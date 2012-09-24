Atwill and Carpenter win British Downhill Series finale
Last round held in Llangollen
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phil Atwill (GBr)
|0:02:11.22
|2
|Michael Jones (GBr)
|0:00:02.92
|3
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr)
|0:00:02.96
|4
|Joe Connell (GBr)
|0:00:03.03
|5
|Fraser Mcglone (GBr)
|0:00:04.12
|6
|Josh Lowe (GBr)
|0:00:04.54
|7
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|0:00:05.45
|8
|Bernard Kerr (GBr)
|9
|Alex Bond (GBr)
|0:00:05.51
|10
|Ben Reid (Irl)
|0:00:05.80
|11
|Gareth Brewin (GBr)
|0:00:06.68
|12
|Harry Heath (GBr)
|0:00:06.87
|13
|Harry Molloy (GBr)
|0:00:06.97
|14
|Greg Williamson (GBr)
|0:00:06.98
|15
|Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)
|0:00:07.32
|16
|Ben Lovell (GBr)
|0:00:07.56
|17
|James Swinden (GBr)
|0:00:08.76
|18
|Billy Matthews (GBr)
|0:00:09.06
|19
|Stephen Mccormack (Irl)
|0:00:09.27
|20
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|0:00:09.38
|21
|Sam Dale (GBr)
|0:00:10.03
|22
|Cameron Cornforth (Irl)
|0:00:10.74
|23
|Ben Nott (GBr)
|0:00:11.48
|24
|Reece Langhorn (GBr)
|0:00:11.74
|25
|Glenroy Martin (GBr)
|0:00:11.78
|26
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|0:00:11.94
|27
|Lachlan Blair (GBr)
|0:00:12.21
|28
|David Kynaston (GBr)
|0:00:12.28
|29
|Brad Mather (GBr)
|0:00:12.42
|29
|Will Soffe (GBr)
|31
|Joel Moore (GBr)
|0:00:12.86
|32
|Sam Maddison (GBr)
|0:00:12.87
|33
|Oliver Morris (GBr)
|0:00:13.13
|34
|Jay Williamson (GBr)
|0:00:13.64
|35
|Leo Houman (GBr)
|0:00:13.65
|36
|Mathew Stuttard (GBr)
|0:00:13.81
|37
|Sean Davies (GBr)
|0:00:13.96
|38
|Jason Davies (GBr)
|0:00:14.01
|39
|Thomas Owens (GBr)
|0:00:14.55
|40
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|0:00:14.68
|41
|Freddie Oxley (GBr)
|0:00:14.80
|42
|Elliott Machin (GBr)
|0:00:14.87
|43
|Gregor Notman (GBr)
|0:00:15.13
|44
|Brandon Love (GBr)
|0:00:15.17
|45
|Dan Stanbridge (GBr)
|0:00:15.83
|46
|Leon Rosser (GBr)
|0:00:15.87
|47
|Perry Gardener (GBr)
|0:00:16.12
|48
|Simon Parsons (GBr)
|0:00:16.13
|49
|Micky Boswell (GBr)
|0:00:16.43
|50
|Ruairidh Mcritchie (GBr)
|0:00:16.68
|51
|Joe Flanagan (GBr)
|0:00:16.82
|52
|Robert Smith (GBr)
|0:00:16.96
|53
|Andrew Kelly (GBr)
|0:00:16.99
|54
|Michael Coupe (GBr)
|0:00:17.15
|55
|Ed Thomsett (GBr)
|0:00:17.35
|56
|Allan Findlay (GBr)
|0:00:17.47
|57
|Alex Moss (GBr)
|0:00:17.60
|58
|Dan Sheridan (Irl)
|0:00:17.79
|59
|Liam Mcdermott (GBr)
|0:00:17.90
|60
|Alex Florian (GBr)
|0:00:17.98
|61
|Edd Mcintosh (GBr)
|0:00:18.50
|62
|Mitchell Ingley (GBr)
|0:00:18.72
|63
|Sam Johnson (GBr)
|0:00:18.78
|64
|Ben Deakin (GBr)
|0:00:18.88
|65
|Calum Mcritchie (GBr)
|0:00:19.14
|66
|James Ramsay (GBr)
|0:00:19.24
|67
|Joseph Smith (GBr)
|0:00:19.38
|68
|Will Mapstone (GBr)
|0:00:19.66
|69
|Jonathan-James Foster-Smith (GBr)
|0:00:19.77
|70
|Rhys Evans (GBr)
|0:00:19.79
|71
|Douglas Chalmers (GBr)
|0:00:19.90
|72
|Paul Milne (GBr)
|0:00:19.98
|73
|Stuart Jenkinson (GBr)
|0:00:20.18
|74
|Andrew Weeding (GBr)
|0:00:20.27
|75
|Sam Boardman (GBr)
|0:00:20.84
|76
|Josh Chambers (GBr)
|0:00:20.93
|77
|Max Jarmey (GBr)
|0:00:21.01
|78
|Ryan Tunnell (GBr)
|79
|Josh Lewis (GBr)
|0:00:21.04
|80
|Ashley Maller (GBr)
|0:00:21.51
|81
|Andrew Farley (GBr)
|0:00:21.63
|82
|Simon Aplin (GBr)
|0:00:21.70
|83
|Curtis Saunders (GBr)
|0:00:21.95
|84
|Oli Paton (GBr)
|0:00:22.07
|85
|Andrew Hughes (GBr)
|0:00:22.11
|86
|Jon Stout (GBr)
|0:00:22.14
|87
|James Stock (GBr)
|0:00:22.27
|88
|Steven Turnbull (GBr)
|0:00:22.42
|89
|Thomas Pollock (GBr)
|0:00:22.75
|90
|Matthew Davies (GBr)
|0:00:22.77
|91
|Duncan Porter (GBr)
|0:00:22.82
|92
|Matthew Rushton (GBr)
|0:00:22.86
|93
|James Marshall (GBr)
|0:00:23.00
|94
|Mitchell Skene (GBr)
|0:00:23.02
|95
|Harry Belk (GBr)
|0:00:23.08
|96
|Michael Straw (GBr)
|0:00:23.13
|97
|Ben Williamson (GBr)
|0:00:23.27
|98
|Peter Treviss-Bell (GBr)
|0:00:23.37
|99
|John Owen (GBr)
|0:00:23.90
|100
|Chris Field (GBr)
|0:00:24.06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manon Carpenter (GBr)
|0:02:33.91
|2
|Jessica Stone (GBr)
|0:00:07.03
|3
|Emma Wareham (GBr)
|0:00:20.79
|4
|Veronique Sandler (NZl)
|0:00:23.54
|5
|Rosie Smith (GBr)
|0:00:32.04
|6
|Traharn Chidley (GBr)
|0:00:34.79
