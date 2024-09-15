Maaike Boogaard sprints to victory at Grand Prix International d'Isbergues - Pas de Calais Féminin

Maaike Boogaard (AG Insurance-Soudal) sprinted to victory at the Grand Prix International d'Isbergues - Pas de Calais Féminin.

She out-sprinted runner-up Victoire Berteau (Cofidis) and third-placed Alba Teruel (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi) in the 131.6km race held through the challenging Pas-de-Calais department and into Isbergues, France.

“The team performed exceptionally well today. In every move, there was always at least one of us involved, and we had control throughout the race," said the team's sports director Stijn Steels.

"Her sprint was truly impressive. This victory is well-deserved; for me, she was the strongest rider in the race today. In short, it was a fantastic performance by both Maaike and the entire team."

