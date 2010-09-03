Wild bests Vos in sprint
Bronzini third in fast finish
Cervelo's Kirsten Wild won the fourth stage of the Holland Ladies Tour from a bunch sprint at the end of the 97 kilometer stage in Diepenheim. Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) took second ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Mixteam Merida/Gauss).
The win put Wild fourth on GC, 18 seconds down from race leader Martine Bras (NED - Mixteam Merida/Gauss), while Vos is one second further back in fifth.
"I am really happy to win a stage here in my home race against the best sprinters in the world. Everything had to go perfect and today was that day," said Wild.
“The breakaway was a good situation for us today as it included Sarah Düster, one of the highest ranked GC riders in the group and then everything came together and we were prepared for the sprint,” she continued. “Sarah and Charlotte Becker did a perfect lead out. I came pretty early to the front with 275 meters to go but I was able to hold it.
The day's breakaway never got a huge gap on the field, with the teams of the top sprinters hoping to gain valuable time bonuses to move closer to the race lead.
Tomorrow will see split stages in the town of Rijssen. An 80.4 kilometer morning stage will be followed by the normally decisive 15.6 kilometer time trial in the afternoon.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|2:18:12
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|5
|Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|6
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|7
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|8
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|9
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|10
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|11
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|12
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|13
|Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|14
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|15
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|16
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|17
|Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG
|18
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust
|19
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|20
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|21
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|22
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|23
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
|24
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|25
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|26
|Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|27
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust
|28
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust
|29
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|30
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|31
|Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|32
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|33
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|34
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|35
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|36
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|37
|Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|38
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
|39
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|40
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|41
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|42
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|43
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|44
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|45
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|46
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|47
|Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|48
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|49
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|50
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
|51
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|52
|Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust
|53
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|54
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|55
|Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|56
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|57
|Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
|58
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|59
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|60
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|61
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|62
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|63
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|64
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|65
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|66
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|67
|Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|68
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL
|69
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|70
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|71
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|72
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|73
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|74
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|75
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|76
|Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|77
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|78
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|79
|Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team
|80
|Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|81
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|82
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|83
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|84
|Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
|85
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL
|86
|Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team
|87
|Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
|88
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|89
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|90
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|91
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|92
|Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|93
|Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|94
|Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team
|95
|Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|96
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|97
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|98
|Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|99
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|100
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|101
|Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|102
|Imke Hartogs (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|103
|Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
|104
|Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|105
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|106
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|107
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|108
|Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team
|109
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|110
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team
|111
|Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|112
|Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|113
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|114
|Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|115
|Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|116
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|117
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|118
|Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|119
|Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|120
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|121
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|122
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|123
|Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|124
|Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|125
|Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|126
|Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|127
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|128
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|129
|Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|130
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team
|131
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|132
|Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force
|0:03:22
|133
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:10:27
|134
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|135
|Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor
|0:13:14
|HD
|Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:14:19
|HD
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|HD
|Olivia Koster (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|HD
|Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|HD
|Angharrad Mason (GBr) Wales National Team
|DNF
|Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|DNF
|Amy Bradley (Aus) Rapha / Condor
|DNF
|Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|DNF
|Erica Broekema (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|DNS
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|20
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|16
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|10
|7
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|9
|8
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|8
|9
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|7
|10
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|12
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|4
|13
|Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|3
|14
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2
|15
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2
|3
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|2:18:12
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|4
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|5
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|6
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|7
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
|8
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|9
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|10
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|11
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|12
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|13
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|14
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
|15
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|16
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|17
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|18
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|19
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|20
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|21
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
|22
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|23
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|24
|Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
|25
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|26
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|27
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|28
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|29
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|30
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|31
|Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|32
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|33
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|34
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|35
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|36
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|37
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|38
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|39
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|40
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|41
|Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
|42
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|43
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|44
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|45
|Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|46
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|47
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|48
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|49
|Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
|50
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|51
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|52
|Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|53
|Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|54
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|55
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|56
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|57
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|58
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|59
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:10:27
|60
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nederland Bloeit
|6:54:36
|2
|Redsun Cycling Team
|3
|Leontien.NL
|4
|People Trust
|5
|Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|6
|HTC Columbia Women
|7
|Cervelo Test Team
|8
|German National Team
|9
|Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|10
|Lotto Ladies Team
|11
|Canadian National Team
|12
|Noris Cycling UG
|13
|Sram-WV Eemland
|14
|Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|15
|USA Women Cycling Team
|16
|Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|17
|Hitec Products UCK
|18
|MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|19
|Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|20
|Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|21
|Rabo Lady Force
|22
|Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|23
|Wales National Team
|24
|Team Tubanters
|25
|Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|26
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|27
|Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|28
|Team Jan van Arckel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|10:22:35
|2
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:00:07
|3
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:00:13
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:18
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:19
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:00:39
|7
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:40
|8
|Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|9
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|10
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|11
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:49
|13
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
|14
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|15
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:50
|16
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|17
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|18
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|19
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|20
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|21
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|22
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|23
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|24
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|25
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|26
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|27
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|28
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|29
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|30
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|31
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|32
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|33
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|34
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust
|35
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL
|36
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|37
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|38
|Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|39
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|40
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|41
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|42
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|43
|Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|44
|Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|45
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:16
|46
|Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:01:19
|47
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
|48
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|49
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust
|50
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|51
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|52
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|53
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|54
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|55
|Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|56
|Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
|57
|Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team
|58
|Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
|59
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|60
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|61
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|62
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|63
|Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team
|64
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|65
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|66
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|67
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:01:31
|68
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust
|69
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|70
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|71
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|72
|Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|73
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|74
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|75
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|76
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL
|77
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|78
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|79
|Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|80
|Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
|81
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|82
|Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team
|83
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|84
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|85
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|86
|Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust
|0:01:47
|87
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|88
|Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|89
|Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|90
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|91
|Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:02:04
|92
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:02:09
|93
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:02:10
|94
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:02:14
|95
|Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|96
|Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:02:31
|97
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|98
|Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|99
|Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|0:02:59
|100
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:03:02
|101
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|102
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:04:13
|103
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:04:17
|104
|Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:04:20
|105
|Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG
|0:05:30
|106
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:06:01
|107
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:06:11
|108
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:06:28
|109
|Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:06:38
|110
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
|0:07:44
|111
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:08:18
|112
|Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:08:31
|113
|Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:08:39
|114
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|115
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|116
|Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
|117
|Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:09:12
|118
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|119
|Imke Hartogs (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:09:14
|120
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:09:17
|121
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|0:09:39
|122
|Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:09:55
|123
|Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|0:10:10
|124
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:12:45
|125
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:12:53
|126
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|0:13:11
|127
|Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:13:52
|128
|Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:14:35
|129
|Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:16:03
|130
|Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force
|0:16:15
|131
|Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:17:15
|132
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:18:11
|133
|Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team
|0:24:35
|134
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:26:32
|135
|Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor
|0:38:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|67
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|64
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|47
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|46
|5
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|38
|6
|Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|38
|7
|Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|34
|8
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|27
|9
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|24
|10
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|23
|11
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|21
|12
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|21
|13
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|20
|14
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|19
|15
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|18
|16
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|16
|17
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|8
|18
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|19
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|8
|20
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|7
|21
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|6
|22
|Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|3
|23
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|2
|24
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|2
|25
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|9
|pts
|2
|Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|6
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|6
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|6
|5
|Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|8
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|3
|9
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|3
|10
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|11
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
|1
|12
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|1
|13
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|10:22:42
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:00:37
|3
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:00:42
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|5
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:43
|6
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|7
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|8
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|9
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|10
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|11
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|12
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|13
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|14
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|15
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|16
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:12
|17
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|18
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|19
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|20
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|21
|Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
|22
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|23
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|24
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|25
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|26
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|27
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:01:24
|28
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|29
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|30
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|31
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|32
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|33
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|34
|Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
|35
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|36
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|37
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|38
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|39
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|40
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|41
|Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:01:57
|42
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:02:07
|43
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:02:24
|44
|Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|45
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:02:55
|46
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|47
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:04:10
|48
|Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:04:13
|49
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:06:04
|50
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
|0:07:37
|51
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:08:11
|52
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:08:32
|53
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|54
|Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
|55
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:09:10
|56
|Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|0:10:03
|57
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:12:46
|58
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|0:13:04
|59
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:18:04
|60
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:26:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|31:09:38
|2
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:34
|3
|Cervelo Test Team
|4
|Redsun Cycling Team
|5
|USA Women Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|6
|Leontien.NL
|0:00:37
|7
|HTC Columbia Women
|8
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:01:01
|9
|German National Team
|0:01:06
|10
|Canadian National Team
|11
|Noris Cycling UG
|12
|Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:01:17
|13
|Lotto Ladies Team
|0:01:18
|14
|Team Tubanters
|0:01:35
|15
|People Trust
|0:01:47
|16
|Hitec Products UCK
|17
|Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|18
|Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|19
|Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|20
|Rabo Lady Force
|21
|Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:03:13
|22
|Sram-WV Eemland
|0:03:35
|23
|MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:03:50
|24
|Wales National Team
|0:09:36
|25
|Team Jan van Arckel
|0:11:23
|26
|Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:11:38
|27
|Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:14:17
|28
|Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:19:43
