0:17:36 78 Ed Serrat (USA) Cycletherapy- Mi 0:17:59 79 Tyler Jenema (USA) 0:18:10 80 Chad Wells (USA) 0:18:27 81 Scott Cole (USA) Adventure 212 0:18:28 82 Jason Grobbel (USA) 0:18:38 83 Casey Hildebrandt (USA) Twin Six 0:18:46 84 Christopher (cj) Brish (USA) Cycletherapy- Mi 0:19:07 85 David Bender (USA) Janesville Velo Club 0:19:33 86 Matthew Light (USA) KCV Cycling Club 0:20:32 87 Bryan Frazier (USA) Adventure 212 0:20:36 88 Cody Sovis (USA) Hagerty Racing/hager 0:20:54 89 Todd Freidinger (USA) 0:22:02 90 Michael A. Gottfried (USA) Twin Six 0:22:14 91 Dan McGraw (USA) Freewheeler Bike 0:22:50 92 Brian McCabe (USA) Twin Six Motor Club 0:23:16 93 Jon Wlodarczak (USA) Twin Six 94 Aryn Pongratz (USA) Twin Six/ Motor Club 0:23:17 95 Earl Hillaker (USA) 0:23:57 96 Derek Laan (USA) Cannondale-Neowood 0:24:12 97 Michael Verhagen (USA) Ks Energy/ Team Wisc. 0:26:01 98 Jason Mulawa (USA) Wolverine Racing 0:26:14 99 Scott Wolfson (USA) KLM/coldstone 0:26:25 100 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Kenda-Felt 0:26:59 101 Phil Vanderlugt (USA) 0:28:11 102 Michael Adams (USA) Racing Greyhounds 0:30:10 103 Mitchell Deyoung (USA) 0:32:22 104 Wes Sovis (USA) Hagerty Racing 0:33:01 105 Nikolai Anikin (USA) Conti 0:36:40 106 Todd Powers (USA) Team Sandbag 0:38:29 107 Bill Gallagher (USA) 0:47:40 108 Mark Keating (USA) 0:48:21 109 John Gabriel (USA) Specialized 0:49:07