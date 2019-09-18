Neilands wins Grand Prix de Wallonie
Israel Cycling Academy rider takes solo victory over Stuyven
Latvian Krists Neilands gave Israel Cycling Academy a big victory, taking a solo win in the Grand Prix de Wallonie atop the Citadelle de Namur.
Neilands attacked late in the 205.9km race to leave behind a select group, fending off a fervent chase. Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) led the chase to the line ahead of Jasper de Buyst (Lotto Soudal).
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|4:56:07
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:02
|3
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|5
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:04
|6
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|8
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|11
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|13
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|15
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|16
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|17
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|18
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|20
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|21
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:11
|22
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:12
|23
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:15
|25
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|26
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:18
|27
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|28
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|29
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:19
|30
|Ide Schelling (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|31
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|32
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|33
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:24
|34
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:33
|35
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|36
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:36
|37
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:38
|38
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|39
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|40
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|41
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|43
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|45
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:45
|46
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|47
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:48
|48
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|49
|Mattia Petrucci (Ita) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|0:00:55
|50
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:01:29
|51
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:40
|52
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:51
|53
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|0:02:05
|54
|Stan van Tricht (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:08
|55
|Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|56
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|57
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|58
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|60
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|61
|Sven Burger (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|62
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|63
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|64
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:02:36
|67
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:41
|68
|Adam Lewis (GBr) Beat Cycling Club
|69
|Alex Mengoulas (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|70
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|71
|Jonas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:02:49
|72
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:51
|73
|Yacob Debesay (Eri) Groupama-FDJ
|74
|Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:02:54
|75
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:56
|76
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|77
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:03:03
|78
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:03:12
|79
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:13
|80
|André Rodrigues Carvalho (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:14
|81
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:23
|82
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:25
|83
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Belgium
|84
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:03:30
|85
|Kaden Groves (Aus) SEG Racing Academy
|86
|Tiago Antunes (Por) SEG Racing Academy
|87
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|88
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|89
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:50
|90
|Ilan van Wilder (Bel) Belgium
|91
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:04:45
|92
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:05:47
|93
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|94
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|95
|Théo Nonnez (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|0:06:16
|96
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:55
|97
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:10:17
|98
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|99
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|100
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|102
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|103
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|104
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|105
|Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|106
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|107
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
|108
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|109
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
|110
|Anthony Jullien (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Yves Coolen (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
|112
|Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Wallonie Bruxelles
|113
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|114
|Clement Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|115
|Daniel Abraham Gebru (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|116
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|118
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:10:31
|119
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|120
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:11:41
|121
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|122
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:11:47
|123
|Guillaume Seye (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
|0:12:23
|124
|Alexander Evans (Aus) SEG Racing Academy
|0:12:49
|125
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:19
|126
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:58
|127
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|128
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:19
|129
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|DNF
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|DNF
|Clé Brent (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|DNF
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNF
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|DNF
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|DNF
|John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|DNF
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|DNF
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|DNF
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|DNF
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Adam Hartley (GBr) SEG Racing Academy
|DNF
|Wessel Krul (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|DNF
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles Development Team
