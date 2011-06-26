Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) withstood a series of attacks in the finishing laps from a Texas Roadhouse trio in taking the win at Hyde Park. A break of 5 pulled clear after the midpoint that caught out the Secret team, which put 2 on the podium in the previous evenings Madeira Centennial Crit. The Texas Roadhouse-led break kept the 5 clear, and it was Manderfield by a bike length at the line.

Full Results # 1 Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) 2 Jane Evely (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex) 3 Sally Price (Team SummaCare) 4 Annajean Dallaire (Racing for Rileys) 5 Colleen Cornelius 6 Jane Weakley (Secret Cycling) 7 Emily Walling (Secret Cycling) 8 Jenette Williams 9 Sierra Siebenlist 10 Kate Ross (PainPathways Cycling Team) 11 Staci Joy 12 Elizabeth Martin 13 Jennifer Cvar (Team Nebo Ridge) 14 Regan Baum 15 Tracy Tolson 16 Kiersta Tucker (Schellers Racing Team) 17 Laura Bohler 18 Stephanie Breslin (Team Ghisallo) 19 Sydney Hatten 20 Rebecca Zink 21 Erika Howard (Secret Cycling) 22 Hannah Calvert (Scholars Inn Bakehouse Team Tortuga)