Manderfield wins from Evely and Price in Hyde Park
RideClean rider too good by a bike length in finale
Elite Women criterium: -
Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) withstood a series of attacks in the finishing laps from a Texas Roadhouse trio in taking the win at Hyde Park. A break of 5 pulled clear after the midpoint that caught out the Secret team, which put 2 on the podium in the previous evenings Madeira Centennial Crit. The Texas Roadhouse-led break kept the 5 clear, and it was Manderfield by a bike length at the line.
|#
|1
|Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|2
|Jane Evely (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
|3
|Sally Price (Team SummaCare)
|4
|Annajean Dallaire (Racing for Rileys)
|5
|Colleen Cornelius
|6
|Jane Weakley (Secret Cycling)
|7
|Emily Walling (Secret Cycling)
|8
|Jenette Williams
|9
|Sierra Siebenlist
|10
|Kate Ross (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|11
|Staci Joy
|12
|Elizabeth Martin
|13
|Jennifer Cvar (Team Nebo Ridge)
|14
|Regan Baum
|15
|Tracy Tolson
|16
|Kiersta Tucker (Schellers Racing Team)
|17
|Laura Bohler
|18
|Stephanie Breslin (Team Ghisallo)
|19
|Sydney Hatten
|20
|Rebecca Zink
|21
|Erika Howard (Secret Cycling)
|22
|Hannah Calvert (Scholars Inn Bakehouse Team Tortuga)
