Justin Williams wins Harlem Skyscraper Classic
Kline second, Law third
Elite Men: Harlem - Harlem
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Williams (Williams Racing)
|1:17:17
|2
|Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage)
|3
|Scott Law (Elevate Khs Pro Cycling)
|4
|Stalin Quiterio (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)
|5
|Alberto Rafael Ramos Vargas (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)
|6
|Hamzah Eastman (Team Alanis)
|7
|Tom Gibbons (Automatic Endurance)
|8
|Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite P/b Tyler Perry Stud)
|9
|Hugo Velasquez (Montecci)
|10
|Sam Rosenholtz
|11
|David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport / Guttenpla)
|12
|Ismael Collado Acosta (Crca/nycc Racing P/b Bgc Partne)
|13
|Cesar Alberto Marte Arias (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)
|14
|Kevin Goguen (Crca/jamison Capital - Cannonda)
|15
|Tyler Locke (Support Clean Sport / Guttenpla)
|16
|Cesar Gallego (Butcherbox)
|17
|Ian Whaley (Doylestown Bike Works P/b Fred)
|18
|Wes Kline (Doylestown Bike Works P/b Fred)
|19
|Carlos Tejeda (Verrazano Team Racing)
|20
|Danny Estevez (Fusion Cycles/families Together)
|21
|Keith Mullaly (New England Development P/b Cad)
|22
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|23
|Marcus Canady (Canady Carbon Repair)
|24
|Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy)
|25
|Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
|26
|Jamol Eastmond (Heatwave Cc)
|27
|Juan Carlos Pineda (Montclair Bikery Racing)
|28
|Rafael Adolfo German Meran (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)
|29
|Spencer Moavenzadeh (Butcherbox Cycling)
|30
|Geno Villafano (Ct Cycling Advancement Program)
|31
|Chris Baccash (Doylestown Bike Works P/b Fred)
|32
|Conor Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)
|33
|Michael Landry (Ct Cycling Advancement Program)
|34
|Jermaine Burrowes (Mangoseed/zurilee Restaurant)
|35
|Colin Fitzgerald (Cs Velo)
|36
|Stephen Jette (Butcherbox)
|37
|Alejandro Guzman (Foundation)
|38
|Edwin Sutherland (Heatwave Cc)
|39
|Rylee Field (St George Continental Cycling)
|40
|Justin Butsavage (Team Skyline-road/star Track-tr)
|41
|Chris Meacham (Doylestown Bike Works P/b Fred)
|42
|Mauro Agostini (Montecci)
|43
|Alexander Chrystall (New England Devo P/b Cadence We)
|44
|Chris Goguen (Butcherbox Cycling)
|45
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)
|46
|Scottie Weiss (Support Clean Sport / Guttenpla)
|47
|Horace Burrowes
|48
|Euri Madera (Fusion Cycles)
|49
|Brad Green (Cs Velo)
|50
|Daniel Lammon (Crca/wyld Stallyns)
|51
|Hammean Walker (M. Taylor Racing Team N.y.)
|52
|Jason Guzman (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)
|53
|Frank Cundiff (Levine Law Group P/b Huseby)
|54
|Mike Morse (Velocio Northeast)
|55
|Kemp Orosco
|56
|Jacob Yundt (Crca / Aska)
|57
|J.P. Partland (Kissena Cycling Club)
|58
|Johann Burrowes (Mangoseed/zurilee Restaurant)
|59
|Aidan Charles (Ct Cycling Advancement Program)
|60
|Edikson Pena (Verrazano Team Racing)
|61
|Jason Briscoe (Verrazano Team Racing)
|62
|Andrew Petti (Crca/foundation)
|63
|Dominic Caiazzo (Crca/jamison Capital - Cannonda)
|64
|Ethan Batt (Support Clean Sport/guttenplan)
|65
|Oshane Williams (Team Jamaica)
|66
|Raynauth Jeffrey (Crca/foundation)
|67
|Adam Alexander (Crca/foundation)
|68
|Jonathan Guiza
|69
|David Maynard (Race Cf)
|70
|Kyle Penny (Levine Law P/b Huseby)
|71
|Anthony Lowe
|72
|Chris Weddington
|DNS
|Preston Buehrer (Velocio Northeast)
|DNS
|Pedro Hijar (Kelly Benefits Strategies / Lsv)
|DNS
|Stephan Hoffman (Team Clif Bar)
|DNS
|Paskal Lamour (Crca/blue Ribbon)
|DNS
|Jesus Martinez (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)
|DNF
|Alex Abarbanel-Grossman (Morris Velo Sports)
|DNF
|Brian Alba (Butcherbox Cycling)
|DNF
|Stephen Alexander (Crca/foundation)
|DNF
|Luis Aquino (Fusion Cycles)
|DNF
|Aaron Black (Team Dso Mfg - Errace)
|DNF
|Paul Burrowes (Mangoseed/zurilee Restaurant)
|DNF
|Tyler Cole (Team Dps (drive Phase Sport)
|DNF
|Sergio Omar Fredes (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jacob Gerhardt (Team Clif Bar)
|DNF
|Glenroy Griffith (I An I)
|DNF
|Michael Grome (Ccap)
|DNF
|Hayden Strong (Bissell Agb Giant)
|DNF
|Rene Herrera (Crca / Aska)
|DNF
|Stephan Hoffman (Team Clif Bar)
|DNF
|Ted Horwitz (Butcherbox Cycling)
|DNF
|David Hoyle (Ct Cycling Advancement Program)
|DNF
|Charkie Huegel (Levine Law Group P/b Huseby)
|DNF
|Stepano Husbands (Team Coco)
|DNF
|Stephen Jamison (Crca/jamison Capital - Cannondale)
|DNF
|Daniel Jeske (Crca Jamison Capital-cannondale)
|DNF
|Matthew Jogodnik (Montclair Bikery Development Team)
|DNF
|Benjamin Liang (Velocio Northeast)
|DNF
|Michael Martin (B2c2 P/b Jra Cycles)
|DNF
|Justin Meade (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jose Miguel (Verrazano Team Racing)
|DNF
|Aj Moran (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)
|DNF
|Timothy Nixon
|DNF
|Mynor Pineda (Montclair Bikery Racing)
|DNF
|Carlo Quicho (Green Line Velo Driven By Zip Car)
|DNF
|Cam Riches (Cs Velo)
|DNF
|Scott Savory (Crca/jamison Capital - Cannondale)
|DNF
|Shannon Scott (Crca/nycc Racing P/b Bgc Partners)
|DNF
|Eric Serantoni (Levine Law Group P/b Huseby.com)
|DNF
|Ezra Sonderling (Team Big Brain)
|DNF
|Patrick Torpey (Crca/rockstar Games)
|DNF
|Andrew Walsh
|DNF
|Christopher Welch (Crca/jamison Capital - Cannondale)
|DNF
|Jovian Gomez
|DNF
|Raymond Netton (Ws United)
|DNF
|Juan Pimentel Jr. (Jamison Capital - Cannondale)
|DNF
|Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)
|DNF
|Daniel Katz (Ucsb Cycling)
|DNF
|John Kuhfahl (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
