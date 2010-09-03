Image 1 of 16 Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany) attacked early in the stage (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 16 Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany)on the podium after Stage 4 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 16 Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) celebrates her victory ahead of Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Giorgia Bronzini (Merida-Gauss). Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss) retained the overall lead (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 4 of 16 Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) sprints to victory ahead of Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Giorgia Bronzini (Merida-Gauss). Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss) retained the overall lead (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 5 of 16 An aggressive day of racing by Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 6 of 16 Carmen Small (United States) and race leader Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss) prepare to take a corner (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 7 of 16 The young rider competition leader, Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) leads the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 8 of 16 Wearing the blue jersey from stage 3's combativity award, Liesbet De Vocht (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 9 of 16 The break turns from the narrow bike lanes and bike paths of the course onto the main road back to the start / finish (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 10 of 16 Emilia Fahlin (HTC - Columbia Women) in the lead group (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 11 of 16 The leaders head back to the start / finish at around mid-race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 12 of 16 Combativity prize winner on Stage 4 - Emilie Aubry (Cervelo Test Team) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 13 of 16 The leaders broke away in the twisty lanes during the first lap (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 14 of 16 The leaders broke away in the twisty lanes during the first lap (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 15 of 16 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) in the points jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 16 of 16 The podium - Wild, Bastianelli, Bras, Kupfernagel, Vos (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Cervelo's Kirsten Wild won the fourth stage of the Holland Ladies Tour from a bunch sprint at the end of the 97 kilometer stage in Diepenheim. Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) took second ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Mixteam Merida/Gauss).

The win put Wild fourth on GC, 18 seconds down from race leader Martine Bras (NED - Mixteam Merida/Gauss), while Vos is one second further back in fifth.

"I am really happy to win a stage here in my home race against the best sprinters in the world. Everything had to go perfect and today was that day," said Wild.

“The breakaway was a good situation for us today as it included Sarah Düster, one of the highest ranked GC riders in the group and then everything came together and we were prepared for the sprint,” she continued. “Sarah and Charlotte Becker did a perfect lead out. I came pretty early to the front with 275 meters to go but I was able to hold it.

The day's breakaway never got a huge gap on the field, with the teams of the top sprinters hoping to gain valuable time bonuses to move closer to the race lead.

Tomorrow will see split stages in the town of Rijssen. An 80.4 kilometer morning stage will be followed by the normally decisive 15.6 kilometer time trial in the afternoon.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 2:18:12 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 5 Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 6 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL 7 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 8 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 9 Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 10 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 11 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 12 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 13 Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 14 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 15 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team 16 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 17 Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG 18 Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust 19 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 20 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL 21 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 22 Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 23 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL 24 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team 25 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 26 Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 27 Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust 28 Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust 29 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 30 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 31 Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 32 Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 33 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 34 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 35 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 36 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 37 Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 38 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team 39 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 40 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 41 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 42 Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 43 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team 44 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK 45 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 46 Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 47 Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 48 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 49 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 50 Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust 51 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 52 Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust 53 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG 54 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 55 Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters 56 Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 57 Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team 58 Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 59 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 60 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 61 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 62 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 63 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG 64 Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 65 Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 66 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 67 Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 68 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL 69 Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 70 Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 71 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 72 Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 73 Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 74 Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 75 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 76 Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 77 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 78 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 79 Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team 80 Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 81 Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 82 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 83 Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team 84 Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team 85 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL 86 Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team 87 Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters 88 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 89 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 90 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 91 Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 92 Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 93 Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 94 Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team 95 Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 96 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 97 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 98 Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 99 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 100 Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 101 Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 102 Imke Hartogs (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 103 Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters 104 Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters 105 Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters 106 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 107 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 108 Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team 109 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 110 Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team 111 Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 112 Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 113 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 114 Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor 115 Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 116 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG 117 Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 118 Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 119 Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 120 Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK 121 Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 122 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK 123 Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 124 Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 125 Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 126 Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 127 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 128 Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 129 Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 130 Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team 131 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 132 Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force 0:03:22 133 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 0:10:27 134 Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 135 Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor 0:13:14 HD Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 0:14:19 HD Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG HD Olivia Koster (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel HD Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland HD Angharrad Mason (GBr) Wales National Team DNF Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor DNF Amy Bradley (Aus) Rapha / Condor DNF Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters DNF Erica Broekema (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars DNS Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 25 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 20 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 16 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 14 5 Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 12 6 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL 10 7 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 9 8 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 8 9 Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 7 10 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 6 11 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 5 12 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 4 13 Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 3 14 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2 15 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 3 pts 2 Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 2 3 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 3 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2 3 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL 2:18:12 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 3 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 4 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 5 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team 6 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL 7 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL 8 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team 9 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 10 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 11 Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 12 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 13 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 14 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team 15 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 16 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 17 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 18 Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 19 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team 20 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK 21 Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust 22 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 23 Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 24 Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team 25 Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 26 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 27 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 28 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 29 Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 30 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 31 Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 32 Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 33 Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 34 Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 35 Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 36 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 37 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 38 Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 39 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 40 Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team 41 Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team 42 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 43 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 44 Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 45 Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 46 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 47 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 48 Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 49 Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters 50 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 51 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 52 Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 53 Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor 54 Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 55 Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK 56 Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 57 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK 58 Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 59 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 0:10:27 60 Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nederland Bloeit 6:54:36 2 Redsun Cycling Team 3 Leontien.NL 4 People Trust 5 Mixteam Merida / Gauss 6 HTC Columbia Women 7 Cervelo Test Team 8 German National Team 9 Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 10 Lotto Ladies Team 11 Canadian National Team 12 Noris Cycling UG 13 Sram-WV Eemland 14 Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 15 USA Women Cycling Team 16 Switzerland Women Cycling Team 17 Hitec Products UCK 18 MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 19 Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 20 Restore Cycling / Ahoij 21 Rabo Lady Force 22 Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 23 Wales National Team 24 Team Tubanters 25 Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 26 Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 27 Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 28 Team Jan van Arckel

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 10:22:35 2 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:00:07 3 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 0:00:13 4 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:18 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:19 6 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 0:00:39 7 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:40 8 Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 0:00:44 9 Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 10 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:00:47 11 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 12 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:00:49 13 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL 14 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 15 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 0:00:50 16 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL 17 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 18 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team 19 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 20 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 21 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL 22 Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 23 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 24 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 25 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team 26 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 27 Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 28 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 29 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 30 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 31 Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 32 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 33 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 34 Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust 35 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL 36 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 37 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 38 Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 39 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 40 Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 41 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG 42 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 43 Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 44 Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 45 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 0:01:16 46 Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 0:01:19 47 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team 48 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team 49 Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust 50 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 51 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 52 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK 53 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG 54 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 55 Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters 56 Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team 57 Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team 58 Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters 59 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 60 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 61 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 62 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 63 Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team 64 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 65 Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters 66 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG 67 Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 0:01:31 68 Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust 69 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 70 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 71 Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 72 Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 73 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 74 Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 75 Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 76 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL 77 Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 78 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 79 Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 80 Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters 81 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 82 Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team 83 Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 84 Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK 85 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK 86 Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust 0:01:47 87 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:01:48 88 Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 89 Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 90 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 0:02:02 91 Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 0:02:04 92 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:02:09 93 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 0:02:10 94 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 0:02:14 95 Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:02:22 96 Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 0:02:31 97 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 98 Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 99 Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters 0:02:59 100 Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 0:03:02 101 Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:03:43 102 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 0:04:13 103 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:04:17 104 Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 0:04:20 105 Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG 0:05:30 106 Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team 0:06:01 107 Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 0:06:11 108 Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:06:28 109 Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 0:06:38 110 Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust 0:07:44 111 Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:08:18 112 Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:08:31 113 Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 0:08:39 114 Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 115 Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 116 Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team 117 Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 0:09:12 118 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 119 Imke Hartogs (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 0:09:14 120 Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 0:09:17 121 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 0:09:39 122 Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 0:09:55 123 Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor 0:10:10 124 Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team 0:12:45 125 Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 0:12:53 126 Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team 0:13:11 127 Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 0:13:52 128 Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 0:14:35 129 Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 0:16:03 130 Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force 0:16:15 131 Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 0:17:15 132 Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:18:11 133 Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team 0:24:35 134 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 0:26:32 135 Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor 0:38:24

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 67 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 64 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 47 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 46 5 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 38 6 Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 38 7 Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 34 8 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 27 9 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 24 10 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 23 11 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 21 12 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL 21 13 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 20 14 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team 19 15 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 18 16 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 16 17 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 8 18 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 8 19 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 8 20 Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 7 21 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 6 22 Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 3 23 Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 2 24 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL 2 25 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 9 pts 2 Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 6 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 6 4 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 6 5 Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 4 6 Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 4 7 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 3 8 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 3 9 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 3 10 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1 11 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL 1 12 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 1 13 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 10:22:42 2 Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 0:00:37 3 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL 0:00:42 4 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 5 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 0:00:43 6 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL 7 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team 8 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL 9 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 10 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team 11 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 12 Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 13 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 14 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 15 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 16 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team 0:01:12 17 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team 18 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 19 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK 20 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 21 Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team 22 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 23 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 24 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 25 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 26 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 27 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 0:01:24 28 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 29 Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 30 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 31 Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 32 Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 33 Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 34 Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters 35 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 36 Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 37 Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK 38 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK 39 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:01:41 40 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 0:01:55 41 Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 0:01:57 42 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 0:02:07 43 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 0:02:24 44 Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 45 Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 0:02:55 46 Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:03:36 47 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:04:10 48 Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 0:04:13 49 Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 0:06:04 50 Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust 0:07:37 51 Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:08:11 52 Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 0:08:32 53 Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 54 Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team 55 Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 0:09:10 56 Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor 0:10:03 57 Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 0:12:46 58 Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team 0:13:04 59 Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:18:04 60 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 0:26:25