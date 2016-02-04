Image 1 of 37 Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) celebrate the win (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 2 of 37 The breakaway in action (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 3 of 37 Team Sky via Ian Boswell drive the pace (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 4 of 37 Tim Guy driving a group up the climb (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 5 of 37 Tim Guy driving a group up the climb (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 6 of 37 Alistair Donohoe (Kordamentha-Australia) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 7 of 37 Ben Dyball (Kordamentha-Australia) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 8 of 37 Chris Froome and Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) driving the pace (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 9 of 37 Chris Froome and Peter Kennaugh go one-two for Team Sky (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 10 of 37 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) celebrates victory (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 11 of 37 Dion Smith celebrates crossing the line for third place (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 12 of 37 Will Clarke (Drapac) crosses the line having lost his leader's jersey (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 13 of 37 Stage winner Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) pops the champagne (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 14 of 37 Most aggressive Nick Katsonis (State of Matter/MAAP) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 15 of 37 KOM leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 16 of 37 Sprint leader Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 17 of 37 Best young rider Chris Hamilton (Kordamentha-Australia) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 18 of 37 Travis Meyer doing a job for Drapac (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 19 of 37 Lucas Hamilton gets assistance after a high-speed crash (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 20 of 37 Riders wait for the start of stage 1 (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 21 of 37 The breakaway working together (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 22 of 37 The peloton (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 23 of 37 Crossing a narrow bridge early in the stage (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 24 of 37 School kids cheer on the peloton (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 25 of 37 Chris Froome at the head of the Sky train (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 26 of 37 Lucas Hamilton was forced to abandon the race due to his injuries (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 27 of 37 The peloton all lined out (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 28 of 37 Will Clarke (Drapac) having been distanced on the climb (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 29 of 37 Race leader Will Clarke (Drapac) signing on (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 30 of 37 Chris Froome signs on (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 31 of 37 Fans came out for the race today (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 32 of 37 Luke Rowe doing the work for Team Sky (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 33 of 37 It's Drapac on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 34 of 37 Drapac with race leader Will Clarke early in the stage (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 35 of 37 Chris Froome leads Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 36 of 37 Nick Katsonis leads the breakaway (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 37 of 37 Race leader Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)

On the first road stage of the 2016 Jayco Herald Sun Tour, Peter Kennaugh and Chris Froome blew the race to pieces on the category 1 Mt St Leonard climb, maintaining their lead on the 20km descent into Healesville to assume first and second on the stage with the British national champion moving into the leader’s yellow jersey.

Race leader Will Clarke (Drapac) was distanced on the climb and with 10-bonus seconds for the winner, Kennaugh now leads Froome by seven seconds with Dion Smith, third on today's stage at 17 seconds, sitting 23 seconds back in third place on GC.

A six-man breakaway, Kristian House (ONE Pro Cycling), Giacomo Berlato (Nippo Vini Fantini), Nick Katsonis (State of Matter / MAAP), Alistair Slater (Condor JLT), Craig Evers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody) and Ben Hill Attaque Team Gusto), was reeled in on the early slopes of the 8.3km climb with Team Sky setting the tempo before Froome launched his attack that only Kennaugh could follow.

“Yeah, awesome. Obviously much better than expected,” said Kennaugh who won last Sunday’s Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race with a late attack. “Obviously the race last week gave me a lot of confidence going into today and we had a good plan for today’s stage which worked out perfectly.

“It was to make it hard going into the last climb for Froomey to have a go and I was just to follow wheels and sort of judge the situation and if I felt I could come across to him, do that. Massive thanks to the team and especially Froomey, because once I got across to him I basically sat on his wheel the whole way up the climb.”

Froome was first atop the climb, earning himself the king of the mountains jersey, followed by Kennaugh with a chase group led Ben Dyball (KordaMentha – Australia) at 19 seconds. Jack Haig (Orica-GreenEdge), Joe Cooper (AvantiIsowhey), Nathan Earle (Drapac), Chris Hamilton (KordaMentha – Australia), Damien Howson (Orica-GreenEdge), Jai Hindley (Attaque Team Gusto) and Micahel Storer (KordaMentha – Australia) were reported on race radio as the riders next on the road with the peloton split to pieces up the climb.

Kennaugh and Froome’s advantage then hovered around the 15 seconds mark down the descent as Howson and John Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) were reported over the radio to be nearing the catch of the Team Sky riders. While race radio was reporting an immediate catch of the duo, Kennaugh explained that he and Froome were unsure just what advantage they had over the chasers until the final few kilometres into Healesville.

“Once we got onto the flat. I am not sure how long we had over the top of the climb but the guys behind definitely must have gotten on the motorbike on the descent because at one minute we had almost a minute and then next thing, we could see them,” Kennaugh said. “We didn’t have a motorbike or anthing in front of us, so I don’t know what was going on there but it was strange. As soon as the motorbike disappeared from in-between us, we just pulled away again … which was five kilometres to go when we hit those little rollers we kind of had a good idea.”

Kennaugh crossed the line just ahead of Froome, lifting the bands of his national champion's jersey in salute while ONE Pro Cycling’s Dion Smith raised his arms in celebration as he won the bunch kick for third place.

Post-race, Froome explained he enjoyed being able to repay Kennaugh and will ride in support of the 26-year-old as Sky eye off overall victory.

“It’s also a really nice feeling to give something back to Peter Kennaugh, the number of times he’s emptied himself for me out on the road and he’s been part of both of my Tour de France victories,” he said. “It’s nice to be able to so something for him. We are going to try and protect that now, Pete’s in great shape. He won Cadel’s race just a few days ago so we’ll try and keep the jersey on his shoulders now.

The opening

Stage 1 of the 63rd Jayco Herald Sun Tour started under cloudy skies with mist hanging onto the mountains that surround the Yarra Valley. Once the gun was fired to signal the start of the 126.1km Healesville to Healesville stage, the six-man group surged clear to establish a three-minute break inside the first 10 kilometres..

Drapac, riding for Clarke, and Team Sky controlled the tempo in the peloton who were content to let the break ride, safe in the knowledge they could bring it all back before the Mt St Leonard climb.

The breakaway, which had enjoyed a maximum lead of four minutes 34km into the stage, was seeing its advantage fall on approach to the category two Old Warburton climb. Just over half-way down the descent, Katsonis overshot a fast left-hand corner which then slowed Evers.

When the peloton came down three minutes later, Lucas Hamilton (KordaMentha - Australia) and Patrick Sharpe (St George Merida) would also find the corner a little treacherous with both falling at high speed and as a result, withdrawing from the race.





Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 3:01:47 2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 3 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:17 4 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 5 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 6 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 7 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 8 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo 9 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 10 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 11 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 12 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 13 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 14 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 15 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 16 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 17 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 18 Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 19 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 20 Steve Lampier (GBr) Condor JLT 21 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 22 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 23 Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 24 Mike Cuming (GBr) State of Matter / MAAP 25 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 26 Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 27 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 28 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek – Segafredo 29 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 30 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 31 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 32 Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:00:49 33 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:03:00 34 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 35 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo 36 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 37 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 38 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 39 Nick Miller(NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 40 Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:04:23 41 Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP 0:05:08 42 Daniel Summerhill (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 43 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 44 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 45 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo 46 Scott Thomas (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 47 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 48 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 49 Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 50 Christopher Williams (Aus) Novo Nordisk 51 Josh Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 52 Dylan Newberry (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 53 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini 54 Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida 55 Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida 56 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Novo Nordisk 57 Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 58 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini 59 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk 60 Tim Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 61 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder 62 Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida 0:07:07 63 Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT 0:09:40 64 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:39 65 Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 66 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 67 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 68 Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 69 Chris Lawless (GBr) Condor JLT 70 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 71 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 72 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 73 Jon Mould (GBr) Condor JLT 74 Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT 75 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 76 Sam Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 77 Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 78 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 79 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 80 James Glasspool (Aus) Novo Nordisk 81 Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 82 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek – Segafredo 83 Ty Magner (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 84 George Atkins (GBr) Condor JLT 85 Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder 86 Sam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto 87 Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida 88 Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 89 Liam Hill (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder 90 Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Novo Nordisk 91 Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida 92 Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 93 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk 94 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek – Segafredo 0:12:08 DNF Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Merida DNF Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team

Intermediate Sprint 1 - Warburton # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 6 pts 2 Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 4 3 Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT 2

Intermediate Sprint 2 - Healesville # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 6 pts 2 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 4 3 Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 2

Finish (Healesville) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 8 3 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 6 4 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 4

Mountain 1 - Warburton (Cat 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 20 pts 2 Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 12 3 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 6 4 Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT 2

Mountain 2 - Mt St Leonard (Cat 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 24 pts 2 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 16 3 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 8 4 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 4

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 9:05:38 2 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:34 3 ONE Pro Cycling 4 Drapac Professional Cycling 5 Avanti Isowhey Sport 6 Australia National Team P/B Kordamentha 7 State Of Matter / Maap 0:03:17 8 Trek - Segafredo 9 Attaque Team Gusto 0:05:25 10 Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:07:55 11 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:10:16 12 Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:07 13 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team P/B Scody 14 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:15:47 15 St George Merida Cycling Team 0:17:34 16 JLT Condor 0:20:25

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 3:04:16 2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:07 3 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:23 4 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:00:25 5 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:00:26 6 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:27 7 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 8 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo 0:00:28 9 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 10 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 11 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:29 12 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 13 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 14 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 15 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 16 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 17 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:00:30 18 Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:00:31 19 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 20 Steve Lampier (GBr) Condor JLT 0:00:32 21 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 22 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:33 23 Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 24 Mike Cuming (GBr) State of Matter / MAAP 0:00:34 25 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:35 26 Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:00:37 27 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 28 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek – Segafredo 0:00:38 29 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 30 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:00:41 31 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 32 Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:01:05 33 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:03:05 34 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:03:07 35 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo 0:03:10 36 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:03:12 37 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:03:15 38 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 39 Nick Miller(NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:03:16 40 Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:04:37 41 Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP 0:05:18 42 Daniel Summerhill (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:20 43 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:05:21 44 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 45 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo 0:05:24 46 Scott Thomas (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 47 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 48 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 49 Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:05:26 50 Christopher Williams (Aus) Novo Nordisk 51 Josh Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 52 Dylan Newberry (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 0:05:27 53 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini 0:05:28 54 Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida 0:05:29 55 Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida 56 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Novo Nordisk 0:05:30 57 Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:05:31 58 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini 0:05:32 59 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk 0:05:35 60 Tim Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:05:36 61 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder 62 Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida 0:07:38 63 Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT 0:09:55 64 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:45 65 Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:10:48 66 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:49 67 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 68 Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 69 Chris Lawless (GBr) Condor JLT 0:10:50 70 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 71 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 72 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:10:52 73 Jon Mould (GBr) Condor JLT 0:10:53 74 Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT 75 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 76 Sam Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 0:10:54 77 Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 78 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:10:55 79 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 80 James Glasspool (Aus) Novo Nordisk 81 Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:10:56 82 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek – Segafredo 83 Ty Magner (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 84 George Atkins (GBr) Condor JLT 0:10:57 85 Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:10:58 86 Sam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto 0:11:01 87 Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida 88 Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 0:11:03 89 Liam Hill (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:11:06 90 Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Novo Nordisk 91 Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida 92 Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 0:11:07 93 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk 0:11:11 94 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek – Segafredo 0:12:24

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 10 3 Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 8 4 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 8 5 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 6 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 4 7 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 4 8 Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 24 pts 2 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 20 3 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 16 4 Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 12 5 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 8 6 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 6 7 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 4 8 Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 3:04:44 2 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:00:01 3 Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:00:05 4 Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:00:09 5 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 6 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:02:47 7 Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP 0:04:50 8 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:04:53 9 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 10 Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:04:58