Fireworks flew at the third stop of the USA CRITS Series where Aerocat's Juan Pablo Dotti picked up the win at the Hyde Park Blast in Cincinnati, Ohio. Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes) kept the Champion System Leader's Jersey despite crashing with the 2009 Blast winner, Aerocat's Emile Abraham, in the final sprint.

Aerocat was the story of the night, animating the race, chasing down primes, and, ultimately, winning the race. Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes' Mark Hekman and David Guttenplan were in multiple breaks, but most of the race was spent defending Howe's lead.

Several breaks went away but one looked like it was going stick with 10 laps to go, and included Andy Crater (Aerocat), Ryan Dewald, Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation), Gabe Lloyd (Metlife), Andy Moskal, and Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes). With three laps to go, however, the break was caught.

Dewald took a flyer off the front but was brought back with one lap to go as the peloton geared up for a field sprint finale.

Out of the last turn and about 100 feet from the finish, Howe and Abraham locked horns and went down. Abraham's teammate, Juan Pablo Dotti, sprinted to victory and the 200 points for winning boosted him from 61st place into the top 10 overall. Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable) finished in second place, earning his second USA CRITS podium this season, while Christopher Uberti (Panther) rounded out the top three.

Women's racing returns to the Series at the Iron Hill Twilight Criterium on July 10 in West Chester, PA. It is a back-to-back weekend for the men, with the CapCrit returning on July 11 in Washington DC on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Elite men
1Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team)
2Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)
3Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
4Andrew Crater (AeroCat Cycling Team)
5Paul Martin (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
6Eric Young
7Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)
8Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
9Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes)
10Diego Garavito (AeroCat Cycling Team)
11Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)
12John Grant (Texas Roadhouse)
13Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
14Erik Hamilton (Nuvo/Cultural Trail)
15David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
16Andrew Seitz (Indiana Regional Medical Center)
17Jacob (Jake) Rytlewski (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)
18Andy Moskal (Panther/RGF pb Felt)
19Alan Antonuk (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health – RGF pb Felt Bicycles)
20Curtis Winsor (NCVC/United Health Group)
21Daniel Campbell
22Noah Singer (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
23Adam Leibovitz (Cleveland Clinic/ RGF P/B Felt)
24Ryan Good (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health – RGF pb Felt Bicycles)
25Mike Stubna (Indiana Regional Medical Center)
26Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
27Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled by Jittery Joes)
28Andrew Clarke (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
29Johnathan Freter (Pro Chain Cycling)
30Rich Harper (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GearGrinder)
31J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar)
32Daniel Quinlan (Carbon Racing)
33Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes)
34Ryan Knapp (Panther/ Competitive Cyclist)
35Kirk Albers (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
36Ryan Dewald (BiKyle/Mazur Coaching)
37Tim Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)
38Eric Knight
39Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled by Jittery Joes)
40John Minturn (AXA Equitable - CRCA)
41Jeremy Grimm (CCSH/RGF pb Felt)
42Ryan Gamm
43David Chernosky (CCSH/RGF Pb Felt Bicycles)
44Matthew Weeks
45Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)
46Brian Lark (Turner/Pro Chain)
47Matthew Howe
48Christopher Bogedin (CCSH - RGF Pb Felt Bicycles Elite)
49John Crow (North Carolina State University)
50Erik Lesco
51Chad Salla (Alderfer Bergen Cycling)
52Chris Nevitt (Fetzer Cycling)
53Andrew Olson (Subaru-Gary Fisher)
54Mitchell Kersting (Fetzer / Sonovelo)
55David Hauber
56Brent Martin (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
58Chris Chartier (alderfer bergen)
59Burgess Gow (Team Ghisallo)
60Robert Martin (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health / RGF p/b Felt)

USA CRITS overall after three races
1Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)541pts
2Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)524
3Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)496

Lap leader
1Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)17laps

Best young rider
1Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)

Elite women (non-USA CRITS race)
1Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda)
2Sally Price
3Jane Evely (Team SummaCare)
4Erin Silliman (Fruit66/Artemis)
5Briana Kovac (Alderfer Bergen)
6Samantha Brode (Carbon Racing)
7Erin Hetzel (indiebike.com pb Ortholndy)
8Patricia Buerkle (Fruit66/Artemis)
9Pamela Loebig (Alderfer Bergen)
10Robin Bauer (Team Nebo Ridge)
11Rita Klofta (Pista Elite)
12Cora Olson (Team CARD)
13Terra Kier (Michelob Ultra Cycling)
14Jennifer Cvar
15Jane Weakley
16Krystal McNutt (Team Kenda)
17Emily Walling
18Erin Quinlan (Carbon Racing)
19Mary Penta (Scheller's Fitness & Cycling)
20Sarah Demerly
21Sara Harper (Grunt Girl Racing)
22Laura Bohler (Bike Clicks/Team Louisville)
23Joan Hanscom (Bike Clicks/Team Louisville)

