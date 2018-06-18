Trending

Justin Williams wins Harlem Skyscraper Classic

Kline second, Law third

Men's podium, Second Place:Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage) First Place: Justin Williams (Williams Racing) Third Place: Scott Law (Elevate Khs Pro Cycling) Congratulations to All, Happy Fathers Day

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Cesar Alberto Marte Arias (Eda/EvolutionCycling Team) holds tight on turn 4

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Turn 1, rounding historic Harlem brownstones

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching ) tells his team to push the pace a little harder

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage) gets ready for the finale

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Stalin Quiterio Cuello (Crca/Dave Jordan Racing) tries to initiate a break-a-way, no takers!)

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Team Clif Bar initiates a little break-a-way

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Justin Williams (Williams Racing) bridges to that break successfully

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Doylestown Bike Works Wes Kline, brought the team out in full force

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Justin Williams (Williams Racing) takes the win

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Belizians Fans wildly celebrate Justin's win - a huge community here in NYC

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
The men's field takes off mid-day

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Williams (Williams Racing)1:17:17
2Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage)
3Scott Law (Elevate Khs Pro Cycling)
4Stalin Quiterio (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)
5Alberto Rafael Ramos Vargas (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)
6Hamzah Eastman (Team Alanis)
7Tom Gibbons (Automatic Endurance)
8Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite P/b Tyler Perry Stud)
9Hugo Velasquez (Montecci)
10Sam Rosenholtz
11David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport / Guttenpla)
12Ismael Collado Acosta (Crca/nycc Racing P/b Bgc Partne)
13Cesar Alberto Marte Arias (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)
14Kevin Goguen (Crca/jamison Capital - Cannonda)
15Tyler Locke (Support Clean Sport / Guttenpla)
16Cesar Gallego (Butcherbox)
17Ian Whaley (Doylestown Bike Works P/b Fred)
18Wes Kline (Doylestown Bike Works P/b Fred)
19Carlos Tejeda (Verrazano Team Racing)
20Danny Estevez (Fusion Cycles/families Together)
21Keith Mullaly (New England Development P/b Cad)
22David Dawson (Team Skyline)
23Marcus Canady (Canady Carbon Repair)
24Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy)
25Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
26Jamol Eastmond (Heatwave Cc)
27Juan Carlos Pineda (Montclair Bikery Racing)
28Rafael Adolfo German Meran (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)
29Spencer Moavenzadeh (Butcherbox Cycling)
30Geno Villafano (Ct Cycling Advancement Program)
31Chris Baccash (Doylestown Bike Works P/b Fred)
32Conor Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)
33Michael Landry (Ct Cycling Advancement Program)
34Jermaine Burrowes (Mangoseed/zurilee Restaurant)
35Colin Fitzgerald (Cs Velo)
36Stephen Jette (Butcherbox)
37Alejandro Guzman (Foundation)
38Edwin Sutherland (Heatwave Cc)
39Rylee Field (St George Continental Cycling)
40Justin Butsavage (Team Skyline-road/star Track-tr)
41Chris Meacham (Doylestown Bike Works P/b Fred)
42Mauro Agostini (Montecci)
43Alexander Chrystall (New England Devo P/b Cadence We)
44Chris Goguen (Butcherbox Cycling)
45Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)
46Scottie Weiss (Support Clean Sport / Guttenpla)
47Horace Burrowes
48Euri Madera (Fusion Cycles)
49Brad Green (Cs Velo)
50Daniel Lammon (Crca/wyld Stallyns)
51Hammean Walker (M. Taylor Racing Team N.y.)
52Jason Guzman (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)
53Frank Cundiff (Levine Law Group P/b Huseby)
54Mike Morse (Velocio Northeast)
55Kemp Orosco
56Jacob Yundt (Crca / Aska)
57J.P. Partland (Kissena Cycling Club)
58Johann Burrowes (Mangoseed/zurilee Restaurant)
59Aidan Charles (Ct Cycling Advancement Program)
60Edikson Pena (Verrazano Team Racing)
61Jason Briscoe (Verrazano Team Racing)
62Andrew Petti (Crca/foundation)
63Dominic Caiazzo (Crca/jamison Capital - Cannonda)
64Ethan Batt (Support Clean Sport/guttenplan)
65Oshane Williams (Team Jamaica)
66Raynauth Jeffrey (Crca/foundation)
67Adam Alexander (Crca/foundation)
68Jonathan Guiza
69David Maynard (Race Cf)
70Kyle Penny (Levine Law P/b Huseby)
71Anthony Lowe
72Chris Weddington
DNSPreston Buehrer (Velocio Northeast)
DNSPedro Hijar (Kelly Benefits Strategies / Lsv)
DNSStephan Hoffman (Team Clif Bar)
DNSPaskal Lamour (Crca/blue Ribbon)
DNSJesus Martinez (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)
DNFAlex Abarbanel-Grossman (Morris Velo Sports)
DNFBrian Alba (Butcherbox Cycling)
DNFStephen Alexander (Crca/foundation)
DNFLuis Aquino (Fusion Cycles)
DNFAaron Black (Team Dso Mfg - Errace)
DNFPaul Burrowes (Mangoseed/zurilee Restaurant)
DNFTyler Cole (Team Dps (drive Phase Sport)
DNFSergio Omar Fredes (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)
DNFJacob Gerhardt (Team Clif Bar)
DNFGlenroy Griffith (I An I)
DNFMichael Grome (Ccap)
DNFHayden Strong (Bissell Agb Giant)
DNFRene Herrera (Crca / Aska)
DNFStephan Hoffman (Team Clif Bar)
DNFTed Horwitz (Butcherbox Cycling)
DNFDavid Hoyle (Ct Cycling Advancement Program)
DNFCharkie Huegel (Levine Law Group P/b Huseby)
DNFStepano Husbands (Team Coco)
DNFStephen Jamison (Crca/jamison Capital - Cannondale)
DNFDaniel Jeske (Crca Jamison Capital-cannondale)
DNFMatthew Jogodnik (Montclair Bikery Development Team)
DNFBenjamin Liang (Velocio Northeast)
DNFMichael Martin (B2c2 P/b Jra Cycles)
DNFJustin Meade (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
DNFJose Miguel (Verrazano Team Racing)
DNFAj Moran (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)
DNFTimothy Nixon
DNFMynor Pineda (Montclair Bikery Racing)
DNFCarlo Quicho (Green Line Velo Driven By Zip Car)
DNFCam Riches (Cs Velo)
DNFScott Savory (Crca/jamison Capital - Cannondale)
DNFShannon Scott (Crca/nycc Racing P/b Bgc Partners)
DNFEric Serantoni (Levine Law Group P/b Huseby.com)
DNFEzra Sonderling (Team Big Brain)
DNFPatrick Torpey (Crca/rockstar Games)
DNFAndrew Walsh
DNFChristopher Welch (Crca/jamison Capital - Cannondale)
DNFJovian Gomez
DNFRaymond Netton (Ws United)
DNFJuan Pimentel Jr. (Jamison Capital - Cannondale)
DNFRyan Dewald (Team Skyline)
DNFDaniel Katz (Ucsb Cycling)
DNFJohn Kuhfahl (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)

