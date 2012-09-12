Simon triumphs at Grand Prix de Wallonie
Van Avermaet, Leukemans complete podium in tough finale
|1
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4:45:51
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|4
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:03
|5
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:05
|6
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:07
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:10
|8
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Nacer Bouhanii (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:12
|12
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|16
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|17
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:17
|18
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|19
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|23
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|25
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:24
|26
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|27
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Belgium
|28
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:34
|30
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:36
|31
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|32
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:38
|33
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:40
|34
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:42
|35
|Emilien Viennet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:46
|36
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:59
|37
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|38
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:01:07
|39
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|40
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar
|42
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|43
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|44
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|45
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|46
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|47
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|48
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Belgium
|49
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:01:22
|50
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|51
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:30
|52
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:34
|53
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:35
|54
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|55
|Mathieu Teychenne-Coutet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:43
|56
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|57
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:02
|58
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:19
|59
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:02:32
|60
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|61
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|62
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|63
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:42
|64
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|65
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|66
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|67
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|68
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:01
|69
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:03:39
|70
|Steve Bekaert (Bel) Belgium
|71
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|72
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:03:48
|73
|Wouter Wippert (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:21
|74
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:24
|75
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:04:37
|76
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:04:40
|77
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:04:42
|78
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|79
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:57
|80
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:28
|81
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:07:12
|82
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|84
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|85
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:09:47
|86
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|87
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|88
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:36
|89
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:11:35
|90
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:10
|91
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|92
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|93
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|94
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Belgium
|95
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|HD
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:16:00
|HD
|Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|HD
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|HD
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:16:45
|HD
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:18:44
|HD
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Belgium
|HD
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:09
|HD
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|HD
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|HD
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|HD
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|HD
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|HD
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|HD
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|HD
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|HD
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|HD
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|HD
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|HD
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|HD
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|HD
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|HD
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|HD
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|HD
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|HD
|Glenn Vandemaele (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|HD
|Sander Helven (Bel) Belgium
|HD
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
|DNF
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|DNF
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|DNF
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Argos - Shimano
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|DNF
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Belgium
|DNF
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Kévin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Tom David (NZl) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Olivier Poppe (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|DNS
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|pts
|2
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|3
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|4
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|pts
|2
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|3
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|4
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|4
|5
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|2
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|8
|3
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|6
|4
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|5
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|1
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|6
|4
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|5
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|2
|1
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|5
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|2
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|16
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|10
|5
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|7
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|8
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|9
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|10
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|6
|11
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|12
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|13
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|14
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|15
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|4
|16
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|17
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|2
|18
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|19
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|20
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|2
|1
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Belgium
|4:46:01
|2
|Nacer Bouhanii (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:07
|4
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:14
|5
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:18
|6
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:30
|8
|Emilien Viennet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:36
|9
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:00:49
|10
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:57
|11
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Belgium
|12
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:01:12
|13
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:33
|14
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:52
|15
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:03:29
|16
|Steve Bekaert (Bel) Belgium
|17
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:03:38
|18
|Wouter Wippert (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:11
|19
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:04:32
|20
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|21
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:18
|22
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:07:02
|23
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:12:00
|24
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Belgium
|25
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
