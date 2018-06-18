Trending

Samantha Schneider wins in Harlem

Iscorp sprinter increases lead in Bell Lap series, as team sweeps podium

Image 1 of 15

Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling) takes the win! Congrats to Iscorp Pro Cycling Team as they sweep the top spots. Second place:Yussely Mendivil Soto, Third place: Caroline Baur

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 2 of 15

The Women's field stages on 122 Street to start their one mile square crit

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 3 of 15

Ladies line up to get ready for the start

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 4 of 15

Yussely Mendivil Soto (Iscorp Pro Cycling) grits her teeth and gets pushing

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 5 of 15

Riders from all over come to NYC to celebrate Father's Day

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 6 of 15

Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling) always pays close attention to her competition

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 7 of 15

Still early, but the women start to mark each other

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 8 of 15

Current points leader Tina Pic (Colavita/bialetti Pro Cycling Team) surveys the field

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 9 of 15

Natalie Tapias (The Meteor// Intelligentsia) temps some riders to go on a break with her

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 10 of 15

Sam Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling) always surrounded and protected by her team

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 11 of 15

Emily Spence (Mellow Mushroom) as an ex New Yorker, rounds a familiar corner

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 12 of 15

Brittlee Bowman (Crca/The Meteor //Intelligentsia) makes one last effort

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 13 of 15

New Yorker, Masha Schneider (Crca/e2value) mixes it up with the pros

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 14 of 15

Austrailian National Crit Champion, Wiasak Beck (Fearless Femme Racing) takes it all in stride

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 15 of 15

New York City hosts the annual Father's Day, Harlem Cycling Classic

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling)1:18:20
2Yussely Mendivil Soto (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
3Caroline Baur (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
4Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/van Dessel)
5Emma Bast (Levine Law Group P/b Huseby)
6Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
7Josie Talbot (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
8Jennifer Caicedo (Palmetto State Medical Cycling)
9Jessica Mundy (The Meteor-Intelligentsia)
10Tina Pic (Colavita-bialetti Pro Cycling)
11Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing)
12Beck Wiasak (Fearless Femme Racing)
13Rachel Canning (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
14Tabitha Sherwood
15Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat Mobile-bullseye Total)
16Christina Gokey Smith (Colavita-bialetti Pro Cycling)
17Sarah Coney (La Sweat)
18Ayesha Mcgowan (A Quick Brown Fox)
19Samantha Fox (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
20Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom p/b Van Dessel)
21Leslie Timm (Sunapee Racing Team)
22Erin Faccone (B2c2 p/b Jra Cycles)
23Larissa Castelari De Lima (Colavita-bialetti)
24Natalia Franco (Colavita-bialetti Pro Cycling)
25Alexi Costa (Heatwave Cc)
26Jolene Holland (Colavita-bialetti)
27Nina Wollaston
28Kim Lucie (La Sweat)
29Philippa Sutton (Gray Goat Mobile-bullseye Total)
30Emily Spence (Mellow Mushroom)
31Meredith Moran (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
32Amelia Kirby
33Rachel Rubino (Fearless Femme Racing)
34Jessica Costa (Heatwave Cc)
35Chelsea Reedy (Matrix-rbm)
36Taryn Mudge (Mathletes Racing)
37Minda Murray (Fast Chance Womens Cycling)
38Alison Merner (Nickel City Cycles)
39Natalie Tapias (The Meteor-Intelligentsia)0:00:11
40Masha Schneider (Crca-e2value)0:00:13
41Jessie Hodges
42Leslie Lupien (B2c2 p/b Jra Cycles)0:00:30
43Ash Ankudinoff (Fearless Femme Racing)0:00:55
44Alijah Beatty (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)0:01:02
45Vanessa Romano (Young Medalists)
46Brittlee Bowman (Crca-The Meteor-Intelligent)0:01:06
47Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing)0:01:07
48Lauren Dodge (Automatic Endurance Training)
49Elizabeth Kieffer (Gray Goat Mobile-bullseye Total)0:01:09
50Maria Rosenfeld (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)
DNSCynthia Frazier (The Meteor-Intelligentsia)
DNFNicola Macdonald (Fearless Femme Racing)
DNFKristen Lasasso
DNFBecca Brown (Crca-Team Veselka)
DNFEva Burke (Sprinters Edge)
DNFBriana Clark (Gray Goat Mobile-bullseye Total Media)
DNFKate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom-van Dessel)
DNFLauren Leclaire (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
DNFRegina Legge (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)
DNFChelsea Matias (God & Famous/rodagira X Laser Team)
DNFCarla Nafria (La Sweat)
DNFLaurel Rathbun (Colavita-bialetti)
DNFEmma Roberts (La Sweat)
DNFTara Seplavy (Foxy Moxy Racing)
DNFPaige Williams (Bca-linen)
DNFBrenna Wrye- Simpson (La Sweat)

