Hyde wins Harbin Park International
Hecht and White complete Cincinnati podium
Elite Men: -
US champion Stephen Hyde continued his winning run Sunday at the Harbin Park International, beating Gage Hecht and Curtis White.
"This course was drastically different than the other (on Saturday). It was much less technical, but very difficult to pedal on. It was slick," said Hyde. "It was a big group race. It was hard. I just waited for it all to happen."
Hanging with Hyde for eight laps, Hecht couldn't handle the pace in the finale but was able to finish strongly and secure his first podium of the season.
"I tried not to present the fact that I was really in the box the entire race, keep him from attacking me earlier," said 19-year-old Hecht. "It was a good day. I was super happy about how it went."
From the chase group behind, White was able to hold off Kerry Werner and James Driscoll for the final podium position.
The US 'cross season continues next weekend with the Derby City Cup and the Pan-American Continental Championships in Louisville, Kentucky.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:58:15
|2
|Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Groove
|0:00:26
|3
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:11
|4
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Factory CX Team
|0:01:15
|5
|James Driscoll (USA) Donnelly Sports
|0:01:17
|6
|Eric Brunner (USA) Evol Racing
|0:01:41
|7
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:46
|8
|Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross
|0:01:47
|9
|Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Stan's NoTubes p/b Maxxis
|0:01:55
|10
|Lance Haidet (USA) Donnelly Sports
|0:02:20
|11
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racing
|0:02:30
|12
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Think Green
|0:02:40
|13
|Troy Wells (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling
|0:02:48
|14
|Bjorn Selander (USA)
|0:02:51
|15
|Joshua Johnson (USA)
|0:02:57
|16
|Denzel Stephenson (USA) Evol Racing
|0:03:01
|17
|Tristan Cowie (USA) Triple Oaks Racing
|0:03:07
|18
|Maxx Chance (USA) EVOL Racing
|0:03:11
|19
|Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:03:16
|20
|Ryan Knapp (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|21
|Allen Krughoff (USA)
|0:03:32
|22
|Cody Kaiser (USA)
|0:04:01
|23
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|0:04:03
|24
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:04:07
|25
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|0:04:49
|26
|Samuel Kieffer (USA)
|0:05:09
|27
|Josh Bauer (USA)
|0:05:26
|28
|Anders Nystrom (USA)
|0:05:47
|29
|Michael Larson (USA)
|0:06:24
|30
|Christopher Uberti (USA)
|0:06:41
|31
|Tyler Cloutier (USA)
|0:06:45
|32
|Terol Pursell (USA)
|0:08:24
|33
|Eli House (USA)
|34
|Cade Bickmore (USA)
|35
|Brendan McCormack (USA)
|36
|Ryan Gamm (USA)
|37
|Jacob Huizenga (USA)
|38
|Kobi Gyetvan (USA)
|39
|Nicholas Vorwerk (USA)
|40
|John Thompson (USA)
|41
|Brian Staby (USA)
|DNF
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Aspire Racing
|DNF
|Caleb Swartz (USA)
|DNS
|Nicholas Beirne (USA)
|DNS
|Jordan Villella (USA)
