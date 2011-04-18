Bras tops De Vocht in Buizingen
Henrion fills out podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|3:11:15
|2
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|3
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|0:00:01
|4
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
|5
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|6
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|7
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|8
|Christine Majerus (Lux) GSD
|9
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|10
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|11
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|12
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|13
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:00:04
|14
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus)
|0:00:06
|15
|Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|16
|Amélie Rivat (Fra)
|0:00:17
|17
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:00:25
|18
|Aude Biannic (Fra)
|0:00:30
|19
|Linn Torp (Nor) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:03:36
|20
|Emma Silversides (GBr)
|21
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:03:52
|22
|Kim De Baat (Ned)
|23
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|24
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|25
|Evelyn Arys (Bel)
|26
|Elien Vercamer (Bel)
|27
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|28
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel)
|29
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|30
|Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|31
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) GSD
|32
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|33
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|34
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|35
|Sandrine Bideau (Fra)
|36
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
|37
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|38
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux)
|39
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|40
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) GSD
|41
|Tessa De Moyer (Bel)
|42
|Kimberly Buyl (Bel)
|43
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra)
|44
|Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|45
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|46
|Katrien Van Looy (Bel)
|47
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|48
|Annelies Dom (Bel)
|49
|Baukje Doedee (Ned)
|50
|Ann Sophie Duyck (Bel)
|51
|Inge Roggeman (Bel)
|52
|Emma Crum (NZl)
|53
|Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|54
|Fabienne Schaus (Lux) GSD
|55
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|56
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|57
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|58
|Joline Goossens (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|59
|Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|60
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|61
|Alna Burato (Fra)
|62
|Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|63
|Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|64
|Marlene Wintgens (Bel)
|0:04:42
|65
|Celine Van Severen (Bel)
|66
|Gilke Croket (Bel)
|67
|Liliano Leenknegi (Bel)
|0:04:44
|68
|Dirkje Bazuin (Ned)
|69
|Bo Carless (Bel)
|70
|Joyce Van Der Peet (Ned)
|71
|Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|72
|Tara Gins (Bel)
|73
|Ilke Dejongh (Bel)
|74
|Alexandra Tondeur (Bel)
|75
|Irina Molicheva (Rus)
|0:05:07
|76
|Marjolein Claessen (Ned)
|77
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel)
|0:06:44
