Samantha Schneider wins in Harlem
Iscorp sprinter increases lead in Bell Lap series, as team sweeps podium
Elite Women: Harlem - Harlem
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
|1:18:20
|2
|Yussely Mendivil Soto (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
|3
|Caroline Baur (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/van Dessel)
|5
|Emma Bast (Levine Law Group P/b Huseby)
|6
|Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
|7
|Josie Talbot (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
|8
|Jennifer Caicedo (Palmetto State Medical Cycling)
|9
|Jessica Mundy (The Meteor-Intelligentsia)
|10
|Tina Pic (Colavita-bialetti Pro Cycling)
|11
|Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing)
|12
|Beck Wiasak (Fearless Femme Racing)
|13
|Rachel Canning (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
|14
|Tabitha Sherwood
|15
|Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat Mobile-bullseye Total)
|16
|Christina Gokey Smith (Colavita-bialetti Pro Cycling)
|17
|Sarah Coney (La Sweat)
|18
|Ayesha Mcgowan (A Quick Brown Fox)
|19
|Samantha Fox (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
|20
|Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom p/b Van Dessel)
|21
|Leslie Timm (Sunapee Racing Team)
|22
|Erin Faccone (B2c2 p/b Jra Cycles)
|23
|Larissa Castelari De Lima (Colavita-bialetti)
|24
|Natalia Franco (Colavita-bialetti Pro Cycling)
|25
|Alexi Costa (Heatwave Cc)
|26
|Jolene Holland (Colavita-bialetti)
|27
|Nina Wollaston
|28
|Kim Lucie (La Sweat)
|29
|Philippa Sutton (Gray Goat Mobile-bullseye Total)
|30
|Emily Spence (Mellow Mushroom)
|31
|Meredith Moran (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
|32
|Amelia Kirby
|33
|Rachel Rubino (Fearless Femme Racing)
|34
|Jessica Costa (Heatwave Cc)
|35
|Chelsea Reedy (Matrix-rbm)
|36
|Taryn Mudge (Mathletes Racing)
|37
|Minda Murray (Fast Chance Womens Cycling)
|38
|Alison Merner (Nickel City Cycles)
|39
|Natalie Tapias (The Meteor-Intelligentsia)
|0:00:11
|40
|Masha Schneider (Crca-e2value)
|0:00:13
|41
|Jessie Hodges
|42
|Leslie Lupien (B2c2 p/b Jra Cycles)
|0:00:30
|43
|Ash Ankudinoff (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:00:55
|44
|Alijah Beatty (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:02
|45
|Vanessa Romano (Young Medalists)
|46
|Brittlee Bowman (Crca-The Meteor-Intelligent)
|0:01:06
|47
|Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:01:07
|48
|Lauren Dodge (Automatic Endurance Training)
|49
|Elizabeth Kieffer (Gray Goat Mobile-bullseye Total)
|0:01:09
|50
|Maria Rosenfeld (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)
|DNS
|Cynthia Frazier (The Meteor-Intelligentsia)
|DNF
|Nicola Macdonald (Fearless Femme Racing)
|DNF
|Kristen Lasasso
|DNF
|Becca Brown (Crca-Team Veselka)
|DNF
|Eva Burke (Sprinters Edge)
|DNF
|Briana Clark (Gray Goat Mobile-bullseye Total Media)
|DNF
|Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom-van Dessel)
|DNF
|Lauren Leclaire (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
|DNF
|Regina Legge (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)
|DNF
|Chelsea Matias (God & Famous/rodagira X Laser Team)
|DNF
|Carla Nafria (La Sweat)
|DNF
|Laurel Rathbun (Colavita-bialetti)
|DNF
|Emma Roberts (La Sweat)
|DNF
|Tara Seplavy (Foxy Moxy Racing)
|DNF
|Paige Williams (Bca-linen)
|DNF
|Brenna Wrye- Simpson (La Sweat)
