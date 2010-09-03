Trending

Wild bests Vos in sprint

Bronzini third in fast finish

Image 1 of 16

Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany) attacked early in the stage


(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 2 of 16

Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany)on the podium after Stage 4


(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 3 of 16

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) celebrates her victory ahead of Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Giorgia Bronzini (Merida-Gauss). Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss) retained the overall lead


(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 4 of 16

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) sprints to victory ahead of Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Giorgia Bronzini (Merida-Gauss). Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss) retained the overall lead


(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 5 of 16

An aggressive day of racing by Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany)


(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 6 of 16

Carmen Small (United States) and race leader Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss) prepare to take a corner


(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 7 of 16

The young rider competition leader, Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) leads the bunch


(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 8 of 16

Wearing the blue jersey from stage 3's combativity award, Liesbet De Vocht (Nederland Bloeit)


(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 9 of 16

The break turns from the narrow bike lanes and bike paths of the course onto the main road back to the start / finish


(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 10 of 16

Emilia Fahlin (HTC - Columbia Women) in the lead group


(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 11 of 16

The leaders head back to the start / finish at around mid-race


(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 12 of 16

Combativity prize winner on Stage 4 - Emilie Aubry (Cervelo Test Team)


(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 13 of 16

The leaders broke away in the twisty lanes during the first lap


(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 14 of 16

The leaders broke away in the twisty lanes during the first lap


(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 15 of 16

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) in the points jersey


(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 16 of 16

The podium - Wild, Bastianelli, Bras, Kupfernagel, Vos


(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Cervelo's Kirsten Wild won the fourth stage of the Holland Ladies Tour from a bunch sprint at the end of the 97 kilometer stage in Diepenheim.  Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) took second ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Mixteam Merida/Gauss).

The win put Wild fourth on GC, 18 seconds down from race leader Martine Bras (NED - Mixteam Merida/Gauss), while Vos is one second further back in fifth.

"I am really happy to win a stage here in my home race against the best sprinters in the world. Everything had to go perfect and today was that day," said Wild.

“The breakaway was a good situation for us today as it included Sarah Düster, one of the highest ranked GC riders in the group and then everything came together and we were prepared for the sprint,” she continued. “Sarah and Charlotte Becker did a perfect lead out. I came pretty early to the front with 275 meters to go but I was able to hold it.

The day's breakaway never got a huge gap on the field, with the teams of the top sprinters hoping to gain valuable time bonuses to move closer to the race lead.

Tomorrow will see split stages in the town of Rijssen. An 80.4 kilometer morning stage will be followed by the normally decisive 15.6 kilometer time trial in the afternoon.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team2:18:12
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
5Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
6Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
7Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
8Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
9Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
10Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
11Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
12Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
13Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
14Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
15Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
16Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
17Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG
18Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust
19Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
20Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
21Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
22Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
23Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
24Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
25Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
26Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
27Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust
28Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust
29Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
30Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
31Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
32Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
33Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
34Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
35Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
36Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
37Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
38Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
39Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
40Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
41Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
42Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
43Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
44Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
45Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
46Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
47Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
48Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
49Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
50Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
51Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
52Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust
53Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
54Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
55Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters
56Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
57Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
58Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
59Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
60Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
61Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
62Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
63Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
64Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
65Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
66Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
67Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
68Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL
69Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
70Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
71Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
72Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
73Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
74Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
75Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
76Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
77Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
78Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
79Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team
80Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
81Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
82Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
83Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
84Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
85Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL
86Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team
87Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
88Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
89Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
90Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
91Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
92Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
93Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
94Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team
95Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
96Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
97Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
98Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
99Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
100Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
101Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
102Imke Hartogs (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
103Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
104Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters
105Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
106Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
107Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
108Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team
109Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
110Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team
111Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
112Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
113Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
114Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
115Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
116Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
117Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
118Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
119Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
120Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
121Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
122Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
123Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
124Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
125Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
126Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
127Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
128Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
129Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
130Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team
131Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
132Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force0:03:22
133Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:10:27
134Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
135Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor0:13:14
HDAmanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:14:19
HDTrieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
HDOlivia Koster (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
HDMelissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
HDAngharrad Mason (GBr) Wales National Team
DNFKatie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor
DNFAmy Bradley (Aus) Rapha / Condor
DNFBritt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters
DNFErica Broekema (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
DNSAnne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team25pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit20
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss16
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team14
5Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team12
6Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL10
7Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women9
8Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team8
9Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit7
10Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team6
11Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit5
12Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK4
13Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team3
14Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2
15Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team3pts
2Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team2
3Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team3pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2
3Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL2:18:12
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
3Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
4Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
5Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
6Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
7Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
8Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
9Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
10Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
11Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
12Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
13Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
14Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
15Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
16Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
17Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
18Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
19Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
20Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
21Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
22Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
23Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
24Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
25Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
26Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
27Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
28Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
29Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
30Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
31Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
32Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
33Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
34Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
35Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
36Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
37Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
38Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
39Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
40Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
41Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
42Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
43Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
44Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
45Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
46Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
47Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
48Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
49Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
50Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
51Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
52Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
53Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
54Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
55Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
56Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
57Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
58Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
59Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:10:27
60Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nederland Bloeit6:54:36
2Redsun Cycling Team
3Leontien.NL
4People Trust
5Mixteam Merida / Gauss
6HTC Columbia Women
7Cervelo Test Team
8German National Team
9Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
10Lotto Ladies Team
11Canadian National Team
12Noris Cycling UG
13Sram-WV Eemland
14Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
15USA Women Cycling Team
16Switzerland Women Cycling Team
17Hitec Products UCK
18MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
19Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
20Restore Cycling / Ahoij
21Rabo Lady Force
22Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
23Wales National Team
24Team Tubanters
25Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
26Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
27Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
28Team Jan van Arckel

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss10:22:35
2Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:00:07
3Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:00:13
4Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:00:18
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:19
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:00:39
7Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:00:40
8Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team0:00:44
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
10Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:00:47
11Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
12Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:00:49
13Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
14Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
15Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team0:00:50
16Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
17Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
18Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
19Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
20Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
21Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
22Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
23Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
24Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
25Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
26Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
27Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
28Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
29Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
30Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
31Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
32Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
33Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
34Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust
35Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL
36Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
37Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
38Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
39Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
40Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
41Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
42Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
43Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
44Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
45Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team0:01:16
46Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:01:19
47Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
48Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
49Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust
50Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
51Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
52Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
53Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
54Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
55Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters
56Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
57Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team
58Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
59Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
60Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
61Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
62Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
63Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team
64Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
65Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
66Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
67Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:01:31
68Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust
69Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
70Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
71Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
72Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
73Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
74Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
75Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
76Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL
77Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
78Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
79Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
80Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
81Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
82Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team
83Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
84Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
85Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
86Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust0:01:47
87Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:01:48
88Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
89Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
90Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:02:02
91Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:02:04
92Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:02:09
93Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:02:10
94Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:02:14
95Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:02:22
96Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:02:31
97Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
98Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
99Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters0:02:59
100Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:03:02
101Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:03:43
102Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:04:13
103Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:04:17
104Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:04:20
105Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG0:05:30
106Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team0:06:01
107Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:06:11
108Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:06:28
109Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:06:38
110Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust0:07:44
111Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:08:18
112Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:08:31
113Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:08:39
114Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
115Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
116Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
117Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:09:12
118Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
119Imke Hartogs (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:09:14
120Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:09:17
121Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:09:39
122Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:09:55
123Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor0:10:10
124Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team0:12:45
125Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:12:53
126Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team0:13:11
127Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:13:52
128Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:14:35
129Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:16:03
130Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force0:16:15
131Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:17:15
132Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:18:11
133Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team0:24:35
134Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:26:32
135Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor0:38:24

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit67pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team64
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss47
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team46
5Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women38
6Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team38
7Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss34
8Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit27
9Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team24
10Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team23
11Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women21
12Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL21
13Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi20
14Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team19
15Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK18
16Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam16
17Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women8
18Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team8
19Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit8
20Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit7
21Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team6
22Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team3
23Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland2
24Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL2
25Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team9pts
2Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss6
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss6
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit6
5Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team4
6Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team4
7Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team3
8Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi3
9Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam3
10Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1
11Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL1
12Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women1
13Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi10:22:42
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:00:37
3Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL0:00:42
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
5Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team0:00:43
6Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
7Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
8Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
9Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
10Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
11Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
12Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
13Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
14Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
15Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
16Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team0:01:12
17Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
18Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
19Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
20Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
21Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
22Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
23Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
24Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
25Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
26Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
27Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:01:24
28Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
29Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
30Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
31Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
32Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
33Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
34Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
35Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
36Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
37Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
38Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
39Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:01:41
40Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:01:55
41Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:01:57
42Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:02:07
43Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:02:24
44Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
45Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:02:55
46Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:03:36
47Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:04:10
48Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:04:13
49Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:06:04
50Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust0:07:37
51Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:08:11
52Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:08:32
53Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
54Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
55Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:09:10
56Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor0:10:03
57Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:12:46
58Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team0:13:04
59Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:18:04
60Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:26:25

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mixteam Merida / Gauss31:09:38
2Nederland Bloeit0:00:34
3Cervelo Test Team
4Redsun Cycling Team
5USA Women Cycling Team0:00:35
6Leontien.NL0:00:37
7HTC Columbia Women
8Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:01:01
9German National Team0:01:06
10Canadian National Team
11Noris Cycling UG
12Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:01:17
13Lotto Ladies Team0:01:18
14Team Tubanters0:01:35
15People Trust0:01:47
16Hitec Products UCK
17Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
18Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:02:04
19Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:02:16
20Rabo Lady Force
21Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:03:13
22Sram-WV Eemland0:03:35
23MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:03:50
24Wales National Team0:09:36
25Team Jan van Arckel0:11:23
26Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:11:38
27Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:14:17
28Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:19:43

 

