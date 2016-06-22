Dries De Bondt wins Halle-Ingooigem
Jens Keukeleire second, Edward Theuns third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|4:45:22
|2
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Belgium
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:13
|4
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:17
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|10
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|11
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|12
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|13
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec
|17
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|19
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|20
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|21
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|22
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Belgium
|23
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|24
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|25
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|28
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|30
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|31
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Era - Murprotec
|32
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|33
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|34
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|36
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|37
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|0:00:26
|38
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|39
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|40
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|42
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
|45
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Belgium
|46
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|47
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:34
|48
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:35
|49
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|50
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:43
|51
|Fraser Gough (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|0:00:47
|52
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:58
|53
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:59
|54
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:00
|55
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:17
|56
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:23
|57
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|58
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:01:32
|59
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|62
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|63
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|64
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:46
|65
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:09
|66
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:27
|67
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|68
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|69
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|0:02:29
|70
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec
|0:02:36
|71
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:01
|72
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|73
|Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|74
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|75
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth
|0:05:00
|77
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|78
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|79
|Kenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M
|80
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|81
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Team Roth
|DNF
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth
|DNF
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Team Roth
|DNF
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|DNF
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|DNF
|Sean Lake (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|DNF
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|DNF
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|DNF
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Jelle Cant (Bel) Era - Murprotec
|DNF
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Era - Murprotec
|DNF
|Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec
|DNF
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|DNF
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|DNF
|Mathias Depypere (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|DNF
|Alessandro Soenens (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|DNF
|Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|DNF
|Joren Touquet (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|DNF
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|DNF
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Ricardo Van Dongen (Ned) Team 3M
|DNF
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Arnaud Voss (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Robin Mertens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
