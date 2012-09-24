Trending

Atwill and Carpenter win British Downhill Series finale

Last round held in Llangollen

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Atwill (GBr)0:02:11.22
2Michael Jones (GBr)0:00:02.92
3Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr)0:00:02.96
4Joe Connell (GBr)0:00:03.03
5Fraser Mcglone (GBr)0:00:04.12
6Josh Lowe (GBr)0:00:04.54
7Oliver Burton (GBr)0:00:05.45
8Bernard Kerr (GBr)
9Alex Bond (GBr)0:00:05.51
10Ben Reid (Irl)0:00:05.80
11Gareth Brewin (GBr)0:00:06.68
12Harry Heath (GBr)0:00:06.87
13Harry Molloy (GBr)0:00:06.97
14Greg Williamson (GBr)0:00:06.98
15Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)0:00:07.32
16Ben Lovell (GBr)0:00:07.56
17James Swinden (GBr)0:00:08.76
18Billy Matthews (GBr)0:00:09.06
19Stephen Mccormack (Irl)0:00:09.27
20Scott Mears (GBr)0:00:09.38
21Sam Dale (GBr)0:00:10.03
22Cameron Cornforth (Irl)0:00:10.74
23Ben Nott (GBr)0:00:11.48
24Reece Langhorn (GBr)0:00:11.74
25Glenroy Martin (GBr)0:00:11.78
26Jack Reading (GBr)0:00:11.94
27Lachlan Blair (GBr)0:00:12.21
28David Kynaston (GBr)0:00:12.28
29Brad Mather (GBr)0:00:12.42
29Will Soffe (GBr)
31Joel Moore (GBr)0:00:12.86
32Sam Maddison (GBr)0:00:12.87
33Oliver Morris (GBr)0:00:13.13
34Jay Williamson (GBr)0:00:13.64
35Leo Houman (GBr)0:00:13.65
36Mathew Stuttard (GBr)0:00:13.81
37Sean Davies (GBr)0:00:13.96
38Jason Davies (GBr)0:00:14.01
39Thomas Owens (GBr)0:00:14.55
40Adam Brayton (GBr)0:00:14.68
41Freddie Oxley (GBr)0:00:14.80
42Elliott Machin (GBr)0:00:14.87
43Gregor Notman (GBr)0:00:15.13
44Brandon Love (GBr)0:00:15.17
45Dan Stanbridge (GBr)0:00:15.83
46Leon Rosser (GBr)0:00:15.87
47Perry Gardener (GBr)0:00:16.12
48Simon Parsons (GBr)0:00:16.13
49Micky Boswell (GBr)0:00:16.43
50Ruairidh Mcritchie (GBr)0:00:16.68
51Joe Flanagan (GBr)0:00:16.82
52Robert Smith (GBr)0:00:16.96
53Andrew Kelly (GBr)0:00:16.99
54Michael Coupe (GBr)0:00:17.15
55Ed Thomsett (GBr)0:00:17.35
56Allan Findlay (GBr)0:00:17.47
57Alex Moss (GBr)0:00:17.60
58Dan Sheridan (Irl)0:00:17.79
59Liam Mcdermott (GBr)0:00:17.90
60Alex Florian (GBr)0:00:17.98
61Edd Mcintosh (GBr)0:00:18.50
62Mitchell Ingley (GBr)0:00:18.72
63Sam Johnson (GBr)0:00:18.78
64Ben Deakin (GBr)0:00:18.88
65Calum Mcritchie (GBr)0:00:19.14
66James Ramsay (GBr)0:00:19.24
67Joseph Smith (GBr)0:00:19.38
68Will Mapstone (GBr)0:00:19.66
69Jonathan-James Foster-Smith (GBr)0:00:19.77
70Rhys Evans (GBr)0:00:19.79
71Douglas Chalmers (GBr)0:00:19.90
72Paul Milne (GBr)0:00:19.98
73Stuart Jenkinson (GBr)0:00:20.18
74Andrew Weeding (GBr)0:00:20.27
75Sam Boardman (GBr)0:00:20.84
76Josh Chambers (GBr)0:00:20.93
77Max Jarmey (GBr)0:00:21.01
78Ryan Tunnell (GBr)
79Josh Lewis (GBr)0:00:21.04
80Ashley Maller (GBr)0:00:21.51
81Andrew Farley (GBr)0:00:21.63
82Simon Aplin (GBr)0:00:21.70
83Curtis Saunders (GBr)0:00:21.95
84Oli Paton (GBr)0:00:22.07
85Andrew Hughes (GBr)0:00:22.11
86Jon Stout (GBr)0:00:22.14
87James Stock (GBr)0:00:22.27
88Steven Turnbull (GBr)0:00:22.42
89Thomas Pollock (GBr)0:00:22.75
90Matthew Davies (GBr)0:00:22.77
91Duncan Porter (GBr)0:00:22.82
92Matthew Rushton (GBr)0:00:22.86
93James Marshall (GBr)0:00:23.00
94Mitchell Skene (GBr)0:00:23.02
95Harry Belk (GBr)0:00:23.08
96Michael Straw (GBr)0:00:23.13
97Ben Williamson (GBr)0:00:23.27
98Peter Treviss-Bell (GBr)0:00:23.37
99John Owen (GBr)0:00:23.90
100Chris Field (GBr)0:00:24.06

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manon Carpenter (GBr)0:02:33.91
2Jessica Stone (GBr)0:00:07.03
3Emma Wareham (GBr)0:00:20.79
4Veronique Sandler (NZl)0:00:23.54
5Rosie Smith (GBr)0:00:32.04
6Traharn Chidley (GBr)0:00:34.79

Latest on Cyclingnews