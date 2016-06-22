Trending

Dries De Bondt wins Halle-Ingooigem

Jens Keukeleire second, Edward Theuns third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team4:45:22
2Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Belgium
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Belgium0:00:13
4Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:17
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
9Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
10Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
11Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
12Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
13Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec
17Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
18Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
19Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
20Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
21Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
22Zico Waeytens (Bel) Belgium
23Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
24Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
25Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
28Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
30Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
31Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Era - Murprotec
32Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
33Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
34Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
35Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
36Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
37Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:00:26
38Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
39Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
40Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
42Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
45Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Belgium
46Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
47Oliver Naesen (Bel) Belgium0:00:34
48Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:00:35
49Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
50Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Belgium0:00:43
51Fraser Gough (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:00:47
52Bert De Backer (Bel) Belgium0:00:58
53Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:59
54Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:00
55Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:17
56Stijn Devolder (Bel) Belgium0:01:23
57Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
58Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:01:32
59Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
60Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
61Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
62Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
63Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
64William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:46
65Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:09
66Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:27
67Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
68Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
69Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth0:02:29
70Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec0:02:36
71Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:01
72Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
73Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
74Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
75Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth0:05:00
77Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
78Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
79Kenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M
80Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
81Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
82Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFFlorian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMarc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
DNFArnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
DNFLorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
DNFAmaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFThomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFBert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFBrad Evans (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFJason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFSamuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFAndrea Zordan (Ita) Team Roth
DNFTristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth
DNFAndrea Vaccher (Ita) Team Roth
DNFJoeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFSander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFChristophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFStef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFSam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
DNFRobbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
DNFSean Lake (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
DNFNeil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
DNFMathew Zenovich (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
DNFJasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFOliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFCalvin Watson (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFJohannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFKenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFGlenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFJori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFJelle Cant (Bel) Era - Murprotec
DNFKevin Cant (Bel) Era - Murprotec
DNFHendrik Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec
DNFAngelo De Clercq (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFJohan Jacobs (Swi) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFThomas Joseph (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFElias Van Hecke (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFDieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFMichael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFJelle Donders (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFGorik Gardeyn (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFMathias Depypere (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFAlessandro Soenens (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFKevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFJoren Touquet (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFAlexander Cools (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFOlivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFTom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFLudwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFRicardo Van Dongen (Ned) Team 3M
DNFChristophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
DNFEmiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
DNFYannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFArnaud Voss (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFJustin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFAntoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFRobin Mertens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFMassimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFJulien Van Den Brande (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago

