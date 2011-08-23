Trending

Drancourt solos to victory in Bellignies

House, Lang fight out final podium spots

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Drancourt (Fra) ESEG Douai3:45:16
2Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor0:00:18
3Pirmin Lang (Swi) Atlas Personal
4Mickael Olejnik (Pol) USS Austreberthe0:00:21
5Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:00:22
6Benjamin Cantounet (Fra) SCO Dijon0:00:24
7Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental
8Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental
9Lars Anderson (Swe) Geox Fuji Test
10Alo Jakin (Est) CC Villeneuve
11Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Royale Pédale St0:00:30
12Alexis Coulon (Fra) SCO Dijon0:01:43
13Anthony Jesse (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/OptumHealth
14Sebastien Harbonnier (Fra) CSA Les Loges
15Jean Michel Comminette (Bel) Royale Pédale St
16Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canada
17Paavo Paajanen (Fin) Geox Fuji Test
18Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Jo Piels
19Morten Knudsen (Den) CC Differdange0:02:21
20Ian Holt (USA) Geox Fuji Test0:07:02
21Oscar Riesebeeck (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:07:06
22Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal
23Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor
24Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Trek Team0:07:13
25Alexandre Defretin (Fra) C C Nogent0:08:50
26Leo Fortin (Fra) ESEG Douai0:08:52
27Alexis Caresmel (Fra) CC Villeneuve0:08:53
28Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Sco Dijon0:09:47
29Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) Uss Austreberthe0:10:16
30Mathieu Selwa (Fra) Geox Fuji Test0:10:26
31Raphael Addyl (Swi) Atlas Personal0:11:05
32Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada0:11:07
33Joël Zangerle (Lux) Cc Differdange0:11:08
34Pierrick Naud (Can) Canada
35Stuart Wight (Can) Canada
36Romain Villa (Fra) Club Champagne0:11:10
37Tom Thill (Lux) Cc Differdange
38Lucas Persson (Swe) Geox Fuji Test
39Romain Lejeune (Fra) Club Champagne
40Julien Rabaud (Fra) Club Champagne
41Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Uss Austreberthe
42Geerjan De Vos (Bel) Geox Fuji Test
43Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Uss Austreberthe
44Camille Thominet (Fra) Cc Villeneuve
45Adam Gawlik (Pol) Ec Raismes Pte
46Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
47Valérian Vermeulen (Fra) ESEG Douai

