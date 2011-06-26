Trending

Manderfield wins from Evely and Price in Hyde Park

RideClean rider too good by a bike length in finale

Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) withstood a series of attacks in the finishing laps from a Texas Roadhouse trio in taking the win at Hyde Park. A break of 5 pulled clear after the midpoint that caught out the Secret team, which put 2 on the podium in the previous evenings Madeira Centennial Crit. The Texas Roadhouse-led break kept the 5 clear, and it was Manderfield by a bike length at the line.

Full Results
#
1Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
2Jane Evely (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
3Sally Price (Team SummaCare)
4Annajean Dallaire (Racing for Rileys)
5Colleen Cornelius
6Jane Weakley (Secret Cycling)
7Emily Walling (Secret Cycling)
8Jenette Williams
9Sierra Siebenlist
10Kate Ross (PainPathways Cycling Team)
11Staci Joy
12Elizabeth Martin
13Jennifer Cvar (Team Nebo Ridge)
14Regan Baum
15Tracy Tolson
16Kiersta Tucker (Schellers Racing Team)
17Laura Bohler
18Stephanie Breslin (Team Ghisallo)
19Sydney Hatten
20Rebecca Zink
21Erika Howard (Secret Cycling)
22Hannah Calvert (Scholars Inn Bakehouse Team Tortuga)

 

