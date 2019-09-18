Trending

Neilands wins Grand Prix de Wallonie

Israel Cycling Academy rider takes solo victory over Stuyven

Krists Neilands

Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) wins the GP de Wallonie
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Latvian Krists Neilands gave Israel Cycling Academy a big victory, taking a solo win in the Grand Prix de Wallonie atop the Citadelle de Namur.

Neilands attacked late in the 205.9km race to leave behind a select group, fending off a fervent chase. Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) led the chase to the line ahead of Jasper de Buyst (Lotto Soudal).

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 4:56:07
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:02
3Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
5Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:04
6Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
8Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
11Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
13Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
15Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
16Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
17Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
18Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
20Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
21Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 0:00:11
22Laurens Huys (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:00:12
23Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Belgium 0:00:15
25João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
26Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:18
27Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
28Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
29Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:19
30Ide Schelling (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
31Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
32Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
33Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:24
34Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:00:33
35Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
36Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:36
37Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:00:38
38Maxime Chevalier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
39Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
40Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
41Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:00:43
43Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R La Mondiale
44Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
45Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:00:45
46Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Continental
47Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:00:48
48Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
49Mattia Petrucci (Ita) Groupama-FDJ Continental 0:00:55
50Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:01:29
51Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:40
52Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:51
53Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 0:02:05
54Stan van Tricht (Bel) Belgium 0:02:08
55Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Groupama-FDJ Continental
56Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
57Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
58Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
59Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
60Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
61Sven Burger (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
62Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
63Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
64Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
65Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
66Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:02:36
67Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Belgium 0:02:41
68Adam Lewis (GBr) Beat Cycling Club
69Alex Mengoulas (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
70Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
71Jonas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 0:02:49
72Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:02:51
73Yacob Debesay (Eri) Groupama-FDJ
74Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex 0:02:54
75Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:56
76Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
77Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:03:03
78Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:03:12
79Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:13
80André Rodrigues Carvalho (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:03:14
81Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:23
82Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:25
83Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Belgium
84Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles 0:03:30
85Kaden Groves (Aus) SEG Racing Academy
86Tiago Antunes (Por) SEG Racing Academy
87Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
88Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
89Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:50
90Ilan van Wilder (Bel) Belgium
91Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:04:45
92Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:05:47
93Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
94Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
95Théo Nonnez (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Continental 0:06:16
96Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:55
97Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:10:17
98Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
99Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
100Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
102Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
103Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
104Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
105Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
106Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Continental
107Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
108Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
109Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
110Anthony Jullien (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Yves Coolen (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
112Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Wallonie Bruxelles
113Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
114Clement Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Continental
115Daniel Abraham Gebru (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
116Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
118Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:10:31
119Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
120Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:11:41
121Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
122Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:11:47
123Guillaume Seye (Bel) Beat Cycling Club 0:12:23
124Alexander Evans (Aus) SEG Racing Academy 0:12:49
125Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:19
126Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:58
127Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
128Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:19
129Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
130Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFRasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
DNFLoic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFDries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
DNFClé Brent (Bel) Corendon-Circus
DNFMaikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
DNFEmerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
DNFMatteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
DNFJohn Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
DNFTorkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles
DNFRomain Hardy (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFLionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFThomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
DNFAdam Hartley (GBr) SEG Racing Academy
DNFWessel Krul (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
DNFJulien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFPolychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFJens Reynders (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles Development Team

