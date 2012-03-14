Trending

Chicchi wins Nokere Koerse

Italian wins sprint ahead of Boeckmans and Van Poppel

Image 1 of 49

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 49

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) bests Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoleil) to win Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 49

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) timed his jump perfectly to win Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 49

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins Nokere Koerse 2012

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 5 of 49

The Nokere Koerse podium

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 49

Julien Fouchard (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 49

Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 49

Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches) signs autographs

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 49

Robert Foerster (UnitedHealthcare) is always smiling

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 49

Kenny De Haes (Lotto-Belisol)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 49

Stéphane Poulhies (Saur Sojasun)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 49

Stef Clement's supporters were out

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 49

Kevin Ista (Accent Jobs-Willems Verandas)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 49

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) is interviewed

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 49

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) launches an attack

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 49

UnitedHealthcare chases after an attack by Taaramae

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 49

Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen) on the move

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 49

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 49

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 49

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 49

Mehdi Sohrabi (Lotto-Belisol)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 49

Splits forming in the escape group

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 49

The breakaway is whittled down

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 49

The feed zone goes ignored by the peloton

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 49

Sebastian Delfosse (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 49

Chicchi sitting in the bunch

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 49

Tom Leezer (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 49

Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Barracuda)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 49

Team cars visit the escape in Nokere

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 49

The breakaway works together

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 49

Champion System helps out with the chasing

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 49

The large breakaway in Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 33 of 49

Landbouwkrediet-Euphony leads the chase

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 49

Dominik Klemme (Project 1ti)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 49

The gap to the leaders is decreasing

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 36 of 49

The Vacansoleil team comes to the fore

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 37 of 49

The last lap of Nokere is nervous

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 38 of 49

Pieter Jacobs attacks in the last lap

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 39 of 49

Francesco Chicchi

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 40 of 49

Francesco Chicchi getting cleaned up

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 41 of 49

Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoleil-DCM) tidies up for the Nokere Koerse podium

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 42 of 49

Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoleil-DCM)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 43 of 49

Sporza interviews Mehdi Sohrabi

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 44 of 49

Mehdi Sohrabi (Lotto-Belisol) gets a lot of attention in Belgium

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 45 of 49

Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 46 of 49

Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare) on the podium of Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 47 of 49

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 48 of 49

The Nokere Koerse podium

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 49 of 49

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his win in Nokere Koerse 2012

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) continued his fine start to the 2012 season with a commanding sprint victory in the Nokere Koerse ahead of Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare).

The Italian ripped clear of Boeckmans on the slightly uphill finishing straight in Nokere to claim his fourth win of the campaign. Chicchi got off the mark in January with two stage victories at the Tour de San Luis in Argentina, and he gave a further indication of his form by taking the opening road Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen last week.

Chicchi’s Omega Pharma-QuickStep team did much to control affairs in the closing stages, but his own knowledge of the finale proved to be crucial. The former under 23 world champion was well positioned coming through the last right-hand corner, and then timed his finishing kick perfectly to take victory.

“Today I was going very well and I knew the finish too as I'd done it a few times in the past,” Chicchi said afterwards. “My team was fantastic as always and believed in me.

"The team was perfect. They took the lead 4km from the finish when the group was all together and did a great job. Iljo Keisse and Andy Fenn were perfect in the final 3km, and then Trentin gave a great leadout in the final kilometer," Chicchi said.

"We only had six riders, but when the team is strong it is no problem whether we have six riders or eight."

The finale was marred by a serious crash with 700m to go, which took down Rabobank sprinter Theo Bos, among others. Bos was fortunate to escape serious injury, but will miss out on Friday's Handzame Classic.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma- Quickstep4:19:42
2Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
3Boy van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare
4Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
5Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
6Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard-Trek
7Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
8Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha
9Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
10Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
11Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
12James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Verandas
13Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
14Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion Systems
15Michael Reihs (Den) Christina Watches
16Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
17Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen
18Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
19Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
20Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Verandas
21Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma- Quickstep
22Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly
23Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen
24Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
25Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
26Biaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
27Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis
28Stefan Schumacher (Den) Christina Watches
29Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha0:00:12
30Cammaerts Edwig (Bel) Cofidis0:00:15
31Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:00:18
32Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Verandas0:00:23
33Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
34Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Rusvelo
35Steve Chainel (Fra) Fdj - Big Mat
36Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:00:26
37Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp0:00:28
38Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp0:00:31
39Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj - Big Mat0:00:36
40Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen
41Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
42Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
43Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen
44Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Leopard-Trek
45Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
46Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma- Quickstep
47Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion Systems0:00:47
48Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rusvelo
49Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Geofco-Ville d`Alger
50Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Fdj - Big Mat
51Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard-Trek
52Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma- Quickstep
53Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly0:01:01
54Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
55Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
56Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
57Jurgen François (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
58Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare
59Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen
60Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard-Trek
61Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
62Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
63Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
64Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:14
65Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
66Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis
67Alexander Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo
68Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing0:01:21
69Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen0:01:25
70Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen0:01:33
71Nikita Eskov (Rus) Rusvelo
72Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:01:36
73Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
74Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
75Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
76Mark Christian (GBr) An Post Sean Kelly
77René Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches
78Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Verandas
79Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Fdj - Big Mat
80Jimmi Sørensen (Den) Christina Watches
81Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
82Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen0:01:46
83Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto - Belisol
84Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank
85Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
86Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto - Belisol
87Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis
88Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:01:52
89Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM
90Justin van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
91Olivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham0:02:04
92Frederic Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
93Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion Systems
94Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
95Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Willems Verandas
96Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
97Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
98Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis
99Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard-Trek
100Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM
101Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard-Trek
102Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard-Trek
103Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Project 1t4i
104Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
105Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing
106Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
107Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing
108Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing
109Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
110Henryk Cardoen (Bel) Geofco-Ville d`Alger
111Matvey Zubov (Rus) Rusvelo
112Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
113Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
114Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen
115Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly
116Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare
117Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare
118Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis
119Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:03:02
120Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
121Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
122Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
123Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
124Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing0:03:18
125Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
126Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
127Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
128Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:03:33
129Evert Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Verandas
130Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs-Willems Verandas
131Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma- Quickstep
132Valery Kaykov (Rus) Rusvelo0:03:53
133Sven Van den Houte (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
134Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
135Mark McNally (GBr) An Post Sean Kelly
136Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly0:04:07
137Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:04:28
138Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
139Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma- Quickstep0:05:14
140Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing0:08:04
141Valery Valynin (Rus) Rusvelo
142Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis0:08:13
143William Clarke (Aus) Champion Systems
144Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post Sean Kelly0:08:38
145Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj - Big Mat0:09:54
146Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj - Big Mat
147Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:10:13
148Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare
149Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
150Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
151Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
152Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Verandas
153Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Geofco-Ville d`Alger
154Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Geofco-Ville d`Alger
155Mikael Stilitte (Bel) Geofco-Ville d`Alger
156Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp

 

