Bras tops De Vocht in Buizingen

Henrion fills out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team3:11:15
2Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
3Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team0:00:01
4Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
5Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
6Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
7Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
8Christine Majerus (Lux) GSD
9Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
10Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
11Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
12Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
13Petra Dijkman (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:00:04
14Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus)0:00:06
15Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
16Amélie Rivat (Fra)0:00:17
17Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:00:25
18Aude Biannic (Fra)0:00:30
19Linn Torp (Nor) Alriksson Go:Green0:03:36
20Emma Silversides (GBr)
21Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:03:52
22Kim De Baat (Ned)
23Marion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
24Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
25Evelyn Arys (Bel)
26Elien Vercamer (Bel)
27Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
28Sanne Bamelis (Bel)
29Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
30Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
31Mélanie Bravard (Fra) GSD
32Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
33Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
34Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
35Sandrine Bideau (Fra)
36Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
37Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
38Chantal Hoffmann (Lux)
39Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
40Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) GSD
41Tessa De Moyer (Bel)
42Kimberly Buyl (Bel)
43Mélodie Lesueur (Fra)
44Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
45Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
46Katrien Van Looy (Bel)
47Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
48Annelies Dom (Bel)
49Baukje Doedee (Ned)
50Ann Sophie Duyck (Bel)
51Inge Roggeman (Bel)
52Emma Crum (NZl)
53Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
54Fabienne Schaus (Lux) GSD
55Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
56Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
57Elena Valentini (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
58Joline Goossens (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
59Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
60Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
61Alna Burato (Fra)
62Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
63Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
64Marlene Wintgens (Bel)0:04:42
65Celine Van Severen (Bel)
66Gilke Croket (Bel)
67Liliano Leenknegi (Bel)0:04:44
68Dirkje Bazuin (Ned)
69Bo Carless (Bel)
70Joyce Van Der Peet (Ned)
71Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
72Tara Gins (Bel)
73Ilke Dejongh (Bel)
74Alexandra Tondeur (Bel)
75Irina Molicheva (Rus)0:05:07
76Marjolein Claessen (Ned)
77Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel)0:06:44

