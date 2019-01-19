Trending

Luke Mudgway wins Gravel and Tar Classic

Two on the podium for EvoPro as Monk takes third behind Christensen

Luke Mudgway and Damian Mason talk saddles and saddle height

(Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luke Mudgway (NZl) EvoPro Racing
2Ryan Christensen (NZl) New Zealand
3Cyrus Monk (NZl) EvoPro Racing

