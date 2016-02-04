Kennaugh and Froome go one-two for Team Sky at Jayco Herald Sun Tour
British national champion moves into overall race lead
On the first road stage of the 2016 Jayco Herald Sun Tour, Peter Kennaugh and Chris Froome blew the race to pieces on the category 1 Mt St Leonard climb, maintaining their lead on the 20km descent into Healesville to assume first and second on the stage with the British national champion moving into the leader’s yellow jersey.
Race leader Will Clarke (Drapac) was distanced on the climb and with 10-bonus seconds for the winner, Kennaugh now leads Froome by seven seconds with Dion Smith, third on today's stage at 17 seconds, sitting 23 seconds back in third place on GC.
A six-man breakaway, Kristian House (ONE Pro Cycling), Giacomo Berlato (Nippo Vini Fantini), Nick Katsonis (State of Matter / MAAP), Alistair Slater (Condor JLT), Craig Evers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody) and Ben Hill Attaque Team Gusto), was reeled in on the early slopes of the 8.3km climb with Team Sky setting the tempo before Froome launched his attack that only Kennaugh could follow.
“Yeah, awesome. Obviously much better than expected,” said Kennaugh who won last Sunday’s Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race with a late attack. “Obviously the race last week gave me a lot of confidence going into today and we had a good plan for today’s stage which worked out perfectly.
“It was to make it hard going into the last climb for Froomey to have a go and I was just to follow wheels and sort of judge the situation and if I felt I could come across to him, do that. Massive thanks to the team and especially Froomey, because once I got across to him I basically sat on his wheel the whole way up the climb.”
Froome was first atop the climb, earning himself the king of the mountains jersey, followed by Kennaugh with a chase group led Ben Dyball (KordaMentha – Australia) at 19 seconds. Jack Haig (Orica-GreenEdge), Joe Cooper (AvantiIsowhey), Nathan Earle (Drapac), Chris Hamilton (KordaMentha – Australia), Damien Howson (Orica-GreenEdge), Jai Hindley (Attaque Team Gusto) and Micahel Storer (KordaMentha – Australia) were reported on race radio as the riders next on the road with the peloton split to pieces up the climb.
Kennaugh and Froome’s advantage then hovered around the 15 seconds mark down the descent as Howson and John Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) were reported over the radio to be nearing the catch of the Team Sky riders. While race radio was reporting an immediate catch of the duo, Kennaugh explained that he and Froome were unsure just what advantage they had over the chasers until the final few kilometres into Healesville.
“Once we got onto the flat. I am not sure how long we had over the top of the climb but the guys behind definitely must have gotten on the motorbike on the descent because at one minute we had almost a minute and then next thing, we could see them,” Kennaugh said. “We didn’t have a motorbike or anthing in front of us, so I don’t know what was going on there but it was strange. As soon as the motorbike disappeared from in-between us, we just pulled away again … which was five kilometres to go when we hit those little rollers we kind of had a good idea.”
Kennaugh crossed the line just ahead of Froome, lifting the bands of his national champion's jersey in salute while ONE Pro Cycling’s Dion Smith raised his arms in celebration as he won the bunch kick for third place.
Post-race, Froome explained he enjoyed being able to repay Kennaugh and will ride in support of the 26-year-old as Sky eye off overall victory.
“It’s also a really nice feeling to give something back to Peter Kennaugh, the number of times he’s emptied himself for me out on the road and he’s been part of both of my Tour de France victories,” he said. “It’s nice to be able to so something for him. We are going to try and protect that now, Pete’s in great shape. He won Cadel’s race just a few days ago so we’ll try and keep the jersey on his shoulders now.
The opening
Stage 1 of the 63rd Jayco Herald Sun Tour started under cloudy skies with mist hanging onto the mountains that surround the Yarra Valley. Once the gun was fired to signal the start of the 126.1km Healesville to Healesville stage, the six-man group surged clear to establish a three-minute break inside the first 10 kilometres..
Drapac, riding for Clarke, and Team Sky controlled the tempo in the peloton who were content to let the break ride, safe in the knowledge they could bring it all back before the Mt St Leonard climb.
The breakaway, which had enjoyed a maximum lead of four minutes 34km into the stage, was seeing its advantage fall on approach to the category two Old Warburton climb. Just over half-way down the descent, Katsonis overshot a fast left-hand corner which then slowed Evers.
When the peloton came down three minutes later, Lucas Hamilton (KordaMentha - Australia) and Patrick Sharpe (St George Merida) would also find the corner a little treacherous with both falling at high speed and as a result, withdrawing from the race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|3:01:47
|2
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|4
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|5
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|6
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|8
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo
|9
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|11
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|12
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|13
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|14
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|15
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|16
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|17
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|18
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|19
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|20
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Condor JLT
|21
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|22
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|23
|Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|24
|Mike Cuming (GBr) State of Matter / MAAP
|25
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|26
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|27
|Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|28
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek – Segafredo
|29
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|30
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|31
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|32
|Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:00:49
|33
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:03:00
|34
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|35
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo
|36
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|37
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|38
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|39
|Nick Miller(NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|40
|Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:04:23
|41
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP
|0:05:08
|42
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|43
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|44
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|45
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo
|46
|Scott Thomas (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|47
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|48
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|49
|Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|50
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Novo Nordisk
|51
|Josh Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|52
|Dylan Newberry (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|53
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
|54
|Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida
|55
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida
|56
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Novo Nordisk
|57
|Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|58
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
|59
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk
|60
|Tim Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|61
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|62
|Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida
|0:07:07
|63
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT
|0:09:40
|64
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:39
|65
|Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|66
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|67
|John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|68
|Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|69
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Condor JLT
|70
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|71
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|72
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|73
|Jon Mould (GBr) Condor JLT
|74
|Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT
|75
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|76
|Sam Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|77
|Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|78
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|79
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|80
|James Glasspool (Aus) Novo Nordisk
|81
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|82
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek – Segafredo
|83
|Ty Magner (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|84
|George Atkins (GBr) Condor JLT
|85
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|86
|Sam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto
|87
|Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida
|88
|Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|89
|Liam Hill (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|90
|Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Novo Nordisk
|91
|Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida
|92
|Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|93
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk
|94
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek – Segafredo
|0:12:08
|DNF
|Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Merida
|DNF
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|6
|pts
|2
|Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|4
|3
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|6
|pts
|2
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|4
|3
|Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|3
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|4
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|20
|pts
|2
|Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|12
|3
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|4
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|24
|pts
|2
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|3
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|8
|4
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|9:05:38
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:34
|3
|ONE Pro Cycling
|4
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|Avanti Isowhey Sport
|6
|Australia National Team P/B Kordamentha
|7
|State Of Matter / Maap
|0:03:17
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|Attaque Team Gusto
|0:05:25
|10
|Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:07:55
|11
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:10:16
|12
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:07
|13
|Data#3 Cisco Racing Team P/B Scody
|14
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:15:47
|15
|St George Merida Cycling Team
|0:17:34
|16
|JLT Condor
|0:20:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|3:04:16
|2
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:07
|3
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|4
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|6
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:27
|7
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|8
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo
|0:00:28
|9
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|11
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:29
|12
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|13
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|14
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|15
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|16
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|17
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|18
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|19
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|20
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Condor JLT
|0:00:32
|21
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|22
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:33
|23
|Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|24
|Mike Cuming (GBr) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:00:34
|25
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:35
|26
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:00:37
|27
|Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|28
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek – Segafredo
|0:00:38
|29
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|30
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:00:41
|31
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|32
|Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:01:05
|33
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:03:05
|34
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|0:03:07
|35
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo
|0:03:10
|36
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:03:12
|37
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:03:15
|38
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|39
|Nick Miller(NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:03:16
|40
|Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:04:37
|41
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP
|0:05:18
|42
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:20
|43
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:05:21
|44
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|45
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo
|0:05:24
|46
|Scott Thomas (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|47
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|48
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|49
|Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:05:26
|50
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Novo Nordisk
|51
|Josh Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|52
|Dylan Newberry (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:05:27
|53
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
|0:05:28
|54
|Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida
|0:05:29
|55
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida
|56
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Novo Nordisk
|0:05:30
|57
|Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|0:05:31
|58
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
|0:05:32
|59
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk
|0:05:35
|60
|Tim Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:05:36
|61
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|62
|Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida
|0:07:38
|63
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT
|0:09:55
|64
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:45
|65
|Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:10:48
|66
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:49
|67
|John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|68
|Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|69
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Condor JLT
|0:10:50
|70
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|71
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|72
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:10:52
|73
|Jon Mould (GBr) Condor JLT
|0:10:53
|74
|Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT
|75
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|76
|Sam Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:10:54
|77
|Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|78
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:10:55
|79
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|80
|James Glasspool (Aus) Novo Nordisk
|81
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:10:56
|82
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek – Segafredo
|83
|Ty Magner (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|84
|George Atkins (GBr) Condor JLT
|0:10:57
|85
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:10:58
|86
|Sam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:11:01
|87
|Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida
|88
|Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:11:03
|89
|Liam Hill (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:11:06
|90
|Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Novo Nordisk
|91
|Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida
|92
|Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:11:07
|93
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk
|0:11:11
|94
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek – Segafredo
|0:12:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|10
|3
|Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|8
|4
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|24
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|20
|3
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|4
|Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|12
|5
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|8
|6
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|7
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|3:04:44
|2
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:00:05
|4
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:00:09
|5
|Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|6
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:02:47
|7
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP
|0:04:50
|8
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:04:53
|9
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|10
|Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:04:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|9:13:38
|2
|Avanti Isowhey Sport
|0:00:25
|3
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:27
|4
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:29
|5
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:37
|6
|Australia National Team P/B Kordamentha
|0:00:43
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:03:21
|8
|State Of Matter / Maap
|0:03:22
|9
|Attaque Team Gusto
|0:05:38
|10
|Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:08:08
|11
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:10:26
|12
|Data#3 Cisco Racing Team P/B Scody
|0:15:16
|13
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:30
|14
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:15:51
|15
|St George Merida Cycling Team
|0:17:34
|16
|JLT Condor
|0:20:25
