Fireworks flew at the third stop of the USA CRITS Series where Aerocat's Juan Pablo Dotti picked up the win at the Hyde Park Blast in Cincinnati, Ohio. Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes) kept the Champion System Leader's Jersey despite crashing with the 2009 Blast winner, Aerocat's Emile Abraham, in the final sprint.

Aerocat was the story of the night, animating the race, chasing down primes, and, ultimately, winning the race. Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes' Mark Hekman and David Guttenplan were in multiple breaks, but most of the race was spent defending Howe's lead.

Several breaks went away but one looked like it was going stick with 10 laps to go, and included Andy Crater (Aerocat), Ryan Dewald, Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation), Gabe Lloyd (Metlife), Andy Moskal, and Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes). With three laps to go, however, the break was caught.

Dewald took a flyer off the front but was brought back with one lap to go as the peloton geared up for a field sprint finale.

Out of the last turn and about 100 feet from the finish, Howe and Abraham locked horns and went down. Abraham's teammate, Juan Pablo Dotti, sprinted to victory and the 200 points for winning boosted him from 61st place into the top 10 overall. Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable) finished in second place, earning his second USA CRITS podium this season, while Christopher Uberti (Panther) rounded out the top three.

Women's racing returns to the Series at the Iron Hill Twilight Criterium on July 10 in West Chester, PA. It is a back-to-back weekend for the men, with the CapCrit returning on July 11 in Washington DC on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Elite men 1 Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team) 2 Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA) 3 Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 4 Andrew Crater (AeroCat Cycling Team) 5 Paul Martin (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 6 Eric Young 7 Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar) 8 Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation) 9 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes) 10 Diego Garavito (AeroCat Cycling Team) 11 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com) 12 John Grant (Texas Roadhouse) 13 Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes) 14 Erik Hamilton (Nuvo/Cultural Trail) 15 David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes) 16 Andrew Seitz (Indiana Regional Medical Center) 17 Jacob (Jake) Rytlewski (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER) 18 Andy Moskal (Panther/RGF pb Felt) 19 Alan Antonuk (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health – RGF pb Felt Bicycles) 20 Curtis Winsor (NCVC/United Health Group) 21 Daniel Campbell 22 Noah Singer (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist) 23 Adam Leibovitz (Cleveland Clinic/ RGF P/B Felt) 24 Ryan Good (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health – RGF pb Felt Bicycles) 25 Mike Stubna (Indiana Regional Medical Center) 26 Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar) 27 Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled by Jittery Joes) 28 Andrew Clarke (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist) 29 Johnathan Freter (Pro Chain Cycling) 30 Rich Harper (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GearGrinder) 31 J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar) 32 Daniel Quinlan (Carbon Racing) 33 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes) 34 Ryan Knapp (Panther/ Competitive Cyclist) 35 Kirk Albers (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist) 36 Ryan Dewald (BiKyle/Mazur Coaching) 37 Tim Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com) 38 Eric Knight 39 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled by Jittery Joes) 40 John Minturn (AXA Equitable - CRCA) 41 Jeremy Grimm (CCSH/RGF pb Felt) 42 Ryan Gamm 43 David Chernosky (CCSH/RGF Pb Felt Bicycles) 44 Matthew Weeks 45 Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar) 46 Brian Lark (Turner/Pro Chain) 47 Matthew Howe 48 Christopher Bogedin (CCSH - RGF Pb Felt Bicycles Elite) 49 John Crow (North Carolina State University) 50 Erik Lesco 51 Chad Salla (Alderfer Bergen Cycling) 52 Chris Nevitt (Fetzer Cycling) 53 Andrew Olson (Subaru-Gary Fisher) 54 Mitchell Kersting (Fetzer / Sonovelo) 55 David Hauber 56 Brent Martin (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist) 58 Chris Chartier (alderfer bergen) 59 Burgess Gow (Team Ghisallo) 60 Robert Martin (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health / RGF p/b Felt)

USA CRITS overall after three races 1 Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes) 541 pts 2 Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) 524 3 Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team) 496

Lap leader 1 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 17 laps

Best young rider 1 Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)