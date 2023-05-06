Grand Prix du Morbihan: Arnaud De Lie wins in Plumelec
Gregoire takes second and Tiller in third
Arnaud de Lie won the Grand Prix du Morbihan on Saturday in a bunch sprint in Plumelec. Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) finished second in the uphill to the line in the Cadoudal coastal town. trailed by Rasmus Tiller (Uno-X Pro Cycling) in third.
The 20-year-old De Lie continued his hot streak, earning a seventh podium this year, including a fourth victory.
“I was excellently surrounded by my teammates, which allowed me to tackle the climb well time after time. The rest of the team controlled the race in the peloton and blocked the attempts of other riders to break away during the local laps," said De Lie, noting the six finishing circuits were decisive.
"This really is a team effort. I was surrounded by my companions throughout the race, they controlled the race so that we could start the last climb in an excellent position. They did perfect work and I am very proud that I could reward this hard work with a victory."
Six riders attacked in the opening 15km of the 188.6km one-day race. The group of Paul Wright (Bolton Equities Black Spoke), Milan Fretin (Team Flanders-Baloise), Antonio Puppio (Q36.5 Pro Cycling), Jonathan Couanon (Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur) and the (Euskaltel-Euskadi) duo of Iker Ballarin and Enekoitz Azparren worked together for half of the race.
By the time the last of the break remained, Wright and Azparren the last to be caught, there was 47km to go and a regrouped peloton began to drop riders off the back.
Jasper de Buyst stretched out the peloton with his effort at the front with under 3km to go, four other teammates in tow. De Lie accelerated to the front and won by several bike lengths.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Grand Prix du Morbihan: Arnaud De Lie wins in PlumelecGregoire takes second and Tiller in third
-
Remco Evenepoel’s biggest rival is the Giro d’Italia itself - AnalysisBelgian’s fast start doesn’t change the fact that this race is a marathon
-
Ineos Grenadiers' GC contenders at Giro d'Italia strike convincing note on opening stageGeoghegan Hart fourth at 40 seconds and Thomas ninth
-
Controversies over crosswinds and nature break rob Demi Vollering of Vuelta Femenina red jersey'I am hungry for revenge' says tearful Team SD Worx rider with one day remaining to race