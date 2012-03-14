Chicchi wins Nokere Koerse
Italian wins sprint ahead of Boeckmans and Van Poppel
Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) continued his fine start to the 2012 season with a commanding sprint victory in the Nokere Koerse ahead of Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare).
The Italian ripped clear of Boeckmans on the slightly uphill finishing straight in Nokere to claim his fourth win of the campaign. Chicchi got off the mark in January with two stage victories at the Tour de San Luis in Argentina, and he gave a further indication of his form by taking the opening road Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen last week.
Chicchi’s Omega Pharma-QuickStep team did much to control affairs in the closing stages, but his own knowledge of the finale proved to be crucial. The former under 23 world champion was well positioned coming through the last right-hand corner, and then timed his finishing kick perfectly to take victory.
“Today I was going very well and I knew the finish too as I'd done it a few times in the past,” Chicchi said afterwards. “My team was fantastic as always and believed in me.
"The team was perfect. They took the lead 4km from the finish when the group was all together and did a great job. Iljo Keisse and Andy Fenn were perfect in the final 3km, and then Trentin gave a great leadout in the final kilometer," Chicchi said.
"We only had six riders, but when the team is strong it is no problem whether we have six riders or eight."
The finale was marred by a serious crash with 700m to go, which took down Rabobank sprinter Theo Bos, among others. Bos was fortunate to escape serious injury, but will miss out on Friday's Handzame Classic.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma- Quickstep
|4:19:42
|2
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|3
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare
|4
|Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
|5
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|6
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard-Trek
|7
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|8
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha
|9
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|10
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|11
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
|12
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Verandas
|13
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion Systems
|15
|Michael Reihs (Den) Christina Watches
|16
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|17
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen
|18
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|19
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|20
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Verandas
|21
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma- Quickstep
|22
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly
|23
|Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen
|24
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|25
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|26
|Biaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|27
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis
|28
|Stefan Schumacher (Den) Christina Watches
|29
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:12
|30
|Cammaerts Edwig (Bel) Cofidis
|0:00:15
|31
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:00:18
|32
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Verandas
|0:00:23
|33
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|34
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Rusvelo
|35
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Fdj - Big Mat
|36
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:00:26
|37
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:00:28
|38
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:00:31
|39
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj - Big Mat
|0:00:36
|40
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen
|41
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|42
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|43
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen
|44
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Leopard-Trek
|45
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|46
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma- Quickstep
|47
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion Systems
|0:00:47
|48
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rusvelo
|49
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Geofco-Ville d`Alger
|50
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Fdj - Big Mat
|51
|Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard-Trek
|52
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma- Quickstep
|53
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly
|0:01:01
|54
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
|55
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|56
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|57
|Jurgen François (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|58
|Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare
|59
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen
|60
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard-Trek
|61
|Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|62
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
|63
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|64
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:14
|65
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|66
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis
|67
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo
|68
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing
|0:01:21
|69
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen
|0:01:25
|70
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|0:01:33
|71
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Rusvelo
|72
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:01:36
|73
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
|74
|Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|75
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|76
|Mark Christian (GBr) An Post Sean Kelly
|77
|René Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches
|78
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Verandas
|79
|Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Fdj - Big Mat
|80
|Jimmi Sørensen (Den) Christina Watches
|81
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
|82
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|0:01:46
|83
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto - Belisol
|84
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank
|85
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|86
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto - Belisol
|87
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis
|88
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:52
|89
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM
|90
|Justin van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|91
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|0:02:04
|92
|Frederic Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|93
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion Systems
|94
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|95
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Willems Verandas
|96
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
|97
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|98
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis
|99
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard-Trek
|100
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM
|101
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard-Trek
|102
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard-Trek
|103
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Project 1t4i
|104
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|105
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing
|106
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|107
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing
|108
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing
|109
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|110
|Henryk Cardoen (Bel) Geofco-Ville d`Alger
|111
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) Rusvelo
|112
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|113
|Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|114
|Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen
|115
|Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly
|116
|Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare
|117
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|118
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis
|119
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:03:02
|120
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|121
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|122
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|123
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|124
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing
|0:03:18
|125
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|126
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|127
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|128
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:03:33
|129
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Verandas
|130
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs-Willems Verandas
|131
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma- Quickstep
|132
|Valery Kaykov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:03:53
|133
|Sven Van den Houte (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|134
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|135
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post Sean Kelly
|136
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly
|0:04:07
|137
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:04:28
|138
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|139
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma- Quickstep
|0:05:14
|140
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing
|0:08:04
|141
|Valery Valynin (Rus) Rusvelo
|142
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis
|0:08:13
|143
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion Systems
|144
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post Sean Kelly
|0:08:38
|145
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj - Big Mat
|0:09:54
|146
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj - Big Mat
|147
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:10:13
|148
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|149
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|150
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|151
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|152
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Verandas
|153
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Geofco-Ville d`Alger
|154
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Geofco-Ville d`Alger
|155
|Mikael Stilitte (Bel) Geofco-Ville d`Alger
|156
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
