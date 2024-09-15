Maaike Boogaard sprints to victory at Grand Prix International d'Isbergues - Pas de Calais Féminin
Victoire Berteau second, Alba Teruel third in Isbergues
Maaike Boogaard (AG Insurance-Soudal) sprinted to victory at the Grand Prix International d'Isbergues - Pas de Calais Féminin.
She out-sprinted runner-up Victoire Berteau (Cofidis) and third-placed Alba Teruel (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi) in the 131.6km race held through the challenging Pas-de-Calais department and into Isbergues, France.
“The team performed exceptionally well today. In every move, there was always at least one of us involved, and we had control throughout the race," said the team's sports director Stijn Steels.
"Her sprint was truly impressive. This victory is well-deserved; for me, she was the strongest rider in the race today. In short, it was a fantastic performance by both Maaike and the entire team."
Results
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
