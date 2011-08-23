Drancourt solos to victory in Bellignies
House, Lang fight out final podium spots
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) ESEG Douai
|3:45:16
|2
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:00:18
|3
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Atlas Personal
|4
|Mickael Olejnik (Pol) USS Austreberthe
|0:00:21
|5
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:00:22
|6
|Benjamin Cantounet (Fra) SCO Dijon
|0:00:24
|7
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|8
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|9
|Lars Anderson (Swe) Geox Fuji Test
|10
|Alo Jakin (Est) CC Villeneuve
|11
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Royale Pédale St
|0:00:30
|12
|Alexis Coulon (Fra) SCO Dijon
|0:01:43
|13
|Anthony Jesse (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/OptumHealth
|14
|Sebastien Harbonnier (Fra) CSA Les Loges
|15
|Jean Michel Comminette (Bel) Royale Pédale St
|16
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canada
|17
|Paavo Paajanen (Fin) Geox Fuji Test
|18
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Jo Piels
|19
|Morten Knudsen (Den) CC Differdange
|0:02:21
|20
|Ian Holt (USA) Geox Fuji Test
|0:07:02
|21
|Oscar Riesebeeck (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:07:06
|22
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal
|23
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor
|24
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Trek Team
|0:07:13
|25
|Alexandre Defretin (Fra) C C Nogent
|0:08:50
|26
|Leo Fortin (Fra) ESEG Douai
|0:08:52
|27
|Alexis Caresmel (Fra) CC Villeneuve
|0:08:53
|28
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Sco Dijon
|0:09:47
|29
|Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) Uss Austreberthe
|0:10:16
|30
|Mathieu Selwa (Fra) Geox Fuji Test
|0:10:26
|31
|Raphael Addyl (Swi) Atlas Personal
|0:11:05
|32
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canada
|0:11:07
|33
|Joël Zangerle (Lux) Cc Differdange
|0:11:08
|34
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Canada
|35
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canada
|36
|Romain Villa (Fra) Club Champagne
|0:11:10
|37
|Tom Thill (Lux) Cc Differdange
|38
|Lucas Persson (Swe) Geox Fuji Test
|39
|Romain Lejeune (Fra) Club Champagne
|40
|Julien Rabaud (Fra) Club Champagne
|41
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Uss Austreberthe
|42
|Geerjan De Vos (Bel) Geox Fuji Test
|43
|Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Uss Austreberthe
|44
|Camille Thominet (Fra) Cc Villeneuve
|45
|Adam Gawlik (Pol) Ec Raismes Pte
|46
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
|47
|Valérian Vermeulen (Fra) ESEG Douai
