Trending

Hyde wins Harbin Park International

Hecht and White complete Cincinnati podium

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) on top step of the podium

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) on top step of the podium
(Image credit: Peloton Sports)

US champion Stephen Hyde continued his winning run Sunday at the Harbin Park International, beating Gage Hecht and Curtis White.

"This course was drastically different than the other (on Saturday). It was much less technical, but very difficult to pedal on. It was slick," said Hyde. "It was a big group race. It was hard. I just waited for it all to happen."

Hanging with Hyde for eight laps, Hecht couldn't handle the pace in the finale but was able to finish strongly and secure his first podium of the season.

"I tried not to present the fact that I was really in the box the entire race, keep him from attacking me earlier," said 19-year-old Hecht. "It was a good day. I was super happy about how it went."

From the chase group behind, White was able to hold off Kerry Werner and James Driscoll for the final podium position.

The US 'cross season continues next weekend with the Derby City Cup and the Pan-American Continental Championships in Louisville, Kentucky.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:58:15
2Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Groove0:00:26
3Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:01:11
4Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Factory CX Team0:01:15
5James Driscoll (USA) Donnelly Sports0:01:17
6Eric Brunner (USA) Evol Racing0:01:41
7Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:01:46
8Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross0:01:47
9Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Stan's NoTubes p/b Maxxis0:01:55
10Lance Haidet (USA) Donnelly Sports0:02:20
11Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racing0:02:30
12Andrew Dillman (USA) Think Green0:02:40
13Troy Wells (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling0:02:48
14Bjorn Selander (USA)0:02:51
15Joshua Johnson (USA)0:02:57
16Denzel Stephenson (USA) Evol Racing0:03:01
17Tristan Cowie (USA) Triple Oaks Racing0:03:07
18Maxx Chance (USA) EVOL Racing0:03:11
19Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team0:03:16
20Ryan Knapp (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling Team0:03:19
21Allen Krughoff (USA)0:03:32
22Cody Kaiser (USA)0:04:01
23Jonathan Page (USA)0:04:03
24Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing0:04:07
25Brannan Fix (USA)0:04:49
26Samuel Kieffer (USA)0:05:09
27Josh Bauer (USA)0:05:26
28Anders Nystrom (USA)0:05:47
29Michael Larson (USA)0:06:24
30Christopher Uberti (USA)0:06:41
31Tyler Cloutier (USA)0:06:45
32Terol Pursell (USA)0:08:24
33Eli House (USA)
34Cade Bickmore (USA)
35Brendan McCormack (USA)
36Ryan Gamm (USA)
37Jacob Huizenga (USA)
38Kobi Gyetvan (USA)
39Nicholas Vorwerk (USA)
40John Thompson (USA)
41Brian Staby (USA)
DNFSpencer Petrov (USA) Aspire Racing
DNFCaleb Swartz (USA)
DNSNicholas Beirne (USA)
DNSJordan Villella (USA)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews