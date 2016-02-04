Trending

Kennaugh and Froome go one-two for Team Sky at Jayco Herald Sun Tour

British national champion moves into overall race lead

Image 1 of 37

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) celebrate the win

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) celebrate the win
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 2 of 37

The breakaway in action

The breakaway in action
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 3 of 37

Team Sky via Ian Boswell drive the pace

Team Sky via Ian Boswell drive the pace
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 4 of 37

Tim Guy driving a group up the climb

Tim Guy driving a group up the climb
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 5 of 37

Tim Guy driving a group up the climb

Tim Guy driving a group up the climb
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 6 of 37

Alistair Donohoe (Kordamentha-Australia)

Alistair Donohoe (Kordamentha-Australia)
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 7 of 37

Ben Dyball (Kordamentha-Australia)

Ben Dyball (Kordamentha-Australia)
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 8 of 37

Chris Froome and Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) driving the pace

Chris Froome and Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) driving the pace
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 9 of 37

Chris Froome and Peter Kennaugh go one-two for Team Sky

Chris Froome and Peter Kennaugh go one-two for Team Sky
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 10 of 37

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) celebrates victory

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) celebrates victory
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 11 of 37

Dion Smith celebrates crossing the line for third place

Dion Smith celebrates crossing the line for third place
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 12 of 37

Will Clarke (Drapac) crosses the line having lost his leader's jersey

Will Clarke (Drapac) crosses the line having lost his leader's jersey
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 13 of 37

Stage winner Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) pops the champagne

Stage winner Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) pops the champagne
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 14 of 37

Most aggressive Nick Katsonis (State of Matter/MAAP)

Most aggressive Nick Katsonis (State of Matter/MAAP)
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 15 of 37

KOM leader Chris Froome (Team Sky)

KOM leader Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 16 of 37

Sprint leader Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

Sprint leader Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 17 of 37

Best young rider Chris Hamilton (Kordamentha-Australia)

Best young rider Chris Hamilton (Kordamentha-Australia)
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 18 of 37

Travis Meyer doing a job for Drapac

Travis Meyer doing a job for Drapac
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 19 of 37

Lucas Hamilton gets assistance after a high-speed crash

Lucas Hamilton gets assistance after a high-speed crash
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 20 of 37

Riders wait for the start of stage 1

Riders wait for the start of stage 1
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 21 of 37

The breakaway working together

The breakaway working together
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 22 of 37

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 23 of 37

Crossing a narrow bridge early in the stage

Crossing a narrow bridge early in the stage
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 24 of 37

School kids cheer on the peloton

School kids cheer on the peloton
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 25 of 37

Chris Froome at the head of the Sky train

Chris Froome at the head of the Sky train
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 26 of 37

Lucas Hamilton was forced to abandon the race due to his injuries

Lucas Hamilton was forced to abandon the race due to his injuries
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 27 of 37

The peloton all lined out

The peloton all lined out
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 28 of 37

Will Clarke (Drapac) having been distanced on the climb

Will Clarke (Drapac) having been distanced on the climb
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 29 of 37

Race leader Will Clarke (Drapac) signing on

Race leader Will Clarke (Drapac) signing on
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 30 of 37

Chris Froome signs on

Chris Froome signs on
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 31 of 37

Fans came out for the race today

Fans came out for the race today
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 32 of 37

Luke Rowe doing the work for Team Sky

Luke Rowe doing the work for Team Sky
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 33 of 37

It's Drapac on the front of the peloton

It's Drapac on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 34 of 37

Drapac with race leader Will Clarke early in the stage

Drapac with race leader Will Clarke early in the stage
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 35 of 37

Chris Froome leads Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

Chris Froome leads Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 36 of 37

Nick Katsonis leads the breakaway

Nick Katsonis leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 37 of 37

Race leader Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

Race leader Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)

On the first road stage of the 2016 Jayco Herald Sun Tour, Peter Kennaugh and Chris Froome blew the race to pieces on the category 1 Mt St Leonard climb, maintaining their lead on the 20km descent into Healesville to assume first and second on the stage with the British national champion moving into the leader’s yellow jersey.

Related Articles

Froome animates Jayco Herald Sun Tour as teammate Kennaugh takes the spoils

Kennaugh confident of holding into Jayco Herald Sun Tour lead

Race leader Will Clarke (Drapac) was distanced on the climb and with 10-bonus seconds for the winner, Kennaugh now leads Froome by seven seconds with Dion Smith, third on today's stage at 17 seconds, sitting 23 seconds back in third place on GC.

A six-man breakaway, Kristian House (ONE Pro Cycling), Giacomo Berlato (Nippo Vini Fantini), Nick Katsonis (State of Matter / MAAP), Alistair Slater (Condor JLT), Craig Evers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody) and Ben Hill Attaque Team Gusto), was reeled in on the early slopes of the 8.3km climb with Team Sky setting the tempo before Froome launched his attack that only Kennaugh could follow.

“Yeah, awesome. Obviously much better than expected,” said Kennaugh who won last Sunday’s Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race with a late attack. “Obviously the race last week gave me a lot of confidence going into today and we had a good plan for today’s stage which worked out perfectly.

“It was to make it hard going into the last climb for Froomey to have a go and I was just to follow wheels and sort of judge the situation and if I felt I could come across to him, do that. Massive thanks to the team and especially Froomey, because once I got across to him I basically sat on his wheel the whole way up the climb.”

Froome was first atop the climb, earning himself the king of the mountains jersey, followed by Kennaugh with a chase group led Ben Dyball (KordaMentha – Australia) at 19 seconds. Jack Haig (Orica-GreenEdge), Joe Cooper (AvantiIsowhey), Nathan Earle (Drapac), Chris Hamilton (KordaMentha – Australia), Damien Howson (Orica-GreenEdge), Jai Hindley (Attaque Team Gusto) and Micahel Storer (KordaMentha – Australia) were reported on race radio as the riders next on the road with the peloton split to pieces up the climb.

Kennaugh and Froome’s advantage then hovered around the 15 seconds mark down the descent as Howson and John Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) were reported over the radio to be nearing the catch of the Team Sky riders. While race radio was reporting an immediate catch of the duo, Kennaugh explained that he and Froome were unsure just what advantage they had over the chasers until the final few kilometres into Healesville.

“Once we got onto the flat. I am not sure how long we had over the top of the climb but the guys behind definitely must have gotten on the motorbike on the descent because at one minute we had almost a minute and then next thing, we could see them,” Kennaugh said. “We didn’t have a motorbike or anthing in front of us, so I don’t know what was going on there but it was strange. As soon as the motorbike disappeared from in-between us, we just pulled away again … which was five kilometres to go when we hit those little rollers we kind of had a good idea.”

Kennaugh crossed the line just ahead of Froome, lifting the bands of his national champion's jersey in salute while ONE Pro Cycling’s Dion Smith raised his arms in celebration as he won the bunch kick for third place.

Post-race, Froome explained he enjoyed being able to repay Kennaugh and will ride in support of the 26-year-old as Sky eye off overall victory.

“It’s also a really nice feeling to give something back to Peter Kennaugh, the number of times he’s emptied himself for me out on the road and he’s been part of both of my Tour de France victories,” he said. “It’s nice to be able to so something for him. We are going to try and protect that now, Pete’s in great shape. He won Cadel’s race just a few days ago so we’ll try and keep the jersey on his shoulders now.

The opening
Stage 1 of the 63rd Jayco Herald Sun Tour started under cloudy skies with mist hanging onto the mountains that surround the Yarra Valley. Once the gun was fired to signal the start of the 126.1km Healesville to Healesville stage, the six-man group surged clear to establish a three-minute break inside the first 10 kilometres..

Drapac, riding for Clarke, and Team Sky controlled the tempo in the peloton who were content to let the break ride, safe in the knowledge they could bring it all back before the Mt St Leonard climb.

The breakaway, which had enjoyed a maximum lead of four minutes 34km into the stage, was seeing its advantage fall on approach to the category two Old Warburton climb. Just over half-way down the descent, Katsonis overshot a fast left-hand corner which then slowed Evers.

When the peloton came down three minutes later, Lucas Hamilton (KordaMentha - Australia) and Patrick Sharpe (St George Merida) would also find the corner a little treacherous with both falling at high speed and as a result, withdrawing from the race.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky3:01:47
2Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
3Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:17
4Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
5Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
6Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
7Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
8Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo
9Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
10Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
11James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
12Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
13Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
14Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
15Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
16Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
17Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
18Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
19Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
20Steve Lampier (GBr) Condor JLT
21Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
22Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
23Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
24Mike Cuming (GBr) State of Matter / MAAP
25Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
26Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
27Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
28Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek – Segafredo
29Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
30Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
31Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
32Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:00:49
33William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:00
34Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
35Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo
36Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
37Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
38Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
39Nick Miller(NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
40Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:04:23
41Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP0:05:08
42Daniel Summerhill (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
43Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
44Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
45Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo
46Scott Thomas (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
47Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
48Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
49Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
50Christopher Williams (Aus) Novo Nordisk
51Josh Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
52Dylan Newberry (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
53Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
54Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida
55Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida
56Brian Kamstra (Ned) Novo Nordisk
57Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
58Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
59Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk
60Tim Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
61Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder
62Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida0:07:07
63Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT0:09:40
64Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:39
65Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
66Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
67John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
68Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
69Chris Lawless (GBr) Condor JLT
70Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
71Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
72Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
73Jon Mould (GBr) Condor JLT
74Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT
75Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
76Sam Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
77Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
78Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
79Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
80James Glasspool (Aus) Novo Nordisk
81Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
82Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek – Segafredo
83Ty Magner (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
84George Atkins (GBr) Condor JLT
85Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
86Sam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto
87Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida
88Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
89Liam Hill (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
90Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Novo Nordisk
91Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida
92Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
93Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk
94Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek – Segafredo0:12:08
DNFPatrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Merida
DNFLucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team

Intermediate Sprint 1 - Warburton
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody6pts
2Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto4
3Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT2

Intermediate Sprint 2 - Healesville
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto6pts
2Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling4
3Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody2

Finish (Healesville)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky10pts
2Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky8
3Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling6
4Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team4

Mountain 1 - Warburton (Cat 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini20pts
2Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP12
3Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling6
4Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT2

Mountain 2 - Mt St Leonard (Cat 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky24pts
2Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky16
3Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team8
4Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling4

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky9:05:38
2Orica GreenEdge0:00:34
3ONE Pro Cycling
4Drapac Professional Cycling
5Avanti Isowhey Sport
6Australia National Team P/B Kordamentha
7State Of Matter / Maap0:03:17
8Trek - Segafredo
9Attaque Team Gusto0:05:25
10Kenyan Riders Downunder0:07:55
11Nippo - Vini Fantini0:10:16
12Team Novo Nordisk0:15:07
13Data#3 Cisco Racing Team P/B Scody
14UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:15:47
15St George Merida Cycling Team0:17:34
16JLT Condor0:20:25

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky3:04:16
2Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:07
3Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:23
4Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:00:25
5Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:00:26
6Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:27
7Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
8Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo0:00:28
9Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
10Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
11James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:29
12Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
13Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
14Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
15Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
16Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
17Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:00:30
18Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:00:31
19Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
20Steve Lampier (GBr) Condor JLT0:00:32
21Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
22Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:33
23Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
24Mike Cuming (GBr) State of Matter / MAAP0:00:34
25Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:35
26Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:00:37
27Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
28Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek – Segafredo0:00:38
29Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
30Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:00:41
31Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
32Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:01:05
33William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:05
34Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:03:07
35Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo0:03:10
36Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:03:12
37Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:03:15
38Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
39Nick Miller(NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:03:16
40Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:04:37
41Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP0:05:18
42Daniel Summerhill (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:05:20
43Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:05:21
44Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
45Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo0:05:24
46Scott Thomas (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
47Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
48Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
49Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:05:26
50Christopher Williams (Aus) Novo Nordisk
51Josh Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
52Dylan Newberry (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody0:05:27
53Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini0:05:28
54Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida0:05:29
55Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida
56Brian Kamstra (Ned) Novo Nordisk0:05:30
57Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:05:31
58Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini0:05:32
59Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk0:05:35
60Tim Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:05:36
61Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder
62Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida0:07:38
63Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT0:09:55
64Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:45
65Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:10:48
66Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:49
67John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
68Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
69Chris Lawless (GBr) Condor JLT0:10:50
70Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
71Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
72Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling0:10:52
73Jon Mould (GBr) Condor JLT0:10:53
74Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT
75Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
76Sam Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody0:10:54
77Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
78Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:10:55
79Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
80James Glasspool (Aus) Novo Nordisk
81Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:10:56
82Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek – Segafredo
83Ty Magner (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
84George Atkins (GBr) Condor JLT0:10:57
85Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:10:58
86Sam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto0:11:01
87Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida
88Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody0:11:03
89Liam Hill (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:11:06
90Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Novo Nordisk
91Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida
92Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto0:11:07
93Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk0:11:11
94Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek – Segafredo0:12:24

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky10pts
2Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto10
3Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody8
4Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky8
5Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling6
6Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team4
7Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling4
8Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky24pts
2Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini20
3Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky16
4Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP12
5Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team8
6Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling6
7Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling4
8Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team3:04:44
2Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:00:01
3Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:00:05
4Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:00:09
5Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
6Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:02:47
7Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP0:04:50
8Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:04:53
9Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
10Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:04:58

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky9:13:38
2Avanti Isowhey Sport0:00:25
3Orica GreenEdge0:00:27
4Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:29
5ONE Pro Cycling0:00:37
6Australia National Team P/B Kordamentha0:00:43
7Trek - Segafredo0:03:21
8State Of Matter / Maap0:03:22
9Attaque Team Gusto0:05:38
10Kenyan Riders Downunder0:08:08
11Nippo - Vini Fantini0:10:26
12Data#3 Cisco Racing Team P/B Scody0:15:16
13Team Novo Nordisk0:15:30
14UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:15:51
15St George Merida Cycling Team0:17:34
16JLT Condor0:20:25

 

Latest on Cyclingnews