Kabush and Pendrel win Iceman Cometh
Canadians double up on season-ending victories
Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) and Catharine Pendrel (Luna) won the North American season-ending Iceman Cometh point-to-point cross country mountain bike race finishing in Traverse City, Michigan on Saturday afternoon.
Kabush was part of an eight-man lead group including US National Champion Stephen Ettinger (BMC), Russell Finsterwald (Trek), Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale), Brian Matter, Todd Wells (Specialized), Cole House (616 Fabrication) and Kerry Werner (BMC). The Canadian led the charge to the finish to take the win ahead of Wells and Bishop.
In the women's race, Pendrel and Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers) got away and rode much of the race together, but in the final third, Pendrel got away from eventual runner-up Woodruff. Michigan's own Mackenzie Woodring (Einstein) racing placed third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott 3Rox
|1:37:22
|2
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|0:00:01
|3
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
|0:00:03
|4
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder
|0:00:06
|5
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team
|0:00:07
|6
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott 3Rox Racing
|0:00:15
|8
|Cole House (USA) 616 Fabrication
|0:00:40
|9
|Jorden Wakeley (USA) Einstein Racing
|0:00:43
|10
|Mike Phillips (USA) Adventure 212/ Specialized
|0:03:09
|11
|Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada
|0:03:51
|12
|Travis Woodruff (USA) Momentum Endurance
|0:03:54
|13
|Cameron Jette (Can) Scott 3Rox
|14
|Isaac Neff (USA)
|0:03:55
|15
|Corey Stelljes (USA) Racers Against Child
|16
|Ben Renkema (USA) Stans NoTubes
|0:04:47
|17
|Steve Twining (USA) Soup Can Racing
|0:05:14
|18
|Christian Tanguy (USA) Team CF
|0:05:25
|19
|Jordan Diekema (USA) Bissell - ABG
|20
|Nathaniel Williams (USA) Bissell ABG
|0:05:30
|21
|Tyler Gauthier (USA) Range Mountain Bike
|0:06:37
|22
|Dan Korienek (USA) Leadout Racing
|0:06:43
|23
|Matt Acker (USA)
|0:06:44
|24
|Mike Simonson (USA) 616 Fabrication
|0:06:46
|25
|Jason Suppan (USA) Soup Can Racing
|0:06:51
|26
|Richard Mezo (USA) Rbikes.Com
|0:08:06
|27
|Scott Hoffner (USA) Team Priority Health
|28
|Ray Nelson (USA) Tread Head Cycling
|0:08:10
|29
|Ben Jenkins (USA)
|0:08:13
|30
|Dallas Fowler (USA) Kuhl
|0:08:16
|31
|Ronald Catlin (USA) RBS Cycling
|0:08:19
|32
|Connor Bell (USA) Rocktown Racing
|0:08:20
|33
|Jonathan Card (USA)
|0:08:21
|34
|Ryan Krayer (USA) Adventure 212
|0:08:23
|35
|Ted Hanes (USA)
|0:08:26
|36
|Derek Graham (USA) ICC Bissell-ABG
|0:08:33
|37
|Stephen Dempsey (USA)
|0:09:02
|38
|Justin Piontek (USA)
|0:09:03
|39
|John Cowan (USA)
|0:09:22
|40
|Nathan Guerra (USA) Vision Cycling
|0:09:38
|41
|Gabriel Ion (USA) Tread Head Cycling
|0:09:40
|42
|Marcus Bush (USA) Synergy/now Bikes
|0:09:48
|43
|Senkerik Benjamin (USA) Ripon College
|0:09:56
|44
|Jan Roubal (Can)
|45
|Greg Kuhn (USA) RBS Cycling
|0:10:04
|46
|Jason Lowetz (USA) PAA/Remax
|0:10:10
|47
|Drew Edsall (USA) Kenda-Felt
|0:10:16
|48
|Michael Hemme (USA) Roscoe Village Bike
|0:10:27
|49
|Bryan Underwood (USA) Kids Race Sports
|50
|Aaron Beebe (USA)
|0:10:29
|51
|Gregory Springborn (USA) Little Ade's/little
|0:10:31
|52
|Jason Rassi (USA) Little Ade's/little
|0:10:38
|53
|Shawn Davison (USA)
|54
|Christopher Vitton (USA) Speed Merchants
|0:10:58
|55
|Blaine Benson (USA) Michigan Youth Cycling
|0:11:20
|56
|Jay Click (USA) Cycletherapy
|0:11:25
|57
|Matt Silvia (USA) Roscoe Village Bike
|0:11:39
|58
|David Vandermeer (USA)
|0:11:42
|59
|Aaron McCready (USA) Racing Greyhounds
|0:11:49
|60
|Jimmie Colflesh (USA)
|0:12:14
|61
|Chris Peariso (USA) Adventure 212
|0:12:33
|62
|Alek Minkis (USA) Midwest Development
|0:12:34
|63
|Joe Thomas (USA)
|0:13:49
|64
|Gunner Dygert (USA) Bicycle Outfitters
|0:13:55
|65
|Jason Buccellato (USA) RBS Cycling
|66
|Dale Carley (USA) Fusion Cycling Team/
|0:13:58
|67
|Nathan St Onge (USA)
|0:13:59
|68
|Kelly Sugg (USA) RBS Cycling
|0:14:11
|69
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology
|0:14:13
|70
|Jeremy Karel (USA)
|0:14:20
|71
|Ryan Kennedy (USA) Einstein Racing
|0:14:29
|72
|Daniel Kotwicki (USA) Michiganyouthcycling
|0:14:38
|73
|Brent Goetz (USA) Revolution Racing
|0:16:03
|74
|Daniel Sterling (USA) Racing Greyhounds
|0:16:22
|75
|Michael Wenzel (USA) KS Energy
|0:16:26
|76
|Mark Parmelee (USA) Cycletherapy/special
|0:17:03
|77
|Michael Sherven (USA)
|0:17:36
|78
|Ed Serrat (USA) Cycletherapy- Mi
|0:17:59
|79
|Tyler Jenema (USA)
|0:18:10
|80
|Chad Wells (USA)
|0:18:27
|81
|Scott Cole (USA) Adventure 212
|0:18:28
|82
|Jason Grobbel (USA)
|0:18:38
|83
|Casey Hildebrandt (USA) Twin Six
|0:18:46
|84
|Christopher (cj) Brish (USA) Cycletherapy- Mi
|0:19:07
|85
|David Bender (USA) Janesville Velo Club
|0:19:33
|86
|Matthew Light (USA) KCV Cycling Club
|0:20:32
|87
|Bryan Frazier (USA) Adventure 212
|0:20:36
|88
|Cody Sovis (USA) Hagerty Racing/hager
|0:20:54
|89
|Todd Freidinger (USA)
|0:22:02
|90
|Michael A. Gottfried (USA) Twin Six
|0:22:14
|91
|Dan McGraw (USA) Freewheeler Bike
|0:22:50
|92
|Brian McCabe (USA) Twin Six Motor Club
|0:23:16
|93
|Jon Wlodarczak (USA) Twin Six
|94
|Aryn Pongratz (USA) Twin Six/ Motor Club
|0:23:17
|95
|Earl Hillaker (USA)
|0:23:57
|96
|Derek Laan (USA) Cannondale-Neowood
|0:24:12
|97
|Michael Verhagen (USA) Ks Energy/ Team Wisc.
|0:26:01
|98
|Jason Mulawa (USA) Wolverine Racing
|0:26:14
|99
|Scott Wolfson (USA) KLM/coldstone
|0:26:25
|100
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Kenda-Felt
|0:26:59
|101
|Phil Vanderlugt (USA)
|0:28:11
|102
|Michael Adams (USA) Racing Greyhounds
|0:30:10
|103
|Mitchell Deyoung (USA)
|0:32:22
|104
|Wes Sovis (USA) Hagerty Racing
|0:33:01
|105
|Nikolai Anikin (USA) Conti
|0:36:40
|106
|Todd Powers (USA) Team Sandbag
|0:38:29
|107
|Bill Gallagher (USA)
|0:47:40
|108
|Mark Keating (USA)
|0:48:21
|109
|John Gabriel (USA) Specialized
|0:49:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna
|1:53:15
|2
|Chloe Woodruff (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|0:01:37
|3
|Mackenzie Woodring (USA) Einstein Racing
|0:02:00
|4
|Sara Kylander-Johnson (USA) Kuhl/Skihut/Specialialized
|0:04:33
|5
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:40
|6
|Amanda Sin (Can) Scott 3Rox Racing
|0:06:10
|7
|Susan Stephens (Can) Grit MTB/Dominos
|0:08:08
|8
|Bridgett Widrig (USA) Hagerty Racing
|0:08:12
|9
|Tricia Fleischer (USA) Kinky Llama Racing
|0:11:22
|10
|April Morgan (USA) All-City
|11
|Heather Spencer (USA)
|0:12:34
|12
|Christy Keely (USA) Pepper Palace
|0:12:55
|13
|Lauri Brockmiller (USA) Hagerty Racing
|0:14:02
|14
|Cooper Dendel (USA)
|0:14:58
|15
|Lisa Krayer (USA) Adventure 212
|0:15:46
|16
|Kathryn Krikke (USA) Freewheeler Bike
|0:15:48
|17
|Victoria Barclay (USA) Stan's NoTobes
|0:16:42
|18
|Michelle Peariso (USA) Adventure 212
|0:21:25
|19
|Erin Vicary (USA) G.R.I.T MTB
|0:27:57
|20
|Jackie Cohen (USA)
|0:35:14
|21
|Kiersta Tucker (USA) Wood -N- Wave
|0:36:06
|22
|Julie Kuliecza (USA) River City Women's
|0:42:11
|23
|Beth Trollman (USA) Aberdeen Bike
|0:54:36
