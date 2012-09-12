Trending

Simon triumphs at Grand Prix de Wallonie

Van Avermaet, Leukemans complete podium in tough finale

Image 1 of 30

Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 30

Bjorn Thurau (Europcar)

Bjorn Thurau (Europcar)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 30

Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun) bides his time in the peloton.

Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun) bides his time in the peloton.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 30

Florian Vachon (Bretagne-Schuller) and Sébastien Delfosse (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony)

Florian Vachon (Bretagne-Schuller) and Sébastien Delfosse (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 30

Renaud Dion (Bretagne-Schuller)

Renaud Dion (Bretagne-Schuller)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 30

Rob Ruijgh (Vacansoleil-DCM) sets tempo at the head of a breakaway.

Rob Ruijgh (Vacansoleil-DCM) sets tempo at the head of a breakaway.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 30

The busy life of a pro mechanic.

The busy life of a pro mechanic.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 30

Jérémy Roy (FDJ-Big Mat) launches an attack.

Jérémy Roy (FDJ-Big Mat) launches an attack.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 30

Matthieu Sprick (Argos-Shimano) leads Oscar Freire (Katusha) and Alexandre Pichot (Europcar).

Matthieu Sprick (Argos-Shimano) leads Oscar Freire (Katusha) and Alexandre Pichot (Europcar).
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 30

Another breakaway group forms.

Another breakaway group forms.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 30

Maxime Mederel (Saur-Sojasun)

Maxime Mederel (Saur-Sojasun)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 30

Riders attack the peloton on the second climb of the Grand Prix de Wallonie.

Riders attack the peloton on the second climb of the Grand Prix de Wallonie.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 30

Laurent Pichon (Bretagne-Schuller)

Laurent Pichon (Bretagne-Schuller)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 30

Warren Barguil (Team Argos-Shimano)

Warren Barguil (Team Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 30

Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun)

Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 30

Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was a pre-race favorite at the Grand Prix de Wallonie.

Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was a pre-race favorite at the Grand Prix de Wallonie.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 30

Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun) wins the Grand Prix de Wallonie ahead of Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun) wins the Grand Prix de Wallonie ahead of Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 30

The peloton in action during the 2012 Grand Prix de Wallonie.

The peloton in action during the 2012 Grand Prix de Wallonie.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 30

The 2012 Grand Prix de Wallonie podium (L-R): Greg Van Avermaet, Julien Simon and Björn Leukemans

The 2012 Grand Prix de Wallonie podium (L-R): Greg Van Avermaet, Julien Simon and Björn Leukemans
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 30

Oscar Freire (Katusha), awarded most combative at the Grand Prix de Wallonie, was part of a late race break which was caught in the closing kilometres.

Oscar Freire (Katusha), awarded most combative at the Grand Prix de Wallonie, was part of a late race break which was caught in the closing kilometres.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 30

Oscar Freire (Katusha) was awarded the most combative prize.

Oscar Freire (Katusha) was awarded the most combative prize.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 30

Best young rider Jasper Stuyven (Belgium) finished in 7th place, three seconds behind race winner Julien Simon.

Best young rider Jasper Stuyven (Belgium) finished in 7th place, three seconds behind race winner Julien Simon.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 30

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) scored the most points on the Grand Prix de Wallonie's seven classified climbs and won the mountains classification.

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) scored the most points on the Grand Prix de Wallonie's seven classified climbs and won the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 30

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the podium to receive the King of the Mountains prize.

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the podium to receive the King of the Mountains prize.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 30

Grand Prix de Wallonie winner Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun) speaks to the press at the finish.

Grand Prix de Wallonie winner Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun) speaks to the press at the finish.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 30

Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun) on the podium after his victory at the Grand Prix de Wallonie.

Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun) on the podium after his victory at the Grand Prix de Wallonie.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 30

2012 Grand Prix de Wallonie champion Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun)

2012 Grand Prix de Wallonie champion Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 30

Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun) was too strong for Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in the Grand Prix de Wallonie finale.

Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun) was too strong for Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in the Grand Prix de Wallonie finale.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 30

Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun) celebrates victory in the 2012 Grand Prix de Wallonie.

Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun) celebrates victory in the 2012 Grand Prix de Wallonie.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 30

Top three finishers at the 2012 Grand Prix de Wallonie (L-R): Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun) and Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Top three finishers at the 2012 Grand Prix de Wallonie (L-R): Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun) and Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Full Results
1Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4:45:51
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
4Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:03
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:05
6Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:07
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Belgium0:00:10
8Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Nacer Bouhanii (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
10Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:12
12Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
14Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
16Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
17Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:17
18Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
19Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
20Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
23Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
24Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
25Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:24
26Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
27Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Belgium
28Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:34
30Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:36
31Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
32Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:38
33Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:40
34Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:00:42
35Emilien Viennet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:46
36Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:59
37Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
38Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:01:07
39Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
40Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
41Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar
42Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
43Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
44Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
45Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
46Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
47Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
48Yves Lampaert (Bel) Belgium
49Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:01:22
50Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
51Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:30
52Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:34
53Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:35
54David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
55Mathieu Teychenne-Coutet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:43
56Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
57Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:02
58Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:19
59Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:02:32
60Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
61Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
62Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
63Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:42
64Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
65Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
66Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
67Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
68Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:01
69Loic Vliegen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:03:39
70Steve Bekaert (Bel) Belgium
71Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
72Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:03:48
73Wouter Wippert (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:21
74Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:04:24
75Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:04:37
76Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:04:40
77Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano0:04:42
78Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
79Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:57
80Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:28
81Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano0:07:12
82Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
83Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
84Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
85Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano0:09:47
86Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
87Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
88Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:36
89Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:11:35
90Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:10
91Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
92Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
93Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
94Dylan Teuns (Bel) Belgium
95Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
HDBjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:16:00
HDArnaud Geromboux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
HDAndrew Ydens (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
HDNico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:16:45
HDAlexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:18:44
HDDimitri Peyskens (Bel) Belgium
HDLawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:19:09
HDThibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
HDAnthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
HDJérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
HDMatthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
HDPetr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
HDTimofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
HDMehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
HDJérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
HDFrederik Backaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
HDSander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
HDGijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
HDArthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
HDJérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
HDCyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
HDJulien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
HDBoris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
HDJanis Dakteris (Lat) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
HDGlenn Vandemaele (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
HDSander Helven (Bel) Belgium
HDNiels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
DNFKlaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFIvan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFGregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJohann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFJohn Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
DNFAlexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFMarco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
DNFNikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFIljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
DNFGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
DNFYaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
DNFJens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
DNFRan Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
DNFTakashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFMaxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
DNFIan Boswell (USA) Team Argos - Shimano
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
DNFKévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFRafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFEtienne Tortelier (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFJean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFPaul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFDimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFEdwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFRenaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFZico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFEgidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFSébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFGilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFThomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFTim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFBenjamin Gourgue (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFGertjan De Vos (Bel) Belgium
DNFRobin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFFlorent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFOlivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFTom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFBoris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFLaurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFPhilippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFKévin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFTom David (NZl) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFGaëtan Pons (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFOlivier Poppe (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFRudy Rouet (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFQuentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
DNSYannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team

Mountain 1 - Côte de St Hubert (Cat. 2)
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat6pts
2Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
3Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar2
4Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar1

Mountain 2 - Côte de St Remacle (Cat. 2)
1Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6pts
2Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Werbomont (Cat. 1)
1Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan8
3Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar6
4Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank4
5Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano2

Mountain 4 - Côte d'Ermeton (Cat. 3)
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
3Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team1

Mountain 5 - Côte de Lustin (Cat. 1)
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's8
3Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar6
4Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4
5Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2

Mountain 6 - Tienne aux Pierres (Cat. 1)
1Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar10pts
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
3Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank6
4Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team4
5Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's2

Mountain 7 - Citadelle de Namur (Cat. 1)
1Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
4Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
5Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team2

Mountains classification
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20pts
2Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar16
3Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
4Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's10
5Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
7Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
8Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar6
9Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
10Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank6
11Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team5
12Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
13Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4
14Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
15Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank4
16Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4
17Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team2
18Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar2
19Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
20Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano2

Most combative
1Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team

Best young rider
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Belgium4:46:01
2Nacer Bouhanii (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
3Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:07
4Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:14
5Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Belgium0:00:18
6Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:30
8Emilien Viennet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:36
9Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:00:49
10Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:57
11Yves Lampaert (Bel) Belgium
12Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:01:12
13Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:33
14Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:52
15Loic Vliegen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:03:29
16Steve Bekaert (Bel) Belgium
17Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:03:38
18Wouter Wippert (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:11
19Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano0:04:32
20Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
21Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:18
22Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano0:07:02
23Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:12:00
24Dylan Teuns (Bel) Belgium
25Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews