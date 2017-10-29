Noble wins Harbin Park International
Emma White second, Kaitlin Keough third
Elite Women: -
Third to Kaitlin Keough at Saturday's Devou Park, Ellen Noble took revenge at the Harbin Park International. Noble beat Emma White by five seconds with Keough third at six seconds.
"I tried to race patiently, because there was a lot of wind on the course, and a lot of long pedaling sections. So, to race tactically was important today," said Noble after her third ProCX win of the season. "I started to sense some fatigue coming on in the group. And I was also getting a little worried that the end of the race was coming around soon and we still had four people in the front group. I really wanted to have that podium solidified. So I put some pressure on, going over the logs, and I was able to get away. I just had to go all in to keep from there."
The US 'cross season continues next weekend with the Derby City Cup and the Pan-American Continental Championships in Louisville, Kentucky.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:40:20
|2
|Emma White (USA)
|0:00:05
|3
|Kaitlin Keough (USA)
|0:00:06
|4
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg)
|0:00:19
|5
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:00:56
|6
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)
|0:01:06
|7
|Clara Honsinger (USA)
|0:01:08
|8
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:01:26
|9
|Katie Clouse (USA)
|0:01:41
|10
|Sunny Gilbert (USA)
|0:02:16
|11
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA)
|0:02:18
|12
|Emma Swartz (USA)
|0:02:30
|13
|Amanda Nauman (USA)
|0:02:53
|14
|Dani Arman (USA)
|0:03:01
|15
|Laurel Rathbun (USA)
|0:03:38
|16
|Allison Arensman (USA)
|0:03:46
|17
|Maria Larkin (Irl)
|0:04:04
|18
|Beth Ann Orton (USA)
|0:04:17
|19
|Crystal Anthony (USA)
|0:04:54
|20
|Raylyn Nuss (USA)
|0:05:03
|21
|Petra Schmidtmann (USA)
|0:05:13
|22
|Katherine Santos (USA)
|0:05:26
|23
|Turner Ramsay (USA)
|0:05:53
|24
|Emily Payonk (USA)
|0:06:21
|25
|Carol Seipp (USA)
|0:06:59
|26
|Eliza Gregoire (USA)
|0:08:08
|27
|Ashley Zoerner (USA)
|28
|Kennedy Adams (USA)
|DNS
|Rachel Langdon (GBr)
