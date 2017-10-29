Stephen Hyde (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) on top step of the podium (Image credit: Peloton Sports)

US champion Stephen Hyde continued his winning run Sunday at the Harbin Park International, beating Gage Hecht and Curtis White.

"This course was drastically different than the other (on Saturday). It was much less technical, but very difficult to pedal on. It was slick," said Hyde. "It was a big group race. It was hard. I just waited for it all to happen."

Hanging with Hyde for eight laps, Hecht couldn't handle the pace in the finale but was able to finish strongly and secure his first podium of the season.

"I tried not to present the fact that I was really in the box the entire race, keep him from attacking me earlier," said 19-year-old Hecht. "It was a good day. I was super happy about how it went."

From the chase group behind, White was able to hold off Kerry Werner and James Driscoll for the final podium position.

The US 'cross season continues next weekend with the Derby City Cup and the Pan-American Continental Championships in Louisville, Kentucky.

Full Results