Image 1 of 3 The Handzame Classic podium (l-r): Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i), Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Adam Blythe (BMC) (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) wins his fifth race of the season at the Handzame Classic) (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) celebrates his sprint victory at the Handzame Classic. (Image credit: AFP)

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) took his second sprint victory of the week, winning the Handzame Classic in Belgium. The 31-year-old Italian won the mass sprint ahead of Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) and Adam Blythe (BMC Racing Team).

It was the 18th win this season for the Belgian ProTeam, and Chicchi's fifth. His most recent win was only two days earlier, at the Nokere Koerse.

"The magic state I'm in continues," said Chicchi. "I'm very happy with this victory. We rode strong all day long. Fortunately, Keisse was in the 15-man break that marked the race, and he allowed us to sit on tires and save energy. In the final we all had perfect legs. The team did a fantastic job and I managed to clinch the double just a few days off my victory in Nokere.

"I want to dedicate this success to all the families of the victims of the disaster at Sierre, a terrible tragedy which we will never forget. All my teammates join me in this dedication."

A 15-man group got away early on the race comprised of Walt De Winter, Francesco Van Coppernolle (Jong Vlaanderen), Iljo Keisse (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Belisol), Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil-DCM), Pieter Serry (Topsport Vlaanderen), Wim De Vocht (Accent Jobs-Verandas Willems), Mart Ojavee (Champion System), Tobias Ludvigsson (Project 1t4i), Victor Manakov (RusVelo), Rony Martias (Saur-Sojasun), Will Routley (Spidertech), Blaz Jarc (NetApp) and Niko Eeckhout (An Post-Sean Kelly).

Their lead never exceeded a minute and a half, and the group slowly fell apart as the sprinters' teams put the pressure on.

With 11km to go the last of the escapees were caught again, setting up the expected mass sprint finale.